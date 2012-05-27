Revew: ‘Girls’ – ‘Welcome to Bushwick, A.K.A. The Crackcident’

A review of tonight’s “Girls” coming up just as soon as I reduce you to a subculture and then fail to accurately name the subculture…
“You don’t want to know me.” -Adam
When I interviewed Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner before the season began, I had only seen the first three episodes (up through Hannah and Marnie dancing to Robyn), and at that point viewed Adam as just a creep whom Hannah was drawn to out of some kind of masochistic streak. Dunham noted that what seemed like an enormous power imbalance would shift as the season went along, and we would begin to understand both sides of the relationship better.
We began seeing hints of a less gross Adam with last week’s phone call, and tonight our perspective shifts entirely. It’s not an episode told from his point of view, but it’s one where Hannah is unexpectedly forced to re-examine both Adam and their dysfunctional fuck buddy relationship when she sees him in a different context (which includes her first glimpse of him with a shirt on). Adam has other friends (one of them perhaps the one who works for a dick doctor), and they know way, way more about him than Hannah does. And as Hannah discovers just how little she bothered to learn about the guy she’s been having sex with, the more obvious it becomes to her and to us that Adam’s treatment of her hasn’t been because he’s an ass, but because it’s what he assumed she wanted given her complete lack of interest in anything about him but his body. It’s not quite “Bruce Willis was dead the whole time!” but it really makes me want to revisit those earlier episodes and watch them in this context. It won’t excuse or explain all of his behavior with Hannah, or his annoying hipster pretensions(*), but he may not be the man I, or Hannah, or Marnie, or any of us took him for.
(*) Here exemplified by his plan to build a boat out of junk that he can sail along the Hudson as it falls apart, piece by piece.
And where last week’s Michigan trip focused entirely on Hannah and her parents, this episode was much more of an ensemble piece, one that nicely matched the warehouse party that the ladies attended. Every space in that building had its own vibe, just as every plot this week had its own tone. Though each story eventually involved someone being injured (Hannah falls off Adam’s bike, Shoshanna kicks Ray in the crotch, Eli slaps Marnie in the face and Jeff gets beaten up because of Jessa), the stories didn’t feel repetitive of one another.
Marnie gets some repeated, welcome comeuppance, as she’s horrified to see that Charlie – who, again, she treated like garbage for a very long time, up to and including the way she made sure the break-up happened on her terms – has quickly moved on to a new girlfriend who’s far more into him. (And who, insult of insults, looks at Marnie’s relatively conservative outfit and asks if she’s one of the Real Housewives.) No one wants to hear her sob story: not the random guy at the party and not Eli (who laughs at Marnie insistence that “Hannah’s the selfish one” in their friendship circle, not her). And when Marnie tries to take all her frustrations out on Adam – whom she only knows through second-hand stories from Hannah (whom we’ve already established is an unreliable witness when it comes to this guy) – Hannah winds up rejecting Marnie’s advice and deciding that she does, in fact, want Adam to be her boyfriend.
The awkward dance between Jessa and Jeff takes another step forward, and then back, when she invites him to the party, not realizing who it is she’s inviting. Jeff is self-aware to a point with his midlife crisis but still can’t resist trying to stay close to Jessa – nor getting indignant when she rejects even the vaguest of advances. And though Jessa is once again a self-satisfied bull in a china shop, her “I can’t do this kind of thing anymore” plays not just as a way to shut down Jeff, but perhaps the dawning realization that her actions do have consequences, and that perhaps she needs to think about them before she acts. Or maybe she’ll be back to being, well, Jessa next week. We’ll see.
Shoshanna has always been pitched at a different comic key than the others. But this episode finally figured out a context where that works, as she inadvertently smokes crack, freaks out and has to be watch-dogged by Ray, who has to (very reluctantly) act selflessly for once in chasing after – and getting beaten up by (and then non-sexually massaged by) – this crazy girl.
This one set up a lot of interesting stories for the home stretch of season one, in addition to ending, as nearly every episode has so far (even the ones that had other problems along the way), on a note that feels perfect: the trio squeezed into the back of the cab, with Adam looking slightly puzzled, Marnie looking irked, and Hannah slowly letting that goofy smile blossom on her face at the idea that something good may be finally happening with this guy.
Some other thoughts:
* As someone anal enough to keep track of TV episodes by title, let me just say that I did not like it when every episode of “Hung” had two titles and I do not like it when “Girls” tried to do the same here. Pick a title and stick with it, people. In this case, my money’s on “The Crackcident.”
* More disapproval of minutiae: nobody at the show or HBO bothered to set up a fake site for Charlie and Ray’s band (who in this episode needed no quotation marks around that word) at questionablegoods.tv. If you mention a URL on a TV show in 2012, you have to expect people are going to go to it.
* Meanwhile, I liked the slightly longer, J-Lo-ified version of the main title sequence, with “Girls” appearing in a variety of styles, fonts and languages. Fit the eclectic nature of the party.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve got a question, if you loathe this show so much, why are you still following it 7 episodes in?
What shows get cancelled? Seems to me that HBO almost always renews their shows for at least a second season.
Your comment is predictable garbage. “the stars aren’t the typical pretty girls” isn’t the only reason the critics have taken a liking to the show, but I’d be willing to bet it’s the primary reason you dislike it so much.
Don’t feed the trolls, people.
Care to point out the other stronger shows? Or maybe Girls aren’t such a bad show. Maybe it’s just not your thing. I for one completely agree with Alan. Three episodes in and I saw the originality, clever and sweet potential Girls have been delivering since. Lena D in all honor but I smell Judd Apathows marvelous sense of character creation. Fantastic show!
The title sequence reminded me of “Enter the Void.”
Oh yeah, definite Enter the Void/All of the Lights (which admitted to basing itself off Enter the Void) homage to the only part of that movie that should be copied.
Exactly what I thought of. Now that I think about it, some of the camera shots were very smooth, almost ghostly, in somewhat of an “Enter the Void” kind of way too
YES me too, though this episode was 100x better than that movie, and mercifully, 1/1000 the length.
I love it that the titles are different each time, tho’ not usually AS different.
Shoshanna is now my favorite character. She was a riot. Poor Marnie, getting slapped by some prissy boy who pretended to be straight for two years. Fuck that dude.
The theme of Marnie’s part of the episode was “Marnie gets slapped,” though I tend to agree. Eli is a dick. His attack on Hannah’s father’s sexual orientation the last time we saw him clinched that.
To be fair, Marnie deserved it. She pulls a guy she hasn’t seen since college out of a fun party (where he’s clearly getting some action) to bitch about Hannah, and then insults something close to his heart.
You know you need some self-reflection when your best friend’s ex-boyfriend defends her against you.
The words “Poor Marnie” should never be uttered. She’s deserves to get everything she has coming to her.
Marnie deserved the slap. Maybe she will come through and wake up from her delusional world. She is empty inside.
I wasn’t sure about Shoshanna at first but I’ve liked her more andmore as I watched. I saw her recently on Conan and found her to be very witty and slightly odd which I love. I also didn’t realize (despite her last name) that she’s David Mamet’s daughter. Which explains her fearlessness with her performance.
Me too!!! She is so cute. I would love to see that little pixie face looking up at me while she chatters faster than I can possibly comprehennd.
So cute is such a funny way to describe her! Clearly understandable from this performance, but if you saw her in Mad Men and US of Tara, so, so strange.
Good on her
I remember when I first saw the Girls character line up and I recognized her from Mad Men. I said, “Ugh, THAT girl? Blah!” I think she’s so awkward on Mad Men, not even that greatly acted (maybe it’s bad directing?) But, my goodness, she is a complete riot on this show! I can’t believe it’s the same person. It might even be safe to say she’s my favorite character now, especially after her hilarious cracktastic performance in this episode.
I thought this one was the best one yet. It was truly an ensemble piece but for me what lifted it higher was that it was smart AND damn fun….These moments had me lol’ing:
Adam yelling/socking his friend in costume for scaring Hannah, the whole crack pipe incident, Marnie wanting to rub the breakup in Charlies face only to be mortified that has moved on leading to a funny line later when she says “two weeks. I haven’t done anything in two weeks”.. Point is she didn’t do anythign for the past few years.. I enjoy this show alot.
I agree. My favorite episode so far. Love the pacing and flow of the stories. Laughed alot tonight.
Hannah’s reaction to learning about Adam’s AA and love of books. Then bringing up his big ears.
Write a comment…
Adam yelling/socking his friend in costume for scaring Hannah, the whole crack pipe incident, Marnie wanting to rub the breakup in Charlies face only to be mortified that has moved on leading to a funny line later when she says “two weeks. I haven’t done anything in two weeks”.. Point is she didn’t do anythign for the past few years.. I enjoy this show alot.
Well thanks for your valuable advice John, but despite your best efforts, I still find this show funny, insightful and well written. Lena Dunham is exceptionally talented and as for your comments, I say, Good Day Sir!
How the heck do they “use any topic as a crutch?” I understand that you hate the show, but please articulate why in a way that actually makes sense. Also, what Artemis said.
I said Good Day!
okay, but WHY do you think it’s so bad? 3 of the reasons you gave are that “it’s bad”.
stop watching, reading and commenting then. its not hard to ignore a show you dont like.
It was a little too cute that they repeated the same sequence. Jessa promises to watch after Shoshana, then quickly dumps her off on Ray (leading to their inevitable coupling). Just as Hannah promises to watch Marnie when she was high, only to dump her off on Charlie so that she could dance with Eli (flashback sequence from a couple of episodes ago).
Isn’t that exactly what you would expect Jessa to do? Something caught her eye across the room!
This is the first episode I liked. I laughed several times. I still hate all the characters and root against them, but they made me laugh.
Alan, you watching VEEP at all? I’m loving it.
The Killing is funnnier than Girls at this point, but I’m quite liking Veep.
You forgot to say “in my opinion” wallywalters.
In my opinion, adding “in my opinion” to posts in a review column adds nothing to the discussion.
I really don’t like Veep. I don’t know what people see that is so good in that show but I’m not seeing it. But, I guess its a matter of taste. I’m just about ready to give up on it. I’m loving Girls though and yes I will agree that most of the characters are unlikeable except Shoshanna. But I find them very interesting.
Definitely the best episode yet and I have liked the show since the beginning so that is not faint praise. If they use this as a template going forward, this show will do fine.
ITA. I liked finding out that Adam was more complicate than Hannah thought. I wonder if she will start changing now that she knows more about him? I also liked Marnie getting slapped, though I agree with the poster upthread who said Eli’s still a dick.
Shoshanna is my favorite character, I wished we could have gotten a little more resolution with her and Ray, though I suspect that pairing is not finished with. Marnie is, as usual, a giant bitch. I was cheering Charlie on thoughout their encounter. Jessa is also kinda a bitch, albeit a much more interesting one then Marnie. And Hannah is.. Likeable enough. I also liked the change of perspective regarding Adam.
things just got a whole lot more interesting! i like how this episode manages to be very funny but also very dramatic and emotional. The moment where adam yells angrily at hannah if she wanted him to be her boyfriend was touching and romantic, which is nicely juxtaposed by what we knew about adam (even through hannah’s skewed opinion; he’s still a guy who bathes in his pretentious hipstery who takes pics of his own dick and texts them out.)
Good stuff.
While there are somethings I like about the show: dark humour, harsh insight into insecurity tonights Bushwick hipster overload made me never want to return to brooklyn again
This episode certainly set up a series of crises (in the dramatic sense), and I get the feeling this was designed as the turning point for the season. But we’ll see.
A lot of the humour in the show so far has relied on Lena Dunham’s bravery in putting herself on the screen and providing a mirror in which we catch glimpses of ourselves. I’ll be interested to see if her characters can become more than ciphers and embark on genuine change, but it’ll be worth watching whatever happens.
I must admit I really struggled through the first episode and left it for several weeks. Actually I only went back to the show because I saw you were still reviewing it. Good catch Alan.
By the way…
Do people *really* dance like that in New York? So sophisticated…
/snark :)
Doesn’t anyone want to know what happened to Shoshanna’s skirt?
That is funny. When we got to the fight/ massage scene I thought, “What the hell is she wearing and why did I not notice before that all she has ion is weird skin colored leggings?” Makes more sense if she had a skirt over them in the previous scenes.
Love this show.
I loved that. She had been wearing a silverish sequin skirt, which matched her sparkly eyeliner. I love Shosh and her non-sexual massage.
I’m still not convinced that she wasn’t entirely bottomless in that scene, and the fact that it went unremarked-upon makes it amazing.
I think maybe she removed the skirt so she could fully unleash her self-defence moves. Tough to knee someone in the balls with a skirt on?
Yeah, was she bottomless naked or not?? Granted I was watching a mediocre-quality version of the show on the internet, but I kept going back and forth about this.
I think the implication was that she lost the skirt in the process of running from her “attacker,” and her lack of a skirt was not on her cracked-up radar.
She was wearing Spanx. Even skinny girls wear them so they do not show underwear lines!
Strange that she chose spanx that were like EXACTLY the same color as her skin.
Kobra, I just watched the episode on a big HD screen via Blu-ray, and she definitely had some kind of tights on.
Tsk-tsk, btw as you obviously torrented it; if you don’t have HBO you should wait for it to come on disc like I did. How is quality TV going to keep being made if people steal it and thus don’t support its production?
@SLACKERINC: OK, thanks. I didn’t torrent it. I don’t have the money to buy all of the TV shows I want to watch and I don’t have access to HBO/the money to subscribe to it. I help out the show by social media-ing about it and telling my friends it’s good, perhaps prompting them to get HBO. More than one way to help out a show.
So you watched it legally or not? You deny torrenting it but sound awfully defensive. BTW for ten bucks a month anyone can catch up on the show via Netflix when the discs come out, like I did. It was hard to wait but I did so.
No, I watched it illegally. I never claimed to watch it legally. My first comment even specifically mentioned, “I was watching a mediocre-quality version of the show on the internet”. There are other ways to watch TV shows on the internet besides torrents. For example, type “watch [TV show] here” into Google and see what comes up. I’m not being defensive, merely stating the facts. I help Girls in other ways, as I already mentioned. I have Netflix, but it’s pointless to order TV show DVD’s when I have such simple access to the show. I’m going to watch the newest episode of Girls now. Have fun waiting 6 months or whatever.
It is never “pointless” to avoid stealing content, especially from someone who is not a megarich superstar. And no, I will not enjoy having to wait, probably closer to a year this time; but it would feel a lot worse stealing from someone as cool as Lena Dunham.
Why don’t you Tweet to her about how you love watching a pirated copy of her show and see if she grooves on your parasitic fandom?
Anyway, I’m glad to know you are getting a version that is too crappy quality to properly see what is going on. It looks great on Blu-ray on my HD set.
What? I’m not stealing from Lena Dunham. I’m not sure if you understand how the TV industry works, but she doesn’t get paid on commission. It’s not like if there are 1,000,001 viewers vs. 1,000,000 viewers she’s gonna get paid more. She has a contract with HBO to do a certain number of episodes/seasons. How I view the show doesn’t affect that. If HBO cancels Girls solely because I, KobraCola, watched it illegally, I’ll mea culpa all over the place. Seems unlikely to me. To re-iterate: I’m stealing from HBO, which made more than $1 billion last year, IIRC. They seem to be doing fine, despite my illegal watching.
I’m sure Ms. Dunham would be happy that people are watching the show, no matter the method. Again, she doesn’t get more money because I buy HBO or get the Girls DVD’s on Netflix.
The quality of the streams I watch are perfectly fine. I just was unsure about one small detail. Besides, you’re proving my points: pirating just allows the consumer another choice. I can watch Girls in a slightly-worse version now or I can wait a year and watch it in HD quality. I’m making the choice as the consumer and there are cons to my method of watching it, as well as pros. In my opinion, the pros of watching it as soon as I want to for free outweigh the cons of slightly-worse quality. You’re welcome to choose differently. For the record, you’re the one who “tsk-tsk”ed me.
Yes, I tsk-tsked you for good reason. Your rationalisations about how your single act of admitted theft won’t kill the show are weak, as is you calling yourself someone making a “choice” as a “consumer”. HBO is only making money because enough of the rest of us pay for the content you “choose” to take for free (so I am subsidising you involuntarily–you are welcome). If a lot more people did that, the show would not stay on the air. Saying that you aren’t getting it cancelled all by yourself is fallacious, like driving a Hummer and saying you aren’t causing global warming by yourself. Shame on you.
I’m not rationaliZing anything. I’m providing real reasons why I took actions I have in regards to watching Girls. I disagree that it’s theft as well. I AM a consumer making a choice. Putting my words in quotation marks doesn’t make them less true. Haha, so you have an HBO subscription now? That’s the only way they make money. Netflix also pays them a certain amount of money to have access to their DVD’s, but your ordering the DVD’s on Netflix doesn’t change that amount. So we are both contributing the same to Girls’ success. HBO doesn’t keep it around due to viewership anyway (and it’s impossible for the network to determine how many people have bought HBO solely because of one show, such as Girls). They keep Girls around due to critical acclaim, winning awards, and generally making a buzz on the internet, which causes more people to be interested and possibly tune in. I’m not talking about a lot more people (and I doubt that statement anyway). I’m only talking about what *I* did. It’s so easy for the uptight and proper to say that one person’s actions mean everyone does the same thing in broad generalizations. Nope, it is not fallacious. It is true, unlike your straw man arguments and broad overgeneralizations. Who even says “shame on you” anymore as if I will actually feel shame because you told me to?
Who even says it anymore? Didn’t you know, “shame on you” is the new black.
That you are shameless I am willing to believe, but that does not mean I will not shame you publicly, or anyone else who steals content (and yes, you most certainly rationaliSe your theft).
The number of discs Netflix orders is based on how many people have a title in their queue.
lolwut? That doesn’t even make sense.
Since apparently we have different definitions of words, it looks like it’s dictionary time!
“Shame – a painful emotion caused by consciousness of guilt”
I definitely feel shame, just not about watching one measly episode from HBO, a company, again, that makes billions annually. Congrats on your attempts to shame me publicly. It didn’t work.
Again, from the dictionary (I capitalized the Z because, again this is the dictionary talking, THAT’S HOW IT’S ACTUALLY SPELLED):
“rationaliZe – to attribute (one’s actions) to rational and creditable motives without analysis of true and especially unconscious motives”
This is just not true. I understand the complete analysis of my motives: I am watching the content for free. That’s the whole of it. I’m not trying to rationaliZe anything, by the EXACT dictionary definition. You can call it theft all you want, but that’s a matter of semantics. It is not theft (which is defined as “an unlawful taking of property”, nope not taking any property.). I am merely choosing the method by which I digest the TV show.
OK, I put Girls in my Netflix orders queue. Can you stop pestering me now?
I will take you at your word and I thank you for doing it. Just one more thing though:
[www.thefreedictionary.com]
Real dictionary:
[www.merriam-webster.com]
The same real dictionary:
[www.merriam-webster.com]
Yup, the british misspelling is listed 2nd
Lol at “misspelling”. My sister, an English teacher in Vancouver BC, would mark it wrong if it had a “z”. You are either incredibly stubborn or just pulling my leg at this point!
Working my way through Girls presently, just wanted to say this stream of replies was hilarious.
Jesus, I’ve never witnessed an internet argument on piracy culminate with the pirater actually agreeing to Netflix it out of sheer frustration. Very impressive.
Haha, wow, it’s been a long time since that conversation. Suffice to say, I never came close to putting it on my Netflix queue, I just wanted to end the conversation, haha. Since then, I have started torrenting due to the high quality I can immediately get from torrents (there goes the waiting for better quality on DVD’s argument), but I actually have legal access to HBOGO now, so I actually watch Girls legally. So SlackerInc won in the end??? Haha. At the very least, I legally support Girls now and HBO should see every time I watch the show. You’re welcome, Lena! If every show I’ve ever wanted to watch was avaliable in 1080p HD a few minutes after it had aired (and that availability lasted forever) and I could watch it anywhere or any time, then I would never torrent again. But that will never happen. I actually have legal cable access to 90% of the TV I watch, but there are various roadblocks to watching it whenever and wherever I want to with unlimited availability, so I still torrent shows I can watch legally. But Girls is not one of those shows anymore!
Whoops, I’m on a phone so I had to copy-paste that comment to reply to it, and I forgot to delete the quote before I posted the comment, my bad. Hope that isn’t confusing.
I thought it was a pretty hilarious episode. I liked that we got to learn a great deal more about Adam in this one too. Suddenly he’s starting to become a three dimensional person. And all the stuff about Marnie and her now-ex Charlie – funny to see the tables turned big time.
I felt like this episode really convinced me as a viewer that anything we see from the “Girls” perspectives is skewed and unreliable. It’s not just Hannah, it’s Marnie too. They are not reliable narrators of their own existence. Considering how thoroughly they each chronicle it–journals, twitter, etc.–they have no better handle on what’s happening to them.
Ha, you have a point. This was the ep where the male characters got their chance to break through … we finally got to see them without the Hannah/Marnie filters turned on.
My wife and I just discovered this show two days ago, and we’ve watched all the episodes in one sitting. We love it. My wife especially says it rings true from her experience in her 20s.
One thing that interests us both is how it seems as if Lena Dunham is an avid reader of “Sexual Game” blogs. My wife and I get a huge kick out of those. In the show for instance, Marnie is bored by the “niceness” of her boyfriend. All the girls seem to be at least somewhat attracted to jerks and put off by guys who have too much of the worshipful admirer.
And that brings us to Adam. He has classic Game. During the second episode my wife pronounced him a Sigma male. I agree; he is a fellow who is highly confident and almost self-contained. He does what he does and isn’t dependent on the approval of others at all. But he likes and enjoys people, he’s open with them, and reads them instantly. He has few illusions, but he isn’t disillusioned.
Adam is also a strange mix of qualities. At first glance he is a hopeless, skinny geek and asshole, but then you notice that he’s not only a big guy, but he’s hard as a rock. He is in excellent, excellent physical condition. That actor could easily play a little against character as a very hard man.
He also has an extremely manly air about him, and whenever he and Hannah are together, he makes sure she is having fun too. He doesn’t just use her. As Alan mentioned, he is as emotionally available to her as he thinks she wants. And he likes her. He takes her as she is and fits her into his life based on that.
Hannah seems to want him to be all worshipful and tragically clinging, but the show makes it clear that that is not the ticket to a “Girls” heart.
I thought it was really powerful when Adam lost his patience and demanded to know if Hannah wanted him to be her boyfriend. He’ll be a good one I think. He’ll leave her alone to do her thing and yet be available without rearranging his life around her. Will Hannah be happy with that? Stay tuned for next week’s episode.
By the way, we’ve looked up some Lena Dunham’s appearances on talk shows on the YouTube and she is an excellent talk show guest. From her comments about Apatow, it appears that there is some strong mutual respect. I’m a big, big Apatow fan and it would be something to see them collaborate on a movie.
Right on. Perhaps plays into jessa’s rejection of the guy in the er after he cries in her lap?
I agree with all your comments about Adam. The thing I like best about him is that he’s always busy, and he decides on projects and does them. Not that many people do. I do, but I’m rare.
It occurs to me I should explain what I mean by “Sexual Game” blogs in case anyone isn’t aware of this. I don’t mean “Sex Games”; role-playing, different positions, secret signals, etc. I mean social strategies whereby men maximize their odds of achieving sexual congress with a woman when their personalities are not optimal for that sort of thing.
And when I say that Adam has excellent “Game” I’m really saying that he doesn’t need synthetic game. He’s a natural. It’s his personality. He has excellent social skills and he’s utterly comfortable socially even though he doesn’t go out much.
As someone who was skeptical of early episodes, I was shocked by how much I loved this episode. I love how the likability sliders for all the characters change each episode, and in an organic way. I loved the Adam “reveal.” I’ve never been to Brooklyn, but I’ve been to that party. It was an easy joke but I still LOLed at the RENT line.
“But this episode finally figured out a context where that works, as she inadvertently smokes crack, freaks out and has to be watch-dogged by Ray, who has to (very reluctantly) act selflessly for once in chasing after — and getting beaten up by (and then non-sexually massaged by) — this crazy girl.”
Hmmmm, I’m not sure Ray was being selfless here. I think he first went after Shoshanna in order to make himself look good when Jessa supposedly came back (seems like she never did) and then he seemed very OK with the “non-sexual” groin massage. Overall, good episode, I think I agree with some other commenters that it might be the best one yet. I enjoyed it, especially the parallels of violence that happened at the end of all four vignettes and realizing that Adam’s character felt used too. The Adam thing especially was eye-opening and I think it mostly explains his previous behavior, though he’s obviously somewhat of a strange guy no matter what he was doing cause he thought Hannah wanted him to do it.
I hated the first episode, I thought it was truly weak, but everyone after that has been excellent.
I love Jessa and Marnie, the biggest thing that irritates me about Hannah is her appalling wardrobe.
I know it’s a cliche, but I love how Marnie has gone from drop-dead gorgeous to profoundly ugly through her actions. I’m loving this show and all the comments here.
Like a Dorian Gray type of thing, right? And, we find out that she kissed Hannah’s boyfriend in college while Hannah was sick! Nice, Marnie!
I enjoy this show a lot and this episode was the funniest one yet. The dialogue is always well-written. And as clueless and self-absorbed as they are, I still pull for the girls to figure things out and grow up (but I guess the show would be pretty much over if that happened too quickly). Glad to see Adam, Charlie and Ray developing into more well-rounded characters. Initally they were annoying and one-dimensional but they seem to be, in varying degrees, becoming more sympathetic, endearing, even likeable.
Also, just noticed the alliterative names of the main characters (Hannah Horvath, Marnie Michaels, Jessa Johansson, and Shoshanna Shapiro) and it reminds me of Stan Lee-era Marvel Comics. I wonder if Doctor Doom will show up in the season finale.
Nice catch!
I have liked Adam a lot for a while now. I like that kind of person. He is always busy. He has lots of ideas and actually carries them out. He works solo. I hope we get to see him sail the boat made of scrap that falls apart along the route. Brilliant!
I have previously bashed this show for being boring with poor characters, but this last episode was by far the best episode this show has had.
For me, it had to do with focusing on the other characters. I really like the Marnie and Shoshanna storylines. Marnie is the only real person on the show. I know plenty of women with her problems. ShoShanna made the whole episode by making it hilarious with her accidental crack smoking (Life Lesson: if it don’t smell like weed, don’t hit the pipe!!!!).
The Hannah character and all her situations seem forced. I have trouble feeling bad for women (real or characters) who knowingly put themselves in bad situations. The way Adam kind of just decided to be her boyfriend, I can guarantee you he cheats on her before the end of the season (and this show is crap if he doesn’t). The Jessa character is who Lena Dunham wishes she was sometimes: Sexy, flirty, and desired by men after saying one word. It’s glaringly obvious with how fake and shallow the character is.
I hope more episodes involve more of the friends.
Loved the title sequence, it was a delightful change of pace. I also loved the multiple linked plot-lines, which reminded me of many coming of age high school movies (which i also enjoy).
Overall, this episode was filled with redemption moments for many of the minor characters (Adam, Charlie, Shoshannah, Charlie’s bandmate, Jessa)
I did not expect the Adam about-face. IT’s true that I automatically assumed he was being framed as a jerk, but really he was just reciprocating the lack of engagement he received from Hannah. This really hit a nerve (in a good way) for me, since I didn’t like any of the male characters in the show at first. Being a dude, it’s great to see some relatable male characters making their way on the show.
In other news, Charlie has finally grown a pair! He’s no longer the neutered boy toy Marnie strings along for her own selfish reasons. Good to see him find someone worth his time.
I liked seeing Jessa in her element. Watching Shosh tweak out and hook up with Charlie’s bandmate was pretty funny.
Soshana and Ray have pretty good chemistry, perhaps as they’ve got the yin&yang of the semitic neurosis shtick down.
No thoughts on Tako? I loved watching her clumsily try to open a bottle with her teeth… hilarious.
Two points I haven’t seen mentioned:
–Now we know that Jessa is a member of that loathsome class of women who get the men they are with beat up by lobbing insults at other men. They usually won’t have to pay the consequences directly (by being the target of the violence) because they are female, and probably not even indirectly (losing favour with the guy who gets beat up) because they are beautiful. HATE.
–How has Hannah only ever seen Adam in his apartment? That sounds right until you think about it for a minute. Did she just wander randomly through his door one day?
I love the opening scene with Hannah and the gang discussing how they’re always hoping the next party will be “the best party ever.” It’s actually a pretty accurate depiction of how, when you’re in your early/mid 20’s, the culture keeps pressuring you to party nonstop and stay out until 4 AM every night. Even though, after going to a certain amount of parties, they gradually become more redundant and less fun (ie. you soon realize that partying is something to be done occasionally rather than regularly).
Anyway, a great episode as always. I must admit, though, that Jeff’s midlife crisis plot bugs me a little. The idea that he’s so out of touch that be brings a bottle of wine to a party like this seemed kind of… sitcommy to me.