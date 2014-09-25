Review: ABC’s ‘How to Get Away with Murder’ needs more Viola Davis

There are two shows at war with each other inside “How to Get Away with Murder,” which joins an all-Shonda Rhimes night of programming (though this one is only produced by Rhimes; Pete Nowalk created it) on ABC tonight at 10. One is a formulaic legal procedure in which yet another brilliant, inscrutable master of the profession with questionable social skills mentors a group of impressionable young students, each week closing a new case and imparting a new lesson. The other is a complicated serialized mystery with a fractured timeline designed to keep the audience on its toes as to who did what, and why, and whether we should be pulling for any of them to live up to the show's title.
If I've correctly read the fine print on the back of my membership card to the TV critics club, I believe I'm supposed to prefer the second show. But based on the first two episodes of “How to Get Away,” I'm rooting for the first show to quickly override the second, like a fetus absorbing its weaker twin in utero.
Why? Well, the first show has the great and powerful Viola Davis, and the second show (at least in the pilot) has a whole bunch of people who mainly remind you of all the ways in which they are not Viola Davis.
Davis plays Annalise Keating, a mysterious, intimidating, cool as ice Philadelphia law professor who recruits her best students each semester to intern in her criminal defense practice and help brainstorm every dirty trick possible to protect her clients. Based on what we see of Annalise in these early episodes, she's a collection of anti-hero(ine) clichés grafted with the DNA of John Houseman's tough law professor character in “The Paper Chase” – the latest attempt to do “House, J.D.,' essentially. But as vividly embodied by the two-time Oscar nominee, she transcends her borrowed origins to become a compelling character in roughly half an episode's worth of screentime. The part of the show that focuses on her is formula, but it's a time-tested formula designed specifically to showcase actors who can hold the screen hour after hour, season after season, regardless of how familiar and/or bland the stories and characters surrounding them may be. A star vehicle where Davis – long consigned to character actor-dom by some combination of her age, race and gender – gets to blow away everyone and everything around her isn't one I imagine I would think deeply about, but it's one I'd enjoy. The case she tries in the pilot is a rough sketch at best, because so much else is going on in the hour, but in the moments when Annalise is plotting strategy with her underlings, or pulling one shady trick after another in open court, are a treat because Davis is there to carry it all. And the second episode's case, with Steven Weber as the sort of creepy client who is absolutely guilty of something, even if it's not this specific thing, is a notable improvement.
I imagine Annalise will eventually be involved in the murder plot, but at the start, it's just her students – including Alfred Enoch(*), Aja Naomi King, Karla Souza and Jack Falahee – trying to dispose of a body several months in the future, as Nowalk's script begins slowly tossing out clues as to what happened and how these well-scrubbed achievers came to this point. Nowalk has set up an elaborate game of Clue, with different sketchy relationships between the supporting characters in the present-day and future scenes, and with scenes shown multiple times over multiple episodes to gradually reveal what happened.
(*) As the show's wide-eyed POV character, who is apparently most transformed by his association with Professor Keating, Enoch is presented as even more of a lead in the pilot than Davis (things balance out more in episode 2), but maybe doesn't have the gravity to pull off that prominent a role. It doesn't help that his American accent (Enoch played Dean Thomas in the Harry Potter films) at times makes his voice very high-pitched and squeaky, circling around the outer rim of Urkel territory.
It's all presented through a smoky blue filter, the students all seem to have aged a decade in the space of a few months, and I imagine Nowalk, Rhimes and ABC are all hoping that this mystery is what will get the audience talking and tuning back in week after week. But the characters involved are so much less compelling than Annalise that it feels like a magic trick gone awry – sleight of hand that keeps pulling your attention from the one person who makes the show work.
That the second episode focuses so much more on Annalise, the many dysfunctional relationships in her life, and the case she's trying is a promising sign. Given the timeline, Nowalk will almost certainly have to burn through the mystery within the show's first 13 episodes – and I'm assuming that much of what's happening isn't what it appears to be, or else the show and its ensemble aren't sustainable – and hopefully by then he'll have either found a way to make the conspirators interesting, or recognize that the show can survive just fine without that level of trickeration.
Viola Davis is a star, and it's long overdue that she got to frontline a show like this. It'd be a shame if that show winds up underusing her because it didn't trust that she'd be enough through the sheer brute force of her personality.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I was disappointed. Viola Davis was not angry enough.
But, why is Shonda Rhimes so angry?
so the show is basically Damages season 1?
It’s strikingly similar in structure, but inferior in basically every way, other than perhaps Davis’s character being more immediately human than Close’s. The flash-forwards are clumsier, the stakes feel a lot lower, and replacing one female protege to square off against with a group of mostly dull college students is so much less interesting.
I think they’re only doing 15 or 16 episodes so that would let the writers burn through the mystery as quick as they want to.
13 episodes to be exact…that’s what Viola Davis wanted: 4 in October, 5 in November and 3 in 2015.
Circle you Thursdays now, or else!
Three “sketchy”s and one “sketch” within two paragraphs?
That’s good reason to kvetch about your writing.
It’s disappointing to see so many critics reiterate the same argument: Davis is the star and we wish there was more of her. If it’s so obvious to us, why isn’t it for the showrunner? Davis is THE draw for this show (it’s the only reason I’m tuning in), so why now build the entire show around her???
Oh darn, the *only* reason I care about this show is Viola Davis, just like the only reason I watch that James Spader show [sorry, can’t remember the name] is *for* James Spader. I literally do not care about the rest – I just want to see him chew scenery. Maybe this will get better. I hope so.
I didn’t love “Scandal” during its first season, but it figured itself out and became a ton of fun, so I’ll be in with this one for the stretch unless it’s utterly terrible.
Davis is great. The actor who plays Enoch is weak, and there was too much telegraphing when he stumbled in on her (trite, but the twist later redeemed it) I enjoyed The Lord of the Flies setup among the students despite cliches. Will likely watch again.
Great show, looking forward to how it plays out. Give it a chance people there is magic happening and your going to hate that you missed it if you stop watching now.
I waited in anticipation for this show only to be exceedingly disappointed. Ms. Davis is a powerful actress and her presence in the opening of the show intrigued me. But then the gratuitous sex scene in Keating’s office came. It had no context and no reason to exist. What started as a strong portrayal of Ms. Davis’s character immediately turned into nothing more than a cheap trick (pun fully intended). Ms. Davis the writers built up your character only to turn you into a cheap, uninteresting person. I guess the hidden message about this character is you can’t be a powerful women without cheapening yourself. So I brushed the scene aside and kept watching hoping that this was just bad judgement on the part of the writers, then the gay bar scene came…really, you’ve got to be kidding me. Five or six lines and your in bed with an IT guy…how amazingly ridiculous! This particular scene should outrage many people. The story here, the stereotypical shameless portrayal of people. The writers have portrayed that gay men a exceedingly promiscuous…five pickup lines and you’re in bed giving away secrets not to mention your dignity. IT guys, they’re just geeks that are socially inept. Students have no intelligence, they have to sleep around to get what they want. Gay men, IT guys, women, black women all should be outraged at this portrayal. The writers, producers and director should be embarrassed. Do you really have no creative talent? Ms. Davis, run as fast as you can from this program. It degrades your talents. I usually give new programs a try before I decide not to watch it, but How to get away with murder is immediately off my viewing list. What a disappointment.
I disagree with you about the sex scene in Prof. Keating’s office. I don’t think it cheapened her at all. People have sex. Some more than others. And it’s OK to show it. She was fooling around after hours with her a guy and her student caught her. We then find out she’s married and that the guy was her married boyfriend, who’s a detective. That was fine. And it was such a quick scene.
I think people really have to readjust the way they view sexuality. I get it, some shows cheapen sex and misuse and overuse. This show did not.
Fantastic review,Lore Mckenna! Couldn’t agree more.
Ditto Nancy! I couldn’t have said it better, Lore. I had high expectations of this show. The sex scenes were disgusting for network tv. Also, the lack of character development, and the vague, predictable plot details are enough to REMOVE THIS from my viewing list!!
I couldn’t agree with you more…this show is disgusting and the writers seem to only wan to shock you or whatever…guess what? I’m done…this show has been on the cusp of perverted, despite the good plot of the first season…now it doesn’t matter to me…I’m going to watch something that actually has writers that don’t shove sex and perversion at me from every angle.
I waited in anticipation for this show only to be exceedingly disappointed. Ms. Davis is a powerful actress and her presence in the opening of the show intrigued me. But then the gratuitous sex scene in Keating’s office came. It had no context and no reason to exist. What started as a strong portrayal of Ms. Davis’s character immediately turned into nothing more than a cheap trick (pun fully intended). Ms. Davis the writers built up your character only to turn you into a cheap, uninteresting person. I guess the hidden message about this character is you can’t be a powerful women without cheapening yourself. So I brushed the scene aside and kept watching hoping that this was just bad judgement on the part of the writers, then the gay bar scene came…really, you’ve got to be kidding me. Five or six lines and your in bed with an IT guy…how amazingly ridiculous! This particular scene should outrage many people. The story here, the stereotypical shameless portrayal of people. The writers have portrayed that gay men a exceedingly promiscuous…five pickup lines and you’re in bed giving away secrets not to mention your dignity. IT guys, they’re just geeks that are socially inept. Students have no intelligence, they have to sleep around to get what they want. Gay men, IT guys, women, black women all should be outraged at this portrayal. The writers, producers and director should be embarrassed. Do you really have no creative talent? Ms. Davis, run as fast as you can from this program. It degrades your talents. I usually give new programs a try before I decide not to watch it, but How to get away with murder is immediately off my viewing list. What a disappointment.Write a comment…
I Totally agree with you!
This show is like a cheap circus with lots of empty almost ridiculous action just for shock titillation, audience thrills; even Ms. Davis behavior as the professor lacks any storyline and character development, she is really represented as some kind of very harsh Black woman who is also robust in her sex drive; looks like she was about to molest poor Wesely and he looked really scared and very not interested in her advances.
The show is kinda soft porn, just serving as an excuse for the Homosexuality and other crude and lusty stuff!
The premise is fun in the way it portrays the methods lawyers use, and Viola Davis is such a strong lead. But the murder is distracting and downgrades the whole show. It’s like 2 different conversations occuring simultaneously and you are so hoping one of them will just go away.
Didn’t like the show. Very disappointing.
The show is a disaster! Way too many elements are tossed in giving the impression that the writers can only come up with sensational brief ideas but do not know how to tell a story. A University allowing someone to maintain on campus a private house for a non-school business, hiring someone to teach when their only purpose is to find unpaid students to help her on her private practice which has no academic relationship to the school, students either illegally or immorally over night gaining information that probably should have been discovered by the law firm before trial, aspirin being bad for a heart patient when Dr.s always recommend it for treatment [I have never heard of anyone who is allergic to aspirin], the victim in a criminal case sitting up at counsel’s table, introducing written evidence without first showing it to opposing counsel or establishing its validity, everyone having or attempting to have sex, etc. It is a complete mess. I will not watch it again.
I’m allergic to aspirin. It’s not uncommon.
For the record, this show’s idea of what a first-year criminal law class is like has very little relation to reality. First-year courses are heavily standardized.
I watched the premier.
I groaned.
A lot.
I won’t be watching it again.
Do the writers have A.D.D. or something?
Too many plots and relationships going on at once. Its a bad stew of story lines. Stick to one!! Good grief,take some focus factor meds!!
This show will soar to the #1 new TV show in October, stay tuned.
She will keep the viewers guessing week to week!
Worse show in 30 years
I will rematch it. My first impression was way to many college kids and a very confusing story. Viola was a very strong present on the show. Will give it a small chance.
I found not the least like DAMAGES.
Really don’t think you’re being fair by expecting the students – mostly no name actors – to be Viola Davis right off the bat. It’s like if Derek Jeter were to host a Who’s The Next Yankee Captain? reality show and you got mad that none of the four finalists were immediately Derek Jeter. In particular, I thought Enoch was great as an overwhelmed, in-over-his-head type who has to bust his ass and get a little bit of luck to catch up to everyone else and I liked Aja Naomi King too.
More here at my blog review, please don’t mod me! I even hyperlinked to this review!
[gripsanatomy.blogspot.com]
This show is too busy. I actually wondered if my missing so much that happened was the result of falling asleep, which i know as well as I can know anything, I didn’t lol. Viola Davis is wasted in this show which is obvious from the level of the acting she is giving it. I guess she knows she is begin wasted too. Over the top acting, like Faye Dunaway in the Joan Crawford film bio, but in a different way. Her acting, in this case, is more proper for the stage than the small screen. Angela Lansbury seemed somewhat dismayed on a recent talk show that Davis took this assignment. I understand why now.
No way is her acting on this show more proper for stage vs TV… ie the closeups. Unless you mean level as in too good for TV. Lansbury dismay didn’t come from knowledge. doubt she had any idea what/how the show was written, and her dismay is feigned given she acted in Murder She Wrote, and being more film/B’way actress. She probably has issue w/ Davis, because she’s friend w/ Octavia Spencer… the woman who was to reprise, Lansbury Murder role. Woman had a fit like, she owned/wrote the show. LOL
Apologies. Got my shows and actresses mixed up. Lansbury on Tavis Smiley thought Octavia was too good to be doing a “redo” Of Murder and deserved better.
Hopefully, it won’t go the way of the recent “redo” Ironsides, but I won’t be surprised if it does,
The water tank where the coed’s body was found – was that used for the sorority’s drinking water? Eeeeew.
I recorded this on my DVR and all they hype was a lie!
The show is horrible! It features a “not pleasant to look at” woman that turns out to be a tramp cheating on her husband.
Her goal is to teach young lawyers how to get scumbags off scott free no matter how guilty they are!
The show was not good, too hard to understand. The sex scene was disgusting and unecessary and that is why I deleted it from my DVR.
What sex scenes were disgusting & unnecessary? Nobody was naked, didn’t see much with the dark lighting, and was more suggestive than actual. The purpose revealed traits of the characters involved. You’re right this show does seem too hard for you to understand/follow. Bye, Nancy.
I was intrigued by the title and premise of the show, but was so disappointed by the gratuitous sex scenes. Kind of disgusting. Do you think your audience is so lacking in imagination that you have to show us what people are doing? You can’t hint and let us imagination the rest?
Are you kidding me? They didn’t show anything! Try watching HBO if you want to see something that looks like an actual sex scene. Showing a guy shirtless and kissing someone is not a sex scene.
Gratuitous sex scenes??? Suggestive? Yes. Gratuitous? No, unless they have now redefined the meaning of the word. You must not watch premiere cable shows. Now some of that is out there.
By gratuitous, I meant that it isn’t necessary to the telling of the story. No, I don’t watch premiere cable shows. They make me feel dirty and kind of sick. I like a good story, and I don’t think that I need to see sex, violence and gore to get the idea that they happen, and are even part of the story. I’m probably weird, but I get so bored with with gratuitous (I said it again) sex and violence. I guess I’ll go and be productive.
gra·tu·i·tous
?r??t(y)o?o?d?s/
adjective
1. uncalled for; lacking good reason; unwarranted.
“gratuitous violence”
synonyms: unjustified, uncalled for, unwarranted, unprovoked, undue;
I think the definition fits what I wanted to say.
Viola Davis kept me entertained. Love it……
I agree that this show was a disappointment. A lot of promiscuity, despicable actions…led to build up which was just disappointment as a viewer. Lawyers aren’t all sleepy and DO have morals, Unlike the tacky jokes may imply. Morality is on a strong decline in America, the writers strongly portrait this.
Having an entire family of lawyers, the law school portions were completely ridiculous. No law professor has ever run a class like this. In fact, no one is teaching this class at all! With a large seminar full of students, I have not heard the good professor impart one bit of criminal law. Viola Davis is a great actress, but the writing doesn’t make sense. And what first-year law student would have the temerity to not only go to a professor’s home and walk right in but to enter a closed-door room without knocking? What nonsense! If we are to believe these people are students, there needs to be some law being taught. I refer those younger than I to view some episodes of the long past ” The Paper Chase”
to see great acting and know that first year law school is not a circus.
“The first years are hard years, much more than we know…” Ahh…now that was a show! :)
Yes. You are so right here, @suzette. I AM disgusting. I mean wanting two women or two men to be able to fall in love and live a happy life, maybe adopt a child in need or two, if thats what they want? I mean that is some sick stuff right there. Or maybe they don’t want any children. You, know because that is perfectly ok as well. Maybe they just want to live their lives in peace and contribute to society just like everyone else, but also be able to be with the person they love in the process, without hate and redicule. DISGUSTING right? Do you realize how many homosexual couples exist that have a healthier relatonship than many heterosexual couples? Do you know how many heterosexual couples marry and then divorce because they really aren’t happy? Why is it that homosexuality is a peversion? Because it involves sexual intercourse between two consenting adults perhaps? For the sake of pleasure and not for procreation? Because God knows sex only occurs when two people are trying to have a baby!!!! Sheesh. Sorry I forgot we’re talking about the world YOU LIVE IN HERE. All by yourself. The one with rules against happiness. Oh yeah, and you comparing two consenting adults, who happen to be of the same sex, having sex, TO A FREAKING ADULT TAKING ADVANTAGE/RAPING AN UNDERAGE INNOCENT CHILD?? Congrats friend, THAT is disgusting. You win. Here, ya go take your douche medal. You deserve it.
You are obviously in need of some help. You keep talking about morals and whats “Right” but you don’t seem to have a grasp on the basic concepts of right and wrong.
You must have never had an orgasm before. Explains all the bitterness. Or I bet you are one of those that thinks theres less guys available to you because they’re legalizing gay rights. That ones my favorite. Either way, once again my sympathies to you because all I REALLY see in your comment is “I’m miserable and I want everyone to be miserable too. *whiney voice* And if you want equality you’re disgusting, get out we have morals here you know!”
Please you and anyone else who agrees with this sound logic displayed above by dear suzette here, kindly remove yourself from society so everyone else can live their lives in peace. Thanks (:
Oh and suzette, I feel the need to point out that a large portion of this is sarcasm. But you have to figure out whats sarcasm and what isnt! Good luck! I can’t assume you would recognize this type of language. Its probably against your “Morals and Conduct”, aka beyond your level of intelligience.
Wow someone is defensive. That whole rant really shows your character. Gay sex is disgusting and no one wants to see it. Spew your homosexual rants all you want, it’s a perversion
The comments on “How to Get Away…” are interesting, even if some leave me wondering what show they were watching. Personally, I’ve gotten ‘away’ [from the show] as far as I can get. Like almost everyone else I was anticipating both the show and Ms. Davis, based in large part on hype. Such a disappointment — on both counts.
i like the show, mainly due to viola davis…wonderful actress….quite amazing to see an actress remove her wig and full makeup on screen (oct 16 episode). If I’m ever indicted for something, i want her for my lawyer!!!!!
HTGAWM does indeed need more Viola Davis. There is too much story to digest, especially now at the start of the series. I wish Ms. Rhimes would save some of the more nubby story lines for later in the season. 420
This show is awful!!! The writing is terrible and the dialogue is not at all real or believable. The characters are all pathetic and flawed. There is not one character I like and not one character who is at all real or believable as a human being. I thought the first episode was ok but as it has progressed, it has become confusing and unreal to the point where it is just ridiculous. I don’t think I will be tuning in to this program any more.
This show is straight fuckery
I hate this show so much but since I suffer from “completion syndrome” I have to finish this shit
Viola Davis has an adam’s apple and the anatomy of a male….anyone else notice?