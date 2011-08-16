Review: BBC America’s ‘The Hour’ heads back to the ’50s in style

Imitation is the sincerest form of television, but usually the shows being imitated are the biggest of hits. The thinking, after all, is that your clone won’t get ratings as high as “Friends” or “CSI” or “Lost,” but if you copy a show with a big enough base, the fall-off will lead to acceptable ratings. For some reason, though, this season ABC and NBC – two broadcast networks who are still, in theory, in the business of trying to get the biggest audiences possible for their shows – have scheduled a pair of new dramas (“Pan Am” for ABC, “The Playboy Club” for NBC) both very reminiscent of AMC’s “Mad Men,”whose ratings would nonetheless have gotten it canceled by week 3 on a network.
“Mad Men” is an incredible show, and it’s easy to understand why the big broadcasters might have some cable envy. But even if “Pan Am” has some promise (“The Playboy Club,” much less so), it’s hard to imagine either rookie succeeding commercially when they debut next month. If anyone should be trying out a drama set close to the “Mad Men” era, it should be a cable network even lower on the food chain than AMC, and/or the British.
And BBC America is about to prove this point with tomorrow’s 10 p.m. debut of “The Hour,” a winning new drama set only a few years before Don Draper would get a new secretary named Peggy Olsen.
Now, “Mad Men” is only one of the many influences on “The Hour,” which also mashes up heavy elements of Ian Fleming, “Broadcast News” and even another (even lower-rated) AMC series, “Rubicon.”
The year is 1956, and the BBC is preparing to launch a new TV newsmagazine called “The Hour,” one that all involved hope will go deeper and leave more of an impression than the staid, tedious shows where brilliant, cocky producer Freddie Lyon (Ben Whishaw, from the 2008 “Brideshead Revisited”) feels he’s wasting his abundant talents. Freddie expects to be put in charge of “The Hour,” but the job instead goes to his best friend (and unrequited crush), the equally brilliant (and far more politically savvy) Bel Rowley (Romola Garai from “Atonement”) while he has to take a junior position. Worse, the show’s anchorman is Hector Madden (Dominic West from “The Wire”), a pretty face with the proper bloodlines, who seems to be in way over his head – and yet still draws Bel’s eye in a way that gawky, pugnacious Freddie never has.
And just as this new show is preparing to debut, a series of murders occur that involve crossword puzzles and Soviet spies, while the prime minister of Egypt risks war with Britain by seizing control of the Suez Canal.
That’s a lot to pack into six hours of television (the Brits love their short seasons), and the first of those hours feels very much like the debut of “The Wire” in that it throws you waist-deep into unfamiliar waters and assumes you’ll be able to float until things make sense within a week or two. But despite the presence of West (working in his native accent), and creator Abi Morgan’s resume of harrowing, politically-tinged dramas (“Sex Traffic,” “Tsunami: The Aftermath”), “The Hour” is surprisingly light on its feet.
Morgan described the series to me as “much more of an entertainment piece than I”ve ever written before,” and it turns out she’s quite good at this entertainment thing.
Yes, the Freddie/Bel/Hector dynamic is cribbed unapologetically from “Broadcast News” – where Holly Hunter also couldn’t resist going for the substance-light guy with good camera presence over her clever but less polished soulmate – but the characters take on their own lives after a while, and Morgan has three splendid performers to work with.
West does his damndest to out-Gregory Peck that Jon Hamm fellow (imagine McNulty with better breeding and impulse control, but the same command of a room and the ladies). Whishaw finds that sweet spot where Freddie gets to be abrasive and yet sympathetic. And Garai’s Bel is so burning with intelligence and sex appeal that I found myself doing a deep analysis of her IMDb profile afterwards to figure out how she hasn’t become a big star on our shores yet. (I blame “Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights.”)
There’s a risk that piling so many styles and influences on top of each other would have made “The Hour” a mess, but the romantic comedy flows neatly into the discussion of how the Suez crisis signaled the end of the British empire, and in turn to discussions of TV news ethics, women’s roles in this era (even though Bel is Freddie’s boss, he still calls her “Moneypenny,” when they role-play about James Bond) and the rest.
The espionage angle – with Freddie going deeper and deeper into those murders, at risk to both his show and his life – is the one area I’m uncertain about. I’ve seen four of the six episodes, and while the spy story progresses and slowly begins to tie into other issues at the program, it still doesn’t seem entirely necessary. And it’s very tough to stick the landing on this sort of thing, as viewers of “Rubicon” (a show which also loved its crosswords) found out right before AMC canceled it.
While “The Hour” doesn’t seem to fetishize its period details in the same way “Mad Men” does, it’s no less effective at recreating the look and feel of that bygone era. And where “Mad Men” takes place at a time when America is ascendant, “The Hour” begins just as England is about to take a mighty tumble. So even as the news program begins to click and Bel gets to show that a woman can more than handle this job, there’s also a tremendous sense of loss – along with a question of whether what’s about to be lost (the U.K.’s standing and influence) is worth more than what’s being gained (social progress).
At one point during his investigation, Freddie meets a woman who says she likes “The Hour,” but “it makes the world seem most unbearably real.”
That complicated relationship between wanting to know the truth about the world – and ourselves – and wanting to cling to long-held illusions about same is great fodder for drama. I don’t know that “The Hour” is great drama yet (Morgan has plans for additional series if the real-life BBC is interested), but it kept me far more engrossed than pretty much any drama the broadcast networks are going to start debuting in September – including the other shows about the transformative moment when the ’50s started to become the ’60s.
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
NOTE: As with all foreign series that don’t air day-and-date in the U.S., I’m going to ask those of you who’ve seen multiple episodes to respect my spoiler policy, explained in detail at the old blog. The short version: if it hasn’t aired in the U.S. yet, it’s considered a spoiler here. You can say whether you’ve liked the episodes that have already aired in the U.K., but no plot details of any kind (or allusions to same).
I’m undecided whether to do weekly posts on this show, as “Doctor Who” discussion often became more trouble than it was worth before BBC America went day-and-date, and that show is far less serialized than “The Hour.” But at the very least I’ll be posting my Abi Morgan interview later today or early tomorrow, a talkback post after tomorrow’s premiere, and something after the finale airs here in September.
Alan, please do weekly reviews. This looks like a great series – I’ve been waiting for it ever since it was announced. There are only six, after all, and there’s not all that much else going on at the moment.
Yeah I would be in favour of reviews too. There’s not much on to amuse ourselves with on Wednesday nights so something like this would be fantastic
Dito. Would love to read what you think about the individual episodes, Alan.
I’ve been watching the series and have not been as impressed as Alan. Series plagued by implausible writing, stereotypical characters and some weak performances.
Then again, I am still watching. But this is no Life on Mars/Ashes to Ashes in terms of quality.
You appear to be a different Mike than the one above?
Yes, the other Mike must have posted almost at the identical time as I did.
I’ve seen all four, and it’s really astonishing how openly it wears its influences on its sleeve. As much as the premise is an even mix of Mad Men and Rubicon with a dash of Broadcast News, the quality is sadly much closer to Rubicon. That’s not to say it’s not worth watching, but nothing that’s been done yet has been that impressive. I’m also a bit dubious at the depiction of the status of black people (hotel signs vs. occupation of guy in club) and sexual politics (women in top two roles of The Hour but openly misogynist comments everywhere?).
The UK has always been schizophrenic about race, class and gender, especially in the immediate postwar era. You just have to watch any of the black and white, “angry young man,” bedsit/working class films of the late 50s/early ’60s to know this (search IMDB for anything starring Rita Tushingham, Lynn Redgrave, Tom Courtenay or Laurence Harvey to get this).
You know that silly joke where I mention a movie, and you say “what’s it about?”, and I say “it’s about an hour and a half”….well, it works really well with The Hour.
McNulty’s in this?
I’m in.
I’m so easy.
There you go, giving a fuck when it ain’t your turn.
What the fuck did I do?
^-^
By the way, I bet Doctor Who loses its day-and-date in week TWO of this next block, when it’s Labor Day weekend over here and the BBC is showing a new one over there.
They do not appear to be making that mistake. Futon Critic has an original episode scheduled for Sept. 3. I’m assuming the BBC America people learned from the mistake of the first batch and realized that whatever they gained from not airing an original on a holiday weekend would be lost many times over for the rest of the run.
Wow, great.
Total audience on BBC 2 for The Hour. Source: BARB (from its website)
1st Episode = 2.99 million
2n Episode = 2.02 Million
3rd Episode = 1.92 million
Over a million viewers lost from premiere to episode 3. That is a staggering decline.
I wouldn’t be so sure. This show was incredibly hyped in the UK before it aired but clearly belongs to a bit of a niche audience. The decline happened between the first two episodes and probably is indicative of people realising it wasn’t for them.
More problematic, the BBC definitely pushed it as a ‘British Mad Men’ which it isn’t in any deep way. For the record, we are four episodes in and I am loving it.
I got to see Romola Garai on stage as Cordelia in the Ian McKellen King Lear. She was very moving and also very tall. I don’t know how the 68ish year old Sir Ian carried her in his arms for the longest time every night.
I’m glad that you guys pointed this show out on the podcast a few weeks back because I very much enjoyed catching up with it ever since and am now wondering if it will be one of those British mini-series that come back for another round or simply dissapear forever (My State of Play DVD has Season One printed on the side, strangely enough).
Thoughts Here: [deerinthexenonarclights.wordpress.com]
Alan, what are your thoughts on Oona Chaplin? Curious to see what she brings to Game of Thrones.
Alan, as a fan of your views, I’m intrigued that you’re giving this show the benefit of the doubt. I won’t post too much yet & spoil it for those about to view it. I’ve seen 5 eps.
May I correct a synopsis point. I think Freddie Lyons wanted to be the on screen presenter & not the producer & he’s upset because it goes to the posh boy, Hector. I think Freddie’s character is the pre-cursor to on-screen journalists/news reporters who came later.
Is it just me or does that shot of Romola Garai make her look *exactly* like Elisabeth Moss as Peggy Olson?
In the premiere she seemed much sexier than Peggy to me. YMMV
For me, she’s more like Scully from the X-Files than Peggy. Very intelligent, more confident.
> Scully. Ms. Garai is a serious babe.
Mad Men this ain’t. It’s a pretty pedestrian conspiracy thriller saddled with thin characterisation, anachronistic dialogue and the tedious British obsession with class. A major missed opportunity with no more depth or insight than one of the endless Agatha Christie adaptations that PBS serve up.
I really liked The Hour and look forward to seeing the next five episodes. I love having BBC America.
What was even more fun was seeing Idris Elba host the introduction to Dramaville in his native English accent to then see Dominic West on The Hour speaking in his native accent. So not only one Wire veteran but two, and that to me is a win all around. Now I can’t wait to see “Luther” when it airs on BBC America later this fall.
I like this series more than you do, Alan (I’m up to ep. 5), mostly because it’s a welcome respite from the brain-dead reality shows and third-tier dramas we’re subjected to in the US in summer. Whishaw is superb (running around in Anthony Perkins drag, with a similar wounded genius air), and while Garai has been typecast as The Headstrong Girl (Daniel Deronda, Emma, et al) she’s good here. I can even stand West (although a ladykiller he is not) and the rest of the cast is full of the usual fabulous British character actors I’ve come to know and love (especially Anna “Duckface” Chancellor, Anton Lesser, Andrew Scott and Julian Rhind-Tutt).
It’s really not at all like Mad Men, but the Broadcast News comparison is very apt. I’m champing at the bit to see the finale.
Sorry – I find it so authentic, filled with modern (ugly) accents that are not at all indicative of the era, inauthentic dialogue (again – was “brilliant” even used let alone so abused 50 years ago? I don’t think so), mediocre acting and no compelling storyline to cling to.
Sorry – I find it so authentic, filled with modern (ugly) accents that are not at all indicative of the era, inauthentic dialogue (again – was “brilliant” even used let alone so abused 50 years ago? I don’t think so), mediocre acting and no compelling storyline to cling to.
I’ve only watched the first (each running about 75min w commercials) and I’m enjoying it. I think I’d like it even if it aired in the fall. Kinda Masterpiece light. It’s fun.
I’ve only seen the first two episodes (each running about 75 min w commercials) but I like it a lot. It’s fun and engaging. There was a moment that felt false for the period- Bel standing up to the government representative. Few women would have done that in 1976, let alone 1956. But this series has enough other charms that I look forward to the rest.
Over the weekend I watched this series on demand (comcast) and I really, really enjoyed it. I enjoyed it so much that I came back looking for Alan’s commentary.