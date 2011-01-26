Review: ‘Archer’ is back for season 2 of raunchy, hilarious spy comedy

H. Jon Benjamin has one of the more recognizable voices in animation today. While other voiceover actors like the cast of “The Simpsons,” or even Seth MacFarlane, try to offer up lots of different voices, Benjamin has just the one very deep, very grave voice, which has been largely unchanged from “Dr. Katz Professional Therapist” all the way through to his two current gigs in the title roles of FOX’s “Bob’s Burgers” and FX’s “Archer,” which returns for its second season tomorrow night at 10. Benjamin’s voice is so distinctive that I’m actually distracted now when I see him do live-action work, like on Comedy Central’s now-defunct “Important Things with Demetri Martin.”
Yet even though Benjamin always sounds roughly the same, it’s remarkable how many different roles seem to fit that voice. On “Dr. Katz,” he was the main character’s layabout twentysomething son. On “Bob’s Burgers,” he’s a long-suffering husband and father stuck in a family of misfits who are constantly on the verge of ruining his business. And on “Archer,” he’s the world’s deadliest secret agent – but also its most juvenile and narcissistic one.
“Bob’s Burgers” took a few episodes to grow on me, but the most recent one, in which Bob’s family became attached to a blonde-wigged steer that a documentary filmmaker was using as a prop in his anti-beef new film, was so strange and hilarious and disturbing that I think I’m finally hooked. That it airs on a broadcast network – even one that’s home to Homer Simpson, Stewie Griffin and Roger the alien – and is actually doing well seems kind of miraculous.
“Archer,” on the other hand, took no time at all to hook me. I loved the show – whose central thesis is that even an elite spy agency can be plagued by the same kinds of human resources issues as any other workplace – last season. And tomorrow’s premiere (which I first saw at Comic-Con back in July) is one of the show’s raunchiest and funniest yet, suggesting that there’s at least one boundary even Benjamin’s Sterling Archer won’t cross: sex with an underage girl.
The other six episodes I’ve seen have their ups and downs, but that’s kind of the nature of the beast with comedies that push the outer edge of the envelope of taste and common decency; their batting average will be lower than their comedy peers, but their slugging percentage will be higher. (See also “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” or “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which always offer up at least a couple of complete duds per season.) And the ones that hit – including Sterling’s mother (Jessica Walter) trying to sell the agency, or the secret origin of Archer’s boot-licking butler Woodhouse (George Coe) – are demented in the genius that creator Adam Reed and his team bring to them.
When I first watched the “Bob’s Burgers” pilot, I joked with Fienberg that Benjamin shouldn’t be allowed to front two different series at the same time to avoid confusing me. Now, I couldn’t be happier to have him on my TV twice a week.
Benjamin was also the voice of the Devil in Adult Swim’s short-lived 15-minute animation series, “Lucy, Daughter of the Devil.”
You’re right that, while his voice never changes, he manages to sound uniquely like each character. He’s a little like Patrick Warburton that way.
Loved Lucy. Wish they’d put out DVDs.
“You’re right that, while his voice never changes, he manages to sound uniquely like each character.”
I totally agree, especially after watching some Dr. Katz recently.
Does Archer have any ongoing storylines, or could I just jump in for the new season?
There’s some ongoing relationship stuff, but it’s not subtle at all. You can easily jump right in, although you should watch the first season as soon as you can.
You could jump in, but you’d lose some of the recurring jokes. PLEASE WATCH SEASON 1! It’s hilarious!
Ah, okay, good. I wish Hulu or Comcast would have put up the first season before the premiere, though. The roll-though of Parks & Rec was great for rewatching season 2 before last week’s premiere.
It was on Netflix Streaming, if that helps.
To be fair, the entire series was on Hulu for 9+ months after the first season ended. Doesn’t really help for people that are just now hearing about it, but it’s longer than any other recent show has been available.
Alan,
I love nearly everything else you review in this blog and respect your opinion, but I feel like I’m missing something with Archer. I just don’t get it. It really doesn’t seem like something you would like and it confuses me when you talk about how much you love it (especially considering you don’t post regularly with Sunny).
What am I missing?
I know some of it might have to do with my hatred of Aisha Tyler. I feel like she has ALWAYS thought she was funnier than she ever has been.
His work as Jason on “Home Movies” is an example of H. Jon using a different voice, but, of course, the same show also gives us Coach McGurck (sp?).
what’s better?
journal to the center of mcguirk
or
journey to the center of mcguirkth
Alan – I’m completely with you on the live-action disconnect you get with H. Jon Benjamin. In the second season “Parks and Rec” episode “Kaboom” he plays the city attorney, and hearing Sterling Archer’s voice come from such an unassuming figure added an additional level to the already amusing legalese. (“You were in the pit -” “We’re not conceding that. … No miming!”) I’m hoping they find a reason to bring him back this season.
It’s amazing how much of a difference it made when they just sped up the pitch in Benjamin’s voice for Home Movies (which they had to do since he was voicing two main characters). Still though, he’s like the anti-Billy West. An amazing voice actor but one who sounds the same in absolutely everything.
Benjamin’s voice for Jason, Brandon’s friend in Home Movies, was not deep at all.
Alan, have you ever given “The Venture Bros.” a try? Don’t let the Adult Swim affiliation put you off — in my mind, it is far and away the best thing they’ve ever produced. Benjamin voices a secondary character called simply ‘The Master’ that is one of my favorites in an already rich cast of extras.
Watched the pilot way back when and didn’t like it. Have been petitioned a few times over the years by comments such as this one, and it still does little for me. I even finally resorted to the “If you had to recommend one episode…” gambit, went with the consensus choice of “Tag Sale, You’re It!” and still wasn’t feeling it.
I’m just not on its frequency, I guess. Which is odd, given that so many things about the show suggest the sort of series I would love.
I had to watch a lot of Venture for it to actually grab me. It’s style and sense of humor takes a little while to adjust to, but once it clicks it really clicks.
Ya I have never figured out why Alan likes Archer so much but Venture Brothers doesn’t work for him. Other than Alan hasn’t done the necessary watching of a bunch of Venture Bros episodes to get into it.
Venture Bros just continues to get better and better…Season 1 is definitely the weakest in my opinion…but it gets so much better. The Season 4 Finale “Operation P.R.O.M” was the best hour of television in 2010.
Parks and Recreation and Community give me laughs with a bit of warm fuzzies, and I love them both. But Archer is the most explosively hilarious show on TV right now (until the return of Larry David, that is…)
I love Archer, but every time I watch it I mourn the loss of Frisky Dingo all over again. Of course, the shows had similar themes, Frisky Dingo’s being that of a villain who had to deal with everyday issues such as financing his weaponry, raising a son, etc…
Long live Killface and the Xtacles.
Booosh!
Yeah, “Archer” is very good, but “Frisky Dingo” was the best comedy on television–up there with “Arrested Development.” Nothing’s made me laugh that hard in a long time.
Alan: GREAT baseball analogy. That is all.
I agree! I can’t get enough H Jon Benjamin! Even as a talking can of veggies (Wet Hot American Summer) he always makes me laugh. Archer is my favored show as well, but it and Bob’s Burgers have a fantastic supporting cast.
I’ve been a fan of H. Jon Benjamin since Home Movies. I remember thinking it’s too bad this guy’s voice is only ever going to be heard in this one small cartoon since, as you noted, many voice actors use different voices for different characters. So I was thrilled to hear him, with the same voice, on Family Guy, and now Archer & Bob’s Burgers.
It took me a couple episodes to be convinced by Bob’s. I can’t watch King of the Hill because the colors are just way too depressing & ugly. I was feeling the same thing about Bob’s, though in relation to the characters, who I just think are ugly. But I’ve managed to get past that, and despite wishing the mother would accidentally chop her head off while slicing onions, I’m enjoying it.
I would’ve never heard of Archer, much less watched it, had I not read about it here (same with Justified, another 2nd season debut I’m really excited about.)
So thank you. My wife & I felt like members of a secret club upon watching it the past couple of weeks, it’s so effing funny & unlike anything I’ve seen on TV.
And is there a sexier voice on TV than Judy Greer’s in Archer?
“Like, a big sweaty fireman carries you out of a burning building, lays you on the sidewalk and you think ‘Yea, okay, he’s gonna give me mouth to mouth’ but instead he just starts choking the SHIT out of you and the last sensation that you feel before you DIE, as he is squeezing your throat so hard that a big wet blob of drool drips off his teeth and just ‘blurp’ falls right onto your popped-out eyeball.”
yees.
It might have been the best animated show on tv last year.
My favorite animated series. Been waiting for this to come back for a looong time.
Alan, I’m so excited to hear you’re enjoying Bob’s Burgers. You hadn’t mentioned it since the premier, so I had been wondering what you thought of the last few episodes. My wife and I DVR’d it just for the hell of it and it’s been our favorite new series of the winter.
Besides Benjamin, who is of course, amazing, I’ve found Kristen Schaal to be hilarious as the youngest daughter, Louise. The show just seems to have this vibe of a sort of grounded weirdness (the male cow in the blonde wig) that for my money has slight echoes of old-school Simpsons. And it’s nice to watch a Fox animated family comedy where nearly are the jokes aren’t throwaway gags.
One of my favorites that isn’t mentioned here is in episode 106, after Archer and Lana have finished having a 3 way with Scorpio, Archer reaches under the covers and pulls out a grenade. When Lana asks where it came from, Archer replies, “it was hanging on the lampshade”.
“Lampshade Hanging is the writers’ trick of dealing with any element of the story that threatens the audience’s willing suspension of disbelief â€” whether a very implausible plot development, or a particularly blatant use of a trope â€” by calling attention to it… and then moving on.
In simple terms – the author points out the improbable subject through some medium (character, passerby, narration, etc.) and says it exists regardless of logic.
The reason for this counter-intuitive strategy is two-fold. First, it assures the audience that the author is aware of the implausible plot development that just happened, and that he isn’t trying to slip something past the audience. Second, it assures the audience that the world of the story is like Real Life: what’s implausible for you or me is just as implausible for these characters, and just as likely to provoke an incredulous response.”
If that’s your vein of humor, I’m kinda surprised you went for that over the discussion of the Chekov Gun in episode 2.
Following both Adam Reed and Matt Thompson’s careers has been a joy. Adam started out as the assistant to the VP/boss of Marketing for the Turner Nets, and was given the task of plowing through tapes of “The Flinstones” to find the “least evolutionary” supporting episode for use in some insane religious context.
This lead to Adam and Matt sitting in Adam’s apartment, with tapes of “Sealab 2020”, concocting a pilot that – when matched with what was already happening with “Space Ghost C2C” – set the comic tone of what became Adult Swim.
From “Sealab: 2021” to the unparalleled “Frisky Dingo”, the guys have now taken that sensibility to the more grown-up, but still stuninngly subversive, “Archer”.
The S2 premiere wasn’t actually that great. I mean, “not that great” in Archer terms means it was still very funny but too heavily flawed to fully recommend. Showing that Archer has any morals or ethics does him no justice; it made him into a sympathetic figure (relatively) and everyone else into idiots who ceded the high ground to a normally insufferable guy (especially Lana, when she gave him a gun with no ammo). I hope future episodes return to him being both a great secret agent and an unapolgetic, un-self aware ass.