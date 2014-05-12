Review: ’24: Live Another Day’ – ‘1:00 PM – 2:00 PM’

A review of tonight's “24: Live Another Day” coming up just as soon as I mention your rather rude habit of asking for favors at the end of a gun…
Having set up the situation and introduced the new characters in last week's two-part opener, “24” gets a chance tonight to, if not take a breather, at least slow down just enough to really catch up with Jack and Chloe and to get a better sense of some of our major players.
So we get even more evidence that Kate Morgan is a female Jack Bauer (and Jack himself has had love interests who turned out to be moles), and Yvonne Strahovski works better in a more ass-kicking mode this week than when Kate spent much of last week petitioning Steve Navarro to put her back in the field. And Erik turns out to be less whiny once he sees her in action, even as I'm assuming he and/or Steve will pay the price for Kate's recklessness, just as most of Jack's former bosses and co-workers did.
And we get much more time with Margot and Simone, who appear to be this season's big bads. (With “24,” there's always the possibility that they are the villains who will lead Jack to the true villains, but with half the number of episodes to fill – we're already at the one-quarter mark of the season – that may be less necessary.) Michelle Fairley does well in a role that, like all of this season's new players, is made up of pieces of past “24” characters, and we'll see how long Simone's reluctant husband goes along with all this craziness before mother-in-law decides he's detrimental to the cause.
But the real highlights of the episode involved Jack and Chloe. Last week, Jack was in complete lone wolf mode, not speaking unless absolutely necessary, insisting that he had no friends and was only freeing Chloe for the sake of the mission, etc. Here, though? We get as close to the Alan Alda version of Jack Bauer as you're ever going to get. Jack has a friend! He has time to give out hugs! He says “please” when someone points out that he's kind of a rude ass! Of course, he also shoots civilians in the leg when he needs a distraction to get into the embassy, but he said “please” to Adrian Cross!!!!!
And even though I had little to no memory of Chloe's son (who was first discussed in one of the seasons I didn't watch much of) and am sad that we'll never again see Morris, Jack recognizing Chloe's loss was a genuinely emotional moment in the midst of all the exposition. These two are the show, no matter the year, the location, the format or the villains, and this is the only relationship in Jack's life that matters. (Though if Elisha Cuthbert wants to make a cameo where Kim eats ribs and/or dances with Hip-Hop Santa, I would not object.)
Not a mind-blowing episode (and a rare hour where it felt less like we got a cliffhanger than like the clock ran out in the middle of some action), but one that was a bit more substantive than all the required set-up we got last week.
What did everybody else think?
Yvonne Strahovski upped her game big time this week. She was fine in the first two, but she’s way more interesting out in the field. Nice to see her back in badass mode again.
Michelle Fairley’s character reminds me of Dina Araz, but she’s even more chilling. She’s doing a fantastic job here so far.
Agree with you on Michelle Fairley – both in terms of her being reminiscent of Dina and that she’s doing a great job. Like that her character is spying on the daughter and son-in-law.
Yeah, Fairley is great. This was the role Judy Davis was originally meant to play. I was disappointed when she dropped out, but, much as I like Davis, I think Fairley probably seems more suited to the role.
Fairley does seem like a better fit for the role than Davis, and has a stronger resemblance to Emily Berrington. They’re very believable as mother and daughter.
Really pleased with the episode. The opening act was fantastic, and the closing moments were tons of fun and set up good stuff for next week.
The Jack-Chloe scenes were really powerful and so well performed. As a longtime fanatic with a huge emotional connection to the show, I feel really sad about Morris (whom I’d always welcome back) and Prescott. I’m also interested to see if they actually were targeted or if Chloe is trying to make sense of a personal tragedy.
FYI, Chloe found out she was pregnant in Season Six. Prescott only appeared in two episodes in Season Seven and then in the post-Season Eight vignette in DVD set.
I liked how Kate and Eric went about things this week. Devane continued to excel, albeit with less to do. I’m less positive on Mark than I was last week, but am still okay with things at the moment.
I’ll also express my continued pleasure that Alan is doing these reviews. Thanks.
Can’t wait for next week.
Alan,
Any perspective on what I wrote above, “I’m also interested to see if they actually were targeted or if Chloe is trying to make sense of a personal tragedy.”
Thanks.
Great show but way too many commercials in the second half – every 4 to 7 minutes. Really irritating. Broke up the flow of the suspence.
Second that on Devane – damn, he’s as fine as ever, may better!
Are they really dead?
Or will we seem them in Hour 8?
One thing we’ve learned in the 24 world is that dead doesn’t really mean dead sometimes.
Glad to see that I aint the only one who thought there’s too many commercials in this season of 24. With sprint being the corporate sponsor I guess the many a commercials will be constant throughout the series. With all those commercial breaks it really messes with the flow of the show, but it probably allows the writers to skip ahead in the time line as reported for this season.
I think this probably the best cast 24 has ever had. And can I please just get an hour of Cross and Jack sniping at each other?
4 minutes to get from kennington to waterloo and Jack and chloe do that against London traffic on a day when the US prez is in town. Idon’t think so. And did Jack shoot innocent civilians?
Location curmudgeon here (Iwas in London in early February):
I was actually impressed that they used a real underground line and got the stations in the current correct order. There is usually a station between Waterloo and Charing Cross, but Embankment is currently a ‘no-stop’ on the Northern line as they are replacing the escalators.
Not only would getting through London traffic from Kennington to Waterloo not be possible in the timeline, but just getting through the maze from any of the station entrances to the actual Northern Line would take several of the allotted 4 minutes.
Also, there was no need for Simone to sneak through a side tunnel; Charing Cross is actually a combination of two former stations (Charing Cross and Trafalgar Square) with 2 entrance complexes separated by a block or so. If she just moved away from the commotion around Jack, she’d be a block away from him and not emerge just across the street from Chloe.
Thank you, Agent 86. Once again the format of the show makes it hard to feel the tension. It is 5 miles from Kensington Station to Waterloo by surface street. This episode should have ended with Jack and Chloe stuck in traffic near Buckingham Palace. Also, how did the daughter get from Waterloo to the bucolic country terrorist hideout in 10 minutes? Fortunately it left enough time for a tender reunion with her husband and minor surgery.
Not KenSington, but KenNington. Check your underground map .([www.tfl.gov.uk])
Google Maps suggests that it takes a train 2 minutes to traverse the distance (a bit over 1 mile). Platform wait times would be 2 to 4 minutes during most daylight hours. Google maps also shows a drive time of 5 minutes for 1.5 miles and a walk time of 29 minutes.
Ah, my mistake, but still, 5 minutes by car? I just wish the show would slow things down just a bit so I don’t spend my time wondering whether they have wormhole technology that teleports them through the busiest cities on Earth.
It’s “24”–of course they have a secret wormhole-maker! :-D
Having lived in London and traveled through that route everyday (both by tube and cycling) it seemed absurd to me that they both knew which train she was on (even with CCTV hacking, the tube usually runs during peak times a new train every 1 to 2 minutes) and that jack was able to get to the station in time and know that the train pulling up is the correct train. Heck, even getting down the insanely long escalators to the platform would take a minute or too. Also, it would have been near impossible for Simone to go up to LONG escalators without jack being able to see her the whole time.
Oh well. It’s 24 and realism is not why we like it.
I knew 24 was truly back when I was loving the stuff with Jack and then cringing when the show cut to somebody else. I’m already a little sick of the terrorist Von Traps, who are like the Muslim family from season four except with an icky incest vibe and a dose of the Bauer family melodrama. Michelle Fairley is definitely doing the heavy lifting in that part of the show. Kate’s pretty cool when she’s not hobbled with a tedious discussion of her husband who’s obviously going to figure into the main plot eventually. I still like Heller, but the seemingly impending redux of the two subplots from two different seasons about each of the President Palmers being usurped by members of his administration is not something I’m looking forward to. And poor Audrey’s bad luck with men remains, although it’s nice of the writers to allow her to be a real character again instead of the nearly catatonic plot device she was the last time we saw her.
The smartass in me wanted Chloe to say, “I lost her because I was distracted by my backstory! I’m sorry, Jack!” It seems awfully strange that Jack knew exactly which secret CIA site Chloe was being held at and that she was affiliated with the hacktivists he was interested in, but had no idea that her family was dead. I guess that’s not the sort of research you do when you need a dramatic reveal to cap a scene. Still, Jack and Chloe are always great together, and as clunky as the build up to that scene was, Mary Lynn Rajskub and Kiefer Sutherland sold it.
All in all, it’s a lot like the latter part of the original run: A solid action show with enough muscle to make up for the flab it’s grown and enough brains to distract from most of the dumb choices it makes. I’m hoping to see Live Another Day kick it up a notch and rise to the level of 24 at its prime.
Terrorist Von Traps, LOL!!!
I agree that Kate is much more interesting when she’s out in the field without having to talk about her husband every ten minutes. But I’m sure there’s a big twist coming with that plot. I hope Erik Ritter can go one hour without reminding her about it though. That still beats the heck out of the Dana Walsh/redneck DiCaprio storyline though.
Since Kate is such a blatant parellel to Jack, I wonder if this mini-series might do what I had thought the final season might: Give Jack a noble death before the threat is over, and in his final scene let him pass the torch to a new hero/antihero. At the time I thought it might be Annie Wershing’s Renee Walker (nope, 24 had to destroy another woman he loved), but now Yvonne Strahovski seems even more poised to be a new Jack. Hell, in the Lost finale Jack dies and Kate gets to kill the big bad, so why not on 24?
The world is safer with Jack Bauer in it. You shut up, Jonas.Left!
Forgot I can’t use certain characters here. That post should have a [runs away crying] at the end :-)
I love me some Jack Bauer, and he’s a character that has often been better than the show he’s on, but Yvonne Strahovski is Yvonne Strahovski, so I think she’s up to the challenge of keeping the world safe. Besides, after everything he’s lost over the course of the series, wouldn’t giving his life be the most organic conclusion for Jack’s arc? He was ready to die in season 2 before George Mason talked him out of it, and he’s suffered so much more since then. Beyond his mission, I wonder what he lives for at this point.
I keep waiting for Sarah to call Chuck and Casey for backup (not that she couldn’t handle herself alone).
A lot of stuff happened in that last commercial break. President Heller got dressed AND drove to Parliament (And is Parliament REALLY that rude re: hecklers? If they are, well, that’s fine, I’ll just chalk it up to culture clash), and Margot and her husband wasted NO time…
Classic “24.” Wouldn’t want it any other way. (Ok, maybe a little less eyeliner on Chloe would be good…)
Re Parliament: You’ve no idea… [www.youtube.com]
Why didn’t Heller go before Parliament in one of the chambers? Looked like they were just in a random meeting hall.
So funny the way Jack’s either whispering or yelling. But that Embassy scene was classic. And Cat Stark watching her daughter do it. Eww! Speaking of daughter, too bad this wasn’t HBO…
Really good episode. And as much as I like Morris I hope there won’t be a plot twist where it turns out Morris is alive, held by some bad guys who ask Jack and Chloe something in exchange for Morris.
24 would never bring back a character who was definitively dead unless his death was on camera and he came back as a villain who turned out to be a hero and then turned out to be a villain until he was ultimately revealed as a tragic antihero.
Tony, waaaaaah!
Personally, I was thrilled to see Curtis appear on Orphan Black!
My wife and I are huge 24 fans but nearly turned it off due to the commercials. I mean the show was maybe 15 min long without them?
Really distracting.
Debating whether to just stop watching and try to get it later on DVD or something.
I’m watching and I’ll keep watching, but I have these moments. (1) Maybe it’s just me, but to my eyes, Elisha Cuthbert and Yvonne Strahovski look alike. (2) For some reason, I’ve always found Kim Raver annoying – was quite annoyed with her “you’re hurting Daddy” scene tonight. You’d think she knew nothing about politics. (3) Speaking of which, you would also think that both the President and his daughter would at some time or other have caught the British House of Commons in session on C-Span – they are not now and never have been a polite bunch. They’ve beheaded kings, ferchrissakes. And whose idea was it to substitute a big meeting room with folding chairs for an antique chamber with benches? (4 ) Last but not least – Jack shoots demonstrators in the leg. I don’t think he could aim well enough to ensure those were only flesh wounds, although I suppose screwing up a few people’s lives for the next few months, at the very least, is worth it if he can save a bunch-o actual lives. I suppose. Chloe, however, still rocks my world.
I keep waiting for Michelle Fairley’s character to say, “When you play the game of drones, you win or you die!”