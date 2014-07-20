Press tour: How will ‘Gracepoint’ differ from ‘Broadchurch’?

From the moment FOX ordered “Gracepoint,” a remake of the acclaimed British mystery series “Broadchurch” (which aired here last year on BBC America), featuring “Broadchurch” star David Tennant reprising his role with an American accent, the prevailing reaction I've heard has been one word:
Why?
Why do a remake of a great series that aired on American TV very recently, and that was in English, to boot? It's one thing to say that U.S. viewers don't want to read subtitles, and that therefore there may be justification do do a speedy remake of “The Returned,” but when the actors – including one actor in common across both projects – are speaking the same language, and when the first two episodes at a minimum (the only ones I've seen) are very similar to the original in terms of plot points, character beats, and even many of the same shots, why is this necessary?
Oscar-nominated screenwriter Dan Futterman, who adapted the series with his wife and frequent collaborator Anya Epstein and “Broadchurch” creator Chris Chibnall, spent much of the show's press tour panel responding to those questions.
“The first order of business was 'Don't screw up what works, because it was fantastic,'” Futterman said. “We didn't want to break what was working, but we also wanted to raise this show in a different country. We have 10 episodes as opposed to 8, and we start to veer from the storyline.”
When critics noted how similar the first two episodes (the pilot in particular) are to how “Broadchurch” started, producer Carolyn Bernstein said that they spent a lot of time considering a different beginning before returning to what Chibnall had already done.
“The way the story was told was so well-done, so why contort ourselves to figure out a different way to tell the story when that was the smartest, most compelling way to launch the story?” Bernstein said. “I know you guys have only seen the first two. We promise that as the series progresses, it really diverges in pretty significant ways from the original. But particularly in that first episode, it felt like the smartest, best launching pad. We didn't want to fix something that we thought was excellent.”
Futterman talked about how the setting itself would change the story, and called the impressive cast – including Anna Gunn as Tennant's cop partner, Michael Pena as the father of the murdered boy, Nick Nolte and Jacki Weaver as two mysterious local residents, Kevin Rankin as the town priest and Jessica Lucas and Kevin Zegers as two reporters investigating both the case and Tennant – “the primary reason to do the show again.”
With 10 episodes to play with as opposed to the 8 of the original, Futterman and company also intend to explore certain characters – say, the boyfriend of the victim's older sister – more deeply than they were in “Broadchurch.” The ending will also likely be different, though Futterman wouldn't commit to that.
“I don't want you to rule anybody out,” he said coyly. “That's not to be coy, but I don't think you should rule anybody out as a suspect. We end in a very different place, which is very exciting for the very first season, and very exciting for what could be… a great second season.”
Bernstein also said that while they believe “Gracepoint” will have many things to offer “Broadchurch” fans, that audience was ultimately too small to drive any of the creative decisions they made.
“In terms of BBC America,” she said, “their viewing audience for 'Broadchurch' represents less than 1 percent of the American television viewing population, so we're not particularly worried about the overlap.”
“My mom is right down the alley of the BBC America audience,” Futterman said, “but she started watching it and said, 'I can't understand a word they're saying.'” (Tennant, mock indignant, interrupted to cry “Hey!”)
“I think that was a common experience,” Futterman continued. “There were some devoted viewers and cultured viewers who watched that whole show and loved it. We watched the whole show and loved it. I think that in the way the original viewers of the (Hong Kong) movie 'The Departed' was taken from can watch it and realize there is DNA here that's exactly the same, but it's set in a different place, and it's going to start to change very very rapidly. By the third and fourth episode, you see very great detours – and then it reverts to form as well, because the genetics of the show are so powerful. We deviated as much as we wanted to, and as much as we could, while still trying to tell this story that has a beginning and now a different ending.”
It's certainly an impressive cast (even if Tennant is much more interesting as a Scotsman than trying to sound American), and they and the changed cultural setting may ultimately make “Gracepoint” enough of a different beast to be worth it for people who devoured “Broadchurch.” But at a minimum, those viewers are going to require a lot of patience to get to the changes – and to find out whether the changes wind up diluting the thematic purity of the original, or are just there so the handful of “Broadchurch” viewers can't spoil things for the hoped-for larger “Gracepoint” audience.
The Departed was not a Japanese movie.
Yes, Infernal Affairs was from Hong Kong. I’ve appended a parenthetical fix to the quote.
This is dismaying, Alan. I really enjoyed “Broadchurch,” and don’t need to see a remake. The whole notion of David Tennant having to adopt an American accent seems silly. I do like Dan Futterman’s writing, but would rather see it focused on something new. Instead of remakes, it would be great to have easier access to international programming. Great series like “Borgen” (Denmark) and “Hinterland” (Wales, a bilingual production) don’t need to be transplanted to a familiar U.S. setting; the locations and cultural nuances are part of the appeal. As for context, anyone with an Internet connection can easily manage do a little research, build background, and look up local expressions and allusions. (Indeed, I enjoyed the follow-up research I did after watching most episodes of one of the great U.S. series, “Treme,” and loved that a TV program could warrant this.) Bottom line: Subtitles, access, and insightful commentaries from critics and others are all that most viewers need.
“Great series like “Borgen” (Denmark) and “Hinterland” (Wales, a bilingual production) don’t need to be transplanted to a familiar U.S. setting; the locations and cultural nuances are part of the appeal. ”
I totally agree with this point, in fact your whole comment! I enjoy seeing these series set in other countries, I wish we could get some of these great series over here.
Check to see if your tv provider carries MHz programming (mhznetworks.org). Mostly crime/mystery shows from Sweden, Denmark, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, etc. Very enjoyable.
Here’s a link to the list of stations in the US:
[www.mhznetworks.org]
I’m going to provide some counterpoint here, and I just want to make it clear that I loved Broadchurch and I think this remake will be dumb and I’m not planning on watching it.
That being said, the average TV watcher squeezes in a few shows a week after work, chores, kids, etc., and to expect them to want to watch a show that requires them to go online and “do a little research, build background, and look up local expressions and allusions” just to get some context to understand what they’re watching is a pretty far-fetched notion. While I think the “average” TV viewer is a dummy who prefers NCIS to Breaking Bad, it does make sense that someone would want to take a show that had a great story but is perhaps not so approachable for Joe Six-Pack, and remake it so that the same story can be relatable to them.
It’s not what audiences need, it’s what they want. They want it in their own country, in a dialect they can understand. Which is why so many films from other countries wind up getting re-done in the U.S.. Yes, it’s stupid. but most of the TV watching public has limited intelligence; just see what shows are highest in ratings to confirm that. I mean really; fake reality shows? But the audience eats it up.
The Departed was a Chinese movie, not Japanese.
Olivia Colman was the best thing in the original, especially her reactions to Tennant. It’ll be weird watching the remake. I can see why they’re doing it though, television is big business in America.
I think Anna Gunn is a major talent, but there is something unique about Olivia Coleman. I’m not one to give too much credit to mainstream awards, but this is a woman who won a BAFTA in BOTH comedy and drama in the SAME YEAR. She’s simply remarkable. She has an inherent warmth, which is what made her Broadchurch character’s story line so heartbreaking. Anna Gunn might be capable of (continued) greatness in this role, we’ll see, but warmth doesn’t really seem to be the approach that’s natural to her. That alone will change the entire story.
I get so damn tired of people thinking Americans can’t understand English or Scottish accents. Really??
I enjoyed Broadchurch, and while I am always happy to see David Tennant-it seems ridiculous to redo this story.
I get what you’re saying, but maybe there’s a large enough number of Americans that just can’t. I’m a bit of an anglophile so the accents aren’t much of an issue for me, but I can see maybe a first time / casual watcher having a hard time and deciding not to put in the necessary work to understand everything. I don’t feel the differences warrant a remake, but then again, I’m the guy that felt The Departed was entirely unnecessary (Infernal Affairs is a fine movie as it is.) Ditto for Oldboy, The Vanishing, and countless others. The only good thing these remakes do is hopefully steer a handful of people towards the original work thereby creating new fans.
I always watch English shows with the closed captions on. Mostly because because some of the lingo is different.
They’re kinda right though lol. I know anecdotal evidence isn’t strong but pretty much everybody I know who lives in our continent have a lot of trouble understanding those accents.
My issue with watching with subtitles isn’t so much a reluctance to read as much as a desire to keep my eyes focused on the action rather than having them flickering to the bottom of the screen. It’s a small irk but enough to make me glad about the remake… as unnecessary as it is.
I guess I don’t know why they feel the need to remake it, but I *really* don’t know why they would change the ending. IMO, the ending is what makes the show great, the way it relates back to the themes established in the first episode and the way it affects the characters in the finale. Probably won’t watch, but given their comments, I’m not sure this show was made for those who have already watched Broadchurch.
I’ll watch at least 3, because Tennant.
Did this version at least dial back the overuse of slow-mo?
While I really enjoyed Broadchurch, I though it was spinning its wheels a bit at the end, sort of The Killing-style, as it jumped from one red herring to another. While I enjoyed the full series for the characters, the atmosphere, and mostly the performances, the story was another matter. There really was not enough story to fill six episodes, let alone eight. That they will now do ten here in America doesn’t whet my appetite. Nor does Tennant’s American accent, which I suspect will be even more annoying when he’s playing the same character he played as a Scot.
All in all, I cannot think this is going to be something I’ll want to watch. I’ll give it a shot since I’m a pretty big fan of Tennant, but I suspect it won’t take more than an episode, two at the most, before I tune out.
Yeah, me too. Will only watch out of interest to see the differences. But since the first two episodes are identical, reckon most people who tune in will not return by episode three. Fox are being very shrill and defensive about this show including the ridiculous statement about David Tennant’s accent being impecible (obvs haven’t had their volume control on). not a good sign. Doubt I’ll bother watching all way through as lot of effort to tred the same tracks. Major disappointment all around and I guess the end of David’s hopes of building a career in the US……
I just finished watching Broadchurch and I enjoyed it greatly. I’m looking forward to the American remake just to see how it compares/differs with the original. I think it’ll be fascinating.
Having watched two episodes of Grace Point, I can confidently say that Broadchurch is the better show, by far!
I don’t see a reason for this — and the fact that Fox does just shows you the sorry state of broadcast TV in the U.S. there is no excuse for this kind of lack of imagination. The networks really have to STOP doing remakes and start thinking fresh, for a change. then again, I’m also tired of sorry-ass comic-book plots being passed off as fine film, Chris Nolan’s Batman series notwithstanding. Really?? Is there nothing else they can think of for scripts these days? Modern life isn’t challenging or intersting enough by itself? For that matter, what does it say that BBC can come up with a modern-day script like Broadchurch and we didn’t? The answer isn’t to remake it; the answer is for American neworks to start looking around more broadly and start considering other, more creative ideas than they have been — and maybe start reading a LOT more scripts penned by women. *That* would probably take you out of the comic-book world right there. Even if they looked to modern theater for ideas, they couldn’t get worse than this bland, predictable remake-and comics minset. It’s awful.
And BTW, I really don’t care if Futterman’s mom couldn’t understand the language — I’m neither Brit nor Scottish in background, but I understood the language just fine. UK actors know how to enunciate.
So Dan Futterman’s mother doesn’t understand English. Desperately sad.
It doesn’t take much hearing loss to make closed captioning useful, even when watching programming in one’s own native dialect. I’m American and turn CC on everything I watch; sometimes actors mumble, sometimes the sound editing leaves something to be desired. Add a different accent and it can be difficult to make out.
I started out intending to make a point about hearing loss, and it became more about captions, which I know you didn’t mention specifically. I don’t know how old your ears are, but when you start to have some hearing loss, you may better appreciate just how frustrating it is not to be able to make out what someone says; it’s not about ‘not understanding English.’
I take your point about hearing loss and if that was the case I’d maybe agree, but the implication from this article is just viewer laziness over the accents. The wide variety of US dialects isn’t, and never has been, an issue for American shows broadcast in the UK and the accents in Broadchurch were hardly extreme in any way.
I’m not sure you, or anyone, is in a position to speak for the entirety of the UK and whether or not American accents have ever caused anyone problems. I also suspect that there is more exposure to American accents in the UK than UK accents in the US. Though I haven’t yet watched ‘Broadchurch,’ I watch a fair amount of Britsh/Irish programming (via Hulu/Netflix/BBC America), probably more than the average American, and I frequently have trouble understanding what is being said. ‘Love/Hate’ was very tough to decipher at times, and I even have trouble occasionally watching ‘Rev.’ and I don’t think those accents are especially thick. I think hearing loss was much more implied than listener laziness; Dan Futterman is probably old enough to be experiencing some hearing loss, his mother certainly is.
I can only speak anecdotally, but not once have I ever heard of any Brit complain about any US accent, nor ever read any critical word about one. However Futterman’s quote ‘I can’t understand a word they’re saying’ suggests it’s entirely about the accents, not a hearing issue.
Incidently, Love/Hate was an Irish show set in and around Dublin. Broadchurch is set on the South coast of the English mainland. Two drastically different dialects and not especially comparable, although both in English therefore I still can’t see this as an issue. If it was Finnish or something I’d understand.
One of the biggest critical hits over here this year was The Fall with Gillian Anderson set in Belfast, Northern Ireland. A strong accent, no more common than any US accent yet didn’t seem to cause a problem for anyone.
Dumbing down of absolutely everything continues. Couldn’t understand it? Yikes.
Thinking about this a bit more, I think it Fox hadn’t been asked to cast Tennant (understand it was not their decision), I think this might have worked better.
The three big issues people seem to be having with this remake are that the first two episodes are exactly shot for shot, pause for pause, word for word copies of Bchurch (Fox refuses to let critics see anything else to back their claim this approach ends after the first two episodes and are incredibly defensive about this aspect, so does make you wonder…); they have cast a British actor in a role written as an American who has been unable to establish a strong American accent before shooting (if Fox were forced to accept Tennant in the role, the poor guy would not have had enough time to get the accent up to speed while doing other things in London. I gather he literally closed in the play he was in and got a plane the next day to Canada. Further if the rumour is true that Tennant asked to be given the Gpoint role as a condition of returning to the UK to reprise his role in Bchurch#2, then Fox would have been forced to film this whole show in time for Tennant to get back to London in June for when Bchurch#2 started shooting); and lastly having Tennant himself replicating the exact role from Bchurch will only draw attention to the original and ensure bylines in the press start by drawing unflattering comparisons.
I think this could have worked if Fox had a free hand to cast an American actor or one of the current breed of British or Australian actors who have proven ability to work with an American accent, rather than Tennant. While Tennant has some fans in the US, he is hardly a household name (Matt Smith and Tom Baker are more well known here as the doctor) so any benefit his name brings to the project won’t offset the negatives. Tennant Who fans are also not the target audience for this and people who know him from Bchurch are among the loudest voices complaining that this remake is unnecessary.
So, please don’t blame the actors for this failure as I think Fox should have spent a bit more time thinking this through rather than rushing to get it made.
I watched Broadchurch from the beginning and I loved it I have watched many of the British TV shows ( And I think they are much better than what we have in america) I was so excited to have my mom watch it. And she said to me it looks good but how do you understand what they are saying, so I am really glad that they made an American version for those who don’t understand the language from across the pond