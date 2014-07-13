Press Tour: NBC’s Robert Greenblatt has no ‘Community’ regrets

NBC chairman Robert Greenblatt, who made the final call to cancel “Community,” seems not only untroubled by the show’s resurrection at Yahoo!, but pleased.
“That’s where they are, trying to build their platform, and they made an extraordinary deal,” Greenblatt said of Yahoo! after his executive press conference at the Television Critics Association press tour. “And we’re the co-owners of that show, and will make money on the deal right away.”
He said he had no regrets on cancelling the show, even if that could have meant denying the fans the fulfillment of the “six seasons and a movie” meme.
“That six season thing was created by them,” Greenblatt said. “I’m surprised they didn’t say ‘ten seasons and a movie.’ And that was before my time. It just didn’t make sense for us to have another season at that level of audience. I don’t know if we’ll ever know how many people watch it on Yahoo! I’m curious to see if they can get a bigger audience than we did.”
What a dick.
I don’t tend to have high expectations of network executives, but he’s failed to meet even those.
It’s kind of awesome that my EXACT first thought upon reading the article was “What a dick.” and this is the first comment.
you mean the show that got better ratings than parks and rec that you renewed? Going against tougher competition as well. And I like Parks and Rec btw
(They own Parks & Rec. They share ownership of Community. And I don’t like Parks & Rec.)
If you compare what both shows did at 8:00, against TBBT, Parks’ numbers were slightly better.
Of course he has no regrets. He’s the guy who cancelled it. He reportedly hated the show.
He’s also the guy who has dragged NBC’s comedy brand into complete non-existence. Community is their last sitcom to reach 2 full seasons.
As a fan of Community, I was disappointed, but I never felt the sense of betrayal or anger that some fans had towards NBC. Now, I hope that whatever Greenblatt replaces Community with goes down in the ratings like the Titanic strapped to the Hindenburg. For ten seasons, I hope Community’s time slot is occupied by a string of failures, each more embarassing than the last, and the movie can be about how Bob Greenblatt’s decisions made it happen.
I’m pretty sure strapping the Titanic to the Hindenburg wouldn’t help sink it faster, since the Hindenburg disappeared almost instantly, plus it still had some hydrogen in the unburned parts, so that would have held the Titanic aloft for a slight length of time. :)
“Like the Titanic strapped to the Hindenburg” … not the Hindenburg strapped to the Titanic. (An accelerated, fiery crash.)
NBC isn’t sinking … it’s soaring.
While Community probably wasn’t treated as well as it should have been, NBC did keep it on the air for 5 seasons, all with dismal ratings and variable critical acclaim after the first 2 seasons.
I can’t imagine anything on NBC in that timeslot is going to do well, as long as the biggest show on television (TBBT) stays there.
JOYEFUL – That’s why I didn’t join in when a chorus of Community fans were saying, “F— NBC.” But reading his comments mocking Six Seasons and a Movie and crowing about the money he’ll make off the Yahoo deal has me saying, “F— Bob Greenblatt.”
NBC kept Community around because they couldn’t develop anything more successful, it was in a brutal timeslot and Sony’s ability to make deals to keep shows alive.
It was never out of the goodness of their hearts. There was never a season where you could call it a clear-cut cancellation.
Seriously, where’s this guy’s PR crony making sure he doesn’t bite the hand that feeds him. On top of essentially dismissing the audience it is his job to please, he couldn’t do enough basic research to know that “6 seasons and a movie” came from a line on the show?
He says, “That six season thing was created by them.” Which is true. A line in an episode, yes, but still created by TPTB at Community.
I took the quote to be referring to the audiences, not the creators. It seemed like he was saying “the six seasons and a movie thing was started before by the fans before my time, they could have just said 10 seasons and a movie instead.” Though rereading that may have been a jump in assumption on my part that I made out of bewilderment of seeing a public figure act so douchey.
Sounds like Greenblat is a total stooge. He can go to hell. I know Community will do well on Yahoo and I hope it goes longer than six seasons and does get a great movie.
If Yahoo manages to pull in a larger audience for Community then NBC did, what does that say about NBC’s promotional arm? (that it’s terrible, but we already knew that)
NBC is going in another direction; probably the wrong direction, but another direction nonetheless. Even the renewed Parks & Rec (which NBC has a 100% stake in rather than a 25% stake or whatever) is in limbo, schedule-wise. If they want to try and rebuild their line-up from the ground up, good luck. I’d probably be more upset by Greenblatt’s flippant attitude if Yahoo! hadn’t rescued Community, but as it is I can’t really find it in me to get worked up over it. And I’m as big a Community fan as it gets… well, except for those weirdos on Reddit.
Greenblatt proves, with his words, that he is the embodiment of the mediocrity that we think of, when we think of TV network executives at all.
I have little doubt that he *does* hate Community. He probably feels terrible that Whitney is no more, never understood why anyone would like Arrested Development, and is a big fan of 2.5 Men.
Yeah. Sure it would have been nice, but Community would have been cancelled after its first season or earlier had it been on any other network. Obviously that’s partly to do with how low NBC has fallen to have allowed a lot of small great shows to have slipped through and continue their runs and not any particular charitable love for Community, but I can’t blame a network exec wanting out after 5 seasons to at least attempt to try something else that might get more ratings.
That being said, that last line about Yahoo getting more ratings seems a bit of some bad shade thrown, like a haha, obvs yahoo could not get even nbc ratings for the show – honestly who even knew about yahoo original series prior to Community S6
news? – so…it would be pretty hilarious should that actually happen, however impossible that is.