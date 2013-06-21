Programming note: ‘Deadwood’ review delayed

As I mentioned last night about “Hannibal,” this week got horribly away from me due to various unforeseen circumstances (James Gandolfini’s shocking death chief among them). While this is the time when you would ordinarily be reading my review of “Deadwood” season 3, episode 4, “Full Faith and Credit,” I haven’t even been able to finish watching the episode yet, much less write about it. So we’re taking the week off, and pushing “Full Faith and Credit” to next Friday.
Sorry. Couldn’t be helped.
Well, bless you for a fuckin’ fibber.
Thanks for letting us know R.I.P.James Gandolfini
I think most DW fans were Sopranos fans as well, and don’t imagine anyone having a problem about this.
Holsten’s put a “Reserved” sign on its most famous booth as a sign of deference to JG’s passing, it was pretty cool. We can always do the same for the table at the bottom of the steps of the Gem.
Meanwhile, Alan wrote the book on how the Sopranos and Gandolfini’s character revolutionized television, and yet another writer with a new hardback covering the exact same territory is getting the media appearances. I realize it’s a delicate matter for any writer to be perceived as exploiting a tragic passing for publicity, but if the media is going to pursue one expert for this aspect of the story, it should be Alan. My two cents.
I agree but I wouldn’t worry too much for Alan. It seems like his book has been recognized as the definitive take the “Golden Age” of modern TV/Cable drama. I’ve seen/heard the book referred to often in a wide variety of media setting.
I think time will show that the book has legs, and that it will be thought of as the first serious book on the era.
Yeah, Alan had just as big a run in the media for his book…and I’m confident he’s not wishing that Gandolfini had timed his death better (during his book’s push, instead of the other guy’s).