Press tour: ‘Sons of Anarchy’ goes back to basics for season 4

“Sons of Anarchy” returns to FX on September 6, and based on both a screening of the season 4 premiere and comments made by creator Kurt Sutter and the cast at their press tour panel, I’m feeling much better about the series than I did for much of season 3.
Now, I was already feeling better by the time we got to the season 3 finale, which brought the action back to Charming, let the Sons be more empowered rather than puppets for shadowy outside figures, and set up a lot of potentially fascinating conflicts for the following season. But I’m glad to say that both the premiere and the press tour session only confirmed that reassuring feeling.
Without saying too much about the first episode, it begins on the day Jax, Clay and the bulk of SAMCRO has completed their 14-month prison sentence from their plea deal with Agent Stahl. As the 90-minute episode goes along, we see that both Charming and the club have changed quite a bit while the main characters were away, and that there will be threats both from without (Ray McKinnon plays a clever prosecutor, and Rockmond Dunbar is Charming’s new sheriff) and within (Tara has had a lot of time to read and re-read those letters about Jax’s father).
Katey Sagal, who plays Gemma and is married to Sutter, noted that in season 3 (which she called “bold and brave”)), the characters were so splintered and spread across continents that she didn’t get much time to interact with certain co-stars.
“This season feels different, but splintered in another way,” she said. “There’s a lot of internal struggle that goes on this season.”
That was music to my ears, because as good as the season 2 story arc with Adam Arkin and his band of white supremacists was, “Sons” is always at its strongest when the tension arose from differences between the club members – specifically between Jax and Clay.
Sutter explained that episodes are usually structured in a way where the A-story is about the club taking on an outside foe, but the seasons should be about the club itself.
“The expository beats are fun and exciting and testosterone-driven,” he said, but “the idea always is to use those external pressures to incubate what’s going on inside the club.”
Other than McKinnon and Dunbar, the season will be much less guest star-driven than seasons 2 or 3 were. The biggest addition actually comes behind the scenes, where Emmy winner Paris Barclay (“NYPD Blue,” “In Treatment”) is now an executive producer and the show’s lead director. Barclay directed season 2’s “Balm,” the episode that’s arguably the series’ high point to date, and he seemed pleased to be with the show full-time now that “In Treatment” is over.
“You only get maybe 2 or 3 chances to find a show where the passion is as good as the writing is as good as the cast,” Barclay said, while suggesting that Sutter, David Milch and Aaron Sorkin are “the three great television writers right now.”
We’ll see how the season plays out (I did, after all, really like the season 3 premiere before growing frustrated with the Abel/Belfast story arc), but this is a good start.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I can’t wait for this season to start. I’m expecting them to get back to the greatness that was season 2. Excited to see your reviews Alan. Keep up te good work
Let’s hope it”s not a repeat of season 2, on paper it sounds like it. this show has to move forward
I think “NS” the finale to last season was the show’s high point. Seson 3 had pacing issues, but delivered two of the best episodes on any show of the year in the premier and finale.
I’ll even go so far as to say that “NS was better than “Fly” (Breaking Bad), and far better than “The Suitcase” (Mad Men).
I expect this season to bring this show back into contention with Breaking Bad for best show on TV.
I think that’s a bit of an exaggeration. “NS” was a great episode but “The Suitcase” and “Fly” are almost perfect episodes of television.
S3 sucked for the most part until the 9th ep or so. It wasn’t better than the two eps of those shows you mentioned but S3 did end well so I still have hope for this entertaining show.
With a new sheriff, does this mean we won’t be seeing Wayne Unser(Dayton Callie) any more?
Callie is still a cast regular. What Wayne is doing, I’ll leave it to you to find out when you see the premiere.
More great news to know that Callie is still a regular. Yay! :-)
That is good news. I was worried that 14-months passign could have led to an off-screen death (with his cancer and all), and I would miss seeing Callie on a weekly basis for SOA’s season.
That is great news about Dayton Callie, now if we could only have one scene with him and the rest of the Deadwood alumni that have appeared on SOA, to wit Robin Weigert, Paula Malcolmson, and now Ray McKinnon. If only they could find a spot for Ian McShane as well. @Loretta, I remember reading how Dayton Callie reminded Kurt Sutter that stage IV cancer is not a death sentence. I think he referenced a family member who lived on quite a few years.
I was also disappointed with season 3 (no surprise there). But I’m so looking forward to this show being back as I’ve loved SOA on a whole, and that’s what I remember and what matters most.
My only disappointment now is that I thought it started airing on August 6th. :-( I guess I’m back to watching Mad Men reruns on Netflix, along with Deadwood of course.
I don’t know what all of you are watching these days but the only time I turn on the TV is to watch Breaking Bad. I can’t believe I’ve been paying for “premium” cable package in order to watch *one* TV show. Hm. I really need to rethink this cable thing.
Tim, with the exception of Justified, I watch all of the shows you just mentioned without paying for cable. It IS possible. :)
Just like FNL season 3…just move along, the last one almost never happened.
Do you reply on every comment, Tim?
I’ll defer my decision on this show for a bit. I’ll let my DVR continue to record it, but they’ll sit unwatched pending reviews of the mid-season episodes.
Rockmond Dunbar Thumps up. :D
This season can’t possibly be as disappointing as season 3 was. I think season 4 will be very good. We’ll see.
An open letter to Kurt Sutter:
I have given up on your show because you both jumped the shark, and blamed your viewers.
I loved seasons 1 and 2. The ONLY way I’ll watch season 4 is if Alan Sepinwall, who I trust, sees many episodes and declares the season worth watching. We all know good pilots often lead to bad seasons (The Killing, your season 3.)
So I strongly suggest you do three things:
1) Write better this year
2) Send Sepinwall more pre-season episodes than usual
3) Don’t be so obnoxious on your own blog. You claimed that people who hated your season 3 hate babies. No, I just hated your season 3. You lost me, and you’re not going to win me back without a combination of quality on-screen and humility off it.
I have found it best to stay away from his twitter. The same goes for other artists who’s work I like. I am interested in the work, not them personally. And if, for whatever reason, they just seem like annoying people, I find that it sometimes spoils my viewing/listening experience, as happened with season 3 a bit.
As Maureen says below, let me remind you all that rule #1 around here is this:
TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
I just deleted a comment in violation of that. If you can’t disagree without insulting other commenters, your comment goes away. Period.
Rereading my comment, I realize I sound as arrogant as Sutter, and no doubt provoked the deleted comment. So I guess I should heed my own advice, except of course I’m not trying to get viewers to consume my product.
Alan-you might want to reiterate your rules on commenting. Your “discuss the show, not each other” seems to have fallen by the wayside.