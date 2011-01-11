Press Tour: Fox execs on ‘Fringe,’ ‘American Idol,’ ‘Terra Nova’ and more

The last few times FOX execs Peter Rice and Kevin Reilly appeared before the press at the Television Critics Association press tour, there was some obvious story dominating the day, usually involving the “American Idol” judging panel.
But the judging panel is now firmed up and at work, and had just appeared right before the FOX executive press conference, and so Rice and Reilly wound up being quizzed on a whole bunch of topics, including the future of “Fringe,” the cost of “Terra Nova,” the failure of “Lone Star” and, of course, their hopes for both “Idol” and the Simon Cowell-starring “X-Factor.”
Some of what they had to say (Fienberg has the full recap in his live-blog), and my thoughts on that, coming up after the jump…
“Fringe” + Fridays = Future?: Because “American Idol” is now airing on a Wednesday/Thursday pattern rather than Tuesday/Wednesday, something had to move off of Thursdays. That something was “Fringe,” which is having its creatively strongest season so far, but is mainly surviving because it’s one of the most DVR’ed shows on television. (Half its audience doesn’t watch it Thursdays at 9.)
But given that Fridays have been a disaster area at FOX for years, those exact “Fringe” numbers from Thursday would make it a solid success for the network.
“If we just literally transfer the rating we have from Thursday to Friday,” said Reilly, “we have significantly upgraded our rating on that night.”
Of course, the odds of all those fans going from Thursday (a night that’s highly-watched on all the networks) to Friday (one that’s… not) isn’t very strong, given that at least some of the show’s current audience is just spilling over from “Bones.” But one of the advantages to the show’s current heavily-serialized style is that it’s chased away most of the casual viewers.
“As it’s really gotten to be a pure, better, what it’s destined to be (show), it’s become a little difficult to join in progress,” said Reilly. “Now they can say, ‘We’re playing to our fans, but we’re also happy to take anyone else on board. If they can keep (all) those fans, they can stay on for years.”
This seems a case where Friday isn’t the automatic death sentence it usually is for a FOX show (see “The Good Guys,” “Next Great American Band,” “Dollhouse,” “Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles”…)
The past is expensive: Earlier in the day, FOX announced that the Steven Spielberg-produced “Terra Nova” – about a family from 2149 who travel back to a colony of humans on prehistoric Earth – will get a sneak preview this spring after episodes of “House” and “Glee,” then return in the fall. And a lot of time in Rice and Reilly’s session was spent discussing the expense of building a world from scratch.
Specifically, they had to order the show straight to series to amortize the costs of creating this prehistoric colony, which would have been prohibitive if they had made a standalone pilot and then not picked it up from there. Rice compared it to the expense of building the town from “Deadwood.” And the launch plan itself is identical to the one FOX used on “Glee” a couple of years ago.
My big concern is that the man in charge of the day-to-day isn’t Spielberg himself (who has a mixed, at best, TV track record anyway), but Brannon Braga, who’s a lightning rod among sci-fi fans for his stewardship of various “Star Trek” spin-offs, and who was a producer on the bumpy final seasons of “24.” You can throw all the money in the world at something, and if the writing’s bad, the production design and effects won’t matter.
Regrets, they have a few: There were so many questions about the disastrous ratings for, and speedy cancellation of, “Lone Star,” that there was audible grumbling over the last one – not from Reilly and Rice, but from some of the critics.
Rice and Reilly said they’d done a lot of internal post-mortem’ing on the subject, and what they concluded was “We made a show that we really loved and we thought the creators were really talented and they made an excellent show. We put that show on, and not enough people showed up to watch it.”
Reilly noted that they gave it one of their best lead-ins in “House,” but that “In the age of DVR’s, that lead-in becomes a diminished asset.”
The good news was that Reilly – who has, during his tenures at FX, NBC and now FOX, consistently developed and greenlit some of the most interesting and formula-breaking shows on television – said he won’t be scared off from trying other shows that might seem like they belong on cable rather than broadcast.
“You’re only a few DNA strands between a hit and a failure,” he said. “That same DNA of being creatively bold yields a ‘Glee,’ and then the other side of it is we thought we were taking another big, bold bet on ‘Lone Star.'”
I also asked Reilly about the failure – both creatively and in the ratings – of “Running Wilde,” and of creator Mitch Hurwitz’s complaints that FOX executives meddled too much and watered down his vision.
“I watered down his vision,” Reilly cracked, then went on to suggest – correctly, I would say – that the show took quite a while to find itself.
“There was funny stuff,” he said, “but probably too little, too late.”
And then there was J-Lo: Of course, none of the other questions matter nearly as much as how “Idol” rebounds from its disappointing ninth season, how the show functions without Simon, and then next year, whether it can co-exist with “X-Factor.”
The new “Idol” judging panel – along with Ryan Seacrest, new mentor Jimmy Iovine, and a cadre of producers and FOX execs – preceded Rice and Reilly to the stage. Various jokes were cracked, some intentional (Randy Jackson declaring that his new judging style will involve “A little less ‘yo’s, a little more ‘no’s.”), some probably not (Tyler said he wanted to work with J-Lo after seeing her in “The Back-Up Plan”), but not a sense of overwhelming chemistry.
And though the producers are tweaking the format quite a bit – extending the Hollywood round to include a trip to Las Vegas, cutting the semi-finals back to a single week involving 10 men and 10 women – even they acknowledged that the American public is still going to choose who they want. I asked if they could do anything to break the streak of White Guys With Guitars who have won the last three seasons, and they threw up their hands, and Ken Warwick (who had earlier lamented Adam Lambert’s loss to Kris Allen) said, “The audience votes. There’s nothing we can do.”
My concern with “Idol” and “X-Factor” co-existing is not just that the new judges will still have to operate in Simon’s shadow, but that having two singing shows on per season will take away the event status that’s made “Idol” mostly impervious to audience erosion for the last decade.
Rice, who is British and familiar with both “Pop Idol” and the Brit “X-Factor,” said, “They may appear the same if you explain it to somebody, but if you actually see (‘X-Factor’), you’ll see how different it is.”
I’ve seen The X-Factor. It’s not that different.
The difference is huge. A person of any age will be able to compete on X Factor. Also, the judges mentor the contestants which is why the quality of contestants on X Factor are better than American Idol.
and groups can enter
but the difference is not ‘huge’, at the end of the day its still a singing competition though isnt it
Yes, Dan, but the format of the show is different and the talent is better. Also, the judges compete against each other and that makes for really great drama, primarily when one judge disses another judges act.
[content.usatoday.com]
true it does make it better that way
im just hoping simon goes back to his old self, he was far too lenient this latest series, e.g cher lloyd, awful, but they all loved her
is cheryl cole definitely a judge as well? she’s gonna need subtitles for the american audience lol
Dan, I think it says a lot about how good she is when Jay- Z has just signed her to record deal. She sang the song “Stay” really, really well.
in my opinion average singer, cringy rapping, weird face/expressions, good stage presence, but that’s just me
jay z probably only signing her because she’ll sell loads of records in the uk, in the process making him richer. marketable, not super talented
but hey, cant knock the hustle
Dan, while Peter Rice didn’t say that Cheryl Cole was an X Factor judge, he had some pretty strong statements that indicates she might be in the running as a judge on the US X Factor.
From Access Hollywood
[tinyurl.com]
“â€œIf Cheryl was to be on the show, I think sheâ€™s proved that sheâ€™s a terrific judge,â€ FOX Networks Group Chairman of Entertainment Peter Rice told a small group of reporters during a break at the Television Critics Association Winter 2011 Session on Tuesday, when asked about the possibility of importing the 20-something singer.
Cole serves as one of the two female judges on the British â€œX Factor,â€ and the FOX chief said he thinks sheâ€™s a stand out.
â€œShe has wonderful chemistry with Simon,â€ he said.
Rice noted that heâ€™s been having regular discussions with Cowell as the months inch closer to the â€œX Factorâ€ start date, and he said the judge is still working on securing the right group when he launches the show in America.
â€œThereâ€™s great speculation. I think Simon is still meeting and trying to find the right mixture of men and women to be on the panel,â€ Rice said. â€œItâ€™ll be four judges as it is in England â€” itâ€™s two men, two womenâ€¦ one of which will be Simon.â€
While it sounds like Cole, the former wife of English soccer star Ashley Cole (they split last year), might be on the list, Rice said FOX will have â€œtraditional network approvalsâ€ over the panel Cowell brings to them, which Rice confirmed will be announced before the Summer TCAs.
â€œSimonâ€™s going to come to us and tell us who the judges are,â€ Rice said. â€œSimonâ€™s going to come to us and heâ€™s going to say, â€˜This is who I would like the judges to be,â€™ and weâ€™ll have a conversation about it.â€”
Personally Fringe works for me on Fridays. I watch most of the NBC comedies and am a big NBA fan, so the TNT game is usually a must-watch. My DVR tapes 2 shows max, so I either usually have to sacrifice the game or the Office. This way, Fringe is all by itself on Friday. I have kids, so I don’t go out. Cheers to (hopefully) more of the alternate reality.
Yeah, I’m happy about it too (similar situation, but replace NBA with NHL and kids with laziness).
I think it will be great to watch after Supernatural.
I disagree that lead-ins don’t mean much in the DVR world. Maybe not in the later episodes when the show is established but certainly for when it is starting. If you’re watching a show you enjoy, you’ll stick around to see what’s on next and give it a chance if it looks good.
The audience that would have been for Lone Star stopped watching House a few seasons ago when it lost quality.
I was vaguely intrigued with “Terra Nova” until I heard Braga was involved with the writing. In the past he did produce a number of good scripts with interesting ideas, but at some point in the last 10 years he ran out of steam and won’t admit it. I’m not going to waste the precious little TV time I have on something with such a high probability of being tired, hackneyed, and done before with snappier dialogue and more appealing characters.
I can’t believe I’m saying this. Brannon Braga and I are never going to form a mutual appreciation society, but it’s a cop out to put all the problems with Star Trek: Voyager and Enterprise on him.
Voyager no. Enterprise? Most — not all, but most — of the writing problems can be laid squarely at Braga’s and Berman’s feet. Yes, there was UPN interference, and Les Moonves hated Scott Bakula, but it’s not a coincidence that some of the best shows were in Season 4, when the Bs had stepped back in favor of Manny Coto and Judith & Gar Reeves-Stevens.
Fair enough – but I;d argue the deeper problem with ‘Voyager’ is that, like any other property in an elderly franchise, TPTB become very risk-averse with the magic formula. ‘Deep Space Nine’ is my favourite post-TOS Trek show, and a very large part of that is because Michael Piller knew how to honour the spirit of Trek without falling back on the narrative and character cliches. (He also had enough SOB DNA, which being able to play front office politics, to stick the landing.)
Does anyone remember that “The X-Files” started on Fridays before moving to Sundays? Or am I having a distorted flashback?
No you are not delusional. I remember delaying going out Friday night so I could watch X-Files.
I never watch Fringe until last week and, man, am I glad I did. I caught up to the most recent episode in less than a week. Walter Bishop is a phenomenal character portrayed by John Noble. Easily the most tragic character on TV and it’s a sci-fi show on FOX! I’m definitely tuning in on Friday nights when I can. I need to buy the seasons too.
‘Fringe’ was one of those shows whose first season was… just OK but improved a lot, and it’s handling of something as tricky and the over here/there elements has been amazing. What makes me nervous is that Fox has a track history of killing shows like Fringe the moment they become consistently good.
Has X-Factor produced any Stars? Leona Lewis is the only one I know of and she fizzled out fast. Where as AI has Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry and Adam Lambert all doing exceptional well and bright Stars.
The problem with AI is the vote. The American public has stopped voting for the best and instead votes for the bumpkin who has a sob story and are ok but not stars. The judges and producers need to do something so the Chris Daughtry’s and Adam Lamberts who are so clearly the most talented and most viable in the music industry win.
I would have the voting be more like Dancing with the Stars or Live to Dance. Either limit the texting or give the judges a vote to counter the idiots who vote for lesser talent.
in Europe it was the same with the Eurovision contest and foe a few years ago the producers modified the rules of voting giving a part to the audience and the other to the judges and now is ok
Don’t forget about Jennifer Hudson. She won an Oscar and is now starring in a new movie about Winnie Mandela
KRIS ALLEN IS WHO WE WANT. SO STOP TRYING TO PUSH lame-bert on us