Review: ‘Bates Motel’ – ‘Trust Me’

A review of last night’s “Bates Motel” coming up just as soon as I think you’re pretty like an old woman…
“Trust Me” was the fourth “Bates” episode, and the first I’d seen since I wrote my initial review of the show. As I said back then, I thought Vera Farmiga and Freddie Highmore were doing excellent work as Norma and Norman, and that there was a good sense of dread-soaked atmosphere, but that there didn’t necessarily seem to be an ongoing series there. To go into more specifics now that you’ve seen everything I’d seen then, plus one, Cuse and Ehrin have tried to generate story by placing the Bates family in a town with an enormous marijuana distribution operation, a human trafficking ring, and an accepted level of vigilante justice that includes hanging a burning man on a yardarm in the middle of town. And for now, at least, all of that material feels like little more than an outside distraction – something to keep Norman busy between now and when he starts killing women. If anything, the idea that the town may corrupt him as much as Norma feels like a dilution of the concept, even if Cuse and Ehrin have said they aren’t going to be bound by the mythology of “Psycho.”
The invention of Norman’s half-brother Dylan feels a bit more natural. A shunned, mostly healthy member of the family can provide some needed perspective on what mother and son are doing to each other, and the Dylan/Norma confrontation at the end of the hour was the emotional highlight of “Trust Me.” That said, as Norman notes earlier, it’s jarring to have Dylan offering him dating advice only moments after Norman confessed to helping Norma cover up a murder. “Bates Motel” wants to show the struggle between Norman the teenager and Norman the budding psychopath; I’m just not sure it’s figured out how to gracefully do that yet.
But the show’s going to run a while. The ratings have been solid, and A&E ordered a second season yesterday. Whether I believe the concept has legs or not, A&E does, and now we’ll get to see if this can work over a long-ish haul.
What did everybody else think? A month in, does “Bates Motel” feel like a fully-formed series to you? After the pilot, a number of you complained about the scenes with the high school kids; do you feel the show’s getting better with those? And now that you know the future’s relatively secure, do you plan to buckle up for this ride?
Definitely the weak part of the show is the attempt to juggle all the different tones. I just don’t care about marijuana farms and sex trade.
The acting though is strong. Not just Farmiga and Highmore who I knew would be good. But even Vogel, who I considered Cibrian-esque, is a pleasant surprise, especially in the scene at the docks at night. Also, Theriot is really good at getting across Dylan’s ambivalence.
I would like this series a lot more if it wasn’t tied down to the Psycho myth. I feel that endless possibilities are being reduced to a finite number of outcomes because the story is tethered to the myth.
This is insane! The show is called “Bates Motel,” it doesn’t just take place in the same universe, it is about Norman Bates and Norma Bates. It’s about how Norman Bates became the cross-dressing, shower-stabbing, lunatic we all know (and love?). That, in-and-of-itself, opens up a whole host of possibilities. That’s like saying, “I’d like The Hobbit a lot more if it wasn’t tied to the whole Lord of the Rings mythology.”
I agree 100% with Chris. Norman is such a sympathetic character at this point of the show, I feel like I would enjoy the show so much more if I had a hope that Norman was going to turn out all right. Knowing the final result is preventing me from getting emotionally invested, because I know doing that is going to be really painful.
I agree w/ Chris too. But, as I watch each week, I just treat it as a fun show about an awkward new kid in a creepy town, and I don’t even think about Psycho. I just put it out of my mind.
It’s cheesy that there’s so much going on in the town, but I don’t care. It’s a fun, pulpy show that I just enjoy watching but not necessarily analyzing and wondering about future plot lines (like we all do w/ Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones, etc).
I’m fairly sucked in, but I don’t know if I’ve been paying enough attention. I was in the other room doing dishes just listening, and I just don’t think I caught enough detail.
It’s not as good as Lost, but I think it’s doing a good job expanding the universe. I want it to be about more than Norman and his mamma in the motel.
“It’s not as good as Lost”. What a hilariously redundant comparison.
Feels more like a mini-series than a regular series. It’s been good so far but I don’t know how long they can keep it going. Note that I am not at all familiar with Psycho.
I’ve been watching only for Vera. She was fantastic in the first 2 episodes and her performance is whats making me stick with it. However I’m losing interest because the story is so mediocre and uninteresting.
The one thing I thought they would do, seeing as we know Norman is destined to become a killer of women, that seemed almost necessary to get him there was to have a traumatic, humiliating first experience with sex. But no, they gave him a lovely, nurturing experience with a girl who genuinely likes him. From that first scene in the pilot where the pretty popular girls just randomly welcome odd newcomer Norman with no alterior motive seemed unbelievable and devoid of conflict. Not every high school has to be Mean Girls, but I was waiting for the other shoe to drop and it never did. Norma may not be mother of the year, but she’s not a psychotic nutjob either yet. If you’re gonna do Bates, you have to embrace the end result of Norman dressed as mommy killing women who show him any kindness. That’s just sacrosanct. And I don’t get that yet from these set ups.
Yeah. I know what you mean. So the issue for me, although some have disagreed, is this could be a pretty compelling story in its own rights…I really like the girl with cystic fibrosis, but we know Norman is never going to have any kind of positively developing relationships so what’s the point? I keep thinking it’s turning into a series about these kids who are going to be investigating all this terrible stuff in this town and be threatened by it and then I have to think…oh, crap, sooner or later Norman is going to be the biggest problem. And now that they have a second season I don’t know how the heck they are going to stretch it out. But I have to say the longer it takes for the inevitable to happen, the better I’m probably going to like it.
Well, I haven’t seen this latest episode, so I read your review here very gingerly – just wanted to see overall what you were thinking. Three episodes in, I’m not *loving* this show, but the acting and scenery were enough for me to give it a chance.
I could do without the sex trafficking, that feels a little like piling on. The show’s good enough to be more subtle than that. If there weren’t very many other shows on my “watch” list, I’m sure I’d stick with “Bates”. But there’s only so much TV time one has, and if episode 4 doesn’t really draw me in more than the first 3, I’ll probably leave it.
I really like the show, just because I give extra points for originality. There is really nothing on TV that gives off the same type of vibe as this show does.
The show just has a really strong core with the Dylan/ Norma/ Norman relationship. This episode was probably the best so far because of the focus on that core. It’s all going to be a matter of whether the surrounding stuff, with the town, with the Norman/Bradley/Emma triangle, with the sex slaves thing is going to resolve. If it resolves well, this has potential to be a really good show. If it resolves poorly, it will really hurt it.
This series has been a pleasant surprise for me. I didn’t expect much going in but the pilot was good enough to keep me watching and now it’s actually a show I look forward to watching each week. The show has a very odd/creepy vibe to it and I think the stuff the creators have added in to flesh out the town dynamics and the characters is working for the most part. The only thing that’s a bummer is that Dylan, who really is the only sane person in the Bates family, and who really has developed into a likable and sympathetic character, is obviously going to die at some point. I kind of keep expecting this show to crash and burn but thus far its developed into a fine guilty pleasure.