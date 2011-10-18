Review: ABC’s forgettable ‘Man Up!’

I spent most of this summer trying to figure out what was in the water at ABC’s comedy development offices that resulted in the network ordering three different sitcoms – “Last Man Standing,” which debuted last week, “Man Up!,” which debuts tonight at 8:30, and “Work It,” which will hopefully debut sometime half past never – about the difficulty of being a man in 21st century America. I wondered who was so convinced this was a topic much on the hearts and minds of comedy viewers, and also why a network that is so heavily aimed at female viewers would bother with three male-centric shows – even if one of them features the men dressing up as women. (To balance that out, “Work It” features a cast of female characters who are too stupid to live, let alone recognize that their new co-workers are really two guys built like defensive backs.)
Mostly, though, I wondered – especially given the lame-to-horrible execution of the three shows – whether there was actual entertainment value and laughter to be found in exploring this topic.
Then I watched last week’s episode of “Parks and Recreation,” in which alpha male Ron Swanson struggled with many of these issues, lamenting that his scout troop was much less interested in learning survival skills and other manly arts than they were in eating candy, putting on puppet shows and doing all the other entertaining activities in Leslie Knope’s all-girl troop. “When did kids get so interested in having fun?” he asked, dismayed as much at recognizing what an anachronism he’d become as he was at seeing all the boys defect to Leslie. Same subject, vastly funnier, smarter, sweeter execution. Where Tim Allen’s “Last Man Standing” character walks through each scene with a chip on his shoulder and a lawn for everyone to get off of, Ron’s certainty in the rightness of his beliefs is played in much more confident, straightforward fashion. (When Leslie rounds up a new group of more like-minded kids for him to mentor, he asks if they have any dietary restrictions, and when everyone shakes their heads, Ron says, deadpan, “Correct. You do not.”) It’s the difference between trying to get your point across just by being louder and doing it by simply knowing that you’re right and that other people will recognize that.
So there’s definitely comedy to be mined from the topic of whatever happened to men. But “Last Man Standing” isn’t the show to do it, and “Man Up!” doesn’t seem like the one, either.
I’ll say, in fairness, that I’m comparing apples and oranges by bringing up a veteran show in the middle of its creative peak like “Parks and Rec,” which had its own creatively bumpy period back at the start of its run. And I do like a couple of the “Man Up!” actors, as well as executive producer Victor Fresco, who was responsible for ABC’s brilliant-but-canceled corporate satire “Better Off Ted.” But at this stage, “Man Up!” (which was actually created by co-star Chris Moynihan) is a show with forgettable characters, jokes that don’t land and a shaky grasp at best on its own premise.
Mather Zickel, Dan Fogler and Moynihan play Will, Kenny and Craig, three buddies who get to act out alpha male fantasies during their nightly video game marathons, but who aren’t so much with the machismo when they have to operate in the real world.
In the pilot, Will struggles to come up with the perfect gift for his son’s 13th birthday, insisting he wants, “Something that says, ‘I know you’re a man now, because I too am a man,'” before pausing to tell wife Theresa (Teri Polo), “We need more hazelnut creamer. And next time, can you get the non-dairy stuff?”
It’s a guy’s show, but the women – mainly Theresa (who’s also Kenny’s sister) and Kenny’s ex-wife/Therea’s friend Brenda (Amanda Detmer) – make all the decisions, and Theresa even gets to deliver the series’ thesis statement, telling Will, “Your grandfather fought in World War II, your father fought in Vietnam, and you play video games and use pomegranate body wash.” (When Will asks if she’s saying he’s not a man, she furrows her brow and suggests, “You are man… ish?”) Most sitcoms built around doofus dudes have a “mother knows best” undercurrent, but the “Man Up!” women come across as particularly shrill and unpleasant in the way they enjoy manipulating these clowns.
Though Will and Craig (who spends the pilot obsessing over the upcoming wedding of his college girlfriend) don’t seem like the second coming of Race Bannon (let alone Brock Samson), they’re seemingly only defined by their lack of being something. They’re not macho dudes, but they’re also not anything else. They’re just… there. Though that may be better than constantly frustrated beta male Kenny, a role that seems to have been written with Tyler Labine in mind and mainly asks former Tony winner Fogler to look like he’s on the verge of a stroke as Brenda continually crushes his dignity.
Part of how she does this is by introducing Kenny to her new man, Grant, a marble statue of a man played by “NYPD Blue” alum Henry Simmons. Grant’s written and played as a cartoon character, but at least he makes an impression that none of the three leads do.
Because it lacks both Tim Allen at his crabbiest and a laugh track, I’d call “Man Up!” a slight improvement on its lead-in. But the only thing memorable about it at this point is its presence as the middle show of this odd, unfunny ABC trend. Maybe there would be hope if we could get Ron Swanson to write a few jokes for these guys (Ron’s great at everything else; why not comedy writing?), but I fear for the show if left to its own devices.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Maybe ABC was inspired by the Emmy nomination Nick Offerman got for playing Ron Swanson. Oh, wait…
This just sounds like a spin on that show from last season “Traffic Light”, which actually wasn’t that bad but was the same formula of three guys who communicate around some ploy, this time being video games as opposed to in the car. Dan Fogler has always been annoying to me so I’ll assuredly hate this show, and I agree with you Alan in that I don’t understand who these shows are targeted at. Is there some budding 25-40 male demographic that is being overlooked? If Traffic Light couldn’t work, this show certainly won’t.
Agree, it also sounds similar to Perfect Couples. Basically you have 3 guys who are friends and you apparently are trying to build jokes around them.
Since this is on ABC, and ABC is geared more to women, wouldn’t it have made more sense to have a show from the opposite point of view? Where 3 married women are the main characters, and they have to show some Ron Swanson type skills as they deal with their metro-sexual husbands who can’t fix anything around the house?
Oh and the show is clearly being advertised to men, because they have been showing commercials for it during Sportcenter, and I have been befuddled how they think that any guy would find this an amusing premise.
It’s kind of an interesting question. The whole idea that your manliness is defined by whether or not you like sweet-smelling body wash (or even partly defined) is just so dumb. If you like pomegranate body wash, then use pomegranate body wash, don’t write a TV show about it. It is a crisis of confidence, like you said; I don’t think Ron Swanson would ever find himself in a store that sells pomegranate anything, but if he was, and he liked it, I think he’d own it. It would become manly because he is manly, if that makes sense, rather than him being defined by these little stupid things that aren’t even character traits.
I’m rambling. I like this cast, but if the jokes you list are at all indicative of the show’s tone it just sounds like it is way too interested in a very shallow reading of gender roles. That wouldn’t be such a problem (this is a sitcom) but as that is the whole premise, it should be done in a more interesting way.
Chrissy, I like your rambles. You are absolutely correct. Assigning gender to things is silly and reductive, and certainly not interesting enough to build the premise of a show on.
I at least sort of laughed at Last Man Standing. Man Up just made me sad. (I refuse to acknowledge their exclamation point.)
Also, Dan Fogler. Not a fan.
So how much if any had Victor Fresco to do with this pilot? It seems like he was brought in to an already set table, so that probably doesn´t leave much room for him to set his mark.
Being in this early 30s, video game playing demo, I’m more than a little pissed off by the WWII dig.
I’m not so much irritated by the impugning of games, as much as the intimation that I need a good solid war to straighten me out. I mean, assuming I don’t die in it, you know.
i have a fairly discerning taste for comedies and found this to be legitimately funny…..i’d try it before knocking it…..appreciate sepinwall’s insights but think he’s wrong here
I agree Jack…I think its all a matter of taste and how “seriously” you take your network sitcoms. I enjoyed it and laughed out loud at their ridiculousness notions of what they thought men should be. I will be tuning in. I thought it was going to get good reviews…shows how much I know.
Didn’t Moynihan also create/co-star in that NBC How-I-Met-Your-Mother-ripoff sitcom last year, 100 Questions? That was terrible. I’ll take a pass.
Bringing up Ron Swanson in comparison to these “Masculinity in Crisis” shows is interesting and led me to think about one of my favorite aspects of that character — that in addition to being Ron Freaking Swanson, hater of government and builder of whiskey harps, he is also if not an outright feminist then at least a lover of strong women (your Steffi Grafs, your Sheryl Swoopses). It would be so easy for a character in his mold to be a misogynistic he-man who hates everything that Leslie Knope is and stands for. Instead, he respects and admires her, making the character more human and compelling in addition to being absolutely hilarious. Their relationship (and his relationship with April, for that matter) is so much more interesting as it stands now — warm and based on mutual respect — than it would be if it were more negative and adversarial. Perhaps, in their seemingly zero-sum gender weirdness, that’s what these shows are missing?
One of the first episodes I saw was a season 2 one where Ron’s selected for a feminist award, and ends up ensuring Leslie gets it, which instantly earned my respect.
I loved Man Up. Funniest pilot I’ve seen this year. Dan Fogler is hilarious and Henry Simmons – I mean who the hell is this guy? He’s so friggin funny. The entire cast – awesome! Laughed more than I have at a TV show in a long time! Had a few friends over and we laughed our asses off.
I watched it–i didn’t find it “hillarious” but i’ll admit it was better then either the ads or this review made it out to be. (i’m more in agreement with the review in Newsday–which gave it a C+ saying there’s somewhat of a good idea here if they could get it somewhat more focused)
The show was decent enough that i’ll give it another week or two–but the Craig storyline was more sad then funny–while the other 2 storylines were kind of ehhh….not exactly inspiring for a pilot episode but you never know. I did a complete double take when i saw Victor Fresco’s name in the producing credits–i had no idea he was behind this so i actually got excited for a couple of minutes (i even texted a friend of mine who freaking loved better off ted)
Henry Simmons has to my knowledge never been on a sitcom before but he’s always been great on both NYPD BLUE where he was a cast member from ’99-05 the end of its run and Shark where he was often offered a lighter sensibility to James Woods’ frequently intense and restless defense attorney (and main character) Simmons often had a nice presense on Blue as well—i know i’ve seen him on a handful of other shows as well but those are the only 2 shows i can think of where he was a main cast member. Hopefully this show will give him more to do in the next couple of eps (should it not completely bleed out all the viewers of Last Man Standing which it very well could cause its really not a good companion show to that–its lack of a laugh track and “quirkiness” will prob turn off all the people turning into Tim allen.)
Lastly–this show reminded me of Carpoolers more then anything else—sorta quirky but not really distinctive enough to earn a devoted cult audience online—unless of course it was given another season–of course i also rather enjoyed Carpoolers and feel like that show could’ve turned into something solid showwise if abc just gave it another season but prob would’ve been cancelled.)
I liked Dan Fogler too. He was shrill, abrasive, insane and the best thing about a so-so comedy.
One thing, though … Tobey Maguire? Your role model for manliness is the soulful science nerd with delicate features?
I also like how the only people who liked the show were the ones who actually watched it.
I loved your honesty!
You made a fan now.