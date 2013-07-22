Remembering Dennis Farina, the great cop-turned-character-actor

Dennis Farina had lived a life.
Even if you didn’t know that Farina – who died Monday at the age of 69 after suffering a blood clot in his lung – had spent nearly 20 years as a cop in his native Chicago before director Michael Mann decided to cast him in his movie “Thief,” it was clear from all Farina’s performances that this was a man who had done things and seen things that your average character actor had not. He had enormous ease in front of the camera, and could be wildly funny and charming, but there was always something behind his eyes suggesting that the disarming smile could go away in an instant and be replaced by something very cold and hard and dangerous.
Farina would work often with Mann, starring in the underrated period cop drama “Crime Story,” and recently playing Dustin Hoffman’s driver on “Luck,” but his best role was as mob boss Jimmy Serrano in the classic 1988 buddy comedy “Midnight Run,” which celebrated its 25th anniversary over the weekend. As the mob boss of Chicago, and the man organizing the pursuit of Charles Grodin’s fugitive accountant the Duke, Farina spends the bulk of the movie appearing briefly to deliver cold, amusing insults (“Is this Moron Number 1? Put Moron Number 2 on?”) and threats (“Don’t say a (bleeping) word to me; I’ll get up and I’ll bury this telephone in your head”). It’s a comic relief part in a way, but Farina also has to come across as a real threat so that there’s real tension as Robert DeNiro’s ex-cop Jack Walsh tries to take the Duke to prison, even knowing Serrano will kill him there. It’s been fun and games at times, but towards the end of the movie, the Duke winds up in the back of Serrano’s limo, and Farina’s chilling performance makes it clear that playtime is over, as he calmly tells the Duke, “I stopped by here to tell you two things. Number one is that you’re gonna die tonight. Number two, I’m gonna go home, have a nice hot meal, I’m gonna find your wife, and I’m gonna kill her too.”
As “Crime Story” cop Mike Torello, Farina had to marry hard-boiled crime archetypes with a kind of Rat Pack-era cool, and was so effective in the series’ two seasons that CBS later built a whole show around that persona: the short-lived “Buddy Faro,” in which he played a private eye who’d been pals with Frank, Sammy and Dean back in the day. In that case, the show was too light-hearted to work, taking advantage of Farina’s comic chops without the gravity that added juice to the sarcastic one-liners.
He also was one of the more notable “Law & Order” casting misses, though that owed more to his Detective Joe Fontana ultimately being too similar to Jerry Orbach’s departed Lennie Briscoe – another wise-cracking old-timer who had seen it all and could keep it all in perspective – than anything Farina specifically did.
You knew what you were going to get with Farina, and it was all about how well the people employing him took advantage of his particular gifts. One of his final roles (before a couple of amusing guest appearances on “New Girl” as the con man father of Jake Johnson’s Nick) was as Gus Demitriou on “Luck.” Farina was back with Mann (and working with writer David Milch for the first time), and the character was a classic Farina type. For the bulk of the series’ first and only season, Gus is a relaxed, sweet guy who enjoys his life as Hoffman’s driver, bodyguard and confidante, but there’s always a sense that Gus isn’t quite the simple retiree he presents himself as to the world. And sure enough, in what turned out to be the last episode, we see the brutal, competent thug beneath the laid-back facade, as Gus kills a hitman with his bare hands after a savage brawl in a restaurant men’s room. The fight is one that could have gone either way, and after Gus emerges as the victor, the camera sits on his face for a long time as he studies his reflection in the bathroom mirror, thinking about all the times he’s come close to death, all the men he’s killed, and wondering exactly how much longer he can get away with a life like this.
Farina lived two wildly different lives as an adult, and he always used the first to inform him in the second. He’ll be missed.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I believe the first time I ever saw him in anything was Get Shorty When I was 17. Even if I never saw him in anything else, I would have remembered that role and how he played it. Very sad to hear of his death.
Very good piece for a very talented guy … but no mention of Cousin Avi in Snatch??? May want to update.
My favorite. “Anything to declare? Yeah, don’t go to England.”
Chili Palmer. It’s chilly outside and it’s Chili inside. It’s a regular fucking chili-fest.” RIP to the legend.
Another late Farina performance to check out is The Last Rites Of Joe May, an underseen indie. Available on pretty much all of the digital services:
[www.rogerebert.com]
I’m dating myself, but my first exposure to Farina was his role in Snatch, another movie that he was terrific in. Sad news.
If your first Farina exposure was a movie released in 2000, some 19 years into the guy’s film career, I wouldn’t say you’re dating yourself. 2000 feels like yesterday.
Pretty sure Rover’s not the only one dating himself here.
Derp. I misread your comment completely. Carry on!
He came into Law & Order at its low-point, creatively, but when I came back to watch his second season, I was surprised to see that the show had made some major improvements, and that he had settled into the role pretty well. He was a good, likable actor. I was always glad to see him show up in a movie or TV show.
Sad news. He was always so much fun to watch. No one dropped those F (cluster) bombs quite like Dennis. Top fella.
I loved him in Crime Story. One of the most underrated shows of all time. Last season’s Vegas should have used it as template. It would have been much better.
Crime Story! Ray Lucca! Max Goldman! I forget the other bad guy, but that was one heckuva show.
I got my hair cut like Ray Lucca once.
The show holds up nicely. And my wife, an actress, had scene with him in that in the second season of “Crime Story.” He was a decent guy and a giving actor. ‘Both’ will be missed.
So sad. One of my favorite actors. He will be missed.
I wasn’t very familiar with Dennis Farina before, but he’s one of the actors who really surprised me on Luck, two years ago. He had amazing chemistry with Dustin Hoffman, and both had a chance to shine through David Milch’s dialogue.
Looks like I have to look back into Farina’s filmography to see the movies I’ve missed.
He left this world way too soon. He’ll be missed.
I first saw him & became a fan in Miami Vice. He was mob boss Al Lombard in two or three episodes. Great foil for Don Johnson/Sonny Crockett.
A fond memory from my childhood is watching Midnight Run with my younger brother, one of his friends and my older sister and trying to count the number of times the “f” word was said. The “moron #1” exchange is one of my favorites and can still make me giggle. Dennis Farina was perfect in that role…he will be missed.
I actually liked Fontana. Farina playing him made me accept that they were basically just repeating Lenny. Good chemistry with Jesse L Martin also.
And “Big Trouble” too! He was absolutely hilarious in that.
My first exposure was in Manhunter as Jack Crawford and I followed his career ever since. Sorry to hear of his passing.
Me too. He was excellent in that movie.
Another post here praising him in Get Shorty. Just rewatched it a few days ago. Was sad watching James Gandolfini as Bear, and now Mr. Barboney. I hope the f_cking smog gave you a f_cking beautiful sunset on your way out, sir.
Was great in Miami Vice and a ton of mob movies/Midnight Run …RIP
“Sidney, sit down, relax, have a sandwich, drink a glass of milk, do some fucking thing.” Rarely does a day go by when I can’t apply that line to somebody or thing. Really enjoyed his work. Overlooked is his turn as Karen Cisco’s father in “Out of Sight.” When he gives Michael Keaton a grilling at the breakfast table, it’s fantastic.
Hey Ray, do you ever wear one that says “undercover”?
Loved him in “Big Trouble.”
And, despite the show being incredibly short lived, I remember him saying “private convo time” to his nieve son-in-law in “In-Laws.” That was supposed to be the next big phrase like “How YOU doin'”
This is the guy that should be getting national attention for his skills and his person as a whole, not Cory what-his-name from Glee.
I think most people have enough reverence and respect to morn both actors in their own way.
He was the best of that niche group of actors that could really only play cops or mobsters. He was like a rich man’s Arthur Nascarella
I don’t know, he was fun in Bottle Shock playing an ex-pat Milwaukeean in Paris.
I don’t know that his casting was bad on L&O, but impossible to follow Lennie. JO was so loved.
I saw Midnight Run for the first time not so long ago. He was great in it. We watched Get Shorty on KET with some creative language dubbing no more than a couple of weeks ago. Even the twilight zone tinkerings didn’t hurt it.
But, I really did love his Gus character on Luck. Sorry that the show took such a toll on horses. Could not continue but was developing into a favorite.
Dennis Farina was one of those actors that instantly galvanized a film when he showed up. He filled every role to brimming with life and energy. When he got a chance to shine he truly blazed.
Loved Barry Faro.
Can you add Crime Story to the pilot watch?
e.g, i.e, F you… RIP Mr. Farina
Yet another Get Shorty fan. Love that movie and him in it. RIP.
Farina had so many memorable roles, and he was great with the quips. Loved him in all the roles mentioned here, and also in Out of Sight as the original Marshall Cisco.
An Ode to the Late Dennis Farina
Some know him as Jimmy, and others as Bones,
Whoever he was, you know he had some stones.
Once a Chi-town cop with a face made of metal,
The hardest criminals would even feel unsettled.
He was a man’s man’s man, a true badass
But today we weep, for time took him too fast.
Dennis Farina, you will be sorely missed by all
When the heavens beckoned, you answered their call
And now we do venerate the Angel Farina,
Atop mount Olympus with Zeus and Athena,
Here now on the earthly plane we grieve
Grasping at reason and trying to believe
Maybe again we’ll see the man with the mustache
Because we turned our backs and he was gone in a flash
69 years with us, not a moment too intense
He was so strong, it just doesn’t makes sense
But it’s not up to us, we can’t play God
Just tip our hats and give Mr. Farino a nod
Let him go and be with the angel police
Driving around heaven in that big white Grand Marquise
Born in ’44 and passed in ‘13
We’ll always remember the cop-acting king.
These earthly bound spirits will miss Dennis Farina
Shooting criminals and handing out subpoenas
No donuts for this cat, he keeps it trim
He’ll crack your neck just on a whim
Goodbye Dennis, you handsome Prince
We will not cry, sob, tear, or wince
An acting anomaly, you were the best,
And may angels sing thee to thy rest.
RIP Dennis Farina
A real shame we never got him on Justified. Always seemed to be the best guy in the room when doing Elmore Leonard.
Fuck you, fuckball. R.I.P.!