Review: Amazon’s ‘Transparent’ clearly the best new show of the fall

“Are you saying you're going to start dressing up like a lady all the time?” Sarah asks her father, who stands before her in full feminine dress, hair and makeup.
“My whole life, I've been dressing up like a man,” her father explains. “This is me.”
This is the key conversation at the heart of “Transparent,” the great new series – which couldn't be more timely in subject matter, form or distribution – that Amazon is debuting on Friday morning. (You can already watch the pilot here.) To Sarah Pfefferman (Amy Landecker), this is her father Mort (Jeffrey Tambor) standing before her in drag; to her father – who prefers to be called Maura – Mort Pfefferman was always the disguise.
“Transparent” comes at a tipping point for social awareness of transgender issues. Earlier this year, the editors at Grantland took a pounding across the internet for publishing a story that outed a trans woman (who committed suicide during the course of the story's reporting). “Orange Is the New Black” co-star Laverne Cox became the first trans actress to be nominated for an Emmy, and she appeared on the cover of Time back in May. Other current shows like “Glee,” “The Fosters” and “Orphan Black” have featured ongoing trans characters, and the topic is becoming more ubiquitous in pop culture with each passing year.
Into this moment arrives the perfect show for it: the tragi-comic tale of Mort's transition into Maura, and all the damage done to herself and those she loves because it took so damn long to get to this point.
The series was created by Jill Soloway, a longtime writer on “Six Feet Under” who later ran “United States of Tara” (whose heroine took her own trips across the gender barrier) and won a directing award at Sundance last year for her film “Afternoon Delight.” She has abundant experience at depicting unconventional family life, and she very quickly turns Maura and her kids – wealthy stay-at-home mom Sarah (Amy Landecker), music industry player Josh (Jay Duplass) and chronic screw-up Ally (Gaby Hoffmann) – into three-dimensional characters with a rich shared history that's conveyed with a few careful brush strokes. (While Maura – still presenting as Mort – writes Ally the latest in a series of checks to fund her layabout lifestyle, she asks, “What happened to 'The Price Is Right' money?” Ally explains that that happened six years ago, and wasn't all that much money to begin with. That's all we need to know about her, and their relationship.)
The show looks gorgeous and displays an instant command of both tone and this particular pocket of life in Los Angeles; Soloway is incredibly confident in introducing us to the parts of the show that are more universally relatable (a marriage gone sour, a disappointing child), knowing that we'll then follow her into more unfamiliar territory – not just with Maura, but the many disreputable behaviors her kids get tangled up in. Early episodes involve frank talk, and at times depiction, of abortion, infidelity, drug use, and more; Soloway has said one of the themes of the show is “Will you still love me if…,” and it sure feels like she's challenging the audience – and succeeding with this member of it – to love her characters even if they do some terrible things.
Through its early episodes (I've seen four), “Transparent” digs deep into the minutiae of a gender transition like the one Maura is undergoing. It deals with practicalities like proper pronoun usage(*), and trying to use a public restroom when you still look like a man in a dress. But it's primarily about the emotional experience of the change, from the perspective of both Maura – who regrets having waited until this advanced age to do it, and now feels isolated from her family even as she finally accepts herself – and her kids.
(*) Having written about Tambor for a long time, I have to admit to reflexively referring to Maura as “he” many times in my notes; imagine how much more difficult it would be if you had grown up with Mort as your father.
The “parent” part of the title is just as important as the “trans” part. At a support group meeting, Maura laments that her kids “are so selfish. I don't know how it is I raised three people who cannot see beyond themselves.” As the show goes along, we see that Maura's own issues made her a sub-optimal parent, and we see her problems reflected in the struggles the three adult children are going through now to accept who they are and what they've been through. Sarah, for instance, is tempted by the return of her lesbian lover from college (Melora Hardin, almost unrecognizable from her “Office” days in a butch haircut and wardrobe), while Josh has to come to grips with an important relationship from his past not being what he thought it was.
The cast – including Judith Light, embracing the Jewish grandmother role she was always destined for, as Maura's ex-wife – is uniformly superb. Tambor's mainly known as a comic actor, and while the show is laced with wry, dark humor, Maura herself is a very serious and sad character – she didn't grow up in a world of trans awareness(**), and thus is only coming out now to better enjoy what time she has left – and he captures every poignant nuance of her transformation. The three Pfefferman siblings are complicated characters who often behave awfully, but Landecker, Duplass and Hoffmann all find the vulnerability and confusion inside these three dysfunctional adults, and also do well (Hoffmann in particular) at carrying the funnier end of the series.
(**) If Amazon weren't battling Netflix for streaming video supremacy – with “Transparent” its most impressive volley yet – I could imagine a joke in an upcoming episode where one of the kids tries to tell someone about Mort's transition into Maura by saying, “You know, like the hairstylist on that show about the women's prison.”
The television business is going through its own remarkable transition now, exemplified by a show of this quality debuting on a streaming video service. (Ironically, the “Transparent” opening credits begin with a VCR tape's image flickering, a relic of a technological era that feels a thousand years old.) Amazon has been chasing Netflix in this field for a while – it's just about the only area where Amazon is an underdog to anyone (like when Michael Jordan played baseball) – and here they're even releasing the show Netflix-style, with all the episodes being made available at once. And they're doing it during the first week of the network TV season, when audiences are being flooded with viewing options, and may not have time to give five hours to a quirky indie family dramedy.
I think Amazon executives know that “Transparent” is that good – it's the best new TV show debuting anywhere this fall, by a long stretch – and therefore don't care that it's appearing at such a crazy time. They're throwing down a gauntlet – or maybe a demure satin glove – and saying, “This is us. Not bad, eh?”
NOTE: I've seen four of the 10 episodes, and will be treating “Transparent” the way I've usually handled Netflix all-at-once releases, revisiting it sometime in the (hopefully near) future to talk about the full season after I've watched it all. For those of you who start plowing through the whole season on Friday, please avoid major plot details in the comments, as there will be a chance to talk about the rest of it once I'm done.
“clearly the best new show of the fall”
Hey, I see what you did there…
So Tambor was in the best comedy of the 90s, the best comedy of the Aughts, and now may be in one of the best shows of the teens. Anyone else have that kind of batting average? (Plus his recurring role (in women’s clothing) on the best show of the 80s.
Haven’t seen Transparent yet, but agree w/you on his previous shows. When Tambor topped “Larry Sanders” by starring in “AD”, I compared him to Mary Tyler Moore, who was in the best comedies of the 60s and 70s. Can’t think of anyone else to do that.
Betty White? Lucy?
The first thing that comes to mind is all of the actors who were on both The Wire and Treme, namely Wendell Pierce and Clarke Peters. Although, that’s a special case where those shows had the same great showrunner that liked to reuse actors.
Other than that, maybe Aiden Gillen? Queer as Folk (UK version), The Wire, and Game of Thrones.
Also, can’t wait to see this show.
This show sounds very good. It also sounds like it borrows heavily from the 2003 TV movie “Normal,” with Tom Wilkinson as the “trans” and Jessican Lange as his/her wife. Wilkinson was superb in the role The still shot from the TV series showing Tambor trying out earrings at a mirror appears to be straight out of the movie, where that was the moment Wilkinson’s character first saw herself (visually, not conceptually) as a woman.
“Normal” was great, and both stories involve older characters beginning a gender transition, but there really aren’t any commonalities besides that. The tones are wildly different, for starters.
Thanks for responding, Alan. I look forward to seeing the new show.
After watching the pilot I’m not sure how much I’d want to watch the rest of the series, but I did discover that I am willing to watch Gaby Hoffman being weird in anything.
Amy Landecker is just a stunning woman.
That is all.
I’m glad to hear that this show is good (I haven’t watched the pilot yet). I have a transgender friend, who I knew pre-transition, and I found my own process kind of interesting–most of us probably aren’t consciously aware of how essential gender is in how we see ourselves and other people. It felt really weird to go from referring to my friend as he/him to she/her, and I’m imagining how much harder that would be with someone as close as a parent. I really like the line Maura says about her identity as not being a man dressing up as a woman, but that she had been a woman dressing up as a man, which is very similar to how my friend described herself, too. Very interested in watching the series.
Alan, I’d love it if you decided to review the upcoming episodes 2 at a time, like you did for OITNB season 2. I always enjoy a series more when I have your reviews to accompany the season as it goes along. Thanks.
Won’t be practical at this time of year, Tony. Sorry. Orange was the right show at the right time. Too much else on my plate now.
Looking forward to this. Any word on the release dates for the other greenlit Amazon pilots?
Thanks for the review and the heads up, Alan. I don’t have Amazon Prime, so didn’t know about this one, but it’s on my radar now. Network television is in a horrid place right now, with not many new shows I’m interested in, nor many new shows premiering. There’s a lot of great stuff on cable and various alternative outlets, but it’s a lot to juggle and keep track of.
I’ve just joined Amazon Prime and am really impressed.
Amazon
I joined for their streaming service (which was previously known as LoveFilm), but am now loving their next day delivery service which is included in the price.
Not all the prices on amazon as as great as they suggest, but its a great option in most cases.
Recommended.
Usually I agree with your taste, Alan, but I found this so insipid that I turned it off halfway through, before they even got to the transgender reveal (I didn’t even know that’s what the show is about). I really hope there’s something more interesting coming down the pipe this fall.
I agree with MEH. I thought that this was pretentious and overly quirky so as to please the critics. It’s Jeffrey Tambor in a dress! It’s the girl from “Field of Dreams” and she’s totally nude for no reason! The college flame works at a Temple! Not to mention the lesbian scene.
Mozart in the Jungle was far superior.
Totally agreed. I have no interest in following these characters and don’t have a lot of faith in the writers abilities because of the shows choice to focus the entire episode on the the 3 extremely self-absorbed and unlikeable children. Was this a case of “Me, me, me. More about myself”? Found the show to be pretentious and boring.
Agreed, on all counts! Very excited to see where this show is going. It’s also cool to see Bradley Whitford in a more challenging role, as well. Hope he sticks around for a while.
I’ve seen 2 episodes so far and am really loving it. As a big fan of Six Feet Under, I’m happy to see another family drama with a similar sense of tone. When Maura said that line in the pilot about how selfish her kids are, it made me tear up. What a great performance.
I’m curious if this was approached as a 10-episode movie, or if this has the potential for a 2nd season.
I Loved it. Watched all episodes and wanted more.
As much as I love, love, LOVE Jeffrey Tambor, I did not like this show at all. It was flat, uninteresting, overblown, and vainglorious. None of the people in this show are likable in the least, and I didn’t care about what happened to any of them. Then I found out that Jill Soloway was behind this, and suddenly the awfulness and unwatchability of the show made complete sense. Complete waste of my time.
This is one of the best things I have ever seen on my TV. Stunning work from the cast. I have found that I have fallen in love with this wonderfully dysfunctional family- I especially love the three siblings together. Jeffery Tambor and Gabby Hoffman are especially terrific but everyone is wonderful. Great stuff,
Just seen the whole season and I have to say that you really have to be in a depressed almost catatonic mood to watch this series. All the sex and arguing and angst and people going on about how self centred and miserable they are is a chore at times.
I can see why critics love this show, it is an honest examination of people whose lives did not turn out the way it was supposed to because they could never truly be themselves. And the consequences left confused and unhappy children who responded by experimenting more than children their age should have.
But as my good friend Andy Dufrain once said…a little hope goes a long way. I think this show like rectify enjoys misery too much and goes too far in that direction.
That is cool, no doubt that is awesome, but I needed a little more from them. Even Bojack pulled back from its nadir and offered a little bit of hope for season 2.
Well done though, I loved Bradley Whittford.
Best of the fall? Sure, but that’s like saying the first season of “The Sopranos” was the best HBO series on Sunday nights. Huge understatement. I’ve seen the whole first season and this is as rich and revolutionary as anything that’s ever been on TV — not because of its treatment of gender and sexuality but because of its exquisitely nuanced characters and melancholy comedic tone. And you’re right: It really is more about damaged, dysfunctional parents and children than it is about the belated blossoming of a transgender person. That’s just one of many subtle shades in the show’s palette.
Jeffrey Tambor can do anything. I want to see a feature with Hank Kingsley, George Bluth, Sr., and Maura Pfefferman as the primary characters. With Tambor’s judge from “The Good Wife” in a supporting role. Hey, “Orphan Black” shows the technology is here. Put it in the service of the great Jeffrey Tambor!
I loved the show because
1) it takes us into the life of someone who lived as a man but really felt like a woman without being preachy
2) it made me think about what it would feel like to be in her shoes
3) it taught me the difference between transgender and cross dressing
4) the level of dysfunction in the family was thought provoking as well as humorous
5) it takes an overall very interesting look at gender in general….for example, the gay daughter’s husband is not as “masculine” in the traditional sense as her lesbian lover
6) even though i found the youngest daughter very very annoying, i miss this entire family now that I have finished the episodes
7) there is a thread of human love for one another regardless of circumstances running through this narrative
The characters, situations, dialogue, family dynamics, and dramatic flow reminded me so much of Bedford Falls productions such as “thirtysomething,” “My So-Called Life,” “Relativity,” and “Once and Again.” Could Jille Soloway have meant this as an homage to Bedford Falls?
Sorry — it’s Jill Soloway.
Great “intro/review” Watched the whole thing in one sitting (lazy me, but hey I ran a 10k and needed some chill time) . It’s BRILLIANT!
When every character is both dysfunctional and unlikeable, it is neither entertaining nor enlightening. Just painful. I am happy for those who found it worthwhile.
just finished watching the last 4 episodes in a binge session–and now just read your review and the 31 comments. yes, the characters are extremely annoying and over-drawn but what great ensemble acting–they really seem like an LA middle class Jewish family…no one holds back in anyway. The most likable character was the rabbi. I also appreciated the Jewish inflection which added to my enjoyment–from the burlesque bringing a huge jar of mustard for the shiva to the more serious–showing the dressing/honoring of Ed’s corpse in a traditional tahara sequence.
I’am watching ep.1 now. So the dad is a trans. So? Who cares? This is boring as hell.
Wow! My first comment got deleted because I find the show super boring?? Welcome USSR!