Review: AMC’s ‘The Walking Dead’ returns strong for season 2

When last we left Rick Grimes, the weary hero of AMC’s zombie apocalypse drama “The Walking Dead,” he and his friends and family had just escaped the exploding headquarters for the Centers for Disease Control, not long after learning that the odds of a cure for the zombie plague were somewhere between slim and none. Rick and company hit the road, uncertain of what to do next, or even if the fight to stay alive was still worth it.
Though the moment wasn’t intended as a metaphor for the state of the series, it sure seemed like one during the long, strange hiatus between the end of season 1 and the season 2 premiere. (The 90-minute episode premieres Sunday night at 9.) That first season was run by Frank Darabont, who had spent years trying to turn Robert Kirkman’s comic book into a TV series, who had written and directed the show’s masterful pilot episode, and whose presence and creative influence was so important that AMC only produced six episodes in that first season because that was all the room Darabont had on his schedule. And then midway through production of season 2 – and only a few days after Darabont had represented the show in front of 4000 giddy fans at the San Diego Comic-Con – Darabont was out. Some reports suggested he quit, others said he was fired, and there were even conflicting accounts as to why in either case – with a fight over the show’s budget being the most frequently-cited cause.
Regardless, here was a show that was the biggest hit in AMC history, one that seemed poised to do even better in its second season now that more episodes could be made and everyone knew how the material worked on-screen, and all of a sudden the whole thing blew up in the way that the CDC turned out not to be the perfect refuge Rick (Andrew Lincoln) was hoping for.
But whatever impact Darabont’s absence will have on “The Walking Dead” – if any, given that the rest of his team (including Kirkman himself writing the season premiere, and former number two man Glen Mazzara taking the reins) is still in place – will come later in the season. I’ve seen the season’s first two episodes, and even knowing what I know about the backstage issues, they left me feeling more confident about the series than I actually did for most of the first season.
Because the thing about that first season is this: the pilot was fantastic, and there were 2 or 3 other episodes that were solid but had problems, and then there were a few other episodes that were pretty lousy. Darabont wanted to deviate from the comics at times so hardcore fans wouldn’t know exactly what to expect, but the new characters were either problematic (Michael Rooker’s cartoonish backwoods bigot Merle) or forgettable (IroneE Singleton’s T-Dog), and of the major plot detours, one (Rick comes across a nursing home being guarded by a Latino street gang) was silly and the other (Rick takes the survivors to the CDC) interesting but rushed. The zombie makeup work by Greg Nicotero and his team was incredible to look at, several of the performances were strong, as were some of the action sequences, but mostly what “The Walking Dead” had in its first season was a lot of unrealized potential traveling in many directions at once.
And the opening of season 2 seems more focused, and just plain stronger than the great bulk of that first batch of episodes.
We pick up not long after the CDC fiasco, and though Rick has plans on heading to Fort Benning to see what remains of the military, post-apocalyptic life – in this case, a highway traffic snarl of cars that were either abandoned or are still occupied by their dead, rotting drivers – gets in the way. The group tries to make the best of it, scavenging the cars for supplies, engine parts for the mobile home driven by Dale (Jeffrey DeMunn), but as with everything in their nightmarish new existence, nothing goes according to plan, and there’s action, suspense, and plain old terror aplenty.
Thanks to our zombie friends, the group we’re following is down to a manageable number now, and that allows the show to go a bit more in depth with whoever’s left. The center of the show remains the awkward love triangle between Rick, wife Lori (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Rick’s cop partner Shane (Jon Bernthal) – the latter two hooked up when they thought Rick was dead – but we get more interaction between Dale and Andrea (Laurie Holden) as she grieves her dead sister, Merle’s brother Daryl (Norman Reedus) becomes more character than caricature, and even Shane himself seems like a much more complicated person than he was throughout season 1. And though Lincoln’s Southern accent remains the worst in an ensemble full of shaky ones (possibly because, as an Englishman, his has the furthest to travel?), his overall performance – the way his face captures the burden of not only living in this hellish existence, but having to be responsible for the survival of others – remains extremely strong.
Yet even as we get to know the characters better, the show itself seems as stripped-down as the group of survivors. With the CDC and a cure out of the picture, the show’s now an unapologetic pulp thriller. The focus is entirely on whatever situation the group is facing at the moment – the unexpected arrival of a zombie “herd,” a medical emergency, or someone going lost in the woods – and everything else falls away. And that tunnel vision winds up making the show feel much richer than it did for much of the first season. If all anyone making or watching the show cares about is this situation, right here, right now, it becomes better-executed and more intense. There’s no deeper meaning here most of the time – and, in fact, the handful of scenes where characters stand around and talk about civilization and faith and other big questions tend to be the weakest moments – and that’s okay, because sometimes you just want to watch people hide from zombies.
Can the show maintain this level of execution once we get to the post-Darabont episodes? On the one hand, Darabont was responsible for by far the best episode of the series to date. On the other, he was also the man in charge for a lot of the bumpier parts of that first season. A TV show is a huge collaborative enterprise, and this isn’t like trying to continue, say, “The Sopranos” without David Chase and his encyclopedic knowledge of the Jersey suburbs and all the family incidents that inspired the show. It’s a toss-up.
Like Rick Grimes, all I can do is focus on what lies directly in front of me, and the here and now of “The Walking Dead” looks very good.
Two thoughts:
First, it is sad to see AMC not work things out with Darabont. Sure, he sounds difficult to deal with. However, he seemed incredibly passionate about the series, seemed to be just the right fit for it, and his difficulty was in making what was already literally AMC’s biggest hit, EVER, even better. I understand they want to keep the budget from getting out of hand. However, they will probably be questioned for a while on taking that stance, and firing (or at least losing) the showrunner that spearheaded their biggest hit show ever. Strange move. Kirkman’s involved, and Darabont’s replacement has his blessing, so hopefully the show can remain great. I suppose only time will tell on that.
Second, I’m curious how much they are going to follow the arc of the comics. I am not quite as much concerned with them following every last detail. However, I am eager to see if they can plow into the depths of the characters like the comic does, and perhaps even more interesting if they will avoid pulling punches like the comic. Without going into spoiler territory, some terrible, terrible stuff goes on, and Kirkman seems to do such a great job of making humans out to be the real monsters (the zombies are just dead/undead beings doing what their infected minds tell them to do, but the survivors are calculating and therefore worse for doing these terrible things). Kirkman also does a great job with making everybody seem vulnerable. In the comic, a lot of characters die, some that I really, really liked. Although I’m sure some are probably untouchable (presumably Rick is not going anywhere anytime soon), but you really feel nobody is safe and could either be killed, maimed, or otherwise have their lives ruined at just about any time.
-Cheers
Honestly (and assuming Alan’s comic spoiler rule is still in full effect) I don’t believe they’re going to be taking Carl as dark as in the comic. Even when we’re talking about cable, I really think that’s a place AMC would say “are you effing HIGH?”
Whoa. That was a kick in the teeth. Although there was a little stretching out to make it make 90 minutes, a very solid opening.
I felt like the religious reflection in the church was maybe not earned yet, needed to be a little later in this new season for my taste.
Bleak, tense and engaging. What else can I ask for on Sunday night. Welcome back into my tv world AMC. Lets never speak of The Killing…
Hey Craig, you’re probably right. I’ll keep it comic-spoiler-free as well since, well, people should really read that book too. But yeah, there is stuff that goes on in the comic (especially with Carl, but with Rick and Lori as well) that I just think AMC would like to avoid. The show is very good, and it’s not like they have not already done some interesting and terrifying things in their own right with characters, however I think it will probably be a hard sell to go all-out like it does in the books. Maybe I’m wrong, however I think it will try to maintain the status quo more and take fewer chances than the comic does.
Still, thus far the series has been very good and I am glad they kept it as close to the books as they have (in feel and largely in plot, obvious storyline/character changes aside) yet as individual enough to not be redundant. Hopefully it stays great.
-Cheers
You do realize Josh, that extra 30 minutes was all commercials? I timed them as I thought the advert breaks were coming rather frequently. They ran 4 minutes of ads every 6 minutes. OMG, I can’t wait for the season 2 dvds as i’m rather tired of advertising being forced down my throat.
That’s an encouraging review! I love this show for all it can be. And I recognize all its faults. So, glad to see some of them have been addressed. This has been a long, painful wait. I can’t believe it’s finally here!
Will you (or you and Dan via the podcast) discuss “The Talking Dead”? I’m curious to know what you think about AMC’s attempt at this. Do you plan to watch it?
So glad to read that it looks good! I can’t wait :)
I’m always amused (both here and on the podcast) when you trash Andrew Lincoln’s accent. I actually live in Atlanta — a few blocks from the theater that stood in for the CDC, in fact — and his accent sounds fine to me. It’s not perfect, but he hits the primary beats. Of course, YMMV since accents are so subjective. Southern accents are particularly tough because even 100% authentic twangs might sound cheesy and fake to someone who isn’t from around here – just like how I’d have a hell of a time trying to determine whether an actor’s NY accent was correct or an abomination. :)
Whatever the case, I have no problems with Lincoln’s and Callies’ accents (though Bernthal’s can be a bit iffy to my ear!)
That’s funny, Alanna, because I’m a fellow Atlantan who thought the same thing as I read this. I think Lincoln’s accent is solid. He speaks very deliberately but I attribute that to the character, a tense, careful man that has had maybe two minutes of screen time where he relaxes even a little.
Bernthal’s is a little rough but no one is at Nic Cage-Con Air level at all.
Love having the show in my backyard and I can’t wait to see a more taut suspenseful version of it this season based on Alan’s great review.
I’m wondering how many people just assume on some level that Lincoln’s accent must be “wrong” because he’s English? (Which works in the other direction too – just ask Gillian Anderson every time she plays in Englishwoman.)
His character is suppoed to be from Kentucky, not Georgia, so you thinking he sounds like one of your neighbors doesn’t help.
Personally, I’m back in on this show since AMC/DirecTv decided to offer the show in HD. Regrettably, that happened after BREAKING BAD ended, which meant I didn’t get the benefit of seeing what Michael Slovis intended with a lot of his shots. But, I think this show in HD will benefit it immensely. So, I’m in to see what it will do, and what it will look like.
Breaking Bad was in HD on Directv, I think it started about halfway through the season. I happened across it on accident one night.
I’m confused. Breaking Bad has been in HD on cable since, forever. Why wasn’t it in HD on Satellite?
The first episode of BB my DirecTV DVR recorded in HD was Salud–but I think they actually got AMCHD earlier than that. I had to manually change the Season Pass to record AMCHD rather than standard AMC, which was annoying.
Wow, that’s a lot of acronyms.
I think I’m gonna miss he premiere, anyone know when AMC plans on re-airing it? I’m assuming they will before next Sunday’s new episode, but was hoping to see it before. Any info is appreciated. Thanks!
Usually there are up to two re-airings even on the same night, though I’m not 100% on other airings during the week. Your best bet is to also check your cable provider’s On Demand selection, though those could lag behind up to a week.
I’ll probably tune in for the premiere, but I don’t know that I’ll stick around. I watched the whole first season–but it was only six episodes. And still it managed to destroy my ability to take the show very seriously because so many of the characters did so many very stupid things. It’s hard for me to take the zombie threat seriously when the characters don’t–and they don’t, based on how they behave, no matter what they say about it.
I don’t know how much of this is because it was written that way in the original graphic novels, but I don’t care much either. Stupid is as stupid does, whether it’s canon or Hollywood taking liberties with the story. Maybe Darabont’s departure will change that, but I don’t have high hopes.
Question for the group: Do I need to view season one (beyond the pilot) to appreciate season two? I don’t have time right now.
Also, Hitfix seems to have increased the vagueness of their captchas. I had to flip thru five to find one barely clear
Frankly, I’d recommend not viewing it, even if you did have the time.
I think you can jump right in without seeing season 1. You’ll quickly learn the characters, and just about everything else you need to know you can find in Alan’s review…like the love triangle for example. A lot of cool things happened in season 1 though, so if you get the time down the road, check it out.
The first season is only 6 episodes. And if you’ve already seen the pilot, then that’s 5. If you don’t have the time to watch 5 episodes, do you even have the time to catch new episodes of something. I’d recommend just recording the new episodes and catching up with the old ones. It won’t take very long, and it’s like you’d be trying to catch up with a prime time season that has 24 episodes. You probably CAN jump in and figure it out as you go, but there’s so few episodes in season 1, why not just watch them so you can enjoy the story as its meant to narratively unfold?
make that “it’s NOT like you’d be trying to catch up with a prime time season that has 24 episodes.” And of course, my second sentence should end in a question mark. Bad enough you can’t edit on most forums, but looks like there’s not even a way to delete my comment and repost it with corrects.
After watching the first season this week (you can read the review at Processed Media here: [wp.me]), I’m hesitantly excited for Sunday’s episode. There were some major problems with the writing and structure of the first season, but with a fresh team and a longer season, I’m hoping they will find their way out of the depths of shallow, one-noted zombie movies. Just because it’s the FIRST real zombie show, doesn’t mean its good yet.
Alan, I gotta ask: how did you feel about the way the females in the first season were portrayed? they basically shrug off the idea they were becoming dependent on men, constantly hide behind them, and to this point, haven’t done much but lay down with other men (and in the case of Lori, quite implausibly) and scream (why is Andrea such a weak character?) at the sight of zombies. Hoping they improve on this during the new season.
Lori I never really got a handle on from the comic but even if they only vaguely follow Andeas story arc she eventually becomes quite the bad-ass, maybe that’ll start by the end of the 2nd season?
Straight up zombie action, if well executed, is nice for a while but how long can that go on before it becomes tired? There has to be something more to this than that. They should be building toward SOMETHING.
Well the comic is *all* about character & story progression over non-stop zombie action, I expect we’ll get a similar balance on the show.
I agree. I got kind of bored by the 50 or 60 minute mark. How much running and hiding from zombies can you use to fill up the show?
I was expecting something a little more substantial than what we got, especially since it’s a season premiere and they had 90 minutes. For example, how about an answer to what the CDC scientist whispered in Rick’s ear last year, at the very least?
The dialogue is still very wooden. I don’t find myself caring as much about the characters as I did last year. And you would think they wouldn’t behave so stupidly at this point. Why was Andrea trying to put the gun together and making noise with a zombie on the other side of the door? The mother under the car needed to shut up without Lori having to put a hand over her mouth. and really, couldn’t the little girl have just stayed in the tree?
All and all I thought it was a disappointing premiere.
Just finished rewatching season 1 on blu ray and I now think episode 6, TS-16, was an exceptional example of dramatic television. The suspense, the emotion, most of the acting, and Bear McReary’s score were firing on all cylinders. Even the 2nd time, I found myself getting caught up in it. The only exception was the re-emergence of Chekov’s grenade, handed to Grimes by the woman. Would’ve been better if Rick still had it on his person. Really looking forward to season 2 tomorrow night.
Dumb Dumb Dumb. I like the show unitl the little girl “walked off” and they wasted one hour of my life looking for her. Then they took turns praying at some stupid church with autobells. Hos stupid is this. If Zombies are attracted to loud noises,why weren’t they there having a convention??? I watched the entire first season right before the new season started, and what a waste of time. This get’s one out of 10 stars.
x20
I enjoyed it. I don’t see why so many people have so many minor, nit-picky problems. I imagine most people see themselves as the hero of their own personal zombie apocalypse, making all the right decisions, when it’s likely they’d just end up part of the horde.
OK, I just watched the first episode of season 2, and I personally don’t see it as a solid start to the season. It seems overly heavy on the inter-character drama, seeming to force it into the story, while being extremely light on the logic of the characters’ actions, to the point of stupidity. It seems like their inconsistent and erratic behavior is written in just to get to some dramatic turn, and they keep acting like it’s OK to wander about unprepared for the hordes of walkers that they have to know are roaming around.
Here’s a few examples of what had me shaking my head about this episode: While everybody casually rummages through the cars on the highway, Rick and Dale spot walkers through binoculars/scope, watch in silence, then the walkers are all of a sudden 20 ft away. Rick hides Sofia rather than just run back to the safety of the others with her (these walkers are not fast). Rick comes back empty-handed, says it’s smarter if they all do a coordinated search tomorrow, which apparently consists of walking in single file together. Everybody waiting outside the tent, wondering what to do, until Rick thinks that Sofia’s mom should call out because ‘it might be best if she hears your voice first.’ (Just peek in the damn tent, Sofia would have been happy to see any of them at that point) At the church, everybody but Rick, Shane and the boy decide that they’re done looking for Sofia and decide to go back, despite Sofia’s mom being one of them.
I don’t know, it seems like a little kid wrote this stuff sometimes, and as much as I want to like this show, the stupid logic of it just turns me off. I’ll give the next few episodes a try and see if it gets any better, but my hopes are not high.
