Press tour: ‘Homeland’ producers on dark season 3

Often, press tour sessions for returning shows tend to be a cagey cat-and-mouse game between reporters who want information about upcoming storylines and producers who want everything to remain a secret.
Today’s “Homeland” session, though, was different. Not only had the critics seen the season’s first two episodes (which, before anyone asks, I mostly liked a lot, particularly in how they deal with the aftermath of season 2), but producers Alex Gansa and Howard Gordon were fairly forthcoming about what happens in them, to the point where one critic actually paused to ask whether they felt an answer that had just been given should be treated as a spoiler.
Suffice it to say, Gansa is not Matt Weiner, and told us we should feel free to write about that and other things. But I know that many of you want to know little or nothing about upcoming episodes of your favorite shows, so let me put a big fat “HOMELAND” SEASON 3 SPOILER WARNING right here. After the jump I’m going to deal with the stuff that’s not spoiler-y at all, and then after that, I’m going to put a second big warning before I get to a couple of the questions that dealt with things you may not want to know.
For starters, Gansa was asked about the backlash against the show in season 2 as certain storylines (Dana and Finn’s hit-and-run, bug-eyed Brody killing Vice-President Walden with the man’s own pacemaker, Abu Nazir turning into a slasher movie villain) and whether it influenced the writing of the new season, which deals in part with characters being beaten up (or beating themselves up) for what happened at the end of the last one.
“I don’t think we were responding to it in season 3,” Gansa said in a very relaxed tone. “Our job is to put the shows out in the best way possible, and your job is to like them or not like them. I obviously wish the backlash had never happened, but it didn’t really influence the rest of season 2 or season 3. The show built an audience all through season 2, and our 11 Emmy nominations are a nice comeback.”
Gansa also said that “one of the themes of season 3 is the cost being an intelligence officer exacts on the people who are in that career,” and that both Carrie and Saul are in dark places (and frequently operating at cross purposes) as a result of the bombing that killed nearly all of the CIA’s top managers and analysts.
Now for the second SPOILER WARNING, though I’ll start gradually before getting to the one that most of us were wrestling with.
Though we ended season 2 with Brody a fugitive from justice after he was framed for the CIA bombing, Jessica, Dana and Chris Brody remain a part of the series, as we see the emotional impact being told Nick is a mass murderer has had on them.
Gansa explained that with the death of writer Henry Bromell and the departure of Meredith Stiehm to run “The Bridge,” the show added several new writers, “and the writers were fans of the show, so we were able to ask them some very pertinent questions. The first one was are we interested in watching the Brody family if Nick Brody isn’t in the mix… It was a unanimous consensus that there was interest in those people, and we took comfort in that, because we felt we had to honor those people, and see what would their lives be after this devastating attack.”
The series has always taken inspiration from what’s going through the collective consciousness of America, and with so many recent tragedies like the Newtown shootings and the Boston bombings, the writers wanted to explore what it’s like to be one of the loved ones left behind.
Now for one final SPOILER WARNING for something that Gansa insisted he was comfortable with fans knowing, but which I suspect at least some of you will want to be surprised by. Stop reading now if you want to go in relatively fresh.
Okay, so Damian Lewis was on the panel (doing that amusing thing where he toggles back and forth between his natural English accent and his adopted American one), but while Brody is discussed often in the first two episodes, he does not appear at all in them.
Gansa said that there was so much story to tell in and around Washington at the start of the season that there was no room to show where Brody was and what he was up to, and said the one thing that he does want to keep secret is exactly when he’ll appear.
Was there any thought, I asked, to keeping Lewis off-camera for an entire season (if not two) before seeing what Brody was up to?
“It’s all about timing and touch,” said Gordon. “The question was, where’s the surface tension of this universe, and what’s restraint and what’s reckless disregard for one of the characters?”
Lewis joked that “these guys have been trying to kill me since episode 1,” and noted that “TV audiences are so literate now, and so good at guessing plot in all its permutations. But it’s the timing of story which is the one thing that these guys have left in their power. So if you can shock people by the timing of things – if you can get there just before they expect you to get there – you’re going to be constantly surprising and astonishing people, and that’s what they’ve done so well for the first two years.”
Of course, thanks for the spoiler warnings, but I’m comfortable knowing this. If I hadn’t read it, I’d constantly be wondering when he was going to turn up, and now I know that that’s a question I should put in the back of my mind while I focus on the rest of the characters.
Lewis makes a very interesting point about timing being the last great frontier. I’ll agree that with “premise shows”, there is often surprise in how soon they burn through it and move on to something else, or, on the other side, how much time and drama can be milked from a simple story beat (like they would do on Breaking Bad, for example).
The presence of both flavors on TV keeps us guessing and enhances both, I believe.
Nothing there seemed very spoilerish to me
Agree, but I won’t write what I think, in order to not piss off Alan into blacking out the comment section as he did with GoTs.
I have a hard time believing the new writers all said let’s keep the Brody family. They are so far away from the plot and have never been all that interesting.
This is such a hit and miss show for me. Some things work amazing and then some things are so stupid.
Dana and Jessica stuff can often be very compelling if handled the right way.
And I think they have a great way to handle it the right way now. The frustrating thing about the hit and run storyline last year wasn’t the actual hit and run being added in. It was that it didn’t know when to stop. I thought it built to a great moment where Brody was prevented from being the father his daughter needed him to be because of what he was doing with the CIA, but after that they didn’t really know what to do. As long as the family stuff doesn’t veer off the rails and stays grounded in the family coping with Brody being revealed as what he was I think it will be very good.
Here’s hoping we don’t get Chris turning into Vito Jr. though.
I agree. Brody’s family and Brody will continue to exist because the writers and network are scared to be different. This is the core group of characters who made the show popular, so they will ride them into the ground.
They didn’t have the guts to kill off Brody in season one b/c of the “chemistry” between Brody and Carrie. Season 2 was “let’s put all those characters we love in even crazier peril”. Now they think they’re being bold by going two episodes w/o Brody but he’ll be back. He has to be back because Homeland is a Showtime show and that’s what Showtime does…runs things into the ground.
They have to keep Brody’s family there b/c they fear a backlash from fans who would keep asking where Poochie is. There will be no “season II takes place on the docks” of Homeland.
Oh god how I wish they would have used something so simple as stealing perspective/setting shift from The Wire. Add or drop characters in, etc. Why cling to and kill a premise? – ALL premises were new when the show was developed, and we the audience, caught on and followed – why wouldn’t we be capable of making small or large shifts once inside a show?
Nice to hear the show starts off without Brody, but if and when it turns into Carrie tracking down her long lost lover just so they can be together again, I think I might stop watching. Obviously Gansa and Gordon don’t have to fit the show to my liking, but basically making Carrie and Brody into Romeo and Juliet always seemed like such a lazy storytelling device and a tragic misstep to me. This show started as a smart, adult show about terrorism, mental illness, and the world in which we live in the 2010’s. That’s the show I want to watch. Not the high school level slasher and romance stuff that happened last season.
Good points. And what happened to the jazz theme from the first season? Granted, pretty hard to build a show around that, but it was the first thing that tipped carrie off to what Brody was doing, it had a jazz pattern, and it appealed to her unique mental state. I wanted more of that unique mental state, including what happened after she got electro-shock therapy. The writers just gloss over it in favour of the romance and the teen hijinks.
The idea that Carrie and Brody’s romance was the most compelling part of the show was the biggest of the series of mistakes the show made the last season. I’m hoping they realize that.
“The idea that Carrie and Brody’s romance was the most compelling part of the show was the biggest of the series of mistakes the show made the last season”
Nope. Their relationship legitimately was the most compelling aspect of the show. Their mistake isn’t in (rightfully) assuming that but by bringing it to the forefront and casting too much light on it, burning it out a little too quickly.
But I think that’s more a fault of the show’s life-span than anything. It really isn’t designed to be anything more than a miniseries, I wish the writers had the integrity to end it at its natural conclusion rather than letting its popularity drag it out.
Sorry, but I disagree. While it made an interesting counterpoint to the S1 story, it became cliched and tiresome in the second season.
It was never going to work – so the decisions the characters would make and how they would make them is what was compelling. The best scenes, IMO, were those when Carrie and Brody were opposed, like “The Cabin” – more revealing of character, more emotional, etc. S2 was unbelievable, devoid of passion or frustration or tension b/c the writers attempted to repeat, rather than extend what they had already done.
What about Carrie and Saul? They hold the show up for this viewer. I agree Mandy Patinkin deserves the Emmy nomination but the rest of the nominations do not necessarily indicate quality – these are the Emmy’s, like the Grammy’s, a popularity contest.
Patinkin doesn’t deserve it, guy has talent but he just cannot commit to anything.
Pretty sure I am done with this show, but will check the reviews just in case. They took something in Season 1 that was epic and turned it into utter garbage fantasy the next year. Hard to see them doing anything with integrity once they’ve sold their souls, but I’d like to be pleasantly surprised.
I’m glad for Gansa & co. that little statuettes given, but largely based on season one and weirdly hyped foreign press votes, is compensation for the ruin they made of this show. Yeesh.
I wish it was Claire Danes who wouldn’t appear in the first two episodes.
One criteria to just how spoilery it is (although I don’t think it is at all if Gansa thinks it isn’t, and obviously we won’t never see him again): is Lewis still in the credits in the early episodes, like a certain surprise returnee in Lost Season 4?
Lost season 5, dog!!