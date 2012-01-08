Press tour analysis: FOX has ‘Fringe,’ ‘House,’ ‘Terra Nova’ decisions to make

There are press tour executive sessions full of announcements about renewals and cancellations, hirings and firings – news, in other words. Then there are sessions like the one FOX entertainment president Kevin Reilly just conducted, in which he left the fate of many shows and people – including “House,” “Fringe,” “Terra Nova,” Ryan Seacrest and “X Factor” host Steve Jones – up in the air, while only clarifying the future (or lack therefor) of “Allen Gregory,” which is kaput.
Back at summer tour, Reilly said a decision on whether this would be the final season of “House” – which has become more expensive and lower-rated in its old age – would have been made by now, but acknowledged that, ” think we’ve just been avoiding it, to be honest with you.” He said he and “House” creator David Shore have “agreed mutually to put it off until after the first of the year… We haven’t had the big meeting about, ‘What do we want to do?’ We’re going to size everything up. It’s no secret, last year we said it was going to be a close call.”
(You can read Fienberg’s full live-blog of Reilly’s session here.)
He dismissed any notion of a spin-off, or of attempting to continue the series on a drastically reduced budget, and said Shore would have adequate warning that he needs to build towards a series finale if that’s what’s coming.
“If this is going to be the last season, it’s not going to be an unceremonious finish, I can tell you that,” Reilly insisted. “There’s no way David Shore is going to have the fans feel it wasn’t properly capped off.”
“Terra Nova” was also supposed to be decided on by now, since production of the time travel series needs to resume within the next month or so in order to get it on the air for next fall. Instead, Reilly admitted he’s stalling on that as well. The ratings were decent, but the fan community didn’t warm to it – our own Ryan McGee had many, many, many problems with it – and even Reilly acknowledged that “the show was hunting for itself creatively this season. I loved the cast, I loved some of the episodes and some of the ideas in there. But creatively, it was hunting.”
Though much has been made of the cost of the show and how it might need to be around to recoup the cost of the two-hour pilot, Reilly said, “If this was all we produced, we made money on it, the studio made money on it.”
Money is an even larger factor for “Fringe,” which Reilly called “a point of pride,” especially since FOX has developed a reputation for cancelling sci-fi shows.(*) The problem is that the ratings were never that good on Thursday, and have been significantly worse on Friday, and the show may not be sustainable for what it costs.
(*) As I often point out, FOX has that rep because it’s the only network that consistently schedules sci-fi shows in the first place. Most new TV shows fail, regardless of genre, and this is the network that at least gave you some of “Firefly,” “Dollhouse” and “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles,” among many others.
“It’s an expensive show. We lose a lot of money on the show. At that rating, on that night, it’s almost impossible to make money on it,” Reilly said, adding, “We’re not in the business of losing money. We really have to sit down with that entity. We have to figure out if there’s a number that makes sense.” He then added that this wasn’t his attempt to do a “soft cancellation” well ahead of the May upfronts, and begged, “Please don’t start the letter writing campaign right now. I can’t take it.”
“The X Factor” was FOX’s other big gun of fall, and while it didn’t live up to Simon Cowell’s hype, it still allowed the network to have one of its most successful falls ever, and will be back next season. It’s unclear, though, whether all the on-camera talent – specifically robotic host Steve Jones and reviled judge Nicole Scherzinger – will be back with it, and Reilly hedged mightily on the subject of Jones.
“The hosting gig, the only thing I’ll say is, as we know, it is a much harder job than meets the eye,” he said. “Everyone here has come to realize the value of a Ryan Seacrest… Those jobs are very hard to do.”
Seacrest’s future with the network is also up in the air, but only because his contract is coming up and NBC is wooing him to have some kind of significant presence on the network doing interviews and possibly co-hosting “Today.”
And while Reilly predicted that “American Idol” itself would be down in the ratings this season, he said it would be because of age, and not necessarily because “X Factor” and “The Voice” have oversaturated the market for singing competition shows.
Really, the only thing we know for sure is that “Allen Gregory” won’t return. The network ordered several new animated series because they weren’t certain how “The Simpsons” contract extension will go, but Homer and family will be back, “Bob’s Burgers” has enough episodes ordered to continue into next season, and there’s not enough real estate left.
Even with “Glee,” Reilly gave specifics only to a point. Ryan Murphy and company have scrapped plans to do a spin-off about what Rachel, Kurt and Finn are up to after graduation, but there is now a secret plan to have the show continue to follow at least some of the graduates next season.
So there are a lot of decisions still to be made, and Reilly knows that some of those are going to upset his viewers and the people who have worked on the unlucky shows.
“I think it just comes to try to be respectful of the talent,” he said on that point. “We are nothing without the talent. I don’t create the shows. We don’t write them. It is a very hard job. These are very special people who are vulnerable all the time. You respect the talent and you try to be straight with them, but the truth is, most of the time we are having to piss somebody off or disappoint them.
“We have to do things that are good for our schedule that are not necessarily always right exactly for a particular show,” he added. “We have to let shows go that are breaking somebody’s heart and dashing somebody’s dream. We just try to be as transparent as we can with that, and respectful as we can.”
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Please just cancel Glee now. Put it out of its misery, it’s getting worse every episode.
Ditto House.
I’m rooting for Fringe to given a reprieve. as long as the writers return the favour by cutting back on the soap and pushing the sci-fi and myth elements…
I love the show but I’m pretty sure the sci-fi and myth elements are the reasons why the ratings are not high.
At this point, I’ll be SHOCKED if Fringe gets a fifth season.
Kevin Reilly comes off as a lazy procrastinator. He hasn’t made any real decision for the mid season and clearly he should have made many of those decisions that he’s holding off on making by now.
Dear Kevin:
You said the following remarks:
“”It’s an expensive show. We lose a lot of money on the show. At that rating, on that night, it’s almost impossible to make money on it, “We’re not in the business of losing money.”
In which case, how is that NOT a “soft cancellation” announcement, and how are we not supposed to think that it is? It sounds like it’s all over but the final signatures and a token “I’m sick of hearing about Firefly” remark there anyway. Undecided, my ass, you just want to stall the letter writing campaign and people sending you toy dirigibles asking you not to cancel it.
There were two shows this year that I had a love/hate relationship with. Terra Nova and The Walking Dead.
For all intents and purposes, im done with Dead. It ruined its potential and went into a boring free fall.
Whereas Terra Nova started finding its footing and becoming extremely fun when it embraced the cheesiness. Ill definitely watch a second season if it continues to grow
Moving Fringe to Friday is certain to NOT make you money.
And it does not help ratings if you have to think about them constantly.
And it does not help the rest of this season to more or less state that this will be the last season, live viewing will go down, and at the end Reilly will say that he has to cancel because of that.
Fringe is a WB/Bad Robot production, sold all over the world, and DVD sales as well, so it cannot be that expensive for FOX.
Even more because Fringe has a lead actress Anna Torv who is that awesome that she can even stand in for Leonard Nimoy.
Fringe did make a mistake by changing to Peter central from 3.10, he has been turned into the hero, Olivia reduced to the girlfriend.
Lets hope they will go to what was meant to be, Olivia central, Olivia the hero/gatekeeper and according to JJ Abrams the premiss was to explore the abuse of Olivia, planned until season 6. Do it now in the rest of the season, Olivia versus Walter and Nina,
Fringe will then end at a very high note.
I agree totally, I believe allot of people aren’t is into it sense they slowly started moving to Peter being the big hero sense season 2 which is when he became the center for the show when the show started it was mostly about Olivia but that seemed to start to slowly change first in season 2 then got worse by the end of season 3, because even when they were only showing Olivia Peter was still hinted to or brought up, now in season 4 it has been all about Peter even to the point where he has took Walters job from him too, like he’s the hero and the smartest one too, sure they seem to be getting back to Olivia now but I still think they are centering on Peter no matter what, maybe they thought they would get better ratings by having a male hero instead, most shows do, but it hasn’t worked, maybe because some don’t want the same thing all the time, when will TV realize that fans like woman as heroes too not just men, heck even the movie people seem to forget that, or maybe they are just too sexes to care, but anyway I hope Fringe gets things back the way they had it back in season 1!
I don’t understand:
‘He said he and “House” creator David Shore have “agreed mutually to put it off until after the first of the year…’
But it IS already a full week after the first of the year. What’s he talking about?
‘He said he and “House” creator David Shore have “agreed mutually to put it off until AS LONG AS POSSIBLE after the first of the year…’
Is that what he really meant to say?
No, they initially agreed to put it off til the start of the year, and now they’ve agreed to wait a bit longer.
I don’t need several more seasons of Fringe…Just one final season to wrap up the story. I hope FOX gives us that. Hopefully the ratings improve for the final episodes of season 4.
I am one of those who never watches a show unless it has been around for 2 or 3 seasons and gotten good reviews, because I’m tired of investing in series that get canceled.
Oops, bumped reply too soon. I think a lot of people watch shows the same way. The neat thing about the scifi genre is that it creates a cult following, which leads to DVD and other merchandise sales and incredible online buzz. I wish the networks could see that and give these types of shows a chance. That, or change their expectations. Maybe spend less on a decent show so that even if they don’t pull in the numbers they get from procedurals, at least they’re not losing money on that show.
In the spirit of kill, shag, marry . . . KILL Terra Nova, Put House out of its misery, and give Fringe one more season to wrap things up. Also, totally agree that Glee needs to be cancelled.
It’s less likely to be Shore who’s the problem with a House renewal than Laurie. Laurie’s made pretty clear that he’s looking for some combination of a reduced workload and a bigger paycheck, and while you can do 3-5 House-light episodes in a 22 episode season, hard to do more than that.
The other interesting question is NBC–I’d thought there was a rule in the House contract that said NBC couldn’t take it if Fox unable to agree to terms/cancels, but Dan’s live blog indicates that may no longer be the case, and NBC would LOVE to have House on Thursdays at 10, I’d bet.
Most interesting option? Bring it back, but as four two hour movies of the week spread over the season. Lets Laurie work less, get big name stars for the patients, and hopefully break a little from the formula.
Fire Reilly! Hire Matt!
Here’s a radical thought: How about not scheduling sci-fi shows in the kill zone of Thursday at 9 pm (where everything is on) or Fridays across from other genre shows? They moved Fringe from Tuesdays with an American Idol lead-in to the kill zone then Death Night and seem baffled as to why ratings are down. Really? Don’t they know that the audience for Fringe and Supernatural overlap?
You mean something like, say, Monday at 8? Didn’t do Terra Nova much good…
Hey Jeff, you may have a point. However Terra Nova seemed to have fundamental issues. Sunday night seemed to work alright for The X-Files for a number of years, and Lost did alright in its primetime slot. Still, a show-with-issues will probably suffer from that regardless of the time, while a show-with-issues-on-Thursday-or-Friday-nights is probably an exercise in history repeating itself with an almost guaranteed cancellation.
-Cheers
Sunday night worked well for the X-Files because that was before the reign of HBO and AMC Sunday night shows. I do think Monday was a good slot for Terra Nova; if only Terra Nova had opened with its finale and travelled on from that point, instead of the filler fluff they made all season.
I would only really miss Fringe but that is because it is the only thing I watch on Fox and one of the few shows I watch at all. For me, it has been the best sci-fi show ever produced on television – hyperbole a bit, I know; but no other sci-fi show has ever kept me guessing and entranced as this one has.
The actors are superb and the characters so well written that I care about them and the writing never comes across to me as lazy or predictable.
All that said, I assume it is a goner. Sniff.
Regarding House and Fox’s Sci-Fi shows . . .
House: I have been a longtime fan of the show, mainly for the actor and the main character. I really think at this point I want the equivalent of a mini-series. It feels like they are out of ideas for a sustainable show, which is fine. It has been on quite a while. I really do not care about the patient-of-the-week in general, yet would like one like the woman who lost her leg a couple of season-finales ago that pushes House. I would love for them to use that as a catalyst for House to end up where his arc of character growth will lead him in the show. I also think some sort of resolution with Cuddy would be appropriate. Not necessarily them getting together, but closure. Leave it ambiguous, or have them just acknowledge things could have been different and go off on their own, or have them be friends and House have a buddy relationship with Cuddy’s daughter, or something other than she just disappears and they never talk again or mention it.
Still, I like the character of House and respect Hugh Laurie enough to want to see him wrap up the show in a nice arc aimed squarely at seeing House become what the show has been leading up to for a while. It was great when he was finally forced to face his drug addiction and not just skate over his deeply personal issues. Since then, it seems like they have held back the character (and flatly ignored his progress) so they could keep the show in status quo, regardless of how ridiculous it ended up being. Given a chance to go out and actually let the character keep going in a normal arc, rather than loop back into the same formula, and I think it could be very powerful without having to stick to the same formula or predictible end results.
Fox & Sci-Fi: While I am grateful Fox actually takes a chance on Sci-Fi at all, it would be nice if they gave them better slots & marketing. They are not inherently primed to do blockbuster numbers. However, some of the shows seemed to do well despite what Fox did to promote them. Firefly has a diehard cult following. This despite them showing the show out of order and I believe (going from memory, correct me if I’m wrong) inconsistent time slots and not the best marketing. Plus, the time slots are a death sentence. I do not fully understand why they do not put these shows in high-visibility time slots to build an audience then let the show grow, before putting it somewhere else. “Somewhere else” meaning NOT Fridays. They groomed The X-Files that way. However, if you have an acknowledged pretty-great show (in at least some people’s minds) like Dollhouse, that struggled the first season yet picked up steam, then decide to give it a second shot, and you place it on Fridays you have created a self-fulfilling prophecy when it goes there and dies. I’m not guaranteeing Firefly or Dollhouse would have become flagship shows like The X-Files. I am saying they may have become successful series and at least showed potential for more than they were able to produce.
-Cheers
Fringe was a hit in its first season, they moved it to a crappy time, then complained about the ratings and moved it to an even crappier time where it was successful for only a couple of weeks unfortunately.
“We have to figure out if there’s a number that makes sense.” The show is either going to be worth something to FOX or it isn’t. This idea that the show will somehow make enough money or change it’s financial structure in a few months so that the “loss” is palatable for FOX is kind of ridiculous.
This is isn’t a prestige show or even an Emmy winner so FOX had to have a reason that it brought back a money-losing show for a fourth season (I think I read on wikipedia that Anna Torv is Rupert Murdoch’s niece?)
I love the show and I want to see it get a proper send off if possible. I hope Reilly and his cohorts and FOX have already made up their minds on whether or not the show is staying or going and are just holding back until the season is done.
“At that rating, on that night, it’s almost impossible to make money on it.”
Dur, why is the mentally handicapped person the President of Fox TV? Put some cheap reality show garbage on on Fridays, since no one watches TV then. What was wrong with leaving Fringe on Tuesdays, where it started? Why try to kill it on Fridays?
Sometimes I feel like an untrained monkey is overqualified to be a network executive.
Joe Mama – The ratings “Fringe” was generating before it was moved to Friday night were untenably low. It wouldn’t have gotten a fourth season airing on any other night.
Moving “Fringe” to Friday night is the ONLY reason the show got another season.
-Daniel
Dump Glee, those kids need to graduate and move on, kill off House he should overdose anyway, let Seacrest go he’s just an expensive pretty-boy and move Fringe to a better night