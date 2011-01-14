The cast of “Community” (minus Chevy Chase, who wasn’t feeling well) and creator Dan Harmon rolled into press tour at the end of a long day, near the end of long tour, immediately following a panel for “Harry’s Law” that sucked all the energy out of the room. Fortunately, when you have one of the smartest, most tightly-knit, genuinely funniest ensembles on TV, as well as a creator who has thought at great length about every detail and layer of his show and can articulate that to you, you get a session lively enough to overcome both general tour fatigue and the particular brand of despair that the “Harry’s Law” panel(*) gave us.
(*) I’ll explain a little more about that in my review of the show in a day or two, but it mostly involved David E. Kelley sounding eminently reasonable as he described a vastly different show from the one any of us had seen.
Some highlights from the panel after the jump, and in the very last paragraph I’ll include Harmon’s teases of a few upcoming stories, so you can stop reading before then if you don’t want to know…
Unsurprisingly, a lot of the talk in the panel centered around the difference between the show’s more high-concept episodes (paintball, zombies, space, conspiracy thriller) and the slightly more traditional episodes. Harmon said that he doesn’t try to create different script drawers labeled “conceptual episodes” and “normal episodes” – “Because, God forbid, we’d never be making a normal episode of anything” – but did acknowledge, “I probably shouldn”t have done a spaceship episode two episodes away from a zombie movie for Halloween,” both because it tired everyone out and because they blew a lot of the budget on those shows. (So for fans of “normal episodes,” you’re going to be seeing a whole lot of them in the season’s second half.)
After Joel McHale pointed out that “a lot of character stuff happens” in the conceptual episodes (Jeff sleeping with Britta in the paintball show, or Abed and Jeff coming to understand each other better in the chicken fingers episode), I asked the actors if it was any more difficult to find the reality in their characters when they’re doing episodes involving zombies or runaway space simulators.
“If anything, it maybe even makes us connect more with our characters,” Alison Brie said, “because you are seeing how they would react in this kind of situation. You kind of connect more with them when they are in a moment of crisis or something that seems so weird that they maybe wouldn”t
know how to handle, and you have to stop and be, like, ‘Oh, yeah. This makes total sense that she would handle it this way,’ and I”m learning how she ticks and who she relates to more in the group and things like that.”
In general, the cast understands their characters much better now than at the start. Gillian Jacobs recalled a scene in the series pilot where everyone is yelling at everyone else, and no one knew quite what to say, so much of the dialogue was looped in later.
“But at this point,” she explained, “we could do an entire episode of improv”d, loud argument at each other. And so when you are that much more comfortable with your dynamic as a group and your
character as an individual, it”s not so hard to have a really human moment in the midst of a conceptual episode.”
There was also, unsurprisingly, a lot of talk about Abed and the role he plays in a show that’s so much about pop culture.
“I know why I like Abed,” Donald Glover said. “It allows us to say, ‘We know you’re not stupid, audience.’ We all know how TV works. None of us are gonna die… These people can’t get together. We”ve seen enough TV to know how it works. Abed allows us to do those things anyway and still feel fresh.”
Harmon talked about how many ensembles have a “shamanic” character, citing Reverend Jim on “Taxi,” Gonzo on “The Muppet Show” and Snoopy in “Peanuts.”
“It”s like there”s some character that”s got one foot in and one foot out (of reality), and even though it”s counter-intuitive, that can rivet you (to reality). It makes Charlie Brown more real to have a dog that can go in his doghouse, and then you hear billiard balls. How big is that doghouse? For him to go off and fight the Red Baron in some vivid fantasy that only he is experiencing, it just makes you really realize that the football is really being yanked away from Charlie Brown when Snoopy is not around.”
There was talk about the show’s sentimental streak – “I will always be the first to admit the recipe for ‘Community,’ out of all of the NBC shows, has the highest percentage of sap to make it taste right,” said Harmon – and McHale noted that because there’s so much of that each week, and because the writers aren’t afraid to undercut the pathos with jokes, the show is never in danger of doing A Very Special Episode.
“There’s all these tender moments that Dan’s able to buy back if he needs to,” he said, and Harmon joked, “I”ll just go through (a script), and I”ll go, ‘Okay, that”s, like, a full page with no laughs,’ and I”ll just drop in a pop culture reference halfway down: ‘Mark Ruffalo’ (farting noise).”
Glover also framed the Troy/Abed friendship in a different way than many people think of it: “Troy and Abed’s relationship can be kind of tragic sometimes. (Abed’s) not going to ever reciprocate. He doesn’t really understand what’s going on with a lot of the feelings I have, which is why they’re the perfect match. He’s very robotic, I’m very emotional, I don’t know much, he knows a lot.”
Harmon also acknowledged that he and his cast and crew probably think about the show much more deeply than many of the people who watch it, and that he never wants it to become so layered that it’s impenetrable.
“I don”t want to presume that somebody is that invested in the show,” he said. “I want to give somebody the right to eat a toasted cheese sandwich and watch it with half of their brain if that”s their jam. Did I say that?”
And finally (stop reading at this point, spoiler-phobes), Harmon previewed a couple of upcoming episodes. One involves the study group playing Dungeons & Dragons for the whole episode – “There’s no elements of, like, you see them in the woods, running around and swinging swords. They are sitting at a table, playing Dungeons & Dragons” – with Abed (naturally) as the dungeon master. Another takes place entirely away from the Greendale campus and is set in a hospital, where Pierce is a patient for some reason. (“It”s shot in a different way. It makes it a completely different experience from a normal episode of the show.”)
Great recap, sounds like this was one of the best panels. Should fans worry it hasn’t been picked up for another season yet or do you think that’s just a formality?
I don’t think we’ll hear anything until the Kabletown deal goes through. I’m not worried. Well, maybe a little worried.
I am in total platonic love with this show.
Actually, if this show wants to get to second base with me, that’d be cool too.
Get in line, Brad. :D
At this point, they could do an entire episode with no sound, and it would be awesome.
Heck, Joss Whedon famously did a silent episode–and pulled it off marvelously–with “Hush,” generally ranked as one of the best episodes of “Buffy”…
I’m quite looking forward to the D&D episode. The IT Crowd did one last year that was pretty funny.
I was also happy to find out that The IT Crowd’s Richard Ayoade is directing an upcoming episode. Shame he’s not able to appear on to show himself due to legal issues.
richard ayoade is directing an episode? awesome
dean lerner is one of my favourite tv characters ever
whats the legal reasons?
I think there was a UN resolution preventing him from appearing on TV with Joel McHale, lest something as toxic as the American IT Crowd pilot be produced again.
I have no doubts that the D&D episode will be entertaining, but as someone who actually plays D&D, I will be very interested to see whether they even come close to accurately showing how the game is actually played.
I’m sure I’ll be here in the comments section after that show airs to bore everyone with everything they get right and wrong.
From Harmon’s Twitter: “Sorry, bad news: Ayoade can’t be IN the episode he’s shooting due to international red tape. I agree this is criminal. But he’s directing.”
[twitter.com]
I wish he’d given some insight regarding what they’ll do on the show after this year. From my understanding, community colleges last only two years, so I’m curious where they will go with this show.
By he, I mean Dan Harmon.
Harmon’s answered this many times before. It’s a misconception about community colleges, many of which started offering four-year degrees a long time ago.
Someone asked in the session what they do after season four, and after Gillian and Donald noted that most of them are bad students (“Troy has a pillow in his backpack!”), Dan said that they would deal with that to an extent in upcoming episodes, but also that the question of what to do for season five is a problem he should be so lucky to have.
There’s no time limit on community college attendance. Yes, most people go there for a two year degree, but some community colleges offer four-year programs, and some students just take a long time to get the required credits. I know one person who went to community college for almost 6 years (Bachelors degree, and he only took a minimum number of classes per semester).
Plus, there’s nothing that says 1 season of the show has to equal 1 academic year.
So basically, there’s a lot of room to work with, and there’s no reason to worry about how many “years” they’re going to be at Greendale.
Also, wasnt season one just a semester?
I deal with transfer transcripts in my work. People take many, many, many years to actually graduate/transfer out of community college. 2 years is only done by the ambitious and unencumbered, I suspect.
Sam- Season 1 was two semesters. Spanish 101 went from the pilot to the Christmas episode, and Spanish “One-o-Dos” went from the Jack Black episode to the second to last episode.
FWIW — (don’t tell anyone I told you this) I attended a 2-year community college in CA for 7 years (mostly part-time) before transferring. I did go on to get a PhD and now teach at a CC, so it’s not even a sign of failure to spend more than the allotted time.
Despite the “high-school-with-ashtrays” depiction of the institution, the most real thing about the show is the diversity of the student body, not just ethnically but in age and station in life.
Hmmmm…which hospital-based show are they going to take the tone of? I’m guessing ER first, then House, Grey’s, with Chicago Hope somewhere near the end of the pack.
Cuckoo’s Nest.
St Elsewhere would be cool
I almost wonder if it will be a “Diving Bell and the Butterfly”-style stationary camera episode from Pierce’s perspective. Crazy theory, but it could be cool.
They’re not in danger of doing A Very Special Episode? “Mixology Certification” came bloody close.
No, it was just a different flavor of the show. Felt like an episode of Taxi, which is what Harmon was going for.
Alison Brie said “But at this point, we could do an entire episode of improvâ€™d, loud argument at each other…”
There’s no way the network would let that happen, but it would be awesome. Give them some plot points and some timing cues (“we want X to happen in the first 10 minutes”) and let them run.
Gillian Jacobs said that, but yes, it would be awesome.
My favorite scene on the show are the “Shit hits the fan” argument scenes they have in the study room.
Anyone know the ratings status for Community?
Read an article awhile back which indicated that they were not wonderful. I’d hate to see one of my faves in trouble…
Oh man I want to see that D&D episode. I love the crazy high concept stuff, but my favorite Community scenes are always the ones where the characters are stuck in a room arguing out a problem (yes, I loved the pen episode) so I think the fact that they had to scale back and go light on the wackiness can only be a good thing for this crew.
Yes, that will be awesome. It’ll be kind of like watching the Christmas Special, but seeing them around the table talking about the adventure instead of going in the stop-motion animation.
The recapper at the A.V. Club said that it would be awesome to watch the other side of that episode, and I think D&D will bring it close.
I wish I had a pen-stealing monkey in my ductwork.
Such a great show. Thanks for the recap!
Thanks for the recap! I love this show so much and am so excited for it to come back.
“Harmon also acknowledged that he and his cast and crew probably think about the show much more deeply than many of the people who watch it, and that he never wants it to become so layered that it’s impenetrable.”
I don’t think this is all that true. The fans of this show that I know are very serious, committed fans, and not casual watchers.
We care, Dan!
yes but you also want it to run for four years at least so that you can be syndicated across the country at odd times—for instance My Name Is Earl was running here in NYC at 7:30 In The Morning(!!!) throughout last year—for whatever reason that was the time that the local channel that had the rights to it chose to ran it—It’d be nice to see if Community can also have that kind of watch anytime without really worrying about the backround status should it manage to hit syndication (which i like to think it could)
Carlos the Dwarf!
Excellent article, Alan. I love this show so much. It is one part-smart writing, one part-perfect casting, one part-emotional resonance and one part-pure delightful wimsy mixed and baked at 350 until the crust is golden brown and gives you that feeling you have spent the half hour with friends you cared about, while laughing at the things in life should be laughed at.
I actually would love to see a Very Special Episode of Community. Or rather, I would love to see a high-concept, reference-as-many-very-special-episodes-and-Lifetime-movies episode of Community.
I am also waiting for a Troy & Abed ‘Perfect Strangers’ episode.
Fun write-up. My main takeaway: Snoopy’s doghouse was the original Tardis.
As to the issue of normal vs special episodes, the thing is the “normal” episodes of this show were already very loopy. So it’s not like people are asking them to suddenly become dry and boring.
I just hope they can get away from the bad habit of having them all travel around in a pack. Episodes like the Kevin Corrigan/Blanket fort ep that gave people different projects work better.
Well, thank God – Harmon will actually be playing to his strengths during the last half of this season. I’m glad they blew their wad with that ridiculous Christmas episode – it means they’ll actually have to write things more like last year’s great Christmas episode. And while I’m depressed that Richard Ayoade won’t be in an episode (his Moss from The IT Crowd was definitely a jumping off point for Abed’s character), I’m beyond excited that he’s directing one. Dean Learner/Thornton Reed! Saboo! Moss! So excited, and I credit McHale with spiriting him over the ocean.
