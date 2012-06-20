Review: Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Newsroom’ too sanctimonious for its own good

Having seen four different television series created by Aaron Sorkin — “Sports Night,” “The West Wing,” “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” and now “The Newsroom,” a new HBO drama that premieres Sunday night at 10 — I feel I understand some of the man’s core beliefs and guiding creative principles:
He is a man who loves the notion of a workplace as a surrogate family.
He is a man who loves characters who talk fast — preferably while walking fast — and think even faster.
He is a man who loves the process of making television itself, having set one series at a cable sports network, another at a live sketch comedy series, and this new one at a cable news channel.
Most of all, though, Aaron Sorkin is a man who has things to say.
His shows are vehicles for entertainment — at his best, Sorkin is on the short list of the most purely entertaining storytellers this medium has ever known — but they are also vehicles for Sorkin’s ideals about how the world should be, how often it falls short of those ideals, and how noble it is to keep trying to make them into a reality.
There is a very clear Sorkin formula by now — if you’ve been watching his shows since “Sports Night,” it’s almost amusing how many character types and storylines from the three earlier shows have been mashed up into parts of “The Newsroom” — but it’s one where he can’t always properly balance the ingredients.
There were occasional moments on “Sports Night,” for instance, where the matters being debated felt too weighty for a series about a thinly-disguised “SportsCenter,” and that problem only became larger and more consistent in the faux-“SNL” setting of “Studio 60.” “The West Wing” — particularly the first two of the four Sorkin-written seasons — proved to be the perfect synthesis of the Sorkin formula. If staffers at the White House — if the President of the United States himself! — can’t debate who we were, what we’ve become and where we’re going as a nation, who can?
By returning to a behind-the-scenes TV show setting with “The Newsroom,” Sorkin is seemingly stepping away from the “West Wing” pulpit. But in many ways, the stakes of “The Newsroom” are higher than anything he’s done before on television, because he’s no longer operating in a parallel universe filled with fictional athletes, politicians and comedy stars, but the world right outside our window.
Jeff Daniels stars as Will McAvoy, a cable news anchor whose career has been built on never expressing an opinion or otherwise offending his audience. He’s referred to as “the Jay Leno of news anchors” — an approach his corporate bosses love, and his critics mock. But in the series’ opening scene at a journalism school Q&A, Will has his “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!” moment, and unloads on a college student with a rant about how America isn’t the greatest country in the world anymore, but could be again if we returned to a mindset where “we reached for the stars, acted like men. We aspired to intelligence. We didn’t belittle it. It didn’t make us feel inferior.”
Given how polarized we are as a nation, where everyone goes looking for an opinion that confirms their own, the conceit that a news anchor in this day and age would derive his popularity from being middle-of-the-road is tenuous at best — even Sorkin admitted, “It may be that the biggest leap that we have to make,” when I asked him about the idea. But the Jay Leno persona dies with that rant, and Will’s boss Charlie (Sam Waterston, enjoying the hell out of himself in the same way Robert Guillaume and the late John Spencer did in the analogous roles on “Sports Night” and “West Wing”) shakes up his career even further by hiring Will’s former producer — and ex-girlfriend — Mackenzie MacHale (Emily Mortimer) to run the show.
Mackenzie, born of British parents but possessed of more patriotism than any of her American co-workers, is on a mission. In a phrase that will be repeated throughout the series, she insists “There’s nothing that’s more important in a democracy than a well-informed electorate,” and she tells Will that her goal in revamping his newscast is nothing less than “reclaiming the fourth estate. Reclaiming journalism as an honorable profession. a nightly newscast that informs a debate worth of a great nation… Speaking truth to stupid.”
Though Will, Mackenzie, Charlie and even their employer, the Atlantis Cable Network, are fictional, the country they’re trying to educate, and the stories they cover, aren’t inventions, or even ripped-from-the-headlines allegories from stories and politicians we know. The series opens in the spring of 2010, and the first story we see Will and his team — including brainiac producer Jim (John Gallagher Jr.), nervous rookie Maggie (Alison Pill) and blogger Neal (Dev Patel) — cover is the BP oil spill off the Louisiana coast. Later episodes deal with Arizona’s controversial immigration law and the wave of Tea Party candidates in the mid-term elections that year.
By commenting on real people, real stories, real tragedies, “The Newsroom” raises the stakes for itself above anything “The West Wing” ever did, but it also raises the degree of difficulty to a level that Sorkin often has trouble clearing.
Like the cable news industry “The Newsroom” relentlessly critiques, Sorkin’s work tends to preach to the converted. His characters speak about issues with such passion and eloquence that you’re meant to feel smarter and better about yourself for agreeing. But he often pushes things so far that even if you happen to agree with him politically — as I suspect I do on most issues — it can be uncomfortable to watch the deck being stacked in your favor.
And as strident as “The West Wing” could be in crafting its cartoonish Republican villains (let me remind you of Republican presidential nominee Robert Ritchie, who once so eloquently said, “Crime. Boy, I don’t know.”), that’s nothing compared to the feeling created as Will McAvoy lectures Sarah Palin, Rush Limbaugh, Glenn Beck, et al.
It doesn’t matter that, again, I agree with much of what the show is arguing — even more about the toxic state of the TV news business(*) than about our combative political system — because the arguments are placed in the mouth of a smug, preening jerk whom the show (or, at least, Mackenzie) keeps insisting is secretly the best guy in the world, despite abundant evidence to the contrary.
(*) “The Daily Show” has been effectively attacking the media, and politicians, for years and years, and managing to do it in a way that rarely seems like Jon Stewart and company are patting themselves on the back as they do it. “The Daily Show” is also comfortable critiquing both sides of the aisle, where in the four episodes of “The Newsroom” I’ve seen, the targets are all conservatives.
Sorkin tries to make a case for know-it-alls on many occasions — when Will introduces his viewers to the show’s new approach, he tries to reclaim the phrase “media elite” as something to be proud of — but there’s a way to be right without coming across as every bit the bully as the people you’re attacking, and “The Newsroom” struggles to find that.
Dealing with familiar stories from real life also allows Sorkin to use 20/20 hindsight to make his heroes look even smarter, and their opponents dumber. In the pilot, for instance, Will’s former producer Don (Thomas Sadoski) spends a good chunk of time trying to shut down Jim’s attempt to report the BP spill as anything but a search-and-rescue mission, ensuring that we will view him as an obnoxious moron and Jim as a noble genius. In the Tea Party episode, Will and financial reporter Sloan Sabbith (Olivia Munn, amusingly dry on the few occasions she gets anything to do) somehow are able to intuit on election night that a crisis with the debt ceiling is on the way, but none of the winning candidates understand what they’re talking about.
Will is presented as a moderate Republican – very much in the vein of Arnold Vinick, the Alan Alda character who highlighted the post-Sorkin “West Wing” years — dismayed at what his party has become, and on occasion, Sorkin will introduce us to like-minded characters, including a (fictional) Republican congressman who lost his primary to a Tea Party candidate after refusing to label President Obama a socialist in a debate. But even though Will and Mackenzie insist over and over that their goal is to make a high-minded news show that doesn’t resort to the mud-slinging, name-calling and other shenanigans of modern TV news, and that they want guests of substance, rather than the most outrageous voices they can find, “The Newsroom” and the fake newscast it depicts will from time to time stoop to those same tactics.
In the second episode, a plan to get Arizona Governor Jan Brewer on the show to discuss the controversial immigration policy falls apart at the last minute, and the only guests they can find at the last minute to defend Brewer’s side are a collection of the worst right-wing caricatures you can find, including a vacuous beauty pageant contestant and a militia leader who insists on having his rifle (named “Jenny”) appear on camera with him. Will makes an attempt to present the rational side of Brewer’s argument when his guests utterly fail to, but it’s half-hearted by both him and the show. Will declares in the second episode that Sarah Palin is no longer politically relevant, and that news shows only discuss her because she’s good for ratings, yet “The Newsroom” keeps working sound bytes from Palin into the show-within-the-show.
Sorkin would and does argue throughout “The Newsroom” that there often aren’t two sides to every story — Mackenzie insists, for instance, that the news media isn’t biased towards right or left, but towards fairness — and that sometimes you have to call out a ridiculous argument as exactly that, but the series is rarely graceful in how anyone does it. The second episode features a series of wonky arguments among the staff about what the newscast will look like, until Don — who, again, we’re not meant to trust on anything at this point, even when he’s making sense about both the real and the fictional show — insists, “Nobody’s going to watch a classroom. They’ll either be bored or infuriated, but they’ll bleed viewers.” And a classroom is exactly what the second and third episodes feel like; they’re a string of political, moral and ethical statements presented without any dramatic weight.
For all the clumsy and/or self-righteous moments that pepper the first four episodes of “The Newsroom,” Sorkin is a talented enough craftsman that the show is often compulsively watchable even when it’s being aggravating. TV news is a much better setting for Sorkin’s skill set, and this debate, than a sketch comedy show was. When we see extended glimpses of Will’s show, it’s believable in a way that the “Studio 60” show-within-a-show never was. And it’s fun to watch actors as gifted as Daniels, Mortimer and Waterston banter in that familiar, rat-a-tat Sorkin fashion.The extra-long pilot episode, which climaxes in a long segment depicting Will’s first newscast about the oil spill, has rough edges but is on the whole evocative of Sorkin’s better TV work. (It’s the later episodes where the show really begins to fray.)
On the other hand, the high level of sanctimony isn’t the only familiar Sorkin sin on display here. His sense of gender politics has always been iffy, in that he creates strong female characters who nonetheless often need to be told by men how the world works. Will McAvoy spends much of the early episodes lecturing various woman about how their shallowness symbolizes the downfall of this once-great society. (In the fourth episode, Sorkin at least has the grace to have these women throw drinks in his face, even as he’s presenting Will’s argument as the correct one.)
Among the many familiar bits from earlier Sorkin series, the potential relationship between Jim and Maggie very much echoes Jeremy and Natalie from “Sports Night,” which also involved a man with a database of obscure knowledge in his head always managing to be right in every argument. But where “Sports Night” at least balanced the scales a little by making Natalie a veteran producer and Jeremy a naïve rookie, here it’s Jim who’s worked with Mackenzie for years, and Maggie who’s just starting out, so he gets to be smarter than her about absolutely everything.
Even with actors as talented and charming as Gallagher Jr. and Pill, it’s patronizing in the extreme – which is unfortunately how I feel about much of “The Newsroom.”
I will say this for Sorkin: he doesn’t do things halfway. “The West Wing” is among the best dramas to ever air on network television, while “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” is among the most riveting failures I’ve ever seen. His scripts for “The Social Network” and “Moneyball” didn’t feel exactly like everything else he’s written, and I’d hoped the time away from television might have recharged his creative batteries. Instead, “The Newsroom” is a mess — albeit a fascinating, and at times genuinely entertaining, mess.
In one of those debates in the second episode, Will wants to stick to covering the oil spill because the footage makes for good television. Mackenzie tells him, “We don’t do good television. We do the news.”
“The Newsroom” is convincing as a faux newscast. It’s less convincing as good television.
NOTE: A show like this makes it very hard to enforce the No Politics commenting rule for the blog, but it was put in place in part due to the lack of civil discourse that this show is complaining about. (If not always well.) I'll just remind you that the goal is to discuss shows within a dramatic (or comedic context) and not get sidetracked with debates about ideology. Keep it civil, no matter which side of any issue you're on — and, again, avoid discussing issues outside the context of these characters and this show — or comments get deleted. My goal is to cover this series weekly, but if the conversation gets ugly, it may be a series of reviews without comments. We'll see.
This is disappointing. Was really looking forward to Sorkin’s latest.
Reviews are opinions, you should form your own.
What about the Résumé Spout? Please tell me someone rattles off their credentials to a co-worker the way no one does.
MACKENZIE MACHALE?! Yeah, I’m not watching this.
Jim recites Mackenzie’s resume in the pilot, so, yeah.
I don’t want to be nitpicky before I’ve watched the show, but I don’t think British parents would name their kid Mackenzie. I think turning last names into first names is more of an American thing.
It feels so petty to complain about a name, but Mackenzie McHale just annoys the hell out of me.
Charlotte: Mackenzie Crook’s (British Office, Pirates of the Caribbean) parents disagree with you, although he’s a guy obviously.
Mackenzie Crook’s first name is Paul. Mackenzie is his middle name. Mackenzie is certainly not a first name I have ever seen in the UK.
Kenzie (which I’m assuming is the shortened version of Mackenzie), while not popular, certainly isn’t unheard of in Britain (but it’s usually a male name)
I want to love it, because, Sorkin! I have so much live for most of Sports Night and early West Wing. The man can write!!
But this just sounds … kind of awful.
So much *love*, that is. Stupid autocorrect.
Aaron Sorkin’s the Adam Dunn of elite writing. He walks once in a while, but 95% of the time he either hits a home run (THE WEST WING, THE SOCIAL NETWORK) or strikes out (STUDIO 60). At least he gets up there and takes the big swings.
Considering Adam Dunn’s last contract, that’s not a bad way to be!
I don’t know about that. I think Charlie Wilson’s War qualifies as a bloop single, The American President probably ranks as a fly ball that gets lost in the lights and Moneyball represents a stand-up triple.
Hit a pretty big home run with a little thing called “A Few Good Men” too.
Hey, I love The American President. Michael J. Fox is fantastic. He even pulls off that “drink the sand” speech.
I always felt in his best years of “The West Wing” that – aside from Ritchie and Mary Marsh – Sorkin didn’t make the opposition too cartoonish. And he also didn’t shy away from showing the warts on Bartlett and Co. It certainly helped make it one of my favorite shows of all time, even when I didn’t agree with it politically – of which there were many occasions. It’s more than a little disappointing to read that the “villains” of The Newsroom are more cartoonish. Have you watched anything past the first four episodes? Maybe he irons it out a bit more later in the season? Either way, I’m still looking forward to watching.
I can’t imagine the villains could be any more cartoonish than what we currently deal with in our real life politics.
We need a good show (or movie) about this subject. So unfortunate that apparently this is a missed opportunity. I too probably agree with Sorkin on most things political, but I am not looking to be preached to or have my beliefs confirmed so I can feel better about myself. I want to be provoked and challenged and engaged. I’ll give it a chance because it looks like a great showcase for Daniels and I love the subject, but I am lowering my expectations.
well said. i disagree with sorkin on a lot of things politically, but like you i want to be provoked, challenged and engaged. you hit the nail on the head. here’s hoping the show finds its feet.
I was worried about this show when a recent promo featured the “big shot talking to therapist because he can’t sleep” plot point — ripped straight from WW, including the “any additional stress at work?” banter.
But I was actually surprised by your Daily Show comments. I’m left-of-center too, but I’ve felt DS has exhibited “bias to fairness” as well — they’re trying so hard to *also* rip Democrats that the show comes off as insufferably cynical. (And Jon Stewart is probably the single worst interviewer this side of Adam Carolla.)
Agreed. I gave up the Daily Show because I got so tired of Jon’s ‘both sides do it’ false equivalency BS.
Colbert is still a genius so he’s the only late night show I still DVR.
It’s hard to remain unbiased when one side is so much further outside reasonable than the other, so it’s very difficult for DS to find that balance without appearing to be just another left wing podium. I feel like Stewart tries so hard to maintain DS as a comedy show but can’t help but come up short oftentimes because of this humongous gap. I think he’s a solid interviewer when it is someone (like Jim Cramer) that he really wants to expose or question seriously. Other times he’s just trying to goof off to keep things light and funny.
Stewart slams the right WAY more than he does the left. Which of course he should, the right seems to be crazier. But if you don’t think “both sides do it” than you’re biased too. Because they both do.
And I think Stewart can be a pretty great interviewer. He’s had on guys and absolutely held their feet to the fire in a way no one else does, and even gets them to agree with his points a lot of times even though they tend to fall back on their usual talking points. It’s usually die hard liberals who dislike his interviews because they want him to be nastier and meaner, and he does want to be fair.
But I think that if you asked someone who worked on the Daily Show they’d say that what dictated what person/issue/topic they covered was entirely decided based on what they felt was the funniest regardless of what side of the aisle it happened to fall on. The idea here seems to be that the Daily Show lets their politics or, alternately, their interest in appearing even handed lead and then try to work in the humour later. I think that would be a disastrous way to run a comedy show.
@MK — The Cramer interview was fascinating. I was disappointed Cramer didn’t fight back. Doesn’t JS do for politics exactly what Cramer does for finance?
@MUH — You actually mentioned my least favorite part of a JS interview. His questions usually go “This is what I think. What do you think about what I think?” which I find irritating. To me, Bill Moyers is the greatest living interviewer. Maybe that’s just a matter of taste.
@Dr. D — See, I absolutely think that they try to be even handed and then work in the humor later. My impression is that they make legitimately spirited attacks against R’s (with whom they deeply disagree) and make cynical jokes against D’s (more of the “even my boys are idiots”) to keep the score even. Ultimately, I wish they’d just take their point of view (I’m guessing pragmatic left-of-center) and make the best show they can, rather than trying taking half-hearted shots at Obama just because they can.
Of course, the danger is that you end up like the Newsroom — sanctimony. I guess I just wish someone could make entertainment *with* a point of view, but *without* being preachy. Too much to ask?
I like the general assumption that the right in the US is somehow more unreasonable and more deserving of skewering. If you ask someone on the right, they think the exact same thing of the left. The truth is that “both sides do it”, indeed, because both sides are populated by politicians, almost universally a self-serving class of elites whose main focus is on reelection. Those with ideologies carry them as far as voters will allow before turning on them. And so, we end up with a system where the government gives more stuff to people without openly raising taxes to pay for it, because people like getting stuff but don’t like paying taxes.
I pretty much got most of this from the trailers, but I was hoping against hope that I was misinterpreting them. Thanks for crushing my dreams, Alan.
This is both disappointing and expected.
Having watched all his previous series, I am now inclined to recommend that people just watch the West Wing and skip the other two completely. At least in WW the arrogance, smugness, preachiness and self-aggrandizing made sense and felt like it belonged. When those same traits are shown as frequently in a sports show and a comedy program, it becomes a bit too much. Plus the ‘Sorkin tropes’ are recycled all throughout his catalog and instead of familiarity they breed annoyance.
Maybe see Sports Night before WW, but not the other way round.
A lot of people have theorized that Sokin created and timed this show (in conjunction with HBO) to impact the presidential election cycle. Your review seems to lend some credence to the theory. There are SO MANY things you could go after both sides of the political aisle on that the traditional news media tends to do very poorly, that Sorkin’s failure to even have a token episode going after the Obama administration – even if just for failing to live up to liberal-loved campaign promises like closing Gitmo or something – suggests that is equally interested in affecting ideology as he is in creating good television. As usual, it sounds like Sorkin’s intellectual narcissism will be his downfall.
My God what a brain dead comment. If Jim really believes his own drivel, Sorkin is most certainly correct about about America.
In the future, if you’re wondering… “Crime. Boy I don’t know” was when I decided to kick your ass.
One of the best lines in WW history.
It’s a good line, sure, but only because Sorkin made Ritchie such an absolute moron that of course Barlet was going to kick his ass. Would have been a lot more interesting/fun if his opponent in that race had been a real challenge, instead of a caricature.
For that reason, it was one of the WORST scenes in WW history.
And that’s counting the government shutdown episode where the TV reporter called it Day 3, the screen they were watching showed Day 3, and the show’s graphics then identified it as Day 3.
This is sort of what I mean. Sorkin is getting criticized here because in the early 2000’s he wrote the Republican Presidential Nominee for saying something ineloquent and facile.
I mean, seriously, what can the guy do? He’s trying to write about the lack of serious intellectual discourse on cable news and he’s getting knocked around because he’s depicting a lack of serious intellectual discourse on cable news.
I see where you are coming from, but I think Ritchie was set up to be a good counter point to Bartlet.
I think there is good contrast to be made between complex-nuanced problem solving, and simpler more direct solutions. Unfortunately they didn’t give Ritchie enough opportunity to show off the positives they seem to have intended for that character.
Well I’m running out of tv to watch and I always enjoy a good train wreck. I guess it’s either this or Snooki and JWOWW.
Always found it odd and confounding that Sorkin’s really witty and compelling dialogue was matched with anvilicious, sophomoric politics.
Great review. I’ll watch the pilot.
I love how everyone overreacts to Alan’s bland review. He’s seen 4 episodes. Sorkin has time to recover. Some of the best shows of all time took more than 4 episodes to really get going.
That said – I agree it’s disappointing to go into a showing with a preconceived notion that it is average….
If there can’t be an expectation of hitting the ground running in this situation, when can there be? He’s basically done the same show three times previously. If he hasn’t seen fit to modulate his darker impulses by this point — if they, in fact, stand out more than ever — there’s no reason to think he’ll rein them in given a few more episodes.
4 episodes is 40% of the season…more than an adequate sampling to reach a conclusion, Dan
I’m not saying it isn’t an adequate sampling for Alan to form an overall opinion of the show.
What I’m saying is that people should not overreact to Alan’s review and write the show off simply because the first 4 episodes were not GREAT.
Dan didn’t say the first four episodes weren’t great, though. He gave the pilot a C, which, in class grading terms, is average (or maybe a little below average, as I’ve heard from some that C+ is average). It sounds like subsequent episodes are worse.
I’m not going to not watch the show based solely on Alan’s review, but it’s going to guide how I interact with it. I think anyone on this blog is here for one reason: he or she is a huge fan of TV. Any hardcore TV fan is going to watch a new Aaron Sorkin pilot no matter what any reviewer says about it.
I always dislike when characters become spokepersons for narrow point of views, regardless of the side. It’s one of the reasons I quickly grew to dislike Harry’s Law. Plays too much into the “media as biased” claim. Of course there is much about media that has become biased in recent years, on all sides.
I hope Sorkin reads your critique and in later episodes takes it to heart. And I generally would put myself on the same side you professed. Just don’t like to see it too heavy-handedly expressed for one side.
More likely, Sorkin will read Alan’s critique and then script an episode featuring a bespeckled East Coast television critic who is taken down a few pegs by the brilliant Will McAvoy.
Though I think all this season’s episodes are already in the can, so Alan’s probably safe this year.
@Hannah, so true! Ha!
So… is the banter and dialogue worth all the aggravation? They’d have to be significantly worthy if I’m to sit through all the other trademark Sorkin crap that makes me want to hurl things at the tv.
And what’s the more aggravating component, the sanctimonious nature or the gender stuff, and how much worse/the same (which basically equals worse, simply because it’s 2012 and things that might have been “acceptable” 10 years ago are less accepted now, like some of the iffy gender stuff) are those factors in this new show compared to SN/Studio 60/TWW?
add: also, how sanctimonious is he WITH the gender stuff?
Have you ever noticed how the female lead is almost always an ex of the male lead so that he can be unequivocally rude to her and it’s written off as, “that’s just their *familiarity* because they dated.”
And again another middle aged man with a much younger (ex-) girlfriend.
I understand the critique that the “villains” of this show may be too cartoonish, but if what you’re saying is correct, then Sorkin is only using real life people to target, so how can they be too cartoonish if that is what we currently deal with in our political debates?
The sad fact is a guy like Richie would be a moderate and too rational to compete in today’s Republican political landscape. Though your other point, about the show being too smug and self satisfying, are exactly why I feel that MSNBC fails so often.
In the second episode, a plan to get Arizona Governor Jan Brewer on the show to discuss the controversial immigration policy falls apart at the last minute, and the only guests they can find at the last minute to defend Brewer’s side are a collection of the worst right-wing caricatures you can find, including a vacuous beauty pageant contestant and a militia leader who insists on having his rifle (named “Jenny”) appear on camera with him.
If you don’t understand how the above quote is cartoonish, then you don’t care to have a serious conversation.
It seems like people will be more interested in what stories The Newsroom will encounter on a weekly basis instead of the characters, which is fine if you don’t have a talented writer, directors or actors. This show does, though, and that’s a major problem.
There’s an episode of South Park (a two-parter) involving a superhero named Captain Hindsight who will go to places after a disaster and tell people what they should have done. If Aaron Sorkin becomes Captain Hindsight then I think people in general (not just Fineberg) will be very insulted by the end of the year.
So now HBO has two shows on Sunday night this summer that people will begrudgingly watch if only out of false hope that they get better.
Sorkin’s problem seems to be that he’s forgotten how to make his insufferable characters also funny and likable.
No one was more arrogant and sanctimonious than pretty much every West Wing character, but he also made them funny, and human, and quirky, and interesting. You should have hated Josh Lyman, but you just couldn’t.
I feel like he’s lost that. Even with The Social Network, a movie I really liked, most of the main characters were just awful people, and they didn’t have enough likability to save them. Luckily the movie was interesting anyway.
Also, yeah. The gender politics. I don’t understand how the man who created CJ Cregg can be so tone deaf. And I’m sorry… “acted like men”? Eye-roll.
And yet, I’ll still watch it. I want Sorkin to be West Wing Sorkin again, so I’ll keep watching til he gets there.
A few years ago Bravo was running WW re-runs, and I caught a few. It was painful how often CJ was lectured to by Danny, Toby, Josh. Any man around.
I think the biggest problem with Sorkin is that after a decade of complex, morally ambiguous characters dominating television, his characters sound dated and broad.
You weren’t supposed to like most of the characters in The Social Network. We were, however, supposed to like the awful characters on Studio 60, which is just one of the many reasons it’s so awful.
Except that CJ ends up as Chief of Staff upon Leo’s death — and has the last laugh.
Sorkin can really be intolerable at times, and this sounds like the epitome of that. And honestly, politics aside, if he was looking to Keith Olbermann as an inspiration for anything, that’s a pretty good sign the show’s going to be awful.
True that. And I say that as a very left of center woman.
So all Sorkin does is try to absh conservatives? I’m out.
Ability to spell and ability to type are two different things.
But to the point, hey, it’s Sorkin. There is *nothing* Alan has described that was unexpected.
(Many have noted that the 1st season finale will be called “What Kind of Day Has it Been?”)
Sorkin’s problem is that he thinks everyone who works in the fields he’s doing a show about are as intelligent as he is (or thinks he is). It worked with Sports Night because the comedy cut the sanctimony and on The West Wing because we want to believe the people we put in high office aren’t the puds they appear to be. Unfortunately, there’s no evidence that folks in late night variety shows and cable news networks are particularly bright.
It’s just a review that seems to be more of an attack on the show creator than the show itself.
Watch for yourself and decide. I’m getting HBO for free .. so no loss.
I don’t think that’s a fair comment at all.
It’s perfectly reasonable to discuss this show in the context of Sorkin’s past work, especially since he repeats the same techniques, themes, and story structures frequently. Sorkin’s voice is undoubtedly distinctive.
The word “attack” is especially unnecessary. It’s called criticism. It’d be one thing if the review went after Sorkin as a person. I can’t see any fair reading of the review that could glean that conclusion.
I was hoping for more from this too, and hope I disagree with Alan. I’ll ‘watch for myself and decide’ (I always do anyway), but value Alan’s thoughts (why else are you reading this site?)
McAvoy… Mackenzie… MacHale… “A lot of alliteration from anxious anchors placed in powerful posts.”
But in the series’ opening scene at a journalism school Q&A, Will has his “I’m as mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore!” moment
In the Tea Party episode, Will and financial reporter Sloan Sabbith (Olivia Munn, amusingly dry on the few occasions she gets anything to do) somehow are able to intuit on election night that a crisis with the debt ceiling is on the way, but none of the winning candidates understand what they’re talking about.
OK, wait. I quoted that part of Alan’s review and my comment on it got lost. It looks like the same thing happened to Chaz, just above me.
Anyway.
My point was going to be that Rachel Maddow, in fact, called the debt limit crisis on Election Night 2010, so it’s not just hindsight in that instance.
Lawrence O’Donnell identified this problem on election night 2010 as well. I suspect Alan’s critique of sanctimonious hindsight is slightly askew his examples don’t hold up.
The debt ceiling crisis was called by numerous people. The event happened a month after the new Congress got sworn into office, everyone (including those politicians, as evident from several interviews) knew it was coming. And many news sources reported on it, if not on that night, then in the next month.
If Alan never gets to interview Aaron Sorkin again, this review is worth it (dayenu). I used to love Aaron Sorkin’s work, but Studio 60 and this have really revealed he’s more about furthering his ego than creating strong, believable characters. As an HBO subscriber, count me out.
Sorkin has time to recover…but, I doubt he will. Ainsley Hayes was the first and only believable conservative/Republican character he ever wrote. The key was, Sorkin respected her and she was as intelligent as the people around her. Ever since her introduction, Sorkin has allowed his own views to progressively taint his writing.
The result is that he now writes caricatures of what he thinks a Republican is like.
But haven’t the “real” republicans essentially disappeared thanks to Tea Party madness? Even if that isn’t the case, the only ones you really hear about on cable news are the extremist caricatures, so it makes sense that they are who would be exhibited in a show of this kind.
However, that plays into Alan’s problem: if your show is about a news show not playing to the extremes and *not* just taking shots at the wingnuts, why do you – apparently – only show wingnuts?
I don’t know how much we can say before Alan shuts it down…but, I would suggest that your position that “the “real” republicans essentially disappeared thanks to Tea Party madness” is an outright leftist position – the same one that Sorkin is writing from. The simple answer to that question is no, not at all. “Tea Party madness” is as much media hype as most garbage out there.
And, while you may hear about the ‘crazies’ on cable news – the Rush’s and the Beck’s – there are also crazies on the left (the Olbermann’s, Maddow’s, and Schulz’s) that Sorkin (and you?) don’t seem to mind or consider in the debate. Sorkin likely doesn’t even consider them ‘crazies’.
Again, I don’t want to get Alan involved in shutting things down but something similar to what Rowlf just said was very recently said by Jeb Bush. The position that the Republican party is becoming increasingly polarized is not something unique to people who identify as left-wingers.
Mea culpa on saying Tea Party madness. Poor choice of words. I definitely was trying to keep my critique on the show itself, and not on a political party.
I was trying to convey to Feydaway that my guess as to why Sorkin decided to write his characters so over the top, was a reflection on the fact that Cable News shows (left & right) focus so much on these “over the top types”. I wasn’t referring to Rush/Beck/Maddow/Olbermann et al; I was referring to the personalities these shows like to target. Thus it made sense for Sorkin to reflect that behavior in a show about how Cable News works.
I was bashing The Newsroom for going down that rabbit hole, when the whole point of the show within a show seems to be condemning that behavior.
There is absolutely nothing novel or compelling about squishy Republicans like Jeb Bush wetting their pants over more conservative Republicans.
So, no, it’s not significant that Jeb Bush hit the fainting couch over the Tea Party.
How soon will McAvoy declare that those Japanese nuclear reactors on the Pacific Rim are a disaster waiting to happen?
In episode six, McAvoy goes on a tirade about Jamie Dimon’s risky investments at JP Morgan.
Alan, couple of thoughts.
I love your reviews but I think you’ve been a little unfair in this one. Here’s why:
Sorkin always starts out of the gate with his characters being “right” and the other side wrong. But eventually, it tends to even out (a bit, never totally even handed) but much more than in the very beginning of a series. You’ve only seen 4 episodes…4 episodes into The West Wing I think most of your complaints would have been valid as well.
But then we meet Ainsley Hayes, among others, who present the opposite view and as I recall, never lost a debate. At most, Sam just gave up.
Point is, I would almost guarantee things even out once the characters are established more and the series progresses. Harriet was a very articulate defender of faith on Studio 60, but it took some time for that to be brought to bear. For a while, all you heard was how stupid religious people were.
That being said, Sorkin is used to 22 episodes versus what I assume is 13, so he might need to speed it up a bit.
One other note about the news coverage, it actually was discussed by Lawrence O’donnell on election night 2010 that the Tea Party would cause a debt crisis. Here’s the link: [www.thedailybeast.com]
It’s easier to make that turn when all your characters are fictional. But when the people your heroes oppose are real figures who only appear in archival footage, you can’t do that. Rush Limbaugh’s not going to do a cameo where he puts Will in his place.
I see your point but those guys will never go on The Daily Show either, save for Bill O’Reilly.
I was more saying that I bet the show starts blasting MSNBC as well as Fox News. It will take on far-left voices, or at least I felt like Sorkin got there on West Wing.
And you never know about Limbaugh, he’s made some pretty self-deprecating cameos on “Family Guy.
The debt crisis was caused by the running up of debt, not by people finally saying “hey, we’re running up too much debt!”
Limbaugh has done cameos before, but not many. He doesn’t need to. And he generally has some existing relationship with an executive producer or someone else involved with the show (e.g. Linda Bloodworth Thomason of “Hearts Afire” years ago.)
Sorkin really ought to examine the beliefs of people he disagrees with before he simply calls them stupid and plays off the same false media-generated stereotypes about them.
And he ought to examine his own beliefs too. But he won’t, because it’s easier just to mock people.
Sounds way too “on-the-nose” still might check it out. I thought that “Good Night, and Good Luck” was much better indictment of how soft journalism has become in this political climate. West Wing did a good job as allegory. Subtle is better.
Alan, I understand where you’re coming from but I can’t help but think that your own desire to avoid political discussion and the resulting lack of civility is sort of bleeding into your review of the show here.
I mean…if we maybe accept that what some of Sorkin is saying is true then what exactly do you want him to do? Do you want him to sit down and try to write an honest, intellectual defense of a position that, to his mind anyway, doesn’t have anyone in the real world doing that? Should he only stick to covering issues where there is substantive intellectual debate? Because, I mean, taking those positions essentially would essentially mean you’d want him to make a show that doesn’t really reflect the world as he sees it.
If I were him I’d feel pretty frustrated by that. Studio 60 failed because he tried to inject weight into a world that really didn’t deserve it. Now it seems like you’re down on this because he hasn’t figured out a way to inject weight to a subject that he’s tackling precisely because it doesn’t have weight.
I mean, I hate to make the comparison but this seems a little bit like criticizing the Wire because they never had anyone who really made a strong case for how the War on Drugs was a really essential part of what maintains the good in society.
You don’t have to be fair and balanced. You can have a point of view. But you have to be dramatically and/or comedically interesting if you’re going to champion one side as relentlessly as Sorkin does, and The Newsroom pretty consistently fails on both fronts.
I’m fine with taking your word that the show doesn’t work dramatically, I just think that it’s an entirely separate issue from it’s “one-sidedness”.
I agree that there are lots of pieces of art that relentlessly push socio-poltical agendas I agree with that are pieces of crap but it’s not because they didn’t want/weren’t able to shoehorn in an opposing viewpoint.
I agree with Sepinwall. The Wire and 24 both had clear political ideologies (on opposite sides of the political spectrum), but both had so much going for them that people who don’t necessarily share those ideologies could still enjoy them.
That’s not materially different from what I’m saying. A show can be terrific and be a polemic. If The Newsroom stinks aside from its politics then it stinks.
What I’m saying is that trying to awkwardly shove in a competing ideology in the interest of “fairness” wouldn’t improve that.
I never asked Sorkin to shove in a competing ideology. I asked him to present his side in a better way where his characters don’t seem like tiresome intellectual bullies with a self-awareness deficit.
Reply to comment…
If done right, it would. The dirty little secret of the first 2 years or so of West Wing is that the Republicans on the show had equally compelling arguments.
* Donna could school Josh on the refunding of surpluses.
* Ainsley rendering Sam speechless on the ERA.
* Sam wasn’t afraid to undercut his ode to public schools with “I just haven’t figured out how to pay for it yet.”
Yes, the show was unabashadly liberal. But the competing voices were given their fair due.
Besides, making your opponent formiddable (with compelling arguments and/or skills) makes the hero’s enevitable triumph that much more compelling. Was it more dramatically satisfying for Ah-nold to take out the T-1000 or the Aziz guy from True Lies? Likewise, we’d think more of McAvoy if he was besting some crafty, highly-intellegent and persuasive foil instead of the cartoon characters Sorkin feels the need to rail against.
Sorry about that empty comment.
What I meant to say is: There’s a way to present a character’s views that doesn’t alienate anyone in the audience, and that usually happens when the character IS a character. When a person is fully realized and compelling and complex and/or has some redeeming qualities, you sit down and listen closely to what they have to say. It’s like real life: If someone is kind of a blowhard, no matter what their views, you kind of tune them out. If you think, well, hey, there’s something going on here, I don’t think I agree with this person, but I’m intrigued by who they are, so I’ll hear them out.
Most of the people on The Newsroom are insufferable or unreal a lot of the time. They’re collections of traits, not really people as such, imo.
I know comedy and drama are apples and oranges, and The Newsroom may need time to find its feet. But four hours should be more than enough time for a writer of Sorkin’s caliber to make me at least a little bit interested in these people and their problems. But from the first episode onward, these people weren’t interesting enough for me to give their opinions the time of day.
By contrast, from the first frame of Parks and Rec, I really liked Ron Swanson (and love him more now), because even though most of the show wasn’t working in Season 1, you could tell the writers liked Ron as a person and had fun writing for him. You could tell he wasn’t a mouthpiece for a certain set of ideas. He was a character, and a cleverly realized, unexpectedly complex one at that.
Simply on a character level, I found The Newsroom wanting. Even though we spend the most time with Will and MacKenzie, I don’t feel I know them as complex humans, or even mildly interesting people. They’re just walking sets of opinions, and as such, much of what Sorkin’s attempting to do with the show fails to catch fire dramatically, and as for the political aspect of the show — well, it’s all pre-determined from the jump. There’s not much drama or mystery or intrigue in that department when we know the characters will continually remind us of the “correct” take on events.
Was it more dramatically satisfying for Ah-nold to take out the T-1000 or the Aziz guy from True Lies?
i doubt that I agree with Sorkin much of the time. But at the end of the day, if the show is good, I’ll watch it, viewpoints aside. I’ve been slowly getting through the West Wing, and I have been enjoying it, because I like the characters and the plots, and they’re not that annoying with their Point of view (save the occasional eye roll from myself at something that Toby says). And there is intelligent dialogue from the other side (granted I am not up to Bartlett’s reelection yet).
I also liked the Wire, it was great TV, and Simon’s views came through but they didn’t take away from the well thought out plots and characters. Which is what makes it so annoying when David Simon acts so David Simon-y now that the show is over.
If the show is well thought out, the characters are developed, and the view points drawn out on both sides, it is much more satisfying than being lectured and yelled at and hit over the head with an ideology. If I wanted that, then I’d just watch Rachel Maddow every night.
I guess what I’m saying is, I want to see Arnold kill the T-1000. This sounds more like rooting for Arnold in T1 when he starts shooting up the police station; it’s nerve-racking if you’re in Sarah Connor’s position and waiting for Reese to save you, but if all you get to see are the police officer’s getting shot, there’s only so much of it you can take.
Perhaps Sepinwall has a problem with Sorkin attacking the profession that tv critics work in.
I seriously doubt that.
Hate to say “I told you so”, but …: [www.hitfix.com] (Main Comment #4).
This was as unfortunately predictable as the supposed email gag in Episode 2 (per FireWallIceBerg).
Let Sorkin run amok and you get Studio 60. Put him under watch of a competent showrunner and/or renowned auteur and you get West Wing/Social Network.
Disclosures: I was a huge West Wing Fan; ditto Sportsnight; and clearly in the minority enjoying Studio 60. That said, my issue here is not so much with critics who pan shows but people who listen to critics without making their own decision about a program. There are many shows that have been superior to the words of a critic and and gone forward to prove them wrong.
In this era that lacks quality dramatic television; while millions of people watch Housewives in U.S. cities blunder through life, or everyday Joe’s sing or dance for fame, I would really like to see you view Newsroom in the context of current dramatic shows. How could you negatively critique Sorkin’s work after watching CSI: Miami, Blue Bloods or Law and Order SVU?
This era lacks quality dramatic television? So Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Justified, Game of Thrones…those aren’t quality? Those are the shows to which you should be comparing The Newsroom, not network TV drivel. Newsroom is on HBO, after all.
*Well, I’d rather watch Aaron Sorkin than Real Housewives!*
Ah, the classic false dilemma. That one’s not going away any time soon, is it?
Sports Night is the only show that has been quality in my view. After that each successive show has been unwatchable.
@ CJ – ok yes, I oversimplified. There are several excellent programs on both HBO and SHOWTIME (and the occasional cable channel). But 5 great shows doing 10 episodes a year gives us one solid year of once a week programming. The rest of the time we are bombarded with junk. So again, yes, I believe we are lacking in quality dramatic television.
It’s not that I’m letting a critic make up my mind for me, it’s that I hated Studio 60 and this sounds like a carbon copy.
And honestly, when has there ever been more than ten great shows on at the same time?
Frankly, I think since Sopranos (maybe Sopranos/West Wing) we’ve been in a renaissance for dramatic television.
Hm, I wonder if I agree with you of the definition of “sanctimonious” – i suspect I might not.
Is it funny? Funny or out Sorkin.
There was a time when movie and television characters were unapologetically better than the audience.
Not anymore.
Today, everything has to to be sold, has to find the largest demographic.
…and the largest demographic is complacency.
We will not tolerate anything that makes us question things. Nothing negative. Everyone has their reasons. Don’t rock the boat.
I think its obvious this show is very aware of how “sanctimonious” it is. The thing that makes it great is, Sorkin doesn’t apologize for it one bit. Not through the characters, the subplots, or anything else, like every other movie/show today.
In the previews Sam Waterson plainly states that the American people need a lawyer – He’s talking about the show itself. Not just the fictional, but “The Newsroom” as well.
“I going with the guys getting creamed”. That’s Sorkin laying out the entire reason why THE NEWSROOM exists to begin with: A sounding board for the smart and opinionated …not for the ignorant and complacent. Everything now, especially on television, is tailored made for the “Days of Thunder” crowd. “Conservative views”. “Traditional beliefs”. Or, just mindless entertainment. Why? Because it gets ratings, website hits, etc.
The fact that Alan actually seems to agree with the producer of the fictional show, speaks to the consensus that’s been going on ever since the internet has gotten to be so much a part of our daily lives: Commerce matters more than anything else. The young producer trying to get ratings is practical and rational. The opinionated news anchor who’s brash and emotional is irrational and a jerk. Don’t rock the boat …unless you can get an considerable profit margin.
Its pretty disturbing that Alan would criticize this show, while praising GIRLS. A show involving characters who are unapologetically horrible to each other and themselves receives Alan’s sympathy and even love for individual characters, while this show receives contempt and disappointment. It speaks to the reality of the “Apatow Philosophy”: You can basically be doing nothing and even be horrible …just as long as you make fun of yourself for it.
Sorkin’s characters don’t make fun of the fact that they are “sanctimonious” …and that’s the most horrible thing you can do in this day and age, not just on television, but in real life as well.
Talk to me after you’ve watched four episodes, Joshua. I can agree with most of what this show says and still think it’s a bad show.
Alan – Can you say whether/ how the review would be different had the show not used recent history and instead “made-up” the news?
I am a huge Sorkin fan and find that a weird choice considering how much it naturally will turn the discussion from the drama to the politics.
I think many TV watchers want to watch a show that challenges us in some way; make us question what we think we know.
I would assume most left-leaning critics will NOT like this show for precisely that reason. The Newsroom seems to essentially just be telling them “Hey everything you think is correct. You’re incredible for thinking that way. Now lets hammer everybody who disagrees with us for being so stupid. Nothing to apologize for, no reason not to pat ourselves on the back.”
Where is the challenge in that? It basically just becomes an hour of self-congratulation akin to something as narcissistic as The Academy Awards.
I’ll give it an ep or two, but your review has me apprehensive about even that much time. Perhaps it’s time Sorkin goes back to mushrooms…
The funny thing is, this review has a more sanctimonious tone than anything I have seen by Sorkin thus far.
This comment puzzled me so much that I looked up sanctimonious to make sure there weren’t other meanings of which I was unaware. There weren’t, so I’m still puzzled: what about Alan’s review struck you as sanctimonious?
I was going to preface this by saying that I hope this is not a violation of the “No Politics Rules” (which I applaud), but I see that the rule isn’t really being enforced on this post. And that makes sense because of the subject matter, as long as it doesn’t get too heated. I wanted to comment about Alan’s point that even people like himself who agree with Sorkin most of the time can find Sorkin’s preaching to be a bit much. I don’t want to get into specific issues or anything like that, but I’ll just say that I find myself disagreeing with Sorkin’s politics most of the time, so you can only imagine how insufferable I find his preaching to be. I tried to watch The West Wing (the worst “great” show I’ve ever seen), but I was out after 18 episodes because I just couldn’t stand how obnoxious the show was about its politics. I’m not saying a show can’t be political because it absolutely can. Both The Wire and 24 were great shows with political ideologies on opposite sides of the spectrum. And even though I disagree with much of Simon’s politics, I still loved The Wire because the writing and the acting and everything else was so strong. Similarly, I know a lot of liberals who loved or at least liked 24 because it was an addicting, kick-ass action show with good writing and acting. But The West Wing wasn’t like that. I understand that it’s a show about The White House, but still. It was nauseating. I’m sorry, but I get enough politics in the time I spend reading about it. I’m not watching TV to get banged over the head with the writers’ politics. And The Newsroom sounds much, much worse. Pass.
But isn’t the point you’re making that a show’s politics and its presentation of them is secondary to its quality?
Because then you’re making a subjective argument and 24 is probably less critically regarded than the West Wing.
Also, I think you’re being a bit misleading about both the Wire and 24 by painting them as “political” in anything resembling the way the West Wing was.
The Wire was practically a single issue show and that issue, the folly of the war on drugs, may be political but it doesn’t fit comfortably on a left/right axis. Being pro-legalization is as much the territory of libertarians as it is the far left.
For someone entrenched in partisan ideology the Wire didn’t have much of a stance. It was specifically critical of No Child Left Behind, I suppose, but I think that was balanced out by any scene Clay Davis was in. Simon had a viewpoint but it seemed to be that everyone is equally corrupt.
In a similar sense while 24 did stake out its position on a politicized issue or two(the moral/ethical use of torture chiefly. I didn’t watch the whole series) it wasn’t overtly political. Jack Bauer never advocated supply side economics or fewer environmental regulations as he kicked a terrorist to death.
TWW was expressly about politics. More than that it was partisan. To be realistic you were going to get the characters viewpoints on a range of subject matters. That sounds like your real issue with it, not its quality.
I also tend to disagree with Sorkin’s politics. I watched all three of his previous shows to the (sometimes bitter) ends with varying degrees of enjoyment (I like his idiosyncratic dialogue; I even like his Gilbert and Sullivan references), but was often frustrated by the characters put in to represent the opposing point of view. Even when I believe he is sincerely trying to represent another point of view (e.g. Harriet Hayes on Studio 60 as a Christian), it rings false, as if he’s so incapable of seeing things from other perspectives that he can’t convincingly portray anyone who does.
The issue with The West Wing’s politics isn’t that it expressed the characters’ viewpoints on partisan political issues, or even that the show took a position on which side of an issue was right. It’s that Sorkin tended to set up straw men on the conservative side, who couldn’t coherently or believably represent an opposing opinion (and often would obligingly misstate a historical fact or misquote a poem so that the heroes could correct them. I liked the show enough that I’m glad I stuck it out, but it almost lost me in the first episode when he portrays the religious conservatives as ignorant of something pretty basic from the Bible (the 10 commandments maybe?), just so that President Bartlett could make them look foolish by swooping in with the correct quotation.) At its best, TWW showed that there isn’t always an easy answer to a given issue by having two main characters disagree and each give comprehensible reasons for their positions, but too often (probably when Sorkin thought one side was so clearly right that in his mind no reasonable argument existed on the other side), he didn’t bother showing why reasonable people can disagree on an issue.
It sounds as if The Newsroom spends even less time showing that reasonable people can take different sides of issues, if as Alan says Sorkin “would and does argue throughout “The Newsroom” that there often aren’t two sides to every story — Mackenzie insists, for instance, that the news media isn’t biased towards right or left, but towards fairness,” so I don’t think I’ll get HBO to watch this. Something tells me that her “fairness” will look an awful lot like leftwards bias.
Incidentally, reading the comments on this review has made me very grateful for the usual no-politics rule. Seeing commenters claim that TWW’s Ritchie would be “moderate and too rational to compete” as a Republican today, that The Daily Show only ever criticizes liberals in a misguided attempt to appear balanced, that the episode two militia leader with his gun Jenny doesn’t sound any worse than real-life Republicans, etc., makes it clear that Sorkin isn’t alone in disdaining people who don’t see things his way. It’s ironic that a show that I assume deprecates the incivility and polarization of modern politics (presumably that’s why they want “guests of substance”), demonstrates (and brings out in its supporters) such uncivil scorn.
It’s not that you don’t like guns, it’s that you don’t like the people who like guns. You don’t like the people.
Oh man, bad things happened in the interwebs with my comment above.
That’s a quote from Ainslie Hayes in S2 of the West Wing, I was just pointing out that though that quote was in the context of guns, it could apply to political discourse in general and the easy trap people on both sides fall into of seeing the opposition as evil and stupid rather than as people. It appears Sorkin may not have listened to his own insights.
I’ll be giving The Newsroom a go, but my expectations are not high.
I see some good responses to my post. I’ll start with Dr. Dunkenstein. I agree that The Wire and 24 were more one-issue shows. That’s actually part of my point. It’s easier to ignore just the one issue that you disagree with and focus on everything else the show is doing. With The West Wing, I felt that it was entirely about politics, and there wasn’t enough there (acting can only go so far) to keep me tuning in. And in The Wire’s case, I thought it was a bit more political than just the one issue. I think through the first, oh, three-and-a-half seasons, it was basically a one-issue show, and Simon did an excellent job with that one issue. But as soon as Carcetti got elected and began focusing on his run against a Republican governor, there were quite a few scenes in which gratuitous potshots were taken at Republicans (I just re-watched those seasons, so that’s why they’re standing out in my mind). But by that point, I was already fully invested, and it didn’t overwhelm the rest of the show. And you know, it’s one of the best shows ever.
And sure, The West Wing was more critically regarded than 24 (though 24 won an Emmy–deserved in my opinion–for Best Drama, so it wasn’t like it was completely panned). That doesn’t mean it was better, though. It means that it was more highly regarded by critics, the majority of which (as near as I can tell) tend to be left of center. I’m not saying there’s anything wrong with that, just that it is what it is (journalists in general tend to lean left, and I say that as someone with a journalism degree), and I think one’s enjoyment of The West Wing is directly proportional to how much one is inclined to agree with Sorkin’s politics. That’s not to say that a conservative couldn’t enjoy it. I’m just saying that this particular conservative couldn’t.
And I understand that it’s the nature of the show, but I agree with MM that the Republicans and conservatives shown (from what I remember in the first season) were intentionally written to be stupid, and that’s the real problem. I agree that a show can have characters express political views, and I agree that the show can take a side, as long as the other side at least gets to make its best case or close to it.
Once upon a time, Sorkin was able to do that. A Few Good Men is a great movie, and part of the reason why is that characters on all sides of military culture got to express their views. Sure, the villains were the fanatical commanding officer and the Christian guy, but I never felt like I was being insulted like I did with The West Wing and I would with The Newsroom. Of course, that was when Sorkin was young and struggling to get his break. Now that he’s well-established, he doesn’t appear to be interested in doing that anymore. And that’s a shame because he is really talented.
I’m someone who probably agrees with Sorkin’s politics most of the time, but I agree with all that you’ve said here, John. His characters are just so obnoxious and self-important- and we’re still expected to idolize them. It’s ridiculous, and I can’t stomach most of it.
Thank you for saying what I’ve been thinking while watching Law and Order for the past decade or so.
If Sorkin was intellectually serious, he wouldn’t caricature his opponents. Besides which, what is his beef with MSNBC? Not far enough to the left? Because otherwise it seems like he is creating an idealized version of something that already exists, contradicting the theoretical justification for the show in the first place.
Too bad for HBO that they presumably had to give Sorkin carte blanche to get him on board. Oops.
Complaining about Republican caricatures is ridiculous to the extreme. If Sorkin created any of the actual Republicans who campaigned for the nomination, you would accuse them of being caricatures too. This goes right to the “bias towards fairness” thing the show apparently rails against.
Robotically calling Republicans extreme is a caricature to the ridiculous. (I’m applying that to Sorkin, not to you.)
While Sorkin would relish creating (the media caricture of) Christine O’Donnell, does anyone think he could – or would – create a character like actual current Republicans Marco Rubio, a Bobby Jindal, a Nikki Haley, a Susanna Martinez, or a Brian Sandoval?
I value your opinion greatly, Alan, but I think I’m still gonna check this out, if only because it’s Sorkin.
Regarding Sorkin’s movie scripts, the opening to The Social Network was classic Sorkin, with rapid-fire, intelligent patter, and I felt that style throughout. I thought Moneyball was more atypical, with a lot of scenes without dialogue, but when the characters did speak, they gave the audience a great feel of what a Major League Baseball general manager has to go through. (I’ve read some people say that the details are considerably different, but as Sorkin would say and William Goldman said before him, movies are written for dramatic effect, and if that means having to drop the literal truth for a fiction that better highlights the movie themes, so be it.)
I’m probably the only hardcore “Studio 60” fan out there, but my expectations have just fell through the floor for this show.
I thought the idea of setting it in 2010 was brilliant, but I was hoping that that would mean that the fictional news channel could be at times both complicit in, and an exception to, the media’s many failings.
I mean, I liked that Sports Night, the West Wing and Studio 60’s various power players were hyper-idealized versions of actual people, and I didn’t mind one bit that in political stories the right-wing didn’t always get a fair shot (I mean, let some brilliant Republican writer make those shows, right?). But where those other shows at least understood when it was being a little sanctimonious and was able to temper itself, it looks like this just lacks any kind of self-awareness whatsoever.
Apparently, they already filmed the entire first season, so sadly it’s too late to respond to the criticism until next year, *sigh*… I really tried to stay optimistic through all the negative buzz, but I don’t know if I’ll even watch it now… *sadface*
Well Alan, you deleted my last comment. You are hiding the views of the majority of people just like the main stream media this show represents. It has been awhile coming, but you are off my favories list now.
I’ve been deleting every comment that violates one of these rules:
[www.hitfix.com]
I’ve been willing to be flexible on the politics thing, as you can see by the number of comments I kept in (expressing both conservative and liberal viewpoints). I honestly don’t remember what was in your specific comment (I’ve deleted several on this post featuring various bits of inflamed rhetoric from different sides of the issue), but I’m assuming it violated one or more of the six.
Not about ideology. It’s about civility.
Is it sad that with the markers like main stream media and majority of the people that I’m sure what ideology that deleted comment was espousing?
In case you didn’t see it yet, you’ve been linked by Andrew Sullivan at The Daily Beast: [andrewsullivan.thedailybeast.com]
Good show, old bean :-)
No one, in my opinion, does TV political news (and other news) as well as Jon Stewart; he is so bloody smart and quick and he doesn’t pull punches. He is all I have been watching for 12 years and won’t watch any other news shows – preferring to get regular news from online newspapers, magazines, etc.
P.S. Any idea when Parade’s End is going to air on HBO? (sorry for being off topic with this question – I just can’t find any reliable information on it. Thanks)
Alan, do you think that viewers outside the US – that is, who possibly aren’t as familiar with the workings of cable news, or the intricacies of American politics – might enjoy The Newsroom more? Like, would the show be more enjoyable if you were a little less familiar with the topic or setting?