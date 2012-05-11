’30 Rock’ – ‘The Return of Avery Jessup’: Back to normalcy

A quick review of last night’s “30 Rock” coming up just a soon as Siri brings Jessica Tandy back to life…
Yesterday afternoon, NBC renewed “30 Rock” for a seventh and final season, so we don’t have to worry about saying goodbye to the show next week. And that’s welcome not only because the show is having one of its best overall seasons and seems to absolutely have at least 13 more episodes in it, but because we’re setting up various stories that I’d like to see play out in one final season.
“The Return of Avery Jessup” was another very funny episode, but one where the Liz plot felt very much unfinished. Criss still isn’t happy that Liz gets to wear the pants(*), Liz is still freaking out about bringing a “plant” into their lives – even if it has to be “an older plant with some behavioral issues” – and it’s just way too much to resolve in next week’s finale. This is something the show can have a lot of fun with in a victory lap season, without having to devote too many episodes (or any, really) to Liz and Criss actually taking care of their plant.
(*) And, in one of two “Game of Thrones”-related text jokes of the night for NBC (“Parks and Recreation” had the other), that he has to call her Khaleesi to get Crisspoints.
Meanwhile, Avery’s titular return was everything we could have hoped for after the show had to work around Elizabeth Banks’ schedule all season. Jack and Avery are a classic example of how marrying off two characters doesn’t have to take the comic spark out of the relationship. The two of them will always be too combative, too determined to gain the upper hand – and too turned on when the other one gets it – for things to get dull during her infrequent appearances.
And the Jenna story was another good one for her in a season that, on the whole, has been kind of excellent for a character I haven’t always loved in previous years. We know that Jenna comes from trashy roots, and it was amusing to see her struggle to reconcile them with the pretentious, diction-obsessed person she’s become.
Throw in the usual assortment of outstanding throwaway gags and one-liners – zombie Jessica Tandy, the Mitt Romney 4 (“He’s not killing hobos at night anymore”), “Sex, money, power, fire, choking, being dragged behind a speedboat – it’s all the same thing!” – and you have a show that should absolutely not be saying goodbye next week, and thankfully won’t be.
What did everybody else think?
Has Game of Thrones become the favorite thing in the world for every show to reference? Or am just watching the exact ones that do it?
“Game of Thrones” has replaced “The Wire” as the favorite-thing-in-the-world-to-reference on shows with writers that think they are cool.
That and Downton Abbey.
What made that joke very funny was not only that it randomly referenced GoT, but that it was totally in character for Liz, with her delusions of grandeur, to want to be thought of as the Mother of Dragons.
Still, my favorite GoT reference was the 1st Parks and Rec one, where Ben throws a fit about the possibility of it being cancelled.
They would never cancel Game of Thrones. It’s a crossover hit. They’re telling human stories in a fantasy setting.
Another great episode, but I can’t believe nobody on the writing staff caught that Jack said “iPod 3” rather than “iPad” when he was filling Avery in on a year’s worth of news. For a show that appeals – at least in large part, to east coast fancy pants – you’d think they’d get their hipster technology right. I mean, iPod, really? Might as well have said DiscMan…
Pretty sure that was a joke about Jack being out of touch.
And since the new iPad is just called “The New iPad,” it took me a minute to realize what he was supposed to be saying.
Not that the script shouldn’t have used the number 3 (it should have), just that his flub was extra confusing because I it took me longer to make the connection.
@LZTOUCHTHEDREAM – I thought that at first, too (Jack being out of touch) but that’s simply not in keeping with his character. He may not be super hip, but he’s also not the type of person to not be aware of the latest innovation for the richest company in the world. Definitely think it was just a flub. And agree that though it is technically called The New iPad, I think for the purposes of the show, iPad 3 makes more sense.
200 Crisspoints can be cashed in for daylight sex. Sadly, I can relate…
Note to self: freeze-frame that scene when I’m watching on the good TV.
My roommate and I DID freeze-frame that scene, and the Amazing Race logo was over it, so we could never figure out what it was. Thanks, FXD!
I love how much power Liz has this season. Any other show would have Criss do some big gesture at just the right moment to prove his worth. Liz has to rescue him from not-Elmo. Very funny subversion of our expectations, but also in character with Liz becoming more confident and secure this season.
The biggest surprise of the season has been how well the show has integrated Jenna’s relationship maturation. In the past she’s barely been a cardboard stand-in for a human, and even though she’s lost none of her madness, I love that Jenna has grown over the course of the season.
I thought it was a great episode. I wish there was a television show that could find a use for the actor that played “Scott Speedman.” I really liked him in Season 9 of Scrubs and in Pan Am. I also wish we could have heard a little more of Liz Lemon’s pop culture year in review.
Sorry to be that guy Alan, but…
Titular does mean the same thing as eponymous. I frequently see it used as such when discussing television episodes, and it makes my eyeballs burn each time. It has just become ‘accepted’ because of rampant misuse, similar to ‘unique’, and to a lesser extent ‘begs the question’ (which almost no one uses properly). Now that I’ve added my a**hole two cents, I will say, keep up the good work!
The Mitt Romney joke was ruined for me because Jack set it up by saying “there’s an iPod 3 now.”
I mean, there was such a big fuss over the fact that the new iPad is stupidly called “The New iPad” instead of “iPad 3” that it took me a few minutes to realize what the joke was.
I hope Jane/Jenna can finally win an Emmy:)
She was on fire yesterday night, and definitely the whole season (leeches on her eyes, blackmailing her coworkers, having sex with Paul in the hospital bed with Tracy Jordan in the room…and many more precious moments)
Really funny. I was a little worried about Jack/Avery at first, but they seemed to make it work. I loved her reaction when she found out that the woman was her mother.
For those who did not get a chance to read the Crisspoints System:
Chores:
Enthusiasm for Chrisspoints system
Referring to me as Khaleesi
Sitting on my feet
Fixing the internet
Absolute silence for “Celebrity Apprentice”
Unloading the dishwasher
Killing spiders
Talking to neighbors so I don’t have to
Going to the post office
Listening to me describe my dream
Rewards and points values:
Dinner out – 10
Visit beach – 25
Liz will wear silk undertrunks – 30
Move your boat painting out of the closet – 100
Daylight sex – 200
Criss can grow joke mustache – 275 points
Food sharing – 300
Or [i.imgur.com]
I was expecting the “Sex, money, power, fire, choking, being dragged behind a speedboat — it’s all the same thing!” line to refer to Mickey Rourke. Wonder if they’ll get him to guest star next season.