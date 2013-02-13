Review: ABC’s ‘Zero Hour’ isn’t quite terrible enough

Truly terrible television can be a work of art unto itself. Much as we can love the emotional wallop of “Friday Night Lights,” the warmth of “The Cosby Show” or the intricate humor of “Arrested Development,” it’s possible to feel a great deal of affection for transcendently bad TV like “Pink Lady and Jeff” or “The Secret Diary of Desmond Pfeiffer.” Those were bad shows, but they were almost epic in their badness, and that’s preferable to the great middle in which a lot of TV exists.
I will say this for ABC’s “Zero Hour,” which debuts tomorrow night at 8: it will never, ever, be confused with quality, and I’m not even sure I want to watch another episode after the pilot, but there are moments where it is – intentionally or not – more fun than all but a handful of new shows to debut this season. Long after I’ve forgotten “Made in Jersey,” “Deception” or even a reasonably good show like “Ben and Kate,” I’m going to remember the bugnuts absurdity of “Zero Hour,” the greatest show ever made about evil Nazi clocks. If anything, I wish it were dumber more often.
Well, technically the clocks weren’t Nazi-made. And they may not be evil. But there are Nazis here, and there is evil, and oh my is there a lot of talk about clocks – much of it said by an elderly German actor who wraps his mouth around the word “clocks” in such a way that I would almost prefer “Zero Hour” be an otherwise dialogue-less show in which the action was frequently punctuated by this man barking out, “You must find these clocks!”
“Zero Hour” is the sort of show that opens up with a group of Rosicrucian priests being executed by the Nazis, with one dying priest declaring, “It is up to God now,” while a colleague replies, “Not even God can help anymore. It is up to The Twelve.” And it’s the sort of show that can end its pilot with Anthony Edwards inside a Nazi submarine buried in the Canadian tundra, as the aforementioned German clockmaker rants about a coming storm that “will pit science against religion, country against country… And that storm is called… Zero Hour!”
If the entire series was pitched at that level, I’d have set the DVR season pass weeks ago and cleared my Thursday schedule through the spring. It’s an absurd Dan Brown rip-off, but at least in those moments embraces the lunacy of a concept involving nefarious clocks and evil Nazi babies.
The problem is that “Zero Hour” is either unwilling or unable to be that crazy all the time. Too much of it is a dour chase story in which professional conspiracy-debunker Edwards(*) is forced to confront the reality of this clock conspiracy if he ever wants to rescue his kidnapped wife, who made the mistake of buying one of those pesky time pieces at a flea market.
(*) Edwards once upon a time had a flair for zaniness, but too many years on “ER” sucked it right out of him. You don’t hire the former Mark Greene these days if you’re looking for a light touch.
Edwards wanders around the outdated offices of his print magazine reminding his young colleagues (who, aware of what year this takes place in, present him story ideas they find on their iPads) of the motto “Don’t start with the headline: start with the facts.” The series is about him learning to go on faith rather than facts, but “Zero Hour” – created by Paul Scheuring, the man responsible (for good or for ill) for “Prison Break” – seems just as conflicted about giving into the weirdness, or at least unable to do it on a network series budget, and with the hope of spinning out the clock mystery for years on end.
As a result, I don’t know that I can even recommend “Zero Hour” under the So Bad It’s Good theory. At times, its badness is intoxicating – and those are the times I’ll remember fondly long after this show is gone. One magical day when I have unlimited free time and video access, I want to make a supercut of memorable moments from otherwise forgettable series, which would include the “Give me back my nano pants!” scene from CBS’ “Century City,” Ron Silver barking, “His father is the DISTRICT ATTORNEY!” in FOX’s “Skin,” the “Monkeys have been known to eat their young” from NBC’s already-canceled “Do No Harm,” and the entire closing monologue from the “Zero Hour” pilot.
I don’t know if those shows would have lasted significantly longer if they had gone more willingly to the dark side. But I’d have enjoyed them a lot more consistently if they had.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Okay, I’ve read enough. LMAO!
Wow, I thought the trailer was quite promising. But now I’m happy I read your review, Alan.
It also sounds like a plot that’s been done a thousand times before:
– Kidnapped wife
– Weird old guy telling what to do
– Chasing a (for now) mystery
Meh, I’ll skip. I’m starting a new marathon of BSG for the time being.
A lot of the stuff I’ve seen from this show set off my Rambaldi sirens big time.
Ditto
So probably everything I thought I knew ISN’T wrong?
Oh no, everything you think you know is definitely wrong. It’s just that the Truth isn’t any more interesting.
Oh MAN! COME ON! It has to be either better or more bat____ than that! The promos seemingly left no room on either side!
Oh, ABC, why did you have to find success w/ Housewives and Grey’s, and stop being the network that truly supported awesome programming like Alias and Threat Matrix? You were so much better back then, ratings notw/standing.
“…..ratings notwithstanding.”
I think you just answered your own question.
Shut up! They could’ve found a way to make awesome shows like Threat Matrix popular if they’d only tried harder! They didn’t have to sell out and become Lifetime Lite!
Well I’m obviously going to have to watch for the final monologue now…can’t wait!
Sigh, me too. I watched a good chunk of “Do No Harm” because Fienberg was hyping the last line on twitter so much
I watched the pilot on Hulu and, yes, this is utterly ridiculous. “Evil Nazi clock drama” was a very apt description of it.
That said, it was a lot more fun than I was expecting. It’s not “good,” but I went in figuring it’d be one of those ponderous high-concept shows like Flash Forward. I got some fairly balls-to-wall absurdity about doomsday clocks and pseudo-Christian mysticism and demon Nazis and Anthony Edwards freaking out over a frozen uboat bunker. I was entertained.
I’m sort of shocked ABC programmed this (how the f did this get on a mjor network?), but I will watch every episode until its inevitable cancellation.
Cause Dan Brown was insanely popular??? i have no idea how abc picked this one up or why it gave it the exact same timeslot that last year’s Missing died fairly quickly in, or even what makes abc think this could work here any beter then last resort did??? on the other hand–i have been looking foward to this one for a while–only rivaled by my looking foward to the equally baffling how did it get on network tv CULT which starts next week.
To add to your supercut, Alan, did you ever get to the end of Missing? Personally, I thought the whole 10 hours was worth it just to get to the end, with Ashley Judd holding the Big Bad at gunpoint and this, verbatim, conversation.
Big Bad: “You can’t shoot me, you’re a CIA agent.
Ashley Judd: “No. I’m a mother.”
*BAM*
It was, quite possibly, the greatest thing on television last year.
I did not make it to the end, but you cannot say that the show lied about its main character’s affiliation and identity, could you?
I don’t mind you giving a spoiler on how Missing ended because, like Alan I didn’t make it to the end, but I will probably bother to dig it out to watch the last 7 episodes in the off season because of your comment!
“WHICH ONE OF YOU BITCHES IS MY MOTHER?”
— from the miniseries Lace, although if it were a line from the last episode of HIMYM it would be pretty funny.
I’m now imagining Lyndsy Fonseca holding a group of women at gunpoint and delivering that line. It would be so great.
Ah, Phoebe Cates….
“…spinning out the clock mystery for years on end.”
Okay, I guess we know now the Alan didn’t attend the session on Zero Hour during press tour — a session during which Scheuring said the season one storyline will be completely resolved by the end of the season, and a new conspiracy will be tackled if there is a season two (which of course there won’t be, given the Thursday 8 pm death slot).
Correction: “…know now THAT Alan…”
ah, too bad. this looked like the next Happy Town. Guess it’s not.
I don’t understand. Anthony Edwards has hardly done anything since ER. Why would he possibly pick this for his return to television?
there was an interview with him i came across just this past sunday in the entertainment supplement to newsday–he said something like interesting script, interesting character, etc, etc, its very closely shot to where i now live with my wife and two sons and there was one time where i was actually able to jog to work. bingo.
I’ve been looking for the next Prison Break for a while now. Every now and then I want a show that’s utterly ridiculous, but never dull. I will defend the 1st season of Prison Break as some of the craziest/cheesiest/most entertaining stuff on TV in the past 10 years or so.
I had no clue the guy behind this is the same guy who was behind Prison Break. I think I have to watch now…
For the supercut: can we include Jon Bernthal’s “This place is NOT well built!” from episode two of The Class? (So sad I know that)
“I’m just a MOTHER! Trying to find her SON!”
Okay, Alan, given the comments here, I think you’re going to have to create an open thread for people to volunteer their favorite Great Scenes From Terrible Shows for your supercut.
NOTE: This show is attempting a an anthology approach. Meaning the Nazi clock mystery will be completely solved in May after 13 episodes. If the ratings are good they will make another mystery with Goose running off to solve it, Robert Langdon style.
Besides beyond annoyed by all the cheesy dialogue and general badness, I kept wondering how the Nazis even knew that his wife bought the clock. It’s clearly set up that they are still searching for the clocks, so they have no idea where they are, right? Yet they know when an innocent woman buys one? How is that possible? Why not take it from the suspicious looking guy at the flea market before he sells it to her?
Infinity isn’t enough to make me sit through this drek for another minute; mind you though – I did last 14 minutes and then realized that I wasn’t just embarrassed for everyone involved in the mess but I was now embarrassed for myself. So, I turned it off. So…people get paid for this stuff, huh? I will never understand how something like this gets two cents to spend on it let alone the hundreds of thousands it must have cost.
‘…an elderly German actor who wraps his mouth around the word “clocks”…’
Is that guy really a German actor? I’m German and i don’t think i’ve ever had problems with the word “clocks”. Now i’m deeply concerned and will avoid saying “clocks” in future conversations…
I tried! Twenty minutes into the second episode I surrendered. Anthony Edwards is soooooooooo boring. There is not one character in this show that has any depth or the least bit of likability.