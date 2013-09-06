Review: A memorable ‘Strike Back’ hurts both the heroes and villains

Earlier in the week, Cinemax announced that they’d finally be airing the original British-only season of “Strike Back” under the title “Strike Back: Origins.” Tonight’s episode of the Winchester/Stapleton version of the show, meanwhile, was notable for a few reasons, and I have some quick thoughts coming up just as soon as I call you Braveheart…
Even for a show with as high a body count as “Strike Back,” the deaths in tonight’s episode were notable: Dalton’s because Rhona Mitra had become the series’ third lead and was more prominent than Grant or Sinclair before her; Leatherby because Dougray Scott made him one of the most colorful villains in the show’s history in only a couple of episodes.
On the former, I suspect Mitra didn’t want to commit to the show long-term, and came back specifically so she could have a memorable farewell. The writers took Dalton as far as she could go over these four episodes, and it was clear by the end that she’d passed a point it would’ve been hard to return from; even when Stonebridge was having his dark period last season, you always suspected Scott could eventually pull him out of it, but Rachel didn’t have anyone in her corner like that as she waterboarded and otherwise tortured her hostage. It was a brutal final hour, and a quick and tough death for Dalton in the end. RIP.
Dougray Scott, meanwhile, is an actor who usually hasn’t done much for me (on a podcast discussion of “Hemlock Grove,” Fienberg challenged me to name a performance of his I’d genuinely liked, and I couldn’t), but he sank his teeth into the role of Leatherby and chewed it up for all it was worth. Not subtle, but this is not a show that is usually designed to reward subtlety, and Leatherby seemed dangerous even when compared to other “Strike Back” supervillains. In a way, I’m impressed the creative team bumped him off when they did; even if Leatherby had been designed as a two-episode bad guy to fulfill the show’s usual structure, I can imagine them seeing what Scott was doing and contriving an excuse to keep him around for the remainder of this mission. Instead, they stuck to their guns and didn’t have Scott overstay his welcome.
What did everybody think, both of tonight’s episode and season 3/4 so far?
I really love this season. Did they ever explain why an American DEA followed them after her role helping them find the drug lord’s location?
So I’m not hugely into action dramas, but is this worthwhile watching just for the show’s general quality? I’ve seen a lot of good reviews for it this year. Do I need to watch the other seasons? Any chance this will get some Emmy love?
This show is cheap pulpy fun that is an enjoyable way to spend an hour a week. It will never get any Emmy consideration.
You should probably watch from the beginning so you can get the characters’ back stories. At least watch last season so you know why Dalton is important and why she goes off the reservation. And like Col Bat Guano said, it’ll never get Emmy love (unless it’s for special effects or effects editing or some other technical category).
Strike Back could only vaguely keep my interest until Rhona Mitra joined the cast. After that I watched it for her. I was surprised she survived being shot at the end of last season as I was sort of expecting she was just there for the season, even though it was still left up in the air if she would return.
When I heard she would be in the new season I was really happy but now, unfortunately, I think I might have handled her death better last season, rather than now when I’ve become that much more invested in her character. Oh well, it’s always on the cards in these kind of shows. Don’t think I’m interested enough in the show without her but I hope you all enjoy the ride.
I only started watching the show when I found out she was joining for Season 2/3. I went back and watched the first season before hand and liked it. But I thought Dalton was way better than Grant, and helped take the show to a new level.
I’m sticking with it, but I can already tell I’m not as into it. Partly because of the way the tossed her off. I don’t care that she died. I just don’t like the way the other characters are bad-mouthing her. It would be one thing is she never did anything good. But they all fought together and had each others backs last season. They all saw her losing it after Baxter and not one of them tried to help her through it. And then for Scott to say he was glad she wasn’t there, that just seemed to run against the whole team aspect of the show. Without that, it really is just an excuse to blow things up.
I’ve seen it from when it was w/ Richard A. and I really started following it when Rhona joined the cast. Her character was the only one that was changing and loyal to her fallen comrade, to a fault. In any military, action flick/series, there needs to be a sense of teamwork and loyalty, w/o those, the good guys are no better than the bad guys and in turn it alienates the viewer from being vested in any character. I will no longer be following the series because u can only be impressed so much by things blowing up and bullets flying. No longer is it good guys against the bad guys, it’s just let’s blow sh*t up.
Two main thoughts: The series has improved with time, and some of that was directly due to Rhona Mitra’s character. Also, even though I can understand the urge of TV producers to stick a faux-macho “special ops” chick in everything being filmed these days, the character Major Rachel Dalton was the only one so far that was believable and didn’t make me sigh and shake my head. Too bad the show didn’t hang onto her. Now that I say that, British series seem to have a problem with that (e.g., MI-5/Spooks also).
I really like the season so far. Definitely better than season 3, which had some good individual episodes, but not a very strong overall arc. Season two remains the best in my book, because I liked the two episode mini arc structure and it had some great villains.
Looking forward to where we go next and I like the addition of Robson Green to the cast. Hope he sticks around a little bit longer than the other leads.
Loving this season, especially this episode. I’ve come to expect regular cast deaths but Dalton’s death this early into the season surprised me. I was confused though (and haven’t had the chance to go back and rewatch). Wasn’t Dalton armed? What did I miss there?
And agree with Alan, Scott did some fine, fun scene chewing. I’ll miss him.
I think when she was first shot, she dropped her gun and fell on the ground away from it? I need to rewatch, too :-)
I loved Rhona Mitra’s Rachel Dalton in Season 3, but she seemed like a different character this year. Last year’s Rachel, cool and battle-hardened, would never have become unhinged because of the death of a comrade, as this year’s did. Still sorry to see her go, though.
I didn’t see her death coming, but I shouldn’t be surprised, this show doesn’t shy away from killing off characters.
I’m more surprised Sgt. Richmond is still alive. I keep waiting for her to get a bullet to the brain.
I wish they could’ve kept Leatherby around a little longer, as he was a fun psycho. I like how his fatal wounds mirrored the ones he inflicted on his boyfriend, too.
Sorry to see Dalton go. I was hoping they’d at least get her into a psychiatric facility so she could pop up later in the series. Oh, well :(