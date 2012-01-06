At press tours past, NBC executives have set new records for the amount of lipstick one can apply to a pig. Season after season, press tour after press tour, NBC’s ratings dipped, but Jeff Zucker and then his various lieutenants found one way or another to come out and – usually with the help of bar graphs and eight dozen press releases – suggest that things were much better than we all thought, and that the Peacock was a half-step away from relevance again.
Friday morning at the tour, Robert Greenblatt came out and called the pig a pig.
“We had a really bad fall,” he said without hesitation or embarrassment.
He added that the fall – in which “Playboy Club” and “Free Agents” were two of the first three new shows canceled, and in which all of NBC’s shows have been down significantly in the ratings, especially relative hits like “The Office” and “The Biggest Loser” – had been “worse than I’d hoped for, but actually about what I’d expected. People keep saying the only place we have to go is up. Which I do believe is true, but there’s a lot of work we have to be to get there.”
And that was the tenor of the next 45 minutes of Q&A, in which Greenblatt acknowledged over and over what a tough job he had – and particularly in comparison to his previous gig running Showtime.
“At Showtime, Prime Suspect would have been picked up after the 3rd episode, declared a hit and been on the air 4 or 5 years,” he said of yet another fall failure.
Of course, on Showtime, Greenblatt could program for niches and find shows that could survive on a million viewers if they were the right million viewers. At an ad-supported network like NBC, bigger audiences are necessary.
“You can program for 18 year old twins and get a hit show on a cable network,” he said. “We have to figure out how to seize on that and yet not end up in the narrow place.”
Take “Community,” which aired its last regularly-scheduled episode last night. Though Greenblatt insisted that the show isn’t canceled and would return later in the spring on a night and time to be determined (though likely not leading off a night again), that wasn’t so much news as Greenblatt clarifying something that was only implied when “Community” wasn’t mentioned at all in the mid-season press release. The show’s future for a fourth season is very much up in the air – when I asked him about it, he said, “I don’t know. Those are really hard questions to answer right now.” – because, despite its cable-esque levels of adulation, its overall ratings have been terrible for a while now.
“That’s been the good news and bad news of ‘Community,'” Greenblatt said. “It has such a strong core audience, and yet it’s been hard to expand that audience.”
Eventually, Greenblatt realized he was talking so much about cable – including a plan to give “Smash” a “cable-like launch” by sneak previewing the pilot across various Comcast platforms before it premieres on NBC on February 6 – that he joked, “the subhed for my comments will be ‘The beauty of cable,’ which is not good. No, it’s a dying business and ruining our culture!”
And by being blunt at the beginning, Greenblatt then gave himself license to be optimistic in his pragmatism.
Greenblatt has high hopes for “Smash,” a new musical drama starring Debra Messing, Anjelica Huston and Katharine McPhee, but he acknowledged it’s not a “make or break show for us.” The old cliche used to be that a network only needed one new hit to turn itself around, but he said that for NBC, especially in this day and age, “You need four or five shows to start to turn things around. ‘Smash’ could be one of those. I hope it is one of those. But if it isn’t? It’s not like we’re going to go into receivership.”
Any word on if Kyle Chandler will be joining the cast of Smash?
Ha fingers crossed, would be the only way I’d watch it.
Btw Alan, are Smash jokes still in play once the show debuts or will they be retired the Monday after the Super Bowl?
I’m debating. My initial impulse would be to retire them when the show debuts, but we’ll see.
I should probably hate the constant Smash jokes, but they do make me laugh every time.
Alan, they have to stay as long as they bother Dan. In your heart, you know that.
That cringe worthy picture of community is a perfect example of why I hate that corny show
It’s only cringe worthy out of context. You should try actually watching it, it’s far from corny.
A perfect example eh? Have you even seen the episode?
You’re a perfect example of what’s wrong with America.
obvious troll is obvious
Chris is the AT&T of trolls.
Chris is streets behind.
Please give Whitney a try.
I’m pretty sure you’ll find it a deeply-written laugh riot.
Was there anything said about Parks & Rec? Should we just assume everyone at NBC loves it and it’s safe for season 5?
Nothing was said about it. I wouldn’t say it’s 100% guaranteed to come back, but given that NBC owns it, that the network has other problems, etc., I think everyone’s concern level over its future is much lower than for a show like Community.
I don’t understand why people keep saying that Community is in danger and Parks isn’t. Parks only makes two or three tenths more than Community does. I understand that that may seem a lot in NBC’s point of view, but Community competes against The Big Bang Theory. I highly doubt that Parks would get that same demo at 8pm.
When I saw the promo for ‘Smash’ I thought it was a parody of Glee and all of the movies that have the exact same theme. I sincerely hope NBC isn’t shouldering all of their hopes and dreams on that crap.
Then again, if Smash fails, and Whitney fails, and Are You There, Chelsea fails, and 30 Rock does horribly in Community’s time slot… then maybe we’ll have something to look forward to.
Not that I wish bad things for 30 Rock. I just want more evidence that 8pm on Thursday is a horrible time slot for any show, not just Community.
The commercials for Smash have pretty great actually. They’ve gotten me interested n the how.
Did Greenblatt talk about how The Voice could be used to spur other shows to hit status?
I don’t get it. I watch more shows on NBC than any other network (Community, Grimm, Parks & Rec, Parenthood, The Office, Up All Night). I watch 5 shows on ABC, 2 on Fox, and none on CBS. I don’t get the facination with CBS shows. They’re all procedurals that get old real quick from what I’ve seen.
Granted, nothing on network TV is even close to the great shows AMC, FX, HBO, and Showtime put out, but still how many crime procedurals on CBS can people watch?
Would that your household was a Nielsen household.
The only time I ever watch CBS is during NFL season, and I spend a lot of time saying “that show’s still on the air?”
CBS’ procedurals are being watched by people who grew up with procedurals and other episodic TV shows with very basic story lines. I think a lot of people watch TV specifically to see things that aren’t that complex. My dad is an ex-chemist who likes action and is not what you would call anti-drug, but I still don’t see him enjoying a show like Breaking Bad. He would rather watch NCIS.
If NBC has a show that would be a hit on cable (like Prime Suspect or Community) that has an audience likely to follow it anywhere (like Community, at least), could they move the show to a cable network? Doesn’t NBC-U also own a bunch of cable channels like USA, etc? I don’t know much about how this all works, but if everybody who watched Community week-to-week watched it on USA instead, it would be considered a modest success, right?
The key word there is “if”. You’ll never get 100% of the audience to follow it anywhere. As dedicated and passionate as large portions of the fanbases of several of NBC’s shows are, there’s still a decent portion of the viewership who are not that dedicated and won’t follow it. Yes, a 1.5 A18-49 on cable is very good, but something tells me it’d be a major accomplishment if it cracked a 1.0 on a well-watched cable net like USA.
OOPS. I suppose I don’t understand what you mean by follow? By follow do you mean people who are dunderheaded enough not to figure out the show is on a new channel?
Steven, I don’t have USA network; I could not follow Community to that or any other cable channel.
My first comment here (long time reader of Alan).
I love Community too. However, I will admit that it isn’t the easiest comedy show to watch casually. In fact, it is usually the last show from the week that I watch off the DVD (and thus sometime, 3 or 4 weeks go by before I catch up).
I like it better than the other crappy shows that I watch before it off the DVD. But I know I can do other things when I watch Big Bang Theory or 2 Broke Girls or Rules of Engagement (etc). I can cook, look at the internet, whatever.
I can’t with Community. It is too dense with references and flashbacks and whatnot.
The episode where they made the fake clip show of past clips that were really new, is a perfect example. We had some friends over. Community came on and about half way through I just had to turn it off. It was moving way too fast for me to watch and talk to friends. And then it was about the 4th time I tried to watch it off the DVD that I was able to make it through it all without having to do something and losing the flow (even with pausing).
This is why it can’t get a larger audience. And my experience isn’t just me. A co-worker who I always talk TV with (and I love to use Alan’s analysis as mine in the conversations) tells me the same thing. He loves Community, but always goes for another comedy on the DVR because one watches mindless comedies because they are mindless. Community takes energy to watch.
I agree, Community does take energy to watch, but it’s usually rewarding.
But, I’ve found that if I have a few shows stacked up to watch, I’ll go with Community first, because it’s got enough silliness to entertain and relax me, but it’s also entertaining enough that I can watch it once for silliness, and then watch it again and enjoy all the zigs and zags and references. Community and Parks and Rec are the two shows that fit that need these days. Both of them will make me giggle, usually, if I watch them just to wind down. But they also will make me laugh, and think, and sometimes sniffle a bit when I rewatch. Both will also leave me feeling happy afterwards (something they share with their network-mate Parenthood, and not much else on TV)
But I haven’t found that I have to have prior knowledge to enjoy an episode, so I wonder if sometimes people are putoff by the Community “fanboy” talk and think they won’t enjoy it if the haven’t watched it before?
Alan, was that at me, or someone that replied to me? Although I have my sites I comment on, your blog is mostly for reading, not interaction. I just thought I wanted to share that post about my attitude towards Community and why even a big fan of the show has a hard time watching such a dense show every (busy) week, and that could easily be a reason the non-fan not only doesn’t watch it but avoids it.
I was really confused by Alan’s comment, but he’s talking about some deleted reply, right, not anything Zack said?
Alan is talking about the deleted comments.
It’s the opposite regarding cable. Broadcasters need “the right viewers,” so as to better appeal to advertisers (so the theory goes), but pay cable relies on subscriptions, so it doesn’t matter who the million viewers are.
Six seasons and a movie!
Nothing was asked or mentioned about Awake, was it?
This is what I came to ask. I was super excited for this back in the fall when I saw the first trailer.
The omly thing I can say about Comm’s ratings is that it is proof positive that the network has ZERO ability or understanding on how to market a show that, despite being a niche product, could be a massive hit. Same for P&R, too.
That’s a great point.
It seems like NBC’s marketing arm has really struggled to launch *anything* lately (ie for years, since Heroes). There have been some good shows that have come and gone (Life, for example), that could have thrived with better promotion.
I’d hoped that when Greenblatt came over from Showtime, he’d bring some of Showtime’s marketing savvy with him, but so far, no dice. There’s really no reason why Parks & Rec, Community, or Parenthood aren’t bigger hits, quality and appeal wise, compared to other shows on the air. And Prime Suspect should have grabbed at least the ratings of Unforgettable, or The Mentalist, if it had been marketed right.
3 examples of how NBC’s promotion seems to be lagging: 1) I’d seen clips of Smash last summer that were really intriguing, but the promos on NBC lately have been quite dull. If I hadn’t seen last year’s clips, I wouldn’t even consider tuning in; 2) I like Parenthood, and still find the promos for the show iffy, but caught some for the Canadian channel airing the show last year and found them really captivating (and refreshingly spoiler-free) 3) I don’t believe I’ve seen a promo for Community, ever, since the show’s first fall. If I didn’t know it was on (and didn’t read Alan’s blog) I wouldn’t know it was on.
This is a very good point. There are times when NBC seems to act like Community doesn’t exist. Even when watching recent NBC DVD’s, they’ll have a commercial for their Thursday comedy block on there and it will mention all of the other shows that aren’t Community. They remembered Outsourced in that group, for crying out loud, but no mention of Community! And they wonder why it’s not doing well? I think they spend more time trying to make their successes more successful instead of trying to bring up the laggers.
I read a great idea for helping the show by word of mouth: all you have to do is make a trade with someone. Get a friend or whatever to watch Community, and in exchange tell them you’ll watch some show they like that you’ve never seen or have resisted watching. It’s a good way to potentially create new fans, and you might discover a good show in the process, too.
“Community” was taken off Comcast’s NBC ON Demand yesterday-at least in Chicago.
It’ll be interesting to see if a show about musical theater can garner a wide audience. The kids on “Glee” actually mostly sing Top 40 rock hits, and appeal to a young audience. I kind of doubt a show with the co-star of “Will and Grace” and an “American Idol” runner-up belting songs about a 1950s movie star is going to be the savior of network TV.
Actually, they were the first two shows canned…Free Agents beat H8R by a few hours…
Paraphrasing Sports Night, anybody who can’t make money from Community ought to get out of the money-making business.
I’m always up for a Sports Night reference, but how do you make money with a show people won’t watch?
Good news about Community Alan. I did worry that we might not have it back.
Where in the schedules would give it the best chance of another season?
I believe if you can’t “get” Community you are not intelligent enough for good tv.