Review: Academy Awards telecast and host Billy Crystal lean heavily on nostalgia

Of the nine films nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, only “The Descendants” was set entirely in present-day America. Parts of “Midnight in Paris” took place in 2011, but it spent more time on the Hemingway end of things. And the other nominees were period pieces ranging from the turn of the millennium back to the 1920s.
It was a year where the Oscars had little interest in what was happening in the world today, and an Oscar telecast that had very little interest in what’s happening in the movies today. It was a telecast that, over and over and over again, wanted to remind people of how much they used to love going to the movies — especially back in the days when the big winners were also box office hits that most of the viewing audience had seen. We got one montage after another whose only theme seemed to be “Movies: weren’t they just swell when you were growing up?”
The nostalgia ran right through to the choice of host Billy Crystal, doing the same act he’d done 8 times previously, trying desperately to recapture the good feelings he got 20 years ago when Jack Palance did those one-armed push-ups. At one point, he even trotted out his old Sammy Davis Jr. impression from “Saturday Night Live,” not recognizing that the reaction to blackface is a bit different a quarter century later.
But all that those grabs to past movie and Oscar glory couldn’t disguise a lifeless show featuring a bunch of pre-ordained winners and Crystal looking repeatedly surprised that his jokes were dying.
It’s understandable that Oscar producer Brian Grazer might have grabbed for the tried-and-true when Brett Ratner was forced out over some homophobic remarks and his handpicked host Eddie Murphy used this as an excuse to bail. There wasn’t a lot of time, and the Oscars were already coming off of an embarrassing attempt to go the other way and pander to the youth demographic with a bored James Franco and a flop-sweaty Anne Hathaway as co-hosts.
At that point, Crystal seemed like practically the only choice — especially since Academy members have responded badly to other hosts who were funnier but more pointed in their comedy. Chris Rock, for instance, did a great bit tonight about racial typecasting in animated films, but you could tell it wasn’t playing any better in the room than Rock did as host back in 2005, when his big sin was making fun of Jude Law. (“If you want Tom Cruise and all you can get is Jude Law, wait!”)
The Oscars don’t want edge. They don’t want satire. They want something inoffensively pleasant, but really, they just want to celebrate their own awesomeness, and if the people watching at home happen to be entertained, that often feels like a happy accident.
Here, we opened with Hollywood’s reigning voice of God himself, Morgan Freeman pontificating about how “All of us are mesmerized by the magic of the movies,” and towards the end we had last year’s winners Natalie Portman and Colin Firth wax endlessly rhapsodic about this year’s acting nominees. And in between we got montage after montage after montage that, again, seemed to have no theme beyond, “Movies: Yay!”
Some of the montages were fun — I could have listened to Gabourey Sidibe go on about her love of “My Left Foot” for at least another half-hour (and possibly followed that with a 15-minute Reese Witherspoon dissertation on “Overboard”) — but mainly they seemed there to distract viewers from a crop of little-seen nominees, and the inevitable dominance of “The Artist.”
(The 17 other awards shows airing in the run-up to the Oscars has pretty much sucked all of the suspense out of the main event over the last few years, with rare exceptions like “Avatar” vs. “Hurt Locker.” The only major award that was any surprise at all was Meryl Streep beating Viola Davis, which is A)only quasi-surprising, in that it’s Meryl Streep winning, and B)frustrating, as Davis’ win promised to be one of the more emotional moments of the night. Then again, the orchestra might have played her off-stage the way they did her “Help” co-star Octavia Spencer.)
Some of the presenters managed to briefly inject life into the telecast. Besides Rock, Sandra Bullock got laughs for speaking German while claiming to be addressing the people of China, Emma Stone and Ben Stiller did a successful bit in which she was too excited to be presenting her first award ever, and Will Ferrell and Zach Galifianakis were amusingly solemn while playing the cymbals as they presented the Best Original Song award. (And I’m admittedly biased as a “Community” fan, but my biggest laugh of the night came from Jim Rash, sharing the Best Adapted Screenplay award for “The Descendants,” instantly mocking Angelina Jolie’s weird leg-out pose.)
But many other bits died, and were greeted by incredulous laughter as they did so, like Jennifer Lopez and Cameron Diaz trying to present an award while their backs were turned to the camera, or Gwyneth Paltrow acting annoyed as Robert Downey Jr. pretended to be filming a documentary about presenting.
But no one seemed more surprised, early and often, by the lack of enthusiasm for his material than Billy Crystal. When he wasn’t busy making fun of the suddenly nameless theater in which the ceremony was taking place, or joking about how old his material was skewing — or both (“Next year, this is gonna be the Flomax Theater!”) — he was trying to recover from one bit or another that the crowd was unimpressed by. When there was little response to a piece of stagecraft, he shrugged and quipped, “This is why there’s a buffet.” When a joke died a little later, he cracked, “The band loved that.”
And certain segments that went over huge in the room seemed baffling from a TV audience perspective. Grazer was so excited to get Cirque du Soleil in to perform, and the people in the theater ate it up, but even if the piece was in theory about the experience of going to the movies, it had so little to do with what it’s actually like to go to the movies as to be besides the point. (None of the Cirque members started texting in mid-air, for instance.) For this, they didn’t let us see a performance of “Man or Muppet”? For this, Octavia Spencer got played off? For this, James Earl Jones didn’t get to give a speech at all on the live show?
(And the Cirque routine was yet another case of celebrating the great movies of yesteryear while trying to politely ignore the films of 2011.)
As I say every year, there are significant parts of the Oscar telecast about which nothing can be done. The winners are going to be largely predictable because of the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, etc. The winners are, for the most part, going to recite boring laundry lists of their co-stars, managers, agents, dog walkers, etc., in lieu of making an actual speech. (Though we got a few good ones this year, including Christopher Plummer and “A Separation” director Asghar Farhadi.) And there’s going to be a good chunk of awards that viewers simply aren’t going to care about, no matter how they try to dress up and explain the importance of sound effects editing and art direction.
But it would help if the host wasn’t recycling the same material he’s been doing since the early ’90s, and if the show didn’t at times seem to be holding its nose and trying to ignore the unpleasant odor it found emanating from this year’s nominated films.
Since you only watched the beginning of Midnight in Paris, you apparently missed the entire point, which was the danger and foolishness of nostalgia, and how people miss out on the brilliance of the present by pining for the false perfection of the past.
Because this was really the crucial part of the entire review.
Also, I’m pretty sure that less than half of Midnight in Paris took place in present day America.
Not a crucial part of the review, which was quite good, but that did immediately hit me as being a bad synopsis of “Midnight in Paris.”
No one said it was crucial to the review – but it is worth pointing out that Midnight in Paris wasn’t so much for nostalgia as it was about nostalgia.
But Alan also said it was set in present-day America when it was set in present-day France.
I agree with the OP’s point, but I’ll forgive Mr Sepinwall considering the conditions under which the post was produced (lateness of hour, pressure to produce something in a short time).
Woody Allen is right, Midnight in Paris is pretty explicitly about how self-defeating and cliched it is to think that everything was better way back when.
Midnight in Paris was weak and its nomination showed how bad this year’s crop of films was.
Yes, it was amusing to see Ernest Hemingway drink and pontificate. But the modern-day story was cliched and the characters were poorly written. It’s less than half a good movie. Woody Allen used to be better than that.
Oops … too much nostalgia?
It’s rare, but every once in awhile Alan will make such a huge mistake like this, and I always find the silence stunning. Just ignore it and hope it goes away?
Loved it, haven’t enjoyed a ceremony this much in years. It moved along so quickly I wished it could have been an hour longer. I say get Billy back every year.
Alright, remind us to never hang out.
JLPATT – Earlier this evening, on another forum, I commented that I too thought this was the best Oscar telecast I’d seen in years!
I agree, it was the best one in years. Flew by compared to previous one – kind of fun, even. And I thought Meryl Streep’s speech was beautiful, even if I would have preferred to see Viola Davis up there.
Now that I’ve actually read the article, the rule is this: every single year, no matter how good the Oscarcast was, critics MUST bitch and complain about it. That’s a RULE.
This is totally true. Every single Oscars sucks without exception and yet everyone watches it, so what does it matter?
And yeah, well, it was recycled, but since we don’t seem to like “new” either (see last year)…well, ain’t no one gonna be happy so who cares.
Are you Billy’s wife? The show was AWFUL. Billy Crystal seemed smug as can be. Even the opening bit where the Academy was supposedly begging him to come back. That didn’t play since it’s been clear he’s wanted to be asked back for years. A bit where he was waiting by the phone and excited to host would have set a much better tone (and been more honest.)
Not sure he was saying the show WAS good. His point is that people complain about the show – and host – pretty much every year. It’s impossible to please people when it comes to the Oscars for the points Alan makes: too many categories that nobody cares about, and too long an overall show.
JenFullMoon – If you look at the ratings, you’ll find that the viewing audience for the Oscars is hardly “everyone.”
I usually agree with you, but not today. I thought it was the classiest, most enjoyable, and most amusing telecast since at least Hugh Jackman hosted. Billy was great, and the night paid reverence to cinema in a respectful way and also moved along quite quickly. But to each their own, I suppose. For me it was a great night of television.
Yep. My whole family loved it as well and agreed it was the most enjoyable show in years. Even my dad loved it – and THAT’s rare!
I thought so too. While Billy Crystal is not going to bring edgy comedy, he can still be funny in a live setting. There are some parts of the Oscar telecast that are always perplexing, like the Cirque du Soleil thing, which was cool but pointless, and most of the movie montages had Adam Sandler. Why him? He has only made the same crappy movie for the last 5 years. Why not get Michael Bay to talk about his favourite explosions? In any case, I think what worked best in that the show moved fairly quickly and was just a little over 3 hours. The Oscar telecast is never going to be a ground breaking event, but the reason to watch it is to see what can happen live, and a good host can incorporate it into the show, which Billy Crystal can do. Hugh Jackman was good as well, but both of these guys can perform live.
Trying for the young viewers is never going to work unless the Oscars become the American Music Awards, and they would have to nominate Twilight to get those viewers to watch.
Joel, Alan always says, “Talk about the shows, not each other.”
@JOHN: Yes, and my apologies to everyone.
I have a feeling I missed the Jim Rash bit right after I walked back into my room to keep playing on my PS3.
I will also say that I smelled “abortion” all over this from the moment they started the ad campaign.
Probably shouldn’t use the word Smell and Abortion in the same sentence.
ABC shouldn’tve used those “big exploratory adventure time” ads to promote the show. [bazinga]
I’m a big fan Alan, but this review seems a little tin-eared. Billy Crystal put on one of the more enjoyable Oscar telecasts of the last ten years. It was like a warm hug from a guy that’s been away too long. Also it seems you misunderstood some of the bits.
Agreed. It was so refreshing to have him back and in top form! Loved how he was totally present throughout the whole show, too, something not a lot of hosts are these days.
I’m with Alan on this one (except, as noted by others, his oddly missing the point description of Midnight in Paris.) Say what you will about last year’s show, at least it wasn’t boring. This moved fast because no time was wasted with laughter. I can’t think of one memorable joke from the host. That’s not a good sign.
Chris Rock was hilarious. And Jim Rash, too (if not helped by the director not pulling back to get him fully on screen.) So great to see Bret onstage too (and an Oscar winner!)
The only moment I did like Billy Crystal was near the end when he softly (very softly) mocked the clips of actors talking about what misery and hardship it is to make movies.
The Oscars are tough to make interesting to watch both live *and* on TV, because unlike the Grammys and Tonys, the “performance” element of the nominees is… clips and montages. It’s the same with the Emmys. Since there’s no good bridge between entertaining the people in the auditorium and the people at home, the producers tend to split the difference and bore EVERYONE.
I’d like to see an actual commitment to letting every winner speak until they’re done instead of playing them off, partly because it’s an awards show, and the winners should get to talk, and partly because playing off some winners (Octavia Spencer) and not others (Christopher Plummer) is really crappy.
And finally, of course the producers were loath to talk about present-day movies, because present-day movies are so lackluster. I mean, think about the NINE Best Picture of 2011 nominees versus the five Best Picture of 1974 nominees (The Godfather, Part II; Chinatown; The Conversation; Lenny; The Towering Inferno). COME ON. (Yes, The Towering Inferno was an overstuffed pile of cheese stuffed with cheese, but those other four are REALLY GOOD.)
Those 1974 nominees have the benefit of 40 years of nostalgia. I’m not saying all of this years batch will be classics, but give them time to earn their reputations before dismissing them. Nobody knows what film buffs in the year 2050 will be fans of.
Billy Crystal’s schtick seems so old and hacky now. They really need to stop screwing around and bring Hugh Jackman back: he managed to be an enthusiastic and good-natured emcee without coming off as desperate.
This was the first Oscar telecast in like 10 years that didn’t seem a disaster to me. I can understand if Alan had nitpicks about it, I have nitpicks about everything I watch myself. But really what other recent one was any better? At least this was moderately amusing, well produced and comparatively dignified. By the standard of post-1990s Oscar telecasts, this was a very good one.
I’m with you. Every year the critics are like, contractually obligated to bash the Oscars. When I see a critic praising the show I think pigs will fly.
Check out Ken Tucker from Entertainment Weekly. He praised this year’s show AND last year’s show.
Jon Stewart was great. Alec Baldwin and Steve Martin were great. But they’re still funny. Billy… um…
I don’t think he was there to be hilarious though. He was there to stabilize the patient and he accomplished that.
Is it too early to start banging the drum for Neal Patrick Harris to host? He’s nailed the other two give him a chance to make it to the majors!
He would be great. Also on the short list for me: Justin Timberlake, Tina Fey. Or… how about Tina Fey / Amy Poehler co-hosting!
I adore NPH, and he was supremely charming hosting the Tonys, but I think he would struggle with the Academy Awards because for whatever reason, that audience totally lacks a sense of humor. The self-importance choking off the oxygen in that room is why any genuinely funny and entertaining host will bomb in the actual theater.
I have succumbed and agree that NPH or possibly Timberlake need to be given a shot. Timberlake seems like a bit of a stretch though, as non-comedic actors have had a harder time with this because they aren’t used to dealing a live-audience and having jokes fail, which is inevitable.
Not sure about Fey and/or Poehler though. As has been pointed out, edgy/young-skewing hosts tend to fail miserably. The Academy is very old, very white, and has a horrible sense of humor. I’m afraid a Fey/Poehler team-up would go over the same way Letterman, Rock, or even Jon Stewart did.
I think Timberlake’s regular SNL hosting/cameoing probably have given him the comedic experience that you’re talking about, Joel.
Also Timberlake hosted at least one ESPY Awards for ESPN and did a good job. He’s not going to blow the roof off the joint, but he, more than any non-NPH person, is probably the one hope for the kind of “please everyone” host the Academy apparently thought they were getting back with Billy Crystal.
As for the Fey / Poehler thing, that’s more one of those “screw it, how about something that makes me laugh, regardless of how the live audience reacts.” I enjoyed the first Jon Stewart gig, while understanding why the people in the audience hated it.
The whole thing just seemed flat. Bullock, Rock, Stone and Streep’s speech (the only good one) were the highlights. The rest was pretty forgettable.
Don’t forget Jim Rash’s pose. That was the highlight for me.
I hope in some way, Community gets a little more attention as a result. Probably wishful thinking, though.
Usually, I’m in agreement with you Alan but for someone who had no interest in watching the Oscars I was surprisingly sucked in, and more surprisingly, I thought Crystal was the best host the awards have had in YEARS! I think he’s a great Master of Ceremonies and is comfortable in that atmosphere. Who cares if he’s a little corny. And why is it a bad thing to get a little schmaltzy and sentimental about movies? Why would we tune into the Oscars and be mad it’s not the Independent Spirit Awards?
Agreed. I watch the Oscars because I’m deeply in love with movies, and I think tonight delivered on honoring movies and the magic they hold for so, so many.
Agreed. I’m okay with fewer (even few) laugh out loud moments when there were some really sweet ones that make you remember what makes the art form so powerful for all involved. From the ability to capture some ephemeral truth about humanity, to the ability to just make me grin ear to ear and my heart swell with joy (e.g. the man or muppet song)…movies can be a special experience, and its nice to remember why.
The curious thing to me is that Super 8 was never mentioned the entire ceremony (or if it was, I had to go to the bathroom in that part). But then again, Super 8 is about then 80s nostalgia, not the 20s.
Painfully boring ceremony, though.
Elle Fanning was outstanding in that film. Even if she missed the cut for an Oscar nomination, she deserved far more recognition.
She really was! At the risk of sounding like a pedophile, I’m kinda in love with her.
I’ve been thinking the same thing about Fanning’s performance all year.
Please have a seat.
Thanks, Chris – now that was funnier than any of last night’s material!
I know that comedy is subjective, but I’m with Alan on this one. Crystal was pleasant and inoffensive but he also wasn’t funny. To be fair, the show was light years ahead of the disaster they put on last year. Ultimately this whole thing perplexes me like the Pirates of the Caribbean movies perplex me: how hard could it be to make a good pirate move? How hard could it be to make a good Oscar show?
Live Oscars should broadcast best picture, director, actors, screenplays and animated film. Relegate rest of awards to the “in ceremonies held earlier” nerdfest hosted by a hot chick. The whole thing will run under two hours.
This, of course, will never happen, because of ad revenues lost from a nearly four-hour telecast, but if producers really cared about what viewers want to see, they’d cut the fringe awards only appreciated by friends and family of the winners.
I appreciate cinematography and documentaries, but they can be bumped. Then get a relevant, talented host and every problem is solved. BOOM. HOSTED.
I think you could keep most of the awards, but certainly could lose the shorts categories from being broadcast. Almost no one at home has had the chance to see the short films (how many have even seen all the feature films nominated?) and it just takes up 20 minutes.
I think that’s where they could do the Lifetime Achievement awards in the show itself. As those are usually legends and known to fans of many generations. And should be given more than a recap (how fun would a whole segment on the awesome career of James Earl Jones have been?)
I would also do away with the ego-inflation embarrassment that is the presentation of best actor/actress in recent years. Not only is it off putting but it sends the message that the other award nominees are not of the same value. Bleh.
I would think most of the technical awards could be pushed out no problem. Who really understands and appreciates the significance of sound mixing?
I disagree, if only because those awards offer some of the most genuine acceptance speeches. I get tired of watching the big stars go up there and thank their agents. The best opportunities for spontaneous and heartfelt thank you speeches are from the people who win those “fringe” awards.
Also, I think it’s important to remind viewers that there’s alot more people and talent involved in a movie than the writers, directors, and actors.
I agree that the below the line people deserve recognition, but there are a lot of them and it takes a long time to give them all their due. That’s a good point about their speeches though. Hadn’t thought about that, but it’s not enough to make me care about all the categories.
I would say have the minor awards earlier in the day in a ceremony that would be available for downloading and then go with Chris and Jojo’s changes
Alan can correct me if I’m wrong, but my understanding is that the Academy is contractually obligated to include those awards. The various guilds/unions specifically negotiated for inclusion, and I’m sure it would make for unpleasant movie sets if cinematographers, sound editors, et cetera, were pissed off.
That’s why they can cut the Lifetime Achievement presentation, too. There’s not a Lifetime Achievement Guild.
These divisions of the academy can hold grudges. Imagine if they cancelled or moved the best make-up award, and all the make-up artists and hairstylists in Holllywood decided to retaliate by going on strike on Oscar weekend. It would not be pretty.
I really enjoyed the Oscar ceremony as a whole and thought Brian Grazer and crew did s great job with what they could control. The opening monologue and host-in-the-movies thing was awful but everything after that was very enjoyable. I liked the order of the presenters, I liked the way the nominees were introduced (with someone associated with the movie talking about it cut with film footage) and I enjoyed all of the vignettes and the actors talking about movies. Sure all of the winners were predictable and the one upset (Streep over Davis) was tragic but don’t blame the waitress because the chef overcooked your steak.
That being said, when Chris Rock presented I got upset that Eddie Murphy wasn’t hosting. As someone who is under the age of 30, The Academy pisses me off time and time again.
Chris Rock made us laugh, because he is funny. I think too often Hollywood mistakes nice, unto itself, for funny or interesting.
Blame Eddie, not the academy. He never really wanted to do the show anyway.
I agree with you completely Crystal was right for the show he was hosting. But that show seemed to be set about a decade ago. I made it to the end but a lot of my die hard fellow awards show watchers dropped out early.
At my place we kept asking what any of it had to do with this years films, or movies in general. The most genuine emotion of the night got cut short while prerecorded tributes to the DVD clearance bin rolled.
I thought the ABC promos were very cool. That Revenge promo was all sorts if awesome and what a clever bit to have Bryan Cranston in the Apt 23 promo
Yeah, I liked that Breaking Bad reference.
I understand not wanting more speeches. But couldn’t the Cirque du Soleil and multiple montage time have been replaced with a longer tribute to Dick Smith and James Earl Jones? If you’re winning an Honorary Lifetime Acheivement Oscar, it should be part of the “real” ceremony. Along with the Best Songs, or course.
The telecasts and the winners this year all were boring and half assed. I agree with Alan’s assessment on the academy’s distraction from everything modern.
I didn’t mind the nostalgia feel of the main movies this year but Hugo and Midnight in Paris spoke to me a ton more than the Artist. I could rant on that for awhile but what about good films like Take Shelter even Hanna.
A lot of style and unusual skill in the telecast tonight tonight: Esperanza Spalding live and effortlessly in time with the “in memorium” bit, the various pre-recorded interviews, cirque du soleil killing it, live band on the side to keep things interesting.
My main complaint is the lack of love for indie films as an important, integral part of the industry.
“Of the nine films nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Academy Awards, only “The Descendants” was set entirely in present-day America. About half of “Midnight in Paris” was, but that entire movie was about how much better things were in the good old days.”
Did we just annex Paris?
About time we did. Now lets turn the Louvre into a racetrack.
> At one point, he even trotted out his old Sammy Davis Jr. impression from “Saturday Night Live,” not recognizing that the reaction to blackface is a bit different a quarter century later.
If you can’t tell the difference between IMPERSONATION and BLACK FACE, then you are a hopeless dolt.
Did he paint his face black? Yes? That’s called blackface.
To me blackface is when the point is to stereotype black people and to be racist(ala Roger Sterling’s Derby Day bit on Mad Man). This was an imitation of Sammy Davis Jr. who happens to have been black.
Good point. How quickly everyone forgets that Robert Downey Jr was nominated for an Oscar just a few years ago for his work in Tropic Thunder..in “blackface.”
Adam, I’m pretty sure there’s a steep difference between wearing blackface and having everyone inside the film comment on how wrong it is, and doing blackface straight for a ‘joke.’
How about when Fred Armisen applies dark makeup to his hands while he’s doing his Obama impression?
Doing a Sambo routine = BLACK FACE = RACIST
Doing an impersonation of a person you admire = IMPERSONATION (or an impression) = ENTERTAINMENT
Having to explain this is ridiculous.
I’m surprised the old people stayed up late to be the first to post on your review.
Crystal was boring and old. Just like the “best” film this year.
Every year people say it, but every year it’s true. I shouldn’t care about these awards, it’s stupid. But then I do anyway.
Just wish the fogies would die off and we could honor what more closely resembles the best of the modern world.
By the time they do, you’ll be a fogie too. :)
Spot on
Yup, everyone is just a fogie in waiting.
Yep. Blink, and you’ll be old like the rest of us. Even those who really aren’t old yet feel old, the cult of youth is getting so extreme. The 18-twenty FOUR demographic? Jesus. Must everything be geared to immature post-adolescent children? Maybe that’s knee-jerk of me, and we could probably all do better to work harder to appreciate what multiple generations bring to the table. There is something to be said for classy and dignified just as much as laugh out loud funny and edgy. Crystal did a better job of balancing both (if certainly erring more on the classy/nostalgic side) than most. But perhaps I’m biased having just returned from 2 weeks in the midwest with my 90 year-old grandmother. I not only am not hoping for her to “die off” but in awe of the wisdom and experience one quietly holds after that many years of watching the world change and keeping a family afloat through it.
Well I am younger than Alan, and I thought Billy Crystal did a decent job. Maybe I just have lower expectations of the Oscar telecast. I also liked when Letterman hosted and Jon Stewart, but they probably won’t get asked to do it again. Last year was horrible, so I just can’t see why people think Crystal did worse than that.
The 18-24 demographic ain’t as important as it was 5 years ago. They just haven’t got any money anymore.
It blows my mind that anyone could have enjoyed watching that mess tonight. Billy Crystal was appallingly boring, and there was almost nothing remotely new or interesting anywhere in the show.
I’m starting it now…Will Ferrell and/or Zach Galifianakis for next year’s hosts. Or at least bring back Chris Rock, Steve Martin…or David Letterman (not that he’d do it). I always thought the performance he turned in was unfairly maligned.
After last year you thought it couldn’t get any worse… But you would have been wrong-dreadful!
Well, I guess the most depressing thing about this whole oscars episode was that is showed one comedy legend flake out and run scared, while another legend was forced to perform way past his prime. They really have a host and show issue at the oscars. The only mildly entertaining moments were Chris, Will, Zach and Ben…and the conversations with the stars about why they like movies was intriguing…felt real for once…Oscar producers –go in that direction (good comedians, real thoughts/education about movies)
Alan I think you are overstating Crystal “bombing”. Yes he was old-fashioned and corny but he didn’t seem to be actively disappointed with the crowd’s reactions to his jokes, and I think you are missing the point of that throwaway buffet line. Just saying.
Apparently a lot of people liked Crystal but I have to agree with Alan that his whole act felt stale (& my mid 50s mother didn’t find it all to entertaining either). Maybe I’m the only one but I’d love to see Jon Stewart host again, & if not then NPH, or have Rock get another shot (Jackman’s ok but I prefer laughs to dancing & singing).
Absolutely agree with the review. If the theme to last year’s (much worse) show was “Desperate, Failed Youth-Market Pandering,” the theme this year was “Clueless Irrelevancy.” The whole show felt like a rebroadcast of a ceremony from the 90’s… which should please anyone who believes art is both fixed in amber and isolated from events in the outside world.
OTOH, I thought that along the way, the winners actually righted the thing. Thank you speeches felt more playful and less list-intensive, at least to me; the Rash pose was instant win, but I also liked the ‘Dragon Tattoo’ pair who didn’t have a speech and just said, “Let’s get out of here” and the ‘Hugo’ winner who thanked everyone who’d ever lived and died “and if I forgot you, you know who you are.”
Emma Stone was wonderful.
Did I miss Theo Angelopoulos and Raoul Ruiz in the In Memorium segment, or did they fail to mention them? Glad they did include George Kuchar.
I agree with your OTOH comment. And they also left out Harry Morgan and Pete Postlethwaite, but included Steve Jobs?? Maybe someone can explain to me what he has to do with movies.
He owned Pixar Studios from 1996 until it merged with Disney and then ended up owning about 7% of Disney after the merger.
Uh…besides the little fact that he basically changed the way most people access movies, Jobs was one of the founders of a studio called Pixar, and, I believe was on the board of Disney. My issue was with including a market research guy!
Thanks, Bad Dad and GarySF. I’d forgotten that. Makes much more sense now.
Bravo! You got it all right! Thank God I am not crazy! We were thinking the same thing.
This year’s Oscars were better than the clusterfark that was last year’s.
“Cirque du Soleil’s [..] piece was in theory about the experience of going to the movies, it had so little to do with what it’s actually like to go to the movies as to be besides the point. (None of the Cirque members started texting in mid-air, for instance.)”
Oh, really? “Texting” is your idea of going to the movies? We didn’t even get to see Cirque’s performers going to the toilet, but maybe that has nothing to do with being at the movies, it’s as incidental as texting.
So, if texting is an integral part of your “going to the movies” experience, please, stay away from movies and movie theaters, and keep live-blogging tv shows.
Easy fella. Fairly certain Alan was saying this tongue-in-cheek.
Not only that, the statement can easily be construed as commentary on the modern movie going experience. You’ve never been to a theater where tens of teens (being played in Alan’s scenario by Cirque du Soleil)are texting throughout the movie?
I’d say all in all the show was average, which is better than the embarrassing shows they’ve put on the past couple years.
Crystal is hacky and lame at this point, but he IS good at keeping the show running smoothly, and avoiding a train wreck.
It strikes me that no matter what you write about the broadcast, Alan, or how the general populace feels, it will have little to no impact in the grand scheme of things. While ratings may dwindle, the event remains one of the few mainstream non-dvr-able events remaining in modern society. In fact, with twitter’s ascendancy, a bad show mat actually do more good for the program’s rating and notoriety. What does the academy have to lose? Sadly, it seems like the answer is nothing.
Thought it was the best Oscars since the last time Billy hosted! He’s the best, and was fantastic as always. I will agree with keeping Cirque away though. Also, I don’t care if anyone else does but I DO care about art direction, film editing ect. Those awards along with all the others, I put thought into and care about every year. Also Midnight In Paris’s plot pointed out that while nostalgia is good, you must move on and live the present as well. Anyways, great Oscars this year in my opinion.
I loved it too. I thought Billy Crystal was the best host in years and hilarious. I don’t understand this negative review.
The quality of the movies that came out in 2011 was absolute tripe, hence the standard of the winners was poor. Check 20 years ago for Best Film: The Silence of the Lambs, Beauty and the Beast, Bugsy, JFK and The Prince of Tides.
To me it was really similar to the Madonna half-tine at the Super Bowl. It could have gone horribly, horribly wrong, but mostly it was inoffensive and fairly streamlined.
I loved Emma Stone’s bit, and Christopher Plummer’s speech was great (an actual speech!). Also Jean Dujardin was charming.
One question: was Billy Crystal’s “What are they thinking right now?” bit improvised on the spot? It seemed like it had to have been a pre-written bit, but his timing was so weird that it really seemed like he was spinning his wheels and taking time to think up the next line. Really weird and off-putting… until the Nick Nolte mumbling, which was actually funny.
“Movies: Yay!”….is that like “Mr. Sunshine, yay!”?
I was relatively impressed; I thought Crystal did a decent job. My problem is that I hadn’t heard of at least 60% of the movies nominated/chosen as winners.
In my opinion, you could cut the show down to one hour: Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Picture. Everyone else gets their Oscars off-stage so we don’t have to listen them ramble about the film they starred in that we haven’t heard of.
Crystal’s “this is why there is a buffet” line was actually, I think, in reference to why the Academy Governor’s Ball after the show was reduced from a sit-down dinner to a buffet — because, he was joking, of the cost of the setpiece the show unveiled for the music awards.
Do buffets cost less? I always eat three times as much because I can. Suckers.
Yep, buffets do cost less, according to a friend who’s a caterer.
wth, they didn’t play man or a muppet?
Harvey Weinstein — a disgusting, corrupt individual who will be remembered for his manipulation of Oscar voting — adds “The Artist” to his mediocre, irrelevant “winners” like “Shakespeare in Love.” (Question: Did he lobby “Chariots of Fire” over “Reds” in 1981?)
“Hugo” was the picture of the year, and “The Descendents” could have been a winner too. The Academy is partly to blame, of course, for nominating (counting on two hands), nine, that’s NINE films, diluting the vote.
The whole thing was a pathetic joke.
– MBG
“Reds”?! Really? That’s the best picture nominee you thought was robbed of an Oscar in 1981?
Yes, really.
I would like to voice my annoyance with the relatively new tradition of having a live singer perform during the “In Memoriam”. They began this practice 3 or 4 years ago; where previously the slide show was displayed with just an undertone of solemn music. At the end of the “In Memoriam” the audience would be silent as the telecast faded to black and went to commercial. However, now, with a live performance, the audience feels compelled to applaud at the end, which seems less respectful to the recently departed. I hope at some point they return to the more somber and dignified “In Memoriam” tradition of respectful silence.
Good point. At least the pictures were the focal point of the visuals–unlike in some other years.
Are you joking? That segment used to be morbid, with a level of constant applause that swelled for the bigger names and died down to a low rumble for the less known people, like some ghoulish posthumous popularity contest. So happy those days are over.
Eh, underwhelmed, Part of the problem is how do you create excitement for movies that really weren’t that exciting. The academy missed a few big things, one 9 movies are way too many and really were they all deserving? Then you go the complete opposite and have only 2 original songs nominated, sorry but the Mary J Bilge song from The Help is amazing and should have been up there. Also a Bret v Jermaine would have been fantastic for best song, Bret for the Muppet song, Jermaine for his Rio song.
I would have much preferred Octavio be allowed to give her speech and cut the stupid Robert Downey Jr. Gweneth bit that was a huge waste of time, not funny and maybe it is just me, but seriously Robert needs to lighten up, he is so off putting to me lately. Bottom line, drop the all the schtick, there are more fails in the pairings than successes and let the winners actually speak.
I felt there were more misses than hits, but at the end it is the Oscars. As my friend and I kept saying, this is so boring, we should just turn it off, but at the end of the night we could not bring ourselves to do it.
Crystal was Crystal, I will say I think the problem with Sammy was that it did not work. And it did not work because like all of us age is showing on Crystal and he no longer even looked like his Sammy circa SNL. It was just this bloated looking Billy trying to recapture a skit that was funny 30 years ago. Just did not work.
What speech, in all fairness, was she giving? She was clearly emotionally overwhelmed. I don’t know about you, but I think it was merciful that they cut somebody off who’s doing nothing but crying, gasping, and at a loss for words. Why do we have to measure all responses as being equal in value simply for the fact that they’re responses?
But think of all the other winners in the past who were just like her, allowed to compose themselves and carry on, they didn’t even give her the chance. Halle Berry stood up there like a blithering idiot and they let her carry on. And she was trying to compose herself and speak when they flashed the wrap it up and she was escorted off the stage.
I agree that Crystal looked so bloated ..I thought maybe he is sick or something.
I surprisingly thought Justin Beiber was funny in The Sammy skit though… I can’t believe I just said that.
And I agree that was totally wrong of them to rush Octavia off the stage…everyone else had plenty of time. Supporting actor/actress categories are one of the big ones. I think they’ve done that in the past, where they try to set the tone from the beginning to keep your speeches short but then they give up halfway through.
I said to my wife, I bet they won’t shut down the mic for Christopher Plummer…and they sure didn’t. Disrespectful.
There was a big song controversy this year, as they changed the voting system and only those two songs qualified. And if a song is played in the closing credits only, and was not the FIRST song to play over the credits, it is ineligible. Two songs in the category, and they couldn’t even perform them both like in the good old days…what a sham.
I can’t believe there are so many positive reviews about such an un-funny performance by Crystal. I was excited that he was hosting, but he’s out of touch and I barely laughed. The song in the beginning was lame…even his trademark bit in the beginning where he inserts himself into the movies was tired–that used to be hilarious. I guess most of you like an Oscar telecast to be tepid. I love the Justin Timberlake and Tina Fey idea someone had in an earlier comment although you don’t associate either with movies, they’d at least be funny without over the top controversy.
And PS- I was very surprised about the joke BC made about Jonah Hill’s weight..there are cupcakes in the back if he doesn’t win or something to that effect…you really shouldn’t be doing weight jokes on international TV. Embarrassing.
If anyone tries to say this show was better than last year’s….they are lying to themselves
Favorite Billy line of the night: “And thank you to the (Academy President) for revving up the crowd.” That came a moment after I said to my wife, “that guy was pretty dour.”
My 2 cents.
I think you have 2 major groups of people watching the Oscars.
The people who watch them to see who is best dressed, worst dressed, who cries on stage, and who might have a spontaneously awesome speech where they thank either the entirely wrong people or sweetly thank their loved ones.
And then you have the people who actually care about who gets the awards themselves, who I think make up a very small percentage of the viewing audience, but make up a huge percentage of the people who pay the bills to get the Oscars produced.
The Oscars want to pretend that we all still REALLY care about the movies. That they are the most important entertainment that we have, and we still live in the days of spending an entire Sunday sitting in the theater. When, of course, we don’t.
So the host and the production have to cater to those people. And to the self-important actors who actually care about this stuff. I don’t see the Oscars as any different than, say, an ad industry awards banquet. The ad execs take it seriously, but that’s because their careers can be impacted by winning an award there. Same thing with the Oscars (and to a lesser extent, the Emmys).
So, the Oscars last night were what I thought they’d be, and what they probably always will be. There is no room for edgy humor or self-deprecation during that awards show. It’s simply too important for the people who are nominated, and it’s simply too set in its ways for the rest of us.
The In Memorium segment was awful, and lacking. It was top-loaded with executives and behind-the-scenes people (a market researcher, for heaven’s sake!). What about Harry Morgan, Charles Napier (cop in Silence of the Lambs), Jeff Conaway (Kenicke in Grease), Bubba Smith (Police Academy movies), Michael Gough (Alfred in Batman), Farley Granger, and one of the best, Pete Postlethwaite?? Who came up with this list?
Farley Granger was in there. The rest were not.
Postelthwaite died in Jan 2011 and I’m pretty sure he was in last year’s In Memoriam montage
I? agree about Napier and Gough. They had extensive film careers. Conaway did not.