Review: AMC’s ‘Hell on Wheels’ returns for season 2

It has been five years since AMC’s introduced the world to “Mad Men,” and more than four since the channel debuted “Breaking Bad.” That is arguably the greatest one-two punch ever from a TV network just getting into the drama game (HBO has “The Sopranos” on its side, but the two AMC dramas are close enough to that, and easily ahead of “Oz”), and it’s set the bar absurdly – and probably unfairly – high for the AMC original dramas that have followed it.
Since we first met Don Draper and Walter White, AMC has had a noble failure in the spy thriller “Rubicon,” a huge commercial success but uneven artistic one in “The Walking Dead, a show that invited an enormous backlash in “The Killing” and, most recently, “Hell on Wheels,” which was greeted last summer by many critics (myself included) as, at best, “Deadwood” Lite.
Though some of these shows have occasionally approached the lofty creative heights of the first two, none have consistently been in that neighborhood. It’s entirely possible that some upcoming AMC show or shows could live up to that standard – HBO, after all, has come back from its post-“Sopranos” fallow period with “Game of Thrones,” “Boardwalk Empire,” “Girls,” etc. – but for now it’s probably wiser to judge each new entry on its own merits, and not on whether it’s a fitting successor to the work of Matt Weiner, Vince Gilligan and company.
So when I sat down to watch the first pair of episodes from “Hell on Wheels” season 2 (it premieres tonight at 9), I did my best to put thoughts of “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” (and, for that matter, “Deadwood”) out of my mind and simply ask whether I would be more excited about this show if it had debuted on TNT, A&E, or any of a number of other basic cable channels playing the drama game.
And the answer was a qualified yes. It’s a solid, meat-and-potatoes example of a genre (Westerns) I’ve always had a soft spot for – no more, and no less. And that makes it a fine diversion for these late summer months, but perhaps not something to make time (and room on the DVR) for when the September deluge of original programming starts.
In the interests of full disclosure, I only made it about two-thirds of the way through the first “Hell on Wheels” season; whatever momentum I felt to keep watching it went away after it took a couple weeks off over Christmas. I had meant to catch up before the new season began, but other tasks kept getting in the way, and suddenly I found myself at a screening of these first two new episodes playing catch-up, with the help of a few friendly AMC execs.
In my absence, I had missed a number of significant changes among the central characters: Civil War vet Cullen Bohannon (Anson Mount) has left the Union Pacific railroad, and tabled his quest for revenge against the Union soldiers who murdered his wife, new widow Lily Bell (Dominique McElliogtt) has taken up with corrupt railroad baron Doc Durant (Colm Meaney), freed slave Elam Ferguson (Common) has come into a position of more authority, and there’s been a near-total role reversal between immigrant brothers Sean (Ben Essler) and Mickey (Phil Burke) and their nemesis The Swede (Christopher Heyerdahl), who has gone from being Durant’s feared enforcer to a disgraced Shakespearean fool.
For the most part, I was able to follow all of this, which is a plus or a minus, depending on your point of view – much of the success of USA’s breezier line of dramas comes from how easy they are to pick up after missing several episodes – and the presence of longtime “Breaking Bad” writer John Shiban as the new showrunner had me hoping for a substantial improvement.
But “Hell on Wheels” in season 2 is more or less what “Hell on Wheels” was in season 1. It’s serviceable. It’s beautiful to look at; the one noted area of improvement from when I stopped watching is how well the show has begun to photograph the Calgary terrain that’s standing in for the American Midwest. There are a number of interesting performances, and several other actors who are at least well-used (playing up, for instance, Mount’s strong physical presence). And it moves at a nice clip.
Most of the characters, though, are still thin and unengaging, even in their new stations. There’s depth, shading and a perverse sense of humor in the way The Swede is written (and in the way Heyerdahl, deservedly promoted from guest star to regular cast this season, plays him), and in the scenes where he’s paired with Tom Noonan as the drunken Reverend Cole, “Hell on Wheels” feels like a show that aspires to something grander than just good enough. But The Swede was the exception last season, as well, and the characters around him feel no richer, or like people whose stories are worth following beyond any innate interest in Westerns and the tropes of the genre.
And some of those stories seem to be moving in circles, even as the railroad itself keeps moving forward (albeit at a slower pace than Doc Durant would like). Without giving too much of the plot away, much of this season’s first two episodes feels like the show repeating a conflict from early last season; the motivations may have changed, but the end result is the same.
So, no, “Hell on Wheels” does not seem like it’s on a trajectory to the level of some of its AMC compatriots. But it also isn’t really trying to be, and it’s successful enough at achieving its own more modest goals.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I made through the first season and you could see they were potentially trying to steer characters in different directions. The hope being that it would allow for a better show moving forward. You really hit the nail on the head. It’s a decent show that just feels like it could be something more, something better. Of course, as a big fan of Deadwood, it’s hard to watch Hell on Wheels without drawing comparisons. Still, I’m ready to watch season 2.
Anson Mount as Roland Deschain! Needs to happen.
Is this going to be a 13-episode season or just 10 like the first one?
My problem with the first season was the really bad dialogue (and perhaps direction) given to the actors so that they gave laughably bad performances (McElliogtt, Meaney, Common). Funny thing is I was catching up on the show at the gym without sound, just closed captions, and remarkably, the show was much more engaging. The one actor who worked was Anson Mount. As I recall, he wasn’t a big talker, so he had to do much of his acting through his facial expressions, eyes, and even his stance.
I’d argue FX belongs on the list of networks that made a strong brand impression with their first few shows (the Shield followed by Nip/Tuck and Rescue Me, which at least started out as strong shows)
Nip/Tuck and Rescue Me had their moments, but even in their first seasons weren’t remotely in a class with the early HBO shows or Mad Men/Breaking Bad.
Oh man, The Shield…soooo good. Probably the best first original series that any network has ever had. Better than Mad Men and Oz (both of which I love) IMO. Honestly, I’d put it one notch under The Wire as my favorite show ever.
that’s fair. I was just reflecting that, with ‘the Shield’, FX seemed to be announcing itself as a destination network for serious drama, which it has probably maintained better than AMC, in terms of batting average (though of course they’d be even better had they not passed on BB)
It may not be as good as Deadwood, overall, but I am very happy to see it back. One of the best shows on television but unfortunately the Western genre is no longer in vogue so it’s hard to imagine a growth in the audience. Milch faced this and was able to spice Deadwood up with nudity and dressed its language up in a pretentious theory that denizens of the West inhabited a rough land with language as foul as the streets. Psychobabble sufficient to allow viewers to flatter themselves that they were enjoying ground-breaking television with intellectual verve.
Deadwood was good television; but mostly because of the actors and the overall story. Hell on Wheels doesn’t have the crutch of nudity and poetic profanity but it has demonstrated the falseness of Milch’s other rationale: that without the profanity he’d need to have people talk like Yosemette Sam to achieve authentic alliterative dialogue.
There’s plenty of good dialogue in Hell on Wheels and as I’ve mentioned before, there is simply no scale to adjudicate a claim that Deadwood is linguistically more authentic than HOW. For my taste as a result HOW manages to never feel over-the-top. On the other hand, it also has not yet built a story with characters as compelling as the archetypes as we saw in Deadwood. Let’s hope the story can continue to improve and that AMC may find success in this risky venture.
Why hate on OZ and you sort of forgot about Six Feet Under as a great post-Sopranos show