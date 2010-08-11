Press tour: The best new shows I saw

Every summer when I come back from press tour – or when I’m still there and chatting with industry folk curious about the competition – everyone asks me some variation of the question “So what’s going to be good on TV this fall?”
Overall, 2010-11 doesn’t look like it’s going to be as strong a season for new product as last season, which gave us (among other things) “Community,” “Modern Family,” “Justified,” “Treme,” “Parenthood,” “The Good Wife,” “Cougar Town,” “The Middle,” “Glee” (I don’t like it but recognize that many people are nuts about it), and more. But there are some definite standouts, particularly on cable.
Last night, Fienberg posted his breakdown of press tour winners and losers (including some of the shows I’m about to list), and after the jump are some of the best new shows I got to see in conjunction with the trip:
“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO, Sept. 19): I had hoped to get to a movie or two like I usually do when I’m out at TCA, but a good chunk of my free time was devoted to watching the six hours of this period gangster drama about Atlantic City at the dawn of Prohibition. With a pilot directed by Martin Scorsese (and later episodes directed in very Scorsese-like fashion by Tim Van Patten and others), lead writing by Terry Winter (David Chase’s right-hand man on “The Sopranos”) and an incredible cast including Steve Buscemi, Kelly MacDonald, Michael Shannon, Michael Pitt and Michael K. Williams, “Boardwalk Empire” is clearly the best new show of the season, maybe the best new show I’ve seen in several seasons (and certainly stronger out of the gate than some of my other recent favorites like “Breaking Bad” and “Sons of Anarchy”), and well worth not having seen “Inception” yet.
“Terriers” (FX, Sept. 8): Another one where I got a bunch of episodes in advance (five) and couldn’t resist watching them all, this is a private eye show from Shawn Ryan and “Ocean’s Eleven” writer Ted Griffin that’s part relaxed buddy comedy, part film noir, and all fun. Donal Logue and Michael Raymond-James play bottom-rung, unlicensed detectives who keep getting caught up in cases that are much bigger than they are. The chemistry between the two stars (who wound up sharing a house during production) is fantastic, the writing and directing sharp, and I can’t wait to see more.
“Lone Star” (FOX, Sept. 20): As I’ve written/said a few times now, “Lone Star” is definitely the strongest broadcast network pilot of the season, and my only reservation is that the concept – con man (engaging newcomer James Wolk) wants to go straight, but can’t choose which of two identities (and romances) to maintain – seems more appropriate for a movie than a long-form TV series. But the press tour panel for this one did its job, offering a lot of smart producers with interesting things to say about how it might work, as well as the acknowledgement that it still could fail – but that if it does, it’ll be a memorable failure.
“Luther” (BBC America, October): As Dan mentions in his winners and losers, it was disappointing to get the sense that Idris Elba has some issues with his time on “The Wire,” but the man who was Stringer Bell still delivers a knockout performance in this British crime drama. It’s another one of those shows like “Cracker” or “Touching Evil,” where the cop is as damaged and dangerous as the criminals he’s chasing (in this case, Ruth Wilson as a charming sociopath), and it’s a reminder of why the Brits keep going back to that well and how strong a presence Elba is in any accent.
“Lights Out” (FX, January): This one’s a bit under the radar, since it won’t debut til mid-season and was likely only paneled because FX was trying to fill up a whole day. But I finished the pilot – about a former heavyweight champ (Holt McCallany) struggling with money, health and the ennui of retired life – and immediately wanted to see more. It’s basically “Rocky V” if “Rocky V” was, you know, good.
“The Big C”: (Showtime, Aug. 16): Technically, this is a summer show, but I did see it at press tour. I’ll have more to say about it in Monday’s review, but the short version is that Laura Linney is a mom who finds out she has incurable skin cancer and decides to change her life without telling anyone why. Feels like a blend of a half-dozen other cable series, but Linney is awfully good, as are supporting players like Oliver Platt as her confused and immature husband and Gabourey Sidibe as a student who becomes one of Linney’s projects.
“Hawaii Five-O” (CBS, Sept. 20): I liked the remake of the iconic ’70s cop drama more than I expected to, since it’s a vehicle for Alex O’Loughlin and my enthusiasm for him has never come close to matching that of CBS’ development team. O’Loughlin’s still pretty stiff, but Scott Caan is a lot of fun as his sidekick – so obviously strong that the producers are now suggesting it’s going to be more of a buddy show (more politely, “an ensemble”) than a star piece – Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park are good, too, and director Len Wiseman gives it the feel of a noisy but entertaining summer action movie. We’ll see if the show can keep up that style on a weekly basis, but it’s a good start.
“Detroit 1-8-7” (ABC, Sept. 21): They’re reshooting a good chunk of the pilot to eliminate a mockumentary gimmick that was perhaps too resonant of all the other ABC shows where characters talk to the camera (including fellow rookies “No Ordinary Family” and “My Generation”), but the core of the show – tracking Detroit homicide cops as they go about their business – feels less like another cop procedural than a drama about cop culture, ala “Homicide: Life on the Street.” And Michael Imperioli is very good in the lead role (albeit without his splendid “Life on Mars” mustache).
“No Ordinary Family” (ABC, Sept. 28): Michael Chiklis, Julie Benz and their kids accidentally get super powers on a family vacation. Like “The Big C,” reminiscent of a whole bunch of other things (notably “The Incredibles”), but Chiklis has the superhero bonafides, as does co-creator Greg Berlanti. An entertaining pilot, albeit one that could use a few tweaks. (For starters, this is the show where I’d have ditched the talking-to-the-camera gimmick, as it’s far more redundant and annoying than on “Detroit 1-8-7.”)
Other shows with potential: “Undercovers” (NBC, Sept. 22), “My Generation” (ABC, Sept. 23), “The Defenders” (CBS, Sept. 21), “Running WIlde” (FOX, Sept. 21).
I’m interested to see Terriers now simply because you think it’s good, but man, those ads for it on FX are lame. I didn’t even know it had humans in it until you wrote about it, Alan.
Agreed! Every time I see one of those I think “Why should I watch this show? What is it ABOUT? Dog trainers?” Bizarre.
I’m most excited for Lone Star and Hawaii Five 0. I think Caan is great for the role but I don’t think anything was changed when he was cast. I read an early draft of the pilot script (a couple of months before any casting was announced) and it seemed pretty clear that it would be a McGarrett-Danno buddy show. Regardless, it looks like an entertaining show.
Thank you! It’s so hard to get people to lighten up when they decided to not like someone. I try for an open mind. :0)
So, and what about The Walking Dead? No TCA panel, I guess.
No TCA panel, and all I’ve seen was the Comic-Con trailer.
Did you see Moffat’s modernization of Sherlock? It has certainly been praised in its brief BBC airing (only 3 episodes for the first season, but a second already ordered).
Nope. Took the PBS days off to do some set visits.
‘Boardwalk Empire’ and ‘Shameless’ are the 2 main ones I’m interested in, but I’ll still sample most of the new shows.
Wait wait wait. They’re making a US version of Shameless?!
Someone give me more info!!
So…is Terriers an USA style procedural with a little FX edge? Like Justified in it’s first few episodes after the pilot ..before it became rally good. Or is it a real FX dramedy. Provocative, edgy and with serial elements?
There are serial elements throughout the five I’ve seen. It feels very much like an FX show.
…and yes. Luther is really good. Even great in it’s last 2 episodes. The thing that separates it the most from other crime procedurals is the dynamic between Luther and the female sociapath.
I completely agree. I never thought that Ruth Wilson, who I had previously seen as Jane Eyre, would be a great sociopath, but her chemistry with Elba is great, and it’s not the usual relationship between morally ambiguous cop and pretty sociopath that you would expect.
I must have missed something, because Luther didn’t hold my interest at all, even if it is Stringer Bell there. It’s well acted for sure, I the characters are intriguing enough, and the writing isn’t bad, but somehow it was difficult to get through an episode – I found it way too procedural.
Which is odd, because I watched Sherlock (well, all 3 episodes of it. So odd), and while that is basically a procedural too, mixed in with some Sherlock Holmes, I enjoyed it more than Luther. Not sure why.
I thought Sherlock was much better than Luther because Sherlock was great right away. Luther only really picked up momentum in the last 2 episodes, but I was still enjoying the Elba/Wilson scenes prior to that.
i enjoyed luther, specifically the last couple episodes, its not amazing, but worth watching
never even saw that sherlock thing advertised, might give it a butchers on iplayer
Hi Alan…
Quick correction: It’s James Wolk – not Josh Wolk.
what made it seem like Idris Elba has issues about his time on The Wire?
Dan explains in his winners/losers run-down. Specifically here:
[www.hitfix.com]
(Wire spoilers, if you haven’t seen it yet.)
Where can I find Daniel’s winners and losers that talks about Idris Elba?
Thank you,
Matt
Why would The Walking Dead decide not to have a panel? Is that a red flag?
AMC didn’t have a presence at tour at all. I’m not sure the pilot’s even finished yet. Sometimes it’s just a budgetary issue.
Meh, I’m bored with anything Idris Elba has done after The Wire. It seems the only thing he IS good at is playing Stringer Bell. I don’t know why he’d knock the only role he’s been decent in. I’m kinda hoping he goes away soon.
Hawaii 5-0 will be a master of thrilling action with Alex’s culmination of non stiff action and loyalty and determination to the military uniform. I am looking forward to the clash of civilization and relationships that will emerge in this hot zone of excitement.
Has anyone mentioned the Undercovers/Doctor Who connection yet?
What about The Event? Do you think it has potential to be good?
Wasn’t expecting you to enjoy The Defenders!
Yeah I kinda started choking on my drink when I read that show on the list… I don’t know, it’s probably that two of the shittiest actors ever imho are the leads in it, that and the fact that it’s YET AGAIN a legal procedural.
Why you think this one has potential, Alan? And does it have serial elements?
No obvious serial elements. Just a fun, solidly-built legal show. And Belushi’s not a bad actor. He’s been in many, many terrible projects in movies and TV, but when the material’s there, he can be quite good. And he does what’s asked of him here, which is to straddle the line between comedy and drama, and to come off as a guy who looks like a clown but is much sharper than you’d expect.
It’s not life-changing, and I doubt it’ll be a regular viewing choice of mine (hence the honorable mention listing), but the pilot’s just fine.
None of the relationship comedies (Perfect Couples, Friends with Benefits, Mad Love, Traffic Light) that seem to be all the rage this year did it for you? Interesting.
All of those you mentioned are for midseason, and weren’t paneled or screened for critics before TCA.
That said, I didn’t love ABC’s relationship-“Better For You,” and my main reaction to CBS’ “Mike & Molly” was relief that it wasn’t as offensive as I assumed based on the premise and Chuck Lorre’s involvement.
Man, I rarely disagree with you, Alan, but I HATED Luther. The plots were completely ridiculous, especially everything having to do with his evil female foil. I kept trying to get into it because Idris Alba was good, but good heavens was the writing purple.
If “No Ordinary Family” is going to be one of those “talking to camera” shows, then I might just give it a pass entirely. How does that even fit with the theme of the show?
I’ve seen all of season 1 of Luther, and it’s a very entertaining series. It’s Elba’s best performance to date, and he has great chemistry with Ruth Wilson. I hope there is a season 2.
Really Looking forward to “Boardwalk Empire”. “Terriers” sounds really promising. “Lights Out” sounds a lot like the movie “The Wrestler”.
I’ll check out “No Ordinary Family” (I hope they learn from the mistakes of past super hero based series), and “Hawaii Five-O” looks the first CBS series in a while to appeal to a younger ground. Teaser looked promising.
The show I’m looking forward to the most this fall “The Walking Dead”.
LUTHER, at least the 6 episodes on BBC, was good for the phenomenal performance from Idris Elba but the show has many flaws.
I’d lower expectations a bit on “Luther”. I agree with others who have said that the acting is really solid (particularly Elba & Wilson) but the rest of it is a bit of a mess.
I’m really stoked for “Boardwalk Empire”. And also looking forward to “Terriers”, “Lone Star” & “No Ordinary Family”.
Dang, I thought Breaking Bad was VERY strong out of the gate. The first episode had me locked in, then the 1st three episodes had me obsessed. if Boardwalk Empire is even stronger I might have to get HBO after my year hiatus.
Yes, Luther is a flawed series. That being said, I thought episode 5 in particular was among the best hours of TV this past year. Plus, it’s better than many crime drama’s currently on North American TV right now.
No RideAlong?????
It’s mid-season (taking over the Lone Star timeslot, in fact), so Fox didn’t panel it. The pilot’s quite good, though, but it had no presence at TCA.
I always get a thrill whenever you mention even in passing that you think The Middle is good mainly because you don’t cover it and it’s a show under the radar of most critics
Anyway, on topic, Lone Star is best reviewed show this season so hopefully it really works out, creatively and ratings-wise.
Im looking forward to No Ordinary Family, I hope it’s really entertaining and fun show to watch
Julie Benz also has Superhero cred as she played Darla on Angel and Buffy
I never understand it when people say things like this about Alex O’Loughlin. He’s anything but “stiff” and I think the author’s prejudice is showing. As for this being an ensemble piece-every show needs a good team to bring it to life, as Moonlight did so admirably. That was a great team effort, an “ensemble” cast, if you will and good actors appreciate that. I’m definitely tuning in because Alex is involved but the clips I’ve seen look fun and I think it’s be a great ride!