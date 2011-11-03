Review: AMC’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ a by-the-numbers Western

Early in the new Western drama “Hell on Wheels,” which debuts Sunday night at 10 on AMC, railroad magnate Thomas “Doc” Durant gives a flowery speech to potential investors about how the construction of a trans-continental railroad would help fulfill America’s manifest destiny. He is eloquent, he is insistent, and as played by actor Colm Meaney, could not be more obviously full of it.
Yet despite the clear performance cues, that scene is immediately followed by one where Doc admits to a confidante that “It’s all horsecrap” shoveled into a room of gullible fools.
While the AMC original series brand is still relatively young, most of its shows, whether great (“Mad Men”), bad (“The Killing”) or in between (“Rubicon”) act like they want their audience to really think about what they’re seeing, and to read between the lines whenever possible. (“The Walking Dead” defies this pattern, but nobody expects deep thoughts from a zombie show.) In that one scene shift, “Hell on Wheels” establishes itself as a show that will spell out everything because it doesn’t expect its audience to put in much mental effort.
That seems appropriate, in that “Hell on Wheels” itself is a show that puts in the absolute minimum amount of effort to do what it wants to do. It’s adequate – certainly no more and probably no less – and seems content with that.
Were you to tell me that someone was making a basic cable drama about the building of the Union Pacific Railroad, I could pretty much picture every detail of “Hell on Wheels” in my head – and the ones I couldn’t are where the show just cribs from “Deadwood.”
We pick up not long after the end of the Civil War, and former Confederate soldier – who freed his slaves a year before the war, yet still fought for the South as a matter of honor, because that’s just how he rolls – Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) is stalking and killing a group of men who done him wrong during the War. His elaborate quest for revenge ultimately leads him to Council Bluffs, Iowa, where the Union Pacific is making slow and unsteady progress out west. Along the way, he encounters freed slave Elam (Common), Irish immigrant brothers Mickey (Phil Burke) and Sean (Ben Essler), crusading preacher Nathaniel Cole (Tom Noonan) and racist foreman Mr. Johnson (Ted Levine), among others.
Mount has carved out a modest career being professionally handsome, but he’s actually solid here as a squinty Clint Eastwood type who lets his sidearm do the talking for him. And he works well opposite Common, who’s made one of the more convincing rapper-to-actor transitions of late.
The real disappointment is Meaney, the reliable veteran who somehow fails to convince either when Doc Durant is supposed to be a menacing villain or charismatic hustler. It’s a performance that’s somehow hammy and flat at the same time, as if neither Meaney nor the show’s producers (it was created by brothers Joe and Tony Gayton) could decide exactly what he should be doing in micro or macro.
The pilot episode climaxes with Doc delivering a long, strange monologue in which he announces his willingness to be a villain, and explains that “history is written by the zebra, for the zebra.” At first we’re not sure to whom he is making these odd points, until we realize that he’s talking to no one. It is, in other words, not unlike the speeches that “Deadwood” regularly asked Ian McShane to deliver as Al Swearengen – except “Deadwood” had the wit to have Al deliver them to a busy prostitute, or else a decapitated Indian head so that it seemed only slightly eccentric rather than being shoehorned in because the writers had a colorful bit of rhetoric and nowhere logical to put it.
Doc’s propensity for speechifying – without somehow revealing anything interesting about himself – is one of many ways in which he unfortunately comes off as a poor man’s Swearengen, and it’s uncanny (and unfortunate) how many other elements of “Hell on Wheels” seem like cheap imitation “Deadwood.” You have Cullen as the clenched, quick-to-anger hero, and not being as impressive at it as Seth Bullock. Filling the Alma Garret role as the fiercely independent recent widow who’s destined to fall into bed with our clenched hero is Dominique McElligott as Lily Bell, whose surveyor husband dies in the premiere. (And unlike Alma, who was in a marriage of convenience and eager to move on, Lily is shown to be wildly in love with her husband, which makes her quick flirtation with Mr. Bohannon seem all the more forced.) Noonan’s Reverend Cole makes a less favorable impression than did Deadwood preacher Reverend Smith(*), while the entrepenurial Irish brothers collectively add up to slightly less than one Sol Starr. In one episode, Durant even starts dictating wholly exaggerated and/or invented details of a news story to a credulous reporter, much as Swearengen so often did with Deadwood newspaperman A.W. Merrick.
(*) Also, boo to the Gayton brothers for failing to put Noonan (who was The Tooth Fairy in “Manhunter”) and Levine (who was Buffalo Bill in “Silence of the Lambs”) in a scene together. Not quite as egregious as Jenna Fischer guest-hosting “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” and not crossing paths with Lucy Davis (who played her counterpart on the British “Office”), but still a waste of an obvious team-up.
Now, certain Western tropes are inescapable – Bullock, for instance, wasn’t a new invention but a commentary on that archetype – and I can’t necessarily knock “Hell on Wheels” for, say, having a bluegrass theme song that at times sounds very similar to the “Deadwood” title tune. But the new show evokes the old one so frequently, and always as an inferior copy, that it does itself no favors. These are mostly cardboard cut-outs of the familiar types, even if they’re sometimes well-acted cut-outs.
The one real spark of originality arrives in the second episode, when we meet Doc Durant’s chief of security, Tor Gundersen, better known as The Swede. Played by Christopher Heyerdahl (sci-fi fans will recognize him from shows like “Stargate: Atlantis” and “Sanctuary”), The Swede is tall and pasty and otherworldly, and always acting like he’s in on some private joke. (He’s actually Norwegian, but doesn’t mind that no one seems to know the difference.) Like Cullen, The Swede carries his own Civil War scars, and the scene in the second episode where he explains the kind of “immoral mathematics” he learned at Andersonville is among the few times “Hell on Wheels” feels like it has any business being on the same channel as “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad.”
But that’s a great performance and character in search of a more adventurous show. Mostly, “Hell on Wheels” seems to have learned everything it knows about the Old West from other Westerns. Everything and everyone is exactly what you expect, and the show tries to spell out anything that might be the least bit confusing. There’s a running storyline involving Joseph (Eddie Spears), a Cheyenne tribesman converted to Christianity by Reverend Cole. He frequently crosses paths with his angry relatives – his father is, of course, played by Wes Studi – and they always converse in English, even when no white people are around. Why? Someone was worried viewers wouldn’t want to deal with only a few minutes of subtitles at a time would be the only logical guess.
And yet here’s the thing: I’ve seen five episodes of this show and I imagine I’m going to at least watch the rest of the first season. It’s not quite good (other than The Swede), but it’s also not especially bad (though it has occasional terrible moments), and I’m a sucker for Westerns. And that may ultimately be what AMC is banking on. Its original programming boom started not with “Mad Men,” but with the Western miniseries “Broken Trail,” which won four Emmys and broke ratings records for the channel. All of AMC’s shows have been chosen to be compatible with some part of the channel’s film library, and they’ve always done a brisk business in horse operas.
They don’t need the cowboy equivalent of “Mad Men” in order to have a hit show; they need something that looks convincing enough in a Stetson, spurs and a gunbelt. It needs just good enough, which is what “Hell on Wheels” is.
‘”The Walking Dead” defies this pattern, but nobody expects deep thoughts from a zombie show.’
Eh, speak for yourself. The book is certainly “deep” on a lot of levels, maybe not like Mad Men, but certainly on how it looks at people, what they’re capable of, how stress/duress changes people, the creation of a whole new civilization, if it’s even worth surviving in such a world, questions of who the real monster is, the zombies or the people who fell to savages the moment things got rough, etc., etc. Sure, the show is not that far along, however I think it could be and if it follows suit with the books (or even the themes already present in the show), I think there is possibility for some depth.
So, folly though it may be, I actually DO expect something a bit deep from a zombie show. A good one at least.
-Cheers
I was coming here to comment with almost word for word what you just said. Zombies in and of themselves aren’t interesting, but the questiosn they bring up about humanity and life and death are incredibly interesting. Likewise all the things about society, community-building, the monsters within vs without, how people you never would have been friends with in regular life are suddenly your closest allies, etc. That’s all fascinating, deep philosophical stuff that pretty much only the post-apocalyptic genres, be they with spaceship refugees from a destroyed planet or zombiepocalypse survivors, can tackle. (Lost also sometimes got into this; Terra Nova has the potential to but refuses to be anything interesting).
You are describing the show The Walking Dead wants to be, and arguably should or could be, but (sadly) is not.
Dongately – Exactly. A mediocre show that has a lot of potential is still just a mediocre show at the end of the day. If it fulfills that potential? Great. But if it’s just you (the audience) thinking of all these interesting plot points and themes a show could be exploring, you’re giving it too much credit.
@Alice
Dongately & Phil . . . Perhaps. While I personally like Walking Dead and think it is pretty good, I will confess I am bringing a lot of those themes and ideas (not to mention the stuff from the comics that really stuck with me.
That said, I DO think there is still some depth and personal drama to The Walking Dead. Even more so, I grate at the blanket-station notion that “nobody expects deep thoughts from a zombie show.” Or any kind of show/movie/book/etc. Heck, I found a lot of depth and character growth in Scott Pilgrim. I think there are a lot of pretty good themes brought up, some of which could be elaborated on, and think that people either A) DO look for some depth even in shows about zombies, and definitely B) overwhelmingly appreciate depth in media, zombie-based or otherwise, whenever it shows up.
-Cheers
TNC at the Atlantic has been talking about how tiresome the idea of a noble, aggrieved Confederate like this one is, both as historical revisionism and as a cliche. And now that he’s pointed it out, it does indeed bother me even though I really want to enjoy this show.
Yeah, I’m a foreigner and I’ve never understood why American pop culture was so pro-Confederate. It even made it tougher for me to enjoy Firefly.
Three thoughts:
1) If you haven’t seen Deadwood, then Hell on Wheels is going to have exponentially more value to you … and vice versa.
2) Colm Meaney’s character is dreadful – so over the top and a stereotype to a ridiculous degree.
3) Would it be wrong for me to say that this seems like a more spoiler-filled review than usual?
Jon, on #3, I don’t think so. This is about the level of detail I would usually give about a show with a lot of characters in a strange new world. The only thing I wrestled with was Lily’s husband, and the way he’s introduced makes it clear he’s not long for this world.
I’d just like to point out that my family is from Council Bluffs, and I don’t remember hearing about any of this stuff. I call shenanigans!
I’m also a sucker for westerns and I’ve been looking forward to this show. But Alan’s review indicates that “Hell on Wheels” will be pretty much what I was expecting. Unlike Alan, I don’t think Common is a good actor (and I’m a big fan of his several of his earlier music albums) so my enthusiasm for the show was tempered by his casting.
That said, because I do love westerns, I will likely watch the show unless it proves to be terrible. It would have been incredibly unfair to this show to expect another “Deadwood.”
Is this whole Hell on Wheels vs. Deadwood thing going to be a constant theme for this shows reviews? Id rather just read about the show, not how it fails to live up to a show Ive never seen.
Unfortunately, it invites the comparisons – over and over. If you’ve seen Deadwood, it’s impossible to not see the many people and plot points that are copying it.
But as I don’t plan to do extended write-ups every week, you don’t need to worry about me hitting that point over and over going forward.
@tim, top 3 of all time?, the writing of the show is comparable to modern rap. Instead of having conversations that mean something, everything is just curse words. I understand fully that some characters might talk that way (no problem with that), but all? Thats why Breaking Bad will be the top when its all over, instead of inserting pointless words to fill up the script, it has some of the best writing on television and this is on network tv
@ Bob. That’s such an asinine comment it’s hard to know where to begin. Deadwood has some of the best written poetical, and period appropriate dialogue ever written. If you’re not seeing past the swear words to the lexicon and cadence you’re missing the forest for the trees.
Understanding that opinions vary, Bob’s comment about Deadwood’s dialogue meaning nothing is subjectively wrong. Fair play to dislike it, but saying it’s meaningless is incorrect.
Also, Breaking Bad is not on network TV.
And, of course, I meant ‘objectively.’ Maybe ’empirically’ would have worked even better. Maybe I just suck.
@will. The only asinine comment is you stating that Deadwood had period appropriate language. Do some research on what lexicon means please. Swearing is fine with me, my favorite shows are Sopranos and The Wire. These shows have accurate depictions of language in our society. This period piece not so much. Putting people down on opinons and not facts are embarassing, learn some facts.
@Bob
But David Milch has repeatedly stated why he used the language that he did on Deadwood. It was so a modern audience could understand the intention of the characters speaking the words. There would have been little-to-no impact if Al Swearengen was walking around saying “dagnabbit” or the like.
And has already been said, I have no problem if you don’t like “Deadwood.” That’s why we all have opinions. I love “The Wire” (my favorite show of all time) and “Breaking Bad” (my current favorite, and it could possibly move up to as high as #2) but I will defend “Deadwood” for having the best dialogue of any show I’ve ever seen.
@Bob: specifically what Milch has said about the cursing on Deadwood is that, in a setting like that — a completely lawless town that wasn’t even legal (on Indian land) — where every sh*tbird around came for a quick score, it was the characters’ way of saying, ‘don’t f— with me.’ It makes perfect sense, even if you hold that it isn’t historically accurate (which is very arguable). In fact, the cursing feels right once you get past the shock of it, and is woven beautifully into the dialogue. I can’t imagine Deadwood without it, and you are cheating yourself if you don’t open your mind and give it (the show) a try because you can’t get past that. I love Breaking Bad, and it’s definitely in my top 5, but I have just rewatched Deadwood for the 4th time, and it’s my all-time number one, because of the characters. Just beautiful and heartbreaking and hilarious and complex as any that have ever graced the screen. It is without a doubt one of the greatest shows ever, with the Sopranos, the Wire, BB and Mad Men.
@BOB, dude, Deadwood has some of the best dialogue ever put to the screen. It’s Shakespearean. You may not like the curse words, but the way they are woven in is pure genius. As a wordsmith, and a fan of the language, I find the writing in Deadwood mystifying.
The dialogue in Deadwood is fan-fuckin-tastic, and anyone who disagrees sucks cock by choice.
NOT a TWD fan and won’t bother with this, though “The Swede” sounds sweet, I’m not one to wade through all that probable crap for a diamond.
As for a Western, I was under the impression, I guess misguided, that that is what JUSTIFIED is. Certainly seems so to me.
I would absolutely call Justified a Western in contemporary drag.
Archetypally, “Justified” is 100 percent a Western…
-Daniel
Kentucky is not ‘western’.
Outer-space isn’t exactly the American west, but that doesn’t make Firefly any less of a Western. Or Star Wars, for that matter. As Daniel implies, Western tropes and archetypes are so heavily embedded in American culture that they pop up in stories with various settings.
I didn’t know that Tom Noonan was in this until I read this review. Guess I need to stop relying on Wikipedia to find out who’s in upcoming TV series. He’s an actor I’ve really grown to like lately.
I had high expectations for this when I first heard about it, but they have been lowered a lot in recent months. I’m not really expecting anything now — I even skipped parts of this review so I go in as blind as possible.
Plus, a friend of mine was an extra in the Pilot, so I have to watch it to look out for him.
Bo-Gus!
I had this lined up to watch. I guess I’ll skip it. Good lookin’ out, SepDUB.
He Sepinwalled it for us!
It’s pretty awful that Hell on Wheels will probably have a larger audience than Deadwood ever did. And because AMC spends hundreds of thousands of dollars on “awards screeners” aka gift baskets for awards voters, this show will probably get tons of nominations. I can’t wait for critics to start calling this show “better than Deadwood”. How long until AMC is producing shows about prohibition or medieval fantasy series? Maybe a horse racing series for AMC around the corner?
If you won’t be reviewing this show every week then save room for Luck. First episode premiers early in a few weeks and then it’s off to the races for real. Hopefully the CEO cesspool boardroom at HBO doesn’t take the axe to Luck like they did with Deadwood.
In gambling terms, I’d say that “Will Sepinwall be reviewing the new HBO drama created by David Milch and starring Dustin Hoffman and Nick Nolte?” is off the board.
Haha, yeah its completely off the board. Sepinwall reviewed every episode of John From Cincinnati – there’s no way he’s skipping Luck
Hmm…
I know this probably seems like a tough thought experiment but as someone who’s never seen ‘Deadwood’ do you think the show might be better to me since I won’t be comparing the two constantly?
Definitely should have read the other comments first, sorry about that.
Seriously…find a friend who has them, rent them, buy them, just get the box set for Deadwood. Even if you wait until after season one of Hell on Wheels. Deadwood is just too good to pass up. If you’re even remotely interested in a Western themed television show then you need to watch Deadwood.
Deadwood sounds like it might have been good, but finding out it was canceled before the story was resolved made me lose interest in ever watching it.
Ted, though the unfortunate early ending to Deadwood still rankles, the show still ends in a strangely appropriate way, and if you’re a fan of incredible writing, amazingly complex characters, and the kind of deep examination of the human spirit that we get in Breaking Bad, Sopranos, The Wire, then you have got to see Deadwood. An amazing, beautiful, brutal, hilarious, wonderful, potty-mouthed show.
Because the promos have been remarkably unexciting, I’d already figured Hell on Wheels wasn’t that great.
This was better when it was The Outlaw Josey Wales. In both cases, the Lost Cause mythology is grating.
I’m probably the only one who thought this, but as I’ve watched previews for Hell on Wheels, I thought Tom Caviezel was the lead character. I couldn’t quite figure out how he was going to do this along with Person of Interest. Thanks to Alan I now know Anson Mount is the lead….off to the IMDB to see if I’ve seen him in anything else. The name is not familiar to me.
Make that Jim Caviezel.
I have watched all the great shows: The Wire, Breaking Bad, the Sopranos but always put Deadwood on the back burner and never got into it. Now I’m excited because i’m going to watch Hell on Wheels AND THEN Deadwood so I think i’ll appreciate it more! Yeah for me. haha
“Not memorable” seals it in the “Ain’t watching” category for me. I’m not a big Western fan like you are, so a Western has to be *really* good to hold my interest. And the pro-Confederate slant rankles.
Weeks after and all that but just caught an episode on AMC. The show is no Deadwood but The Swede is worth a look.
His accent is great. Sounds just like my grandparents.
Alan Sepinwall you are just another expert critic who knows zero! I am sure you said sideways was one of the best movies in the past 20 years!
Hell On Wheels is it good or is it bad. Just check the ratings. My opinion counts just as much as the fool who wrote this review.
You can not compare a horror science fiction to a movie that is for the most part our countries history.
We all know what is going to happen to the Indians and the railroad. Its just the characters in the show and how well they play there parts.
I think it’s one of the best westerns I have seen to date, being 58 years old I have seen just about all of them LOL!
Again its just my opinion which is no better or worse then the clown who the review above!
Whatever slow start this series might have had in your and DF’s opinions, not in mine although it wasn’t quite as much a grabber that first season, it has IMO risen past being good to being one of the great TV westerns.
I measure that rise from the episode when “The Swede” escaped Bohannon’s hanging. At this point when it comes to TV addictions, I feel as sorry for those who do not follow HOW as I did for those who would tell me they had not seen Breaking Bad and had no interest in a tale of a high school teacher turned meth cooker.
Terrific acting, writing, direction, cinematography all around, and yet another great young actress (Kasha Kropinski) for the Emmys to ignore. Not that the acting generally has not been worthy of some Emmys notice otherwise. Korpinski just had a really great episode this past Saturday.
Definitely a worthy successor to Deadwood in its heyday as a great, great Western.
Ken