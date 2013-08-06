Register at HitFix and win ‘The Revolution Was Televised’ for free!

08.06.13 5 years ago 6 Comments

Want to win a signed copy of my book, “The Revolution Was Televised: The Cops, Crooks, Slingers and Slayers Who Changed TV Drama Forever?” Or would you like to get a free version of the audiobook, read in the dulcet tones of voice actor Joe Ochman? Well, now’s your chance.

HitFix is in the midst of a registration drive, and this week we’re giving away 10 signed paperbacks and 5 copies of the audiobook. It’s very simple. Just go to register for an account here – and if you already have a HitFix account, clicking on that link will give you the option to update your info, which will automatically register you for the prize drawing. (That page also has a list of contest rules; it’s only for U.S. residents, unfortunately.)

Register anytime between now and Sunday night and you’re eligible for the books as your prize; a new giveaway will begin next Monday morning.

