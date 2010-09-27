Review: ABC’s ‘No Ordinary Family’

As the father and mother of a nuclear family that somehow gets super powers during a South American vacation, Michael Chiklis and Julie Benz spend a good chunk of the premiere of ABC”s “No Ordinary Family” (it debuts tomorrow at 8) figuring out the limits of their new abilities. Sure, Chiklis can lift a few tons and catch bullets, but can he fly? How fast can super-speedster Benz run, and why don”t her clothes burn up from the friction?
These are the kinds of questions that will appeal to a certain brand of fanboy or girl, and the show sprinkles in other comic book references like a figurine of Kitty Pryde from The X-Men and a building named for legendary writer/artist Walt Simonson. But in its pilot episode, “No Ordinary Family” seems to be testing its limits just as much as Chiklis and Benz are, and there are definitely weaknesses that creators Greg Berlanti and Jon Harmon Feldman will need to be careful of getting hurt by.
Chiklis and Benz both have fantasy/superhero bonafides as, respectively, The Thing in the Fantastic Four films and Darla the vampire on “Buffy” and “Angel.” And of course Chiklis” character on “The Shield” often came across as superhuman. So unsurprisingly, the show is at its strongest when they”re figuring out their abilities. Benz and (specially) Chiklis are so good at playing the thrill of suddenly having super powers, and they”ve been given a pair of entertaining sidekicks in Autumn Reeser and Romany Malco, who get to live vicariously through their friends and marvel at how cool this all is. (Malco gets the pilot”s best lines and develops a great rapport with Chiklis.) “Heroes” very quickly made getting super powers seem like an affliction, but at least for the adults in this extraordinary family, it”s a lot of fun.
The action scenes and FX shots aren”t fancy enough that anyone will mistake them for scenes from the trailer for “Green Lantern” (which Berlanti co-wrote), but they”re snazzy enough, and one fight scene in particular is better-staged than most of the comparable “Heroes” scenes. As a show about average people who become superheroes, “No Ordinary Family” is very promising.
It”s the “Family” part of the title where the series has problems, which is odd given that Berlanti has had so much success with family dramas like “Everwood” and “Brothers & Sisters.”
Chiklis and Benz are Jim and Stephanie Powell, parents to Jimmy Bennett”s JJ and Kay Panabaker”s Daphne. Stephanie”s a research scientist who doesn”t have enough time to cultivate her career, her marriage and her relationship with her kids. Jim”s a failed painter who works as a police sketch artist, feeling emasculated at both home (where Stephanie”s the breadwinner) and work (where the cops treat him like a mascot). Daphne is sealed inside the standard teen girl bubble and has trouble with other girls at school sniffing around her boyfriend, while JJ is defensive about being completely unremarkable in a family of geniuses and artists. And none of them seems particularly close to each other anymore, which inspires Jim to take them on the vacation where a plane crash into the Amazon appears to give them all their powers.
You should be able to figure all of this out from seeing the characters interact with each other – noting, for instance, that Daphne is always glued to her cell phone, even when the plane is about to crash. (In one of the clumsier laugh lines, she”s asked whom she”s texting at a time like this, and replies, “God!”) But Berlanti and Feldman have for some reason chosen to over-explain everything with a device where Jim and Stephanie are both telling an off-screen interviewer their stories, explaining not only how they discovered their powers, but their feelings about their place within the family.
It”s all very redundant (if ABC had to ditch the talk-to-the-camera gimmick from one of its new dramas, I”d rather it had been this than “Detroit 1-8-7”), as these two good actors have to repeatedly come right out and tell the audience about feelings that they”ve just portrayed within the flow of the story.
Everything in the family stories are underlined and in bold face, and the focus of the pilot is so heavily on the parents that the kids barely register as more than types. “The Incredibles” is one of the show”s obvious, half-acknowledged influences (along with “The Greatest American Hero,” the Fantastic Four themselves and a bunch of other superhero stories), and what made that film so special was how it worked as both an adventure and a compelling family story. You wanted to see Mr. Incredible and Elasti-Girl beat the bad guy, but you also wanted to see the Parrs heal their marriage and Dash find a way to be less frustrated in school.
Obviously, a high-concept show like this has to get a lot of exposition out of the way early, and it”s not a surprise that the creative team would lean on their two adult stars at the beginning. But if we get a few weeks in and the balance continues to be off – both between the hero and family parts of the show, and between the adults and kids – then that”s a problem super strength or speed may not be able to fix.
How long till ABC moves this? It’s in a deadly timeslot (NCIS eats up old people, Glee eats up young people) and they clearly have high hopes for it. Add to it that the current Tuesday lineup has little to no flow (NOF to Dancing to Detroit 187?). Does it move to My Generation’s slot, or Detroit 187’s? (Assume they fill this slot with more DWTS.)
I kind of hope Michael Chiklis’ wardrobe isn’t very similar to what it was in The Shield or else I’ll be distracted and wonder why he isn’t beating up suspects for information.
How was the music? Big Blake Neely fan and I heard they live-scored it.
It seems to be an ABC prerequisite that shows must have voiceovers/talking to a camera.
I’m watching this for Julie Benz and Autumn Reeser. They’re hilarious together.
I’ll give the show a shot, but I can’t abide that pseudo-documentary, talk-to-the-camera shtick.
Alan, I watched this online as a sneak peek and I got the strong feeling that the Talk-to-the-camera device is not going to be a recurring technique. It’s revealed at the end of the episode who they’re talking to and that reveal felt, to me, like a cathartic enough moment to not have to use it anymore.
I liked this show better when Family Guy did it with the Super Griffins part of the episode Viewer Mail 1.
I viewed the preview of the pilot episode that ABC put out about a month ago, and even though I know that there one needs to suspend disbelief for shows like these, there were some small details that really bothered me because they were pretty common sensical and I hope that they either explain or at least reshoot them. Most notably (SPOILER ALERT if you haven’t seen the pilot yet)….
besides the aforementioned “she’s superfast, so why doesn’t her clothes catch fire (or rip apart) due to friction” and wont bugs/debris that she runs into/thru hurt at least a little bit? Unless we’re to assume that she’s invulernable when she’s in speed mode. And the worst was for M. Chiklis’ character performing his feats in broad daylight when they would be obviously noticed by an eyewitness/camera (due to their nautre) and why his clothes (especially his shoes) seem to be indestructible as well. I’ll give it a few eps to see if they can iron out the kinks.
Yes, the lack of bugs in Benz’s grille and non-exploding Air Max are the reason I’m not going to watch this as well…
Saw the pilot at Comic-Con and ended up leaving after about half an hour. Pretty boring really. Jokes were flat and just wasn’t very interesting.
Greg Berlanti has acknowledged that after episode 2 (first ep post pilot) the talking to unseen person is done and they get rid of it in a unique way
I’m sorry, but this looks AWFUL.
Watched the pilot last week, and thought it was pretty so-so. I’m a fan of Chiklis and Benz, and the kids aren’t bad.
It seems they are going to be moving plot lines from week to week rather than self-contained episodes, and I think that will hurt ratings.
I feel like they’re making the wrong show, and that it happens consistently. With few exceptions, when TV tries to make a SuperHero show, it’s about The Only Superpowered Being(s) in The World. (Most movies do this too.) But what’s so much fun about the Marvel and DC Universes, is the Universe. Once you accept the standard tropes of Superherodom, (Costumes, capes, powers, crimes and crimefighting, sidekicks and superteams) that’s when you can have fun exploring them and tweaking them. The only movie to do that really well has been The Incredibles.
I guess what I’m really saying is someone make a damn Astro City Tv series, already.
I’d love an Astro City TV show. But to this show’s credit, the pilot does have a superpowered villain, so hints that there are a whole bunch of other such people out there.
I thought the show was great! Some parts were a bit cheesy, but in a classic funny sort of way. There was some bad acting in the movie too, like how the parents never reacted to the daughter’s desperate need to “do it”. Other than that though I thought it was well put together, and very exciting. People need to realize that this is also a comedy, so don’t expect much seriousness (even though there is some)
It wasn’t bad,it wasn’t great,but it was entertaining. If they can lose some of the cliched family problems, this could be around for a while.Plus,it’s got Romany Malco who can make anything a little better. The scenes with him and Michael Chiklis were the best part of the pilot.
I didn’t think the episode was too bad, but there was one thing that will make me watch at least a couple more episodes. The reveal with the masked robber, right before the cool fight scene. I know that they would have to encounter other “Supers” in order to have interesting conflicts, but that was unexpected.