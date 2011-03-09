Review: ‘American Idol’ surprisingly healthy at mid-season

For “American Idol,” it looks like so far, there really is life after Simon Cowell.
The top-rated show on TV entered its 10th season with many question marks: Would the ratings erosion of the last few years keep getting worse? After an underwhelming ninth season, and patchy groups of finalists in the years previous, was there enough undiscovered singing talent left to fuel the show? Would the star power of new judges Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler translate on a show that had made its own stars, and where previous big-name judge Ellen DeGeneres flamed out badly? And most of all, did the show work without Simon as the resident truth-teller?
And as the show prepares for the finals to begin tonight at 8 on FOX, things are looking surprisingly good, even though I still have some reservations about Tyler and J-Lo.
The ratings are down much less dramatically than feared – about 7% in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 year-old demographic – and on some nights, like last week’s results show that announced the 13 finalists, the numbers have actually been up over last year.
Those 13 finalists – particularly the 5 men voted through by the audience – seems at first glance to be the deepest and most diverse group the show has had since at least season 7 (the David vs. David match-up that first let contestants play instruments). There’s no obvious frontrunner yet – which is probably good for all involved, since the early favorite hasn’t won since Carrie Underwood back in season 4 – but there are a bunch of singers who could very plausibly win this thing based on what little we’ve seen of them so far.
(Fienberg interviewed each member of the top 13 a few hours after they were chosen last week.)
One of the tweaks made by returning producer Nigel Lythgoe was to get rid of the guest mentors – record executive Jimmy Iovine will be the new in-house mentor – and make the theme weeks more elastic so that, for instance, a rock singer doesn’t have to risk going home in Disco Night. (Tonight’s theme involves the contestants picking songs by their favorite artists.) That’s good news for a contestant like Scotty McCreery, a 17-year-old country singer who sounds eerily like Randy Travis, but who could easily struggle if nudged out of his comfort zone. Of course, some of the most memorable “Idol” performances of all time – good and bad – have come from singers having to work outside their chosen genre, while the “pick whatever kind of song you want” theme weeks are often the dullest, so I’m not convinced this is a good move for the show, even if it helps some of the singers.
In fact, easy as it was to bash Lythgoe when he was running “Idol” in its peak years for the show’s various missteps, nearly every move he’s made since returning has been the right one, particularly spending more time on the expanded Hollywood round (which often gives us the best sense of who these people are), and paring the semi-final round down to only a single week, so that we’re not sick of the contestants by the time the finals begin. (On the other hand, that may be the main reason this year’s finalists seem so relatively impressive. If Scotty, or twitchy singer-songwriter type Paul McDonald, or balladeer Pia Toscano had given three full performances by now, they might run the risk of seeming like one-trick ponies, just as so many initially impressive contestants did under the old format.)
As of now, the contestant side of things – easily the more important part of the show – seems in healthy shape, and the new judging panel has worked out much better than expected. And oddly, Tyler and Lopez have wound up splitting and then improving on the good qualities Paula Abdul once brought to the show.
Tyler is loopy and unpredictable, while still seeming much saner than Pauler ever did. The Aerosmith frontman seems genuinely happy to be here, where Ellen looked scared most of the time and Kara Dio Guardi was defensive of her place. As a bigger star than any of the contestants will likely ever be, Tyler’s at ease with himself and his position on the show, and the good time he’s having has been infectious for the other two judges.
Lopez, meanwhile, has taken Abdul’s role as the nurturer on the panel. She really, really wants to see all these kids succeed, and seems hurt when they struggle. (When early favorite Chris Medina – a promising singer who was taking care of his brain-damaged fiancee – didn’t make the cut for the semi-finals, Lopez acted more upset about it than he did.) She also seems very happy to be here – as well she should be, since this has been a great career move for her. Her new single, whose video aired on last week’s results show, wound up at number 1 on the iTunes chart. And separated from all those horrible romantic comedies she made in the last decade, it’s like the entire male demographic that watches “Idol” has had a collective, “Oh, yeah: J-Lo’s gorgeous” reaction. She could squander all the goodwill by making “The Back-Up Plan 2: The Quickening,” but so far, “Idol” has been very good to Jenny from the block.
And as the last dawg standing – and the one sitting in Simon’s old spot at the judges’ table – Randy Jackson has been forced out of his own comfort zone of pointless blather and catchphrases. He’s become, shockingly, the most honest and useful judge up there. Again and again during the semi-finals, Tyler and J-Lo gave high praise to a mediocre performance, only for Randy to be the one to point out what was wrong with it. He doesn’t have Simon’s flair for creatively structuring his negative comments (most of his complaints last week revolved around contestants not changing their performances up enough from the original version), but at least he has a role now – and one that feels karmically appropriate, after all the years he led the studio audience in booing Simon for being the only honest guy up there.
Of course, the fact that the two newbies were so relentlessly effusive in their praise is a concern. They’ll occasionally be negative, either if the singer is just blatantly terrible or if Randy is negative first, but outside of those two circumstances, they love every contestant and every performance. Tyler’s so reluctant to actually, you know, judge that when Ryan Seacrest asked him on Thursday’s show whether the men or women were better – about the most innocuous question possible given this gig – he said he couldn’t choose. Even Paula managed to be critical now and then, even if she first had to couch it in some kind of compliment. (“You look so pretty up there, but…”)
So there could be a problem down the road if what the judges say has little connection to what we’re hearing at home, and/or if Randy grows sick of playing bad cop every week and reverts back to his bag of stupid catchphrases. And all the diversity of the finalists could go out the window if we wind up with another innocuous white guy with a guitar as our winner. (We’re perilously close to the point where the show might need to have separate winners by gender to ensure a woman can win something.)
But at the moment, things have gone much, much better than most of us could have expected. “Idol” is relatively healthy, and if things continue this way, Simon’s “X Factor” show is going to have a lot more pressure on it when it debuts in the fall. Everyone assumed that Simon made “Idol” work in America, but what if it was the other way around?
I actually think that the girls are much stronger than the guys this year… plus aren’t they not allowed to use instruments this year? I don’t really know, as I just started watching last week.
My biggest gripe is that Steven Tyler basically doesnt really say anything. I think he has been pretty terrible so far. He says like two or three words and its like, um ok? But, with that being said – going from four to three judges and with them not really saying as much, it really makes the show go a lot faster and probably means most performance shows will end on time.
In the interviews Dan did that I linked to above, the contestants say they’ll be allowed to play instruments, but that they won’t be allowed to do it every single week. Not clear if there’ll be some sort of quota they have to ration out, or if some theme will allow instruments for anyone who wants and some won’t.
I think the show is doing well only because the contestants are exceptional this season. As with Ellen, starpower at the judges’ table is once again proving to be a bad idea. It’s not about the judges’ name value, it’s about how well they prepare the contestants for the real world of the recording industry, something only a record label exec like Simon can do. Tyler and J Lo are also megastars, so I am confused as to why they need this gig. They need neither the exposure nor the money.
Eh, I dunno. I’ve never been a snob about American Idol, but the fact is that 90% of the contestants are always mediocre–not a knock, that’s pretty much true of everything in the world. So you’d watch, and most would just be bland filler, but now & then you’d hear something special, and that was good. The rest of the time, even if the other judges praised the blah stuff, you could usually count on Simon to say, you know, that actually wasn’t very good. Sometimes he’d say that for every contestant on the show pretty much (and he’d be right.)
Now that he’s gone, that isn’t happening, and from what I’ve seen Randy isn’t all that different than he ever was. He might seem tougher, but that’s only because he’s next to two people who apparently think every performer in the world sings beautifully. So you sit and watch uninspired stuff and are told it’s really terrific. It’s annoying.
I think you hit it on the head here, Alan. The producers have done a good job making the right moves to ensure that the show comes off as the best possible version of itself, even if it’s less “sexy” than it has been in the past.
The fact that we’ve really only seen one performance (or two, if you count the wild card performers) in a live, unedited way has made this crew of contestants seem MUCH better than they likely are (and much better than their counterparts in previous seasons have been).
The judges have been totally non-offensive. They don’t bring as much to the table as the Simon, Randy, Paula incarnation did, but they don’t make you want to scream at them either.
All of that has served to push back against the “Idol is Over” mentality that a lot of people (including me) went into this season with. I’ve gotten through the hard part with them and they’ve found enough hooks to keep me around. I’m genuinely interested in seeing what Casey does on any given week, if Scotty has anything else in his bag besides the bottom out low notes, if Stefano is like his first performance or his second performance and if Jacob Lusk will actually have the first televised holy spirit orgasm in history.
Perhaps you should actually wait until we see a LIVE show before you review Idol. Showing canned/taped performances in the Final rounds covers up a lot of sins such as poor vocals and windbag judges. Let me know what you think if Nigel is brave enough to show them sing live.
We saw a live show last week.
Dylan – I think Gunther was referring to the fact that last week’s performance episodes were taped. Then again, the results show, featuring six performances, was live. [I’d also add that as I mentioned in my recaps last week, having attended both tapings, both nights of performances sounded better live than they actually did later on TV…]
In any case, this week’s performance episode was also filmed early, so I guess we still won’t know what anybody sounds like to Gunther’s satisfaction…
-Daniel
I’ll be honest, Dan… I didn’t realize that last week’s performances were taped. The whole show was structured like a live show. My bad.
I hope the format is flexible enough that Scotty can sing that “lights down low” song every single week.
The huge disconnect between what I am hearing coming through the TV when there is an obvious poor performance and the repeated, blathering, ‘that was great!’ encouragement by the judges is really bothersome, I mean really, really annoying.
Whereas, previously the audience could rely on Simon’s honest (if personal) assessment of a performance, now every contestant seems coddled by the judges to protect their feelings. It makes me angry watching this show now because at this point the judges should be fairly rigorous, if not rather merciless, in their critique of the singers. They were more honest earlier, now they seem idiotic. This is life and the music business is rough, the audience has come to expect some sense of truth coming out of their mouths and it strikes me that if you are being paid millions of dollars to be a judge you should say something more than ‘that was brilliant, good job’. Ridiculous. Some really great singers this season. Crappy judges.
I think the big problem for Idol is that the novelty factor has faded. Also I feel that Simon’s absence is a massive loss. With him you knew what you were getting and if he praised someone then you knew they were good. J-Lo is only on the show to resuscitate her career and I don’t care much for that.
I’m surprised too. I thought for sure that I watched the show because of Simon and his comments. I don’t even miss him. J-Lo and Steven are doing a fine job, I’m interested each week, I look forward to it and for the most part, their judging has been really good and accurate. I do however, believe that the true leader of this show is Seacrest. Love him or hate him, he’s a great host of this show and his own comfort level and confidence really greases the A.I. wheel. He’s just a likeable guy who seems to genuinely care about the contestants. Not that someone else couldn’t do that, but Ryan is the star of the show, in my opinion.
What has invigorated the show the most this year is the quality of the contestants. It would appear that Simon and Paula/Kara/Ellen were not so good at picking great talent afterall. While I too get a little tired of all the effusive comments from Tyler and J.Lo., I remind myself that this crew really is just that much better than those we’ve seen in recent years.
The other changes to the show have all been positive: tightening up the confusion that was Hollywood week, dumping almost all of the dull semi-finals with its night club set, more freedom for the contestants to pick songs, pitching guest judges and mentors.
As to Simon, he was clearly growing bored with the whole thing starting around three seasons ago. As resident Head Honcho, his negative attitude infected the whole rest of the show. Good riddance.
Tried watching again last night, and I can’t see how anyone can praise the judges this year. They. Love. EVERYTHING. Arrrggh!
I watched American Idol for the first time last year. And from everything I read, heard, and watched, it was the wrong year to pick for my first time viewing. But towards the end of the season I did find myself really caring about a few of the contestants and thinking they were good.
I also liked Simon’s dry, cutting remarks, and it really meant something to the contestants and myself when he said he liked someone’s singing. I’m also probably the only person who liked Randy because I think he’s a nice guy with a heart.
Yet having said all that I had absolutely no desire to watch this show ever again. Been there, done that, kind of thing, I guess. Except now it sounds like I should have started watching American Idol *this* year, preferably starting a few weeks ago. So I’m going to tune in tonight just to see…..