Register at HitFix and win ‘The Revolution Was Televised’ for free!

Want to win a signed copy of my book, “The Revolution Was Televised: The Cops, Crooks, Slingers and Slayers Who Changed TV Drama Forever?” Or would you like to get a free version of the audiobook, read in the dulcet tones of voice actor Joe Ochman? Well, now’s your chance.
HitFix is in the midst of a registration drive, and this week we’re giving away 10 signed paperbacks and 5 copies of the audiobook. It’s very simple. Just go to register for an account here – and if you already have a HitFix account, clicking on that link will give you the option to update your info, which will automatically register you for the prize drawing. (That page also has a list of contest rules; it’s only for U.S. residents, unfortunately.)
Register anytime between now and Sunday night and you’re eligible for the books as your prize; a new giveaway will begin next Monday morning.
I already have the book, so I’m just going to write a plug for it. If you like Alan’s blog posts, you will LOVE this book.
It’s like a series of extended posts, in Alan’s signature thoughtful style (complete with multiple asides). Brilliant analysis, humor, and interesting behind-the-scenes quotes from actors, showrunners, writers, producers, and various other studio muckety-mucks.
If you have any interest in any of the shows featured in the book, by all means get it. I don’t even watch half the shows he discussed but I read the book cover to cover, figuring I’d at least learn something. (Which I did: Sopranos and The Wire will never be for me, but I might pick up Breaking Bad.)
So yes, great prize for signing up. :)
As a European that is currently staying in the US with a valid Visa, am I considered to be a resident of the US and eligible for winning the book?
Alan, maybe you should stop for a couple of hours trying to sell your book and hanging with your hollywood buddies and instead post that long overdue review of the killing season finale that I have been waiting for 2 whole days and counting. Ok maybe I am spoiled with all your instant reviews all the time, but come on man, what have you been doing lately? Lol this has to be the only job where we get mad at you for NOT watching tv.
Goofus, the rules of decency in general and this blog in particular prevent me from saying any number of things, so I’ll just say “Really?”
Who feels that winning a free book is worth the risk of identity theft?
It’s nice of Hitfix to offer prizes, but due to the huge problem of identity theft the Hitfix website should be using HTTPS when asking for one’s personal information such as a home address. Without HTTPS the website isn’t working to keep your personal information safe.
Unfortunately this isn’t your grandmother’s Internet anymore.
You’ve been warned….
I already have the book, Alan. I got 2 copies and gave one to a friend. We’ve had some really interesting and lively conversations about it, actually. We disagree about LOST, for instance, and I know the book made him want to borrow all my The Shield DVDs and plow through the entire series.
Like @ACTION_KATE, I’ll recommend the book to anyone who likes to come to this page and read Alan’s stuff, because his voice is very recognizable and there is a lot of insight in the interviews and analyses. The only reason some chapters are more interesting than others is because I like some shows more than others, and it’s all worthwhile reading.