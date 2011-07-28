Press tour: AMC executive on ‘The Killing’ controversy & more

Since the debut of “Mad Men,”(*) AMC’s appearances at press tour have been unequivocal lovefests. Even when the channel has put on a show that hasn’t quite worked creatively (“The Prisoner” remake) or failed commercially (“Rubicon”), there’s been a sense that at least AMC was trying, and the twin debuts of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” earned them a lot of rope.
(*) Production on season 5 begins on August 8, and Jon Hamm is directing the season premiere. We still don’t have a more specific premiere date beyond early 2012.
Thursday morning at the summer 2011 tour, however, featured not one but two thorny subjects to discuss, and the first really obvious tension between the critics and AMC in this era.
In one corner, you had the still puzzling news that Frank Darabont had abruptly left his position as showrunner of AMC’s biggest hit, “The Walking Dead.”
In another, you had all of the viewer and critical discontent over season one of “The Killing” – not just the cliffhanger ending, but many of the creative decisions leading up to that ending.
On “The Walking Dead,” AMC’s senior vice president of original programming Joel Stillerman couldn’t say much, other than to officially confirm what we all knew: that Darabont was no longer the man in charge and that “The Shield” alum Glen Mazzara (who wrote the first season’s second-best episode) would be taking over.
He praised Darabont’s work, saying, “His fingerprints are all over the adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s source material.” But he couldn’t clarify exactly why Darabont is out of the top job – I don’t have much to add to the circumstances of it,” he said – what (if anything) his role might be going forward, why the timing was so strange (days earlier, Darabont had been an enthusiastic part of the show’s panel at Comic-Con), or any of the rest of it.
Stillerman had more time and space to discuss the controversy over “The Killing,” and he admitted that, “If we had to do something differently, we would have taken a different approach with respect to managing expectations with what was going to happen in the season.
“It was never intentionally meant to mislead people” about when the killer’s identity would be revealed, he insisted, then said, “Our goal was to create a brilliant – if I can be so humble – piece of character-based storytelling, mixed with a genre we all love, the murder mystery, and try to do something different. We definitely didn’t manage expectations the way they should have been managed. (Showrunner) Veena Sud has an incredible vision for that show.”
And here’s where Stillerman and I diverged. I agree that if the plan all along was to not reveal the killer’s identity in the first season, they should have done a better job preparing viewers for that possibility. But the problems of “The Killing” went far, far deeper than the (non)ending. Having seen the show, having interviewed Sud and read other interviews she’s done, I don’t remotely have the confidence Stillerman does in her.
The cliffhanger finale wasn’t the main reason why people were angry about “The Killing.” It was, rather, the straw that broke the camel’s back. The show had run aground creatively, had utterly failed at presenting the kind of deep characterization that Sud, Stillerman and others have talked about, had become such a drag that many of us began to look at the killer’s identity as a very small consolation prize. We’d sat through hour after hour of people staring off into the middle distance, through a pointless and silly political storyline that ate up far too much screen time, through so many red herrings and plot reversals that we’d been taught not to believe anything the show told us… but at least if we stuck it out through the final episode, we’d find out who killed Rosie.
And, unfortunately, we didn’t get that either.
I asked Stillerman whether the negative feedback he’d received was soley focused on the finale, or if they had a sense that viewers had grown dissatisfied well before that.
“I think we’re incredibly proud of the show as a whole, and the storytelling that was involved in it,” he said. “And I think the feedback was largely positive. We always hear feedback of all times… Obviously, it built to a bit of a crescendo at the end, and I think that was about managing expectations. I think that would have been a different scenario if people had been expecting something else.”
They renewed the show, and they kept Sud on as showrunner. Stillerman can’t exactly start slamming her in the media. I get that. But for the sake of people who are going to continue watching “The Killing” in season 2, I hope that the conversations that AMC and the creative team are having are much more frank.(**) Ordinarily, I’m a believer in letting the showrunner present his or her vision, as unfiltered as possible. And that’s been AMC’s approach with all of its shows so far: step out of the way and trust the creator.
(**) UPDATE: When I talked to Stillerman briefly after the press conference, we discussed the idea of when he feels the need to tell a showrunner, “Okay, we’ve left you alone, and now we have to talk.” He said it’s on a case-by-case basis, and when I asked if he had reached that point with Sud, he said “absolutely not.”
But Matt Weiner and Vince Gilligan turned out to be deserving of that trust. Sud didn’t, well before Detective Linden took the phone call on the plane to Sonoma.
“We didn’t have a bail-out plan,” Stillerman said when asked whether the finale would have been changed had they chosen not to renew the series. “We committed to that story fully, I think is the best way to say it. I’m happy to work at a place that allows us to take some risks.”
Risks are great when they pay off. But when they blow up on you…
Here’s where: At the premiere. Then it was discovered that Sud had a case of formula-itis from writing on Cold Case for about five years…
Feedback is subjective. Yes, at the sites where viewers seem sharp and knowledgeable, The Killing got hammered for failing to meet expectations. But if you read the comments on reviews at places like EW or even on AMC’s web site, overall the comments are much more positive. It’s possible that AMC was actively deleting negative comments on their own site, but I doubt EW would bother to do that.
Most people aren’t as discerning or critical of TV as the typical Hitflix or AVClub reader.
I think you hit the nail on the head about Sud, Alan: she’s not deserving of any trust. What I think is most disheartening about Sud’s tone-deafness is that she’s apparently completely unaware that most of us desperately wanted to like “The Killing.” I’ve been waiting a LONG time for a cop drama to catch my attention the way “Twin Peaks” or “The X-Files” did. Now, granted, those two had their supernatural themes, too, but at their hearts, they were cop dramas, and they executed within such a subgenre very, very well.
“The Killing” didn’t. From about the third episode on, it reminded me more of a Dan Brown novel every week. For me, the straw that broke the camel’s back was actually an episode most critics seemed to like — the one in which [SPOILER ALERT] the writers teased Linden’s son getting killed, only to bail on that at the last moment. I was annoyed not because the kid had survived but because the survival of the kid added absolutely nothing to the characters, and it ended up that they’d just spent an entire episode driving around in circles. There are many television sins I’m willing to forgive (you mentioned “The Prisoner” remake… yeeech… and yet… and yet…), but I’m NEVER willing to forgive a show wasting my time.
So I sure hope you’re right that the network has put Sud on a little mini-probation. It’s hard to fathom, though, why this show would be allowed to continue while “Rubicon” got jettisoned. I understand being cowed by ratings, but the difference in creativity level between the two is a Grand Canyon-sized chasm.
I like the Dan Brown novel comparison. It’s not great but it has redeeming peaks and isn’t the worst way to waste some time.
I think the negative feedback intensified when Sud was so arrogant about the show, both before and after the finale aired. If we got a resolution, it would have been a fine procedural with a season long arc like a Murder One from the cop side instead of the lawyer side. It was never close to the high art self vision it has, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing if there is solid resolution.
Your X-Files “replacement” is already here. It’s called Fringe!
AMC seems to be doing a hell of a job in killing trust with their audience. At least the show they’re doing it with has an appropriate title.
The worst thing about the ending is that it’s become a lightning rod – the creative team/AMC can just lazily say “people were just angry about the ending” as Stillerman just did here (or the even lazier “people were just angry about the advertising”) and continue to ignore the massive problems the show has had throughout its run. Other than wrapping up Rosie’s murder sometime soon and not ending S2 in a cliffhanger, I doubt we’re going to see any change with the show itself.
Exactly. The Killing’s problems run far deeper than the terrible finale.
You nailed it, Matt.
You know, it was kind of the perfect storm – expectations and a good start to the show COMPLETELY kept the ratings afloat even as things went south. Add in the fact the show was airing during a dead period in the TV schedule and it’s not hard to see why we stuck around to find out who the killer was.
Instead, AMC thinks those ratings were a reflection of our enjoyment of the show, and blames all the angry reaction on the finale…and not even that blame gets put on the show itself, but rather on it being different than what we expected.
It’ll be interesting to see if AMC’s public stance on the show changes when season 2 debuts to a much smaller remaining audience.
The hype was great before it started. Then went completely downhill from there. Someone posted about the show wasting his time. I couldn’t agree more with that comment. Here’s a little hint: please come up with original ideas. Not rip the whole thing off from another show that was made:(. It becomes rather boring when some of the audience already knows the premise of the show!
Alan, I know you referenced this a few weeks ago offhandedly, but after going back through Veronica Mars Season 1, I’m reminded that a murder mystery can be sustained and still remain intriguing and engaging (let alone for 22 solid episodes). Our expectations didn’t need to be managed back then because whether we found out who killed Lilly Kane by the end of the season, we were still engaged on so many other levels beyond the central murder mystery. I could send them my DVDs if they need some pointers…
@TYLER_AUNE Thank you! This is what I’ve been thinking all along. If the show and characters that surrounded the mystery of who killed Rosie Larsen (a character that Alan has pointed out that we have no stake in which diminished the premise as a whole) had been well-done and entertaining in of itself, the resolution or lack thereof wouldn’t have been such a big deal. Veronica Mars is a perfect example of this. Season 1 was the best season of VM in my opinion because they nailed the central mystery (who killed Lilly Kane, who raped Veronica) and they introduced interesting well-developed characters and entertaining case of the week plots). But even Season 2 & 3 which weren’t as well put together in terms of the season long mysteries were still entertaining because we still liked the characters and week-to-week stories that they were telling.
But because with The Killing, we have the case and only the case to focus on outside of some well-done performances by individual actors like Brent Sexton, the lack of resolution and utterly unnecessary yanking around of the audience is the only thing we end the season with. It’s too bad that the strength of backlash against the finale in particular has kept TPTB at AMC from noticing the other (and in my opinion more serious) faults with their show and showrunner.
a new show runner is well needed for The killing,i would think maybe a producer who was previously involved with the wire or deadwood would be great to run this show,as its a great idea for a show,all the groundwork was laid out in the original version,even Rubicon’s executive producer Henry Bromell would have done a good job certasinly better than Veena Sud,i stayed with the killing for 5 episodes and that was my limit(and im a massive fan of slow paced dramas if they deliver),after the response from the finale i felt justified to have quit,and i just started following yer coverage of twin peaks instead as i had never seen it before
As annoying as the finale was in terms of not revealing Rose’s killer, to me the worst scene in the finale was where Stan met up with Bennett’s wife and she supposedly didn’t know who he was. That right there convinced me that I had wasted my time with the show.
Wow. I get that they cannot just throw Sud under the bus since she is returning for season 2. But everyone involved with AMC is delusion to think that, 1 she did a good job and 2 they are going to retain a large audience. Season 2 is going to be seeing numbers that makes them wish Rubicon was still on.
Rubicon deserved a better chance. Sure, the resolution sucked, but that show had moments of brilliance and an awful more character development than The Killing.
“Obviously, it built to a bit of a crescendo at the end, and I think that was about managing expectations. I think that would have been a different scenario if people had been expecting something else.”
Wow.. he doesn’t get it either. The show started with a good 2-3 episodes, leading you to believe that this could be a good show. But it lost me long before the finally (about ep 6). But with only hours left, I thought I would hang on to find out who killed her (if it was a 22 ep season, I would have quit after ep 6)
With Sud’s experience on Cold Case, I thought this would be a Cold Case over 10 eps with the added emotion of focusing on the grieving family in a real, raw way.
And it could have been that.. and that could have been a great show, even if the murder wasn’t solved at the end of the season.
Cold Case was very formulaic .. find out about a death, talk to girl friend, sister, Best Friend, co-worker… investigate Suspect 1 (co-worker), Suspect 2 (gf), Suspect 3 (girl friendâ€™s ex bf), back to Suspect 1, back to Suspect 2.. then find out it’s really the Best Friend who didn’t mean to kill him.
The Killing didn’t even do that. It was suspect 1 (the bf), suspect 2 (the teacher), then suspect 3 (the weird family friend/worker), then suspect 4 (the politician) who gets arrested. All of which were the singular focus for an ep or two and then completely dropped. and then at the end – it’s the ‘newbie cop’ and a mystery person. It would have been much more interesting to switch the focus around all of these.
I will not be watching season 2. A twitter reveal will be enough for me.
We diverge on “utterly failed” The Emmys will likely diverge too. Mireille Enos is co-starring as Brad Pitt’s wife in World War Z currently filming. It’s easy to gang bang a show that angers the audience with season cliffhanger. I’d be surprised if The Killing doesn’t weather the storm ratings wise. You neglected to mention Silverman mentioned a possible third season for TK. The ratings dip may reflect the will of a hostile vocal minority or not. It’s impossible to truly judge how much fire is in the smoke until TK comes back, but it’s my sense most people like the characters so much they are content to watch them not solve cases in less than two weeks subjective time.
It’s not just about the cliffhanger. The show became terrible well before the finale. I expect that the ratings will reflect that.
I don’t think anyone’s debating the quality of the acting. The actors were the best, and perhaps only, good thing about the show. Mireille Enos was solid, Joel Kinnamin was fantastic… and it was wearying to watch Brent Sexton and Michelle Forbes go to, and stay stuck, in such an authentic place for such a purposeless narrative. The acting was probably why a lot of people stuck around, waiting for the quality of the narrative and writing to pick up. But it never did, and instead it just dropped off of a cliff. I’m a completist, the kind of person who always sees everything through to the end and will hang on for seasons with a mediocre show if there are things I like about it or if I can persuade myself it could somehow get better. But even I am done with The Killing. I’d rather tread water with something like Burn Notice or In Plain Sight than slam my head against a wall repeatedly while lying to myself and pretending there’s some way Veena Sud can pay back what she already owes me as a viewer. She’s already passed the point where, if she owed you a debt of some kind, you’d have sent the collectors our, gotten what you could out of repo, and written the rest off.
The ratings finished on a high of 2.3m. Overall ratings TK finished second behind The Walking Dead for AMC. Six Emmy nominations, and any Emmy wins, guarantee pre-premiere buzz for the second season. AMC got 29 total Emmy nominations, a cable record. So might not the circumstances indicate TK’s ratings actually might go up? I’m pretty sure there’s a larger positive fishbowl existing around the smaller negative fishbowl of hot discontent and mistrust. This is probably why AMC seems so oddly content to do nothing but let Veena Sud continue her show as is, even for a third season. Because there’s nothing odd about it at all. TK is a successful AMC show.
It might be the 2nd most watched, but I think itâ€™s either behind or tied with Breaking Bad and Mad Men in the 18-49 demos.
The killing averaged about half of the 18-49 viewers breaking bad has if I remember correctly.
I’m thinking Stillerman (and the rest) have got incredibly lucky with Weiner and Gilligan and are boneheadedly thinking the hands-off, head-in-the-sand approach is always best. I’m curious to see whose heads will be rolling come week 3 or 4 of the season 2 Killing fiasco.
Here’s what drives me buggy about the discussion of Sud’s “vision”: Her having a vision is completely pointless. AMC bought the rights to a television show widely hailed as being great in its native country. Now, (generously) 90% of its American viewers have not seen the original, so all AMC had to do was find someone who could competently oversee the cosmetic changes of the shift to America, and ensure that the hallmarks of the original were kept intact.
I know AMC is positioning itself as the home of “auteurs,” but The Killing already had an auteur in its creator. There was no reason for Sud to have a vision.
The end result is like Danish TV buying Mad Men, and then having Geert van Weiner shift the focus from Don Draper (he’s a fraud) to the travails of Pete Campbell (“Let’s watch the struggles of this up-and-comer!”)
I’m one of the 10% who saw, and loved, the Danish Forbrydelsen. The central thing that made it so great was the concentration on the character of Sarah Lund, an absolutely obsessive cop in the same psychological vein as fellow Scandinavian character Lisbeth Salander, the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. (SPOILERS FOR FORBRYDELSON) Perhaps one difference in the two series is that Danish Sarah functioned in a more overtly sexist culture, but she was just one badass police who would let NOTHING, her fiance, her son, her career, the law, politics, etc., stop her from finding the true killer. Like Lizbeth in the Millennium Trilogy, this made her many enemies, but a few friends, including her partner, written so differently that the US version. In Forbrydelsen he was a sexist ex-military cop who was finally won to her side by realizing what a tough cop and great detective she was. At the end of the season, she gets her man, but at the cost of her career, her personal relationships and the life of her partner. It was great and, as you see, had no relationship to the way things went on AMC.
Veena Sud’s interview was so filled with her own ego, it would be impossible to watch her show again. The show spiraled into nothing and ended with a pffft. Does AMC really think people will care a year later? It’s over. All mood and no story.
The thing is . . . we all wanted this show to succeed. All it had to do was not be terrible/awful/gag-inducing.
If the ending had paid off, I would have been happy.
If the middle of the season had not been one red herring after another and the ending had even been predictable, I would have been OK.
If the middle had been blah and the ending had been meh, and they had avoided STUPID plot devices (hey, let’s check the mileage on the campaign car; hey, what’s the guy who assaulted the teacher and put him in intensive care doing there staring at the teacher and breathing heavy?; hey, it’s conceivable that the wife of the teacher wouldn’t recognize–from 100 YARDS AWAY–the face of the dude what put her hubby in the ICU) I would have at least given them credit for telling a story well enough to keep me engaged for 13 weeks.
But no. The middle was awful, the ending was criminal, and the plot devices were so stupid that they wrinkled space and time.
Hat trick. The show was awful, and the execs need to face it. I am LESS likely to watch a new show on AMC now than I was before they aired this series.
Well played, AMC. Well played.
This is a very good point. I think that AMC developed a brand, and then BB and MM cultivated a lot of brand-loyalty. The audience WANTED to love this show. We all probably forgave a number of missteps in the first 5-6 episodes (before it became apparent how bad the show really was) because we figured… hey, a show finding its way. It’ll course-correct before the end.
So I think it’s not that we were overly-critical. If anything, we were very forgiving up to the end.
Many comments about “The Killing” being a waste of time, and I agree wholeheartedly, but I also have to say that I’m happy TK came into being. I’ve read Alan Sepinwall since his alt.tv.nypd-blue and enjoy his take on things. So while TK was a waste of time, I think of his posts as a lightning rod and all the passionate responses, both for and against, as extremely entertaining bolts of lightning. Thanks for the incredible light show, fellow HitFixers! I know Alan won’t provide analysis next season, which will probably be the primary reason I’ll stop watching the show. The optimistic side of me wants to keep watching to see if there is some miraculous turnaround, but mostly it’s my perverse side hoping the show continues to flail about and give me something to chortle about.
I heard an interview with Sud on NPR while I was driving, and I had to turn it off before developing road rage. The woman dripped condescension toward all the peasants who were too stupid to “get” what the show was about. She dug in her heels, and insisted the show was great, we weren’t. Well, lady, I have some news for you: your show sucked. It was a massive disappointment: badly plotted, predictable, riddled with red herrings, sloppy, ill conceived, unengaging and beneath my level of enjoyment. I’m far from too stupid to “get” what you were doing.
Her attitude is so offensive, but it showed how clueless she really is. I wouldn’t let her run a backyard puppet show.
The interview with Sud that Alan published here was also dripping with condescension on her part. I was pissed at the non-ending, and after reading the interview I pledged never to watch her crappy show again.