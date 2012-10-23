Review: ABC’s ‘Don’t Trust the B’ returns for season 2

Comedies often take longer to find themselves than dramas. You can look at “Parks and Recreation,” “New Girl,” or ABC”s “Happy Endings,” which begins its third season tonight at 9, as just three recent examples of sitcoms that didn”t fully understand their strengths and weaknesses until late in their first seasons or early in their second, and are now three of the funniest shows around.
So even though I wasn”t wild about the first season of ABC”s “Don”t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23,” which returns tonight at 9:30 after “Happy Endings,” there was enough interesting raw material there that I had hope for a similar leap forward in season 2. Instead, it”s the same uneven show, full of ideas that seem funny in concept but only occasionally get there in execution.
The main issue, I think, is the eponymous B—- in Apt. 23 herself, Chloe, played by Krysten Ritter. The show”s creator, Nahnatchka Khan, used to write for “American Dad,” and there”s a sense of cartoon logic to Chloe and the way she operates that”s very difficult to pull off with a flesh-and-blood character. You can do a show about an unlikable con artist who goes through life preying on the weakness of others – as her odd couple roommate June (Dreama Walker) puts it in one episode, “Chloe doesn’t go out on dates. She bangs strangers at the People’s Choice Awards and then steals their People’s Choice Awards.” – but the degree of difficulty becomes much higher. Chloe”s antics have to be so incredibly funny – we”re talking “Arrested Development”-level or “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”-level funny – that it doesn”t matter how reprehensible she is, and most of them only rise to the level of clever.
The first two episodes of the new season(*) hint at a softer side for Chloe, but it”s always part of some scam. In the premiere, she tries to protect her best friend James Van Der Beek (played, of course, by James Van Der Beek) from having to face how much more successful his “Dawson”s Creek” co-stars are than him, but it”s in service of a selfish agenda. Next week, she stuns June by appearing to be in a genuine relationship, but it turns out to be part of her annual Halloween tradition of ruining the life of a stranger who earned her dislike the year before.
(*) ABC aired only seven episodes last spring, leaving a handful left over to air at some point during season 2. But the first two out of the gate are ones specifically produced as part of the second season, meaning this is where Khan and company are with the show right now.
There are some good ideas here, but they only occasionally click. Van Der Beek remains game to spoof his own image, yet he”s upstaged in two different scenes tonight pairing him with famous guest stars doing the same thing, both of them making me wish that this actor or actress was pretending to be best friends with the Bumper Car in Apt. 23.
Figuring yourself out doesn”t automatically make you perfect. “Happy Endings,” for instance, learned how to better use all of its actors, but it occasionally still turns out a clunker like tonight”s premiere (which also involves characters being incredibly selfish and hurtful without good enough jokes to compensate for the behavior), but hits far more often than it misses (next week”s episode is quite good, and not just because it includes the gang dressing up as the Jackson 5 as marionettes).
But both these ABC shows are moving into an hour that already features comedies on NBC (where “Go On” has turned into a modest hit) and FOX (where “The Mindy Project” will be pre-empted tonight by a special “X-Factor” episode that starts opposite the “Don”t Trust the Barnacle” premiere). With so many laughter options in the hour, “Don”t Trust the Bath Salts” can”t afford to fumble around with its promising component parts much longer.
As a huge fan of the comedies that Alan cites as better than DTTBiA23 (this show begs for some consistent abbreviation), I find myself usually entertained by DTTB. Alan’s right – viewers have to accept the show as borderline live-action cartoon, and on that level I think that it works.
Chloe’s gentle malevolence and Van Der Beek’s happy-go-lucky shallowness amuse me pretty consistently, though I wonder how much longer that will go.
Anyone know why ABC only aired seven eps last spring?
Huh. Everyone I know has loved the Happy Endings premiere. Didn’t think it was a clunker at all.
Totally agree. Aside from the shaky motivation behind the Brad/Jane story, I thought it was brilliant.
+1. I liked it a lot.
I’m really concerned about how Happy Endings will do opposite its competition. I fear that ABC is setting it up for failure. Though, if ABC does cancel it, I hope Netflix for Hulu or TBS or someone will pick it up. It has so much potential. DTB23, though, yeah not so much.
ABC seems to love Happy Endings (the new day was originally a vote of confidence). They know it has a vocal following and aren’t going to cancel it in a snit. If it doesn’t work out in this timeslot, they’ll move it elsewhere — there’s likely to be some vacant real estate opening up on other nights.
But ABC certainly didn’t help themselves by premiering Happy Endings so late in the fall season and giving both New Girl and the surprisingly decent Go On some early momentum. Best case scenario is that HE maintains its core viewers but I can’t see how they’ll gain viewers given that those folks looking for a sitcom at that hour have probably already latched on to NG or GO.
If that’s the best case scenario, then that’s a great scenario. Happy Endings was pulling over 3.0 in the demo last season (higher than what Suburgatory did last week) and Don’t Trust the B was in the high 2’s mark.
Yo, This show is the bomb.
I disagree. While it’s not perfect, Don’t Trust the B (which is pretty much what everyone shortens it to) is funny and I like how they use Chloe.
Maybe I’m a sucker for mean comedy, but while I love the zany sweetness of Parks and Rec, I do also enjoy the cartoon-like Chloe and her BFF, JVDB.
For me, June is the character in needing of a good fleshing-out on Don’t Trust the B, because her character is pivotal in grounding the crazy around her.
Chloe can be as mean and as mustache-twirling cartoonish as she can possibly be, and I’m fine with it. JVDB can be as clueless, as egomaniacal as possible, and I’m howling with laughter.
But it would work much better as soon as they figure June out a little better.
Dreama Walker is great, but her character just needs a little stabilization.
Is this actually the official title of this show? “B – – – –”? If they don’t have the confidence to stand behind it and use Bitch, they should just change the title. I’m not going to watch something that pretends to be coy but is just cowardly and dumb, no matter how much I like Krysten Ritter (a lot).
But “B” rhymes with “23”, whereas bitch does not.
Also, calling someone a B is funnier than calling them a bitch. Look at that song about Britta on ‘Community’.
Bitch nearly rhymes with “26”. I bet that’s how it started out.
I call it Apt23, but actually I haven’t written it a lot, I’s said it aloud more often
I never saw one ep on Dawson, but I love JVDB as JVDB. Aside from that, Chloe (hey were was ex roomie/stalker?) needs to show that soft side here and there – it’s why I liked he in the pilot. Otherwise I can look at Dreama (she’s pretty) and laugh at JVDB (oh, I think he was on Mercy, or Trauma or whatever hospital show I watced last year that was in NJ. The names all run together… especially Revenge(big hit I should have watched) and Scandal (she I watch but wonder why)
I found this post’s amusing replacement B words funnier than most episodes of the show. Thanks, Alan!
The news has taught me that you really shouldn’t trust bath salts.
Chloe is a bit of a bumper car…(and I liked how it was Botulism in the Happy Endings/New Girl review….amazingly awesome).
This show is far from perfect, and both the actor playing June and the writing for her character can be supremely grating. But I often find Van der Beek and Ritter and the chick down the hall laugh-out-loud funny, and I can’t say that about many sitcoms at the moment.
I was surprised at how much I enjoyed this comedy last season. The 3 actors are great, the writing is unique and it’s a sexy, funny show. Awesome TV.
Just watched and was actually happy to see it has not changed much. Loved the JVDB, and Chloe was no worse than she has been in the past.
Alan, you are incredibly too hard on Happy Endings. Tonight’s episode wasn’t a clunker. I laughed my behind off throughout the episode.
I’ve always felt Chloe is amoral rather than immoral, which prevents her from being unlikeable.
The show has all the elements of a great show, but it never quite manages to put them together into a great end product. That said, “It’s Just Sex” was funny enough to keep me watching for a while yet to see if they can iron out the kinks.
While sometimes the quality of the episodes can be a bit uneven, there were episodes last season where I felt the show pulled it together faster than some other uneven sitcoms.
Krysten Ritter is a treasure, but while I somewhat enjoyed this show in season 1, this new episode didn’t do much for me. I doubt it will last and I hope Ritter finds something good again. Maybe back to drama.
I agree with your takes on both shows last night aside from saying the other guest stars upstaged the Beek, I didn’t see that at all.
I thought Apartment 23’s premiere was hilarious all throughout. All of the cameos had there moments (especially Mark-Paul Gosselar)…
Arigatoo… heeeyyyyyy
James Van Der Beek is the reason I watch this show. Love the joke about one woman becoming two and someday both of them wanting to sleep with him.