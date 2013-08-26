Register at HitFix and you could win a Hodor t-shirt!

08.26.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

A few weeks ago, the prize for registering at HitFix (or updating your current registered account) was a copy of my book. (Signed paperbacks to the winners should be going out this week.) This week’s prize is another one with What’s Alan Watching? appeal: our very special Hodor-themed t-shirt (with a WAW logo on the back), which expresses a philosophy of life as only Hodor can.

Again, all you have to do is follow this link to either register for a new account or update your old one and you’ll be entered for a drawing to win said t-shirt. It’s fast, it’s easy, it’s Hodor.

Around The Web

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP