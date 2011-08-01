Press tour: NBC remakes ‘Prime Suspect’

NBC’s “Prime Suspect” likely faced a tougher room from the TCA than they will from audiences this fall, when it airs Thursdays at 10. After all, if you were to do a demographic breakdown of the audience for the original British “Prime Suspect” when it aired on PBS in the ’90s, a large chunk of it would be made up of TV critics. The vast majority of viewers sampling the new version, with Maria Bello as an abrasive New York cop battling sexism and her own personal demons, probably have no idea there was an earlier version starring the great Helen Mirren.
But American “Prime Suspect” showrunner Alexandra Cunningham is acutely aware, in part because she was an enormous fan of the various miniseries featuring Mirren as Detective Chief Inspector Jane Tennison.
“I have watched so many times I could act them out for you,” she told critics.
And as the guardian of this material, Cunningham is going to have to walk a bunch of narrow lines, most of them somewhere between changing things up enough that original fans aren’t bored and keeping enough that it still feels like “Prime Suspect.”
So Bello’s Detective Jane Timony will battle sexism, but it won’t be as overt as what Tennison dealt with 20 years earlier. In the version of the pilot critics have seen, the sexism is incredibly overt, but Cunningham says that will change quickly, because sexism in 2011 is subtler, and because women of today have more professional recourses to deal with it.
Where Tennison smoked like a chimney – “I think in one scene, she’s smoking and eating chips at the same time,” Cunningham said – and was a raging alcoholic, Timony will be constantly trying to quit smoking, and will drink a lot but not to the point of addiction.
“I feel like we’ve seen alcoholic cops a lot,” Cunningham explained. “Obviously, 20 years ago it was groundbreaking – especially to see a woman drinking that much as a cop.” But after Tennison herself, Andy Sipowicz, Tommy Gavin, Abby Lockhart, etc., primetime has seen its fair share of prominent alcoholics. “Every cop I know who’s not actively in AA, the drinking is just part of their everyday life, and a way that they cope. It’ll be part of the show, but I don’t know that we’ll show our Jane descending into alcoholism in the same way.”
The remake was developed by “Friday Night Lights” producers Peter Berg and Sarah Aubrey, and Berg said one of their goals after five years of great reviews and minimal ratings from “FNL” was, “If we’re going to enter into this experience again, we want people to watch the show.” So the show will present a standalone mystery each week, while trying to keep fans of more serialized shows happy with the ongoing stories it tells about the personal lives of Jane and the other detectives in her squad.
Asked whether she might be able to do some multiple-part mysteries akin to the original, Cunningham referred to the new head of NBC entertainment, saying, “That would be a question for Mr. Greenblatt. Hopefully, going forward we’ll start doing B-stories that take more than one episode to solve… But we want fans of procedurals to feel they got a satisfying experience” within each hour.
As for Bello, she saw the Mirren series years ago, “But when I read this script, it was such a different sort of show, because of the humor and the way it’s modernized and set in New York City. I haven’t gone back and watched” the original.
When a critic brought up the inevitable comparisons, Bello said that “Prime Suspect” creator Lynda La Plante had sent them a “lovely” letter, which Cunningham said she would have gladly read to us if it wasn’t “at the framers.”
“She really was so complimentary about Maria,” Cunningham said. “She couldn’t be happier Maria is shouldering the character now.”
Oddly, the question of Timony’s hat – a black porkpie she wears in virtually every on-the-job scene – seemed almost as controversial in the session as any changes being made to the source material, but Bello insisted, “I feel like it’s my magic hat. When I put it on, I was this character.”
(Cunningham also noted that when she visited various NYPD detective squads to do research, “I was surprised by the number of fedoras,” which she attributed to being the only fashion statement most of the men can make.)
There’s also the matter of the many hard-edged female cop characters who have appeared in Tennison’s wake.
“I’m lucky enough to have the source material that a lot of those people were copying from,” Cunningham said. “Jane Tennison: strong, rude, selfish… All these things that make a great character, but also have Maria to do a brand-new version of it.
“There’s so much great stuff in there we obviously want to use as touchstones to make our show great,” she also said. “It’s great to have such fantastic source material as a skeleton that I can rely on no matter what.”
Why not call it the Maria Bello cop show? Or anything else. Why remake something that was so magnificently perfect and of its time? I won’t watch this, there are too many cop show on the air already.
Doesn’t anyone have a new idea?
Maria Bello is certainly a good enough actress to follow in Helen Mirren’s footsteps, but I just get the sense that they are going to neuter the Tennison character so much that it will basically be “Tough Female Cop” show and not really Prime Suspect. The lack of serialization is going to make this “prime suspect of the week” which is really lame and this will end up being another procedural that network television doesn’t already need. Already the comments of the show runner show that Bello can’t be too much of a drinker, and she can’t be too much of a smoker, and she can’t end an episode without solving the mystery. There doesn’t seem to be much of a vision for this show other than Prime Suspect: but not too coarse and Britishy and complicated for American brains.
As for the alcoholic thing being “tired”, if the character you use to embody a female alcoholic is “Abby Lockhart”, I’m pretty sure that it hasn’t been overused just quite yet. The whole point of Prime Suspect was that Tennison was just as crass and coarse as the boys, and it looks like they are afraid to really let Bello do that, which I am sure she could do. Instead they will let her wear a man’s hat, which I suppose will replace any real character development.
So they’re basing a show on Tennison. Only they’re improving her. She’s not an alcoholic. She doesn’t smoke so much. And, of course, she’s funnier. Not as grouchy as she was.
I forget which critic’s blog said there was some new project to remake Miss. Marple mysteries. It’s just that they were revising Miss Marple a bit. She’ll no longer be an old lady. She’s be young and pretty.
That is to say, they were taking the one defining characteristic of Miss Marple and eliminate it. They’re eliminating the one quality that made her unique.
And now they’re doing the same thing with Tennison. Just doesn’t sound like a reason to watch it.
They’re cutting back on the sexism, too. This just posted today:
TV Guide: Prime Suspect Reboot Finds Its Own Footing, Pulls Back on Sexism
[www.tvguide.com]
Part of the problem here is that they stuck the show in New York — AGAIN. Like *that* hasn’t been done before. You want a show with sexism in the police department? Better set it somewhere else, like down south, where the sexism is still more overt. Texas or New Orleans, maybe. Yes, even today. It’s still there.
Wow, so basically they’re re-booting everything that was interesting about the original ‘Prime Suspect’ right out the door? Looks like Maria Bello is going to become one of those fine actresses who is going to keep washing up in television projects unworthy of her — still, that puts her in damn fine company.
I saw all the Prime Suspect episodes, several times over, and it was because Jane Tennison was such an edgy yet brilliant character in Helen Mirren’s hands that it was such a tremendous series. If it was underwatched, it’s because EVERYTHING on PBS is underwatched: the beer-belly-and-pro-wrestling crowd that watches cop shows on broadcast TV, FX, USA and TNT and might watch HBO on occasion *doesn’t* watch PBS, no matter how good PBS shows are. They just don’t.
And yes, XBrooklynGrrl is right: they’ll dumb this down into just another cop show. But actually, there’s already proof that they tried to do a US take on the idea of Prime Suspect: it was called Under Suspicion and starred the wonderful Karen Sillas, and it, too, was underwatched. Jacqueline Zambrano creaetd it, and the lead was harrassed and discriminated-against Portland cop who did her job and kept her cool. The thesis was the same, but the execution has a different flavor — but it was still great. However, it only lasted a season: the idea made broadcast TV viewers too uncomfortable and was too ahead of its time for them. It, too, got critical accolades. I loved that show and wised it had lasted longer.
Besides, US TV has bungled its adaptations before: I remember how bad the US attempt to redo Touching Evil was. It made me yearn for Robson Green and Nicola Walker all over again.
The best thing PBS could do is bring back Prime Suspect and rerun all the episodes. Then today’s viewers could make the comparison themselves. I suspect the Bello version would lose.
Oh, and if all that broadcast TV can manage is to dumb down Brit shows, I wish they’d bring back Detroit 1-8-7 instead. At least that was original, intriguing, satisfying, and well acted, and it didn’t insult the viewers. But wait: that would probably make too much sense.
ps — sorry for the typos above.
Pro wrestling fans who watch network TV cop shows don’t watch PBS? You mean like the pro wrestling fan who used to run a fan site about a network cop show whose blog you’re commenting on?
For every rule, trend or majority, there is an exception. One exception doesn’t disprove the norm: it’s numbers that matter. Ask Nielsen. I’ll wager the overlap between the WWF audience and the PBS audience isn’t great — not nil, but not significant, either.
Awwww, DAMN — forehead smacking time: I have just *very* belatedly discovered that Alan made the connection to Under Suspicion way back in February. I missed that post because I really wasn’t interested in NBC remaking Prime Suspect. Well, at least we were thinking along the same lines. I’ve often wished that Under Suspicion had lasted longer — and that Karen Sillas hadn;t been given her walking papers toward the end of that lone season (I remain convinced that it might have lasted longer if she’d stayed, but who knows). Also really liked Seymour Cassel and Philip Casnoff in it, especially Cassel.
Anyone know if Under Suspicion is out on DVD or not? Or even on VHS?? I’d love to see it again.
From the previews I’ve seen, the “new” version looks terrible. I have no desire at all to watch it, and I would only consider it if a reviewer whom I trusted recommended it. And maybe not even then.
They’ve already made a softer American “Prime Suspect” with “The Closer.” I was a fan of the Helen Mirren original, and part of what made it great was Jane’s abrasiveness and unlikeability.
Sexism in 2011 is subtler? In the workplace, perhaps, but in life, I’m not so sure.
PS 7 aired on PBS in 2006, so I think more people know about it than you think.
The trailers I’ve seen don’t evoke anything I recognize as “Prime Suspect.” In fact, the trailers look fairly generic, giving no sense that this is intended to be a remake of a fairly significant, and substantive, British drama.
Also, I like how sexism is now more subtle. Can’t they just say the truth: there’s LESS sexism now than there was twenty years ago. It’s not a difference merely of subtlety, there’s actually less of it.
Marginally, yes, there’s been improvement; but that’s just it: marginally. There should have been more over the last 30 years. It’s not even three steps forward, two back — it’s improvement by inches, not miles, and it’s uneven across different professions. In policing, the amount of improvement is far less than in other professions. Depending on the particular force in question, there may be truly less sexism than in years past, there may be only lip service to improvement with sexism still blatant among the ranks, or it may have gone underground, purged at the highest echelons but still lurking here and there among the ranks. But by no means is sexism gone. It would be interesting if a cop show wanted to tackle that in a complex, sophisticated way while still creating an excellent procedural — but from the looks of the previews, that’s not what we’re going to get. Which makes me wonder: why are they bothering to (re)make this show at all??
Very disappointed that you forgot the alcoholic cop to end all alcoholic cops, Detective Jimmy McNulty. Otherwise, great stuff as always!
@XBrooklynGrrl- the short answer to your question is no. Originality in both tv and film has disappeared, especially on this side of the pond.
Having seen the original PS(and being a HUGE Helen Mirren fan), I was, and still am, quite skeptical about this whole thing, despite the presence of Ms. Bello. And, as talented as she is, I see nothing but FUBAR for this show. I could be wrong, but I don’t think so.
I can’t imagine how you could possibly be wrong!
This is totally misbegotten. Take a show about a complex, often unlikeable, driven, woman cop — before the flood of women cop shows on right now like the Closer, Rizzoli and the Idiot, The Protector, the woman Witsec Agent, the new IA Cop, blah blah blah — and give it the gutless network remake? No damn way that’ll be worth watching. And for those of us who love the original, well I won’t even give this a first look. No reason to. The promos I’ve seen are too cute by half, sher eally wants you to like her. Jane Tennison was never quirky, she came from a deep, dark, wonderful place. Bah.
So they’re doing a remake of Prime Suspect that only has the most superficial resemblance to the original and won’t even have a long story arc? Then why not make an original show?
I agree with you and most everyone else here – I would have been more apt to try it out if it wasn’t called Prime Suspect. If so many things aren’t the same as the original, why handicap it with comparison to the original? How about an American remake of Waking the Dead WITH Trevor Eve? How about just putting Waking the Dead back on BBC America instead of all these dumb vampire shows? (wow that veered wildly off topic)
As soon as I saw the fedora I thought uh oh, a prop is necessary. As a Canadian I’m sick and tired of dumbed-down American shows based on intelligent, multi-layered, and frequently quite profound series from other countries (The Killing anyone?). As XBROOKLYNGRRL asked “Doesn’t anyone have a new idea? Enough already.
OK, first, that hat is friggin stupid and Bello’s tough-guy attitude on the previews I’ve seen doesn’t wash. If they don’t expect viewers who’ve even heard of “Prime Suspect” before, then why call it that. Helen Mirren and that series were great and inimitable. If this has even ten percent of the pizazz of the original series, it might be passible, but I very much doubt that it will–which will make it unwatchable.
This just looks terrible, but even if it’s not, why call it “Prime Suspect”? Even from a practical point of view, anyone who’s watched the original is the type of TV viewer that will keep watching it, or not, based on whether it’s a good program or not. It’s going to be a completely different show because, as is acknowledged in the article, we’re in a different time so the entire dynamic of the show is necessarily going to be different. The social politics are different and so are the expectations of the viewer.
What’s next, a “remake” of “Red Dwarf” in which, instead of a couple dudes, their “cat” and an AI being stuck on a spaceship, it’ll be about a family of farmers trying to prevent beavers from building a massive dam on their property.
This show will be lame if the trailers are any indication. A woman who feels like she is
Getting someplace career-wise because she gets
Her head bounced off a car. It’s as if she taking
One for the team. She has a soft side that allows her to get through to troubled young children in
Ways normal people can’t. She wears a funny hat
That worked for frank Sinatra but not her.
She is the kind of person most people would
Avoid because she will mess everything up.
But “oh no!” say the writers. We will make her come out on top no matter how implausible the situation or odds. You have buy our stories because women need her to Sally forth into a
Male dominated world in a way no woman has
… Yet all women should know they can.
Yeah, give the character quirks and vices but keep her out of jail or therapy because she is a pioneer.
I echo bugs bunny on this: what a maroon!
Frank
The TV spot in which she slams a gun against the Taxi window is so ridiculously un-Tennison like. Not that she needs to play the same character note-for-note, but if the realism of the british version is ditched for TV-land theatrics, why bother using the same name?
No idea why I capitalized “taxi”…
I don’t understand Cunningham or NBC. It looks and feels like nothing from the great, original Prime Suspect. Why tarnish the original with something so pedestrian? They could save money from licensing and just called it, “Marie Running Around with a Stupid Hipster Hat and Pretending to Be Kojak.