Review: Belated thoughts on ‘Downton Abbey’

I didn’t review “Downton Abbey” when it debuted on PBS a few weeks back for several reasons: 1)It was premiering during a horrible time crunch for me vis a vis press tour, more high-profile winter premieres, etc.; 2)I’m not 100 percent sure I actually got a screener of it; and most importantly 3)I usually have very little use for stories about the complicated lives of the British aristocracy.
Life went on. Other US critics reviewed “Downton Abbey” and swooned over it, and I didn’t doubt it was a very effective example of what it was. I’ve just never cared for what it is. We all bring our own preconceptions and prejudices to entertainment, and I can respect someone saying they don’t want to watch a show about a cancer patient who cooks meth, even though I consider “Breaking Bad” one of the best things on television.
But two things conspired to get me watching “Downton Abbey” this weekend, and I have an explanation of that, and some thoughts on the miniseries, coming up just as soon as one of my snuff boxes goes missing…
So, the two things were this: 1)I spent a lot of time discussing the commercial failure of “Friday Night Lights” with friends and other critics over the last week, and 2)For a variety of reasons, I was awake virtually all night two nights ago.
On the former, the reason I gave time after time about why “FNL” wasn’t a big hit and needed its last three seasons to be carried on life support from DirecTV was its subject matter. To over-generalize only slightly, women who would have liked the characters and storytelling didn’t want to watch a show about high school football, and men who would have liked the football didn’t want to watch a high school soap opera. I’ve read a lot of reader comments and e-mails since DirecTV aired the finale that begin with testimonials about how this or that reader never could have imagined watching a show about football (in many cases because they’re not American and think of football as something else entirely) yet fell in love with it once they were dragged kicking and screaming to the show by a friend. So in talking and reading about that phenomenon, I had to acknowledge that there are often exceptions – that just because a genre bores me in general doesn’t mean that a show within that genre couldn’t wow me. So I resolved at some point to sample the show if I could ever find the time.
And that time came on Friday, when I was awake, had burned through all the interesting screeners I had for upcoming shows, and just decided to browse through Netflix Instant looking for something I hadn’t seen before. And that something wound up being “Downton Abbey.”
At first it was almost like a joke: if anything was going to put me to sleep, it would be a show about the noble aristocrats and hard-working servants of a lavish English country estate. And, indeed, I found my interest wandering in the early going as the Granthams kept talking about breaking the entail and whatnot, and I thought for sure my sense of my own prejudices would be proven right.
But then Mr. Bates hobbled into the house, and something about his circumstance – and the performance by Brendan Coyle – grabbed my interest. I kept watching the first episode (Netflix has the 7-part British version, as opposed to the way PBS presented most of the same material in 4 parts) because I wanted to see if he would keep his job. And by the time Lord Grantham pulled him out of the car and insisted he keep his job, I had started to become interested enough in the workings of the servant end of things that I kept going. I had to stay up for a while, anyway, and it was easy to just keep jumping from episode to episode, and before I knew it I had watched the whole damn thing.
Now, I wouldn’t say I loved it. Parts of it I didn’t even like. I became quite engaged with what was going on downstairs with the servants, while I found virtually everything having to do with the Granthams (at least the parts unrelated to how they dealt with the staff) a chore to get through. Many of the performances were quite fine – Maggie Smith’s right eyebrow could out-act most of the actors on the CW combined – but none of it was enough to overcome my complete disinterest in the subject matter itself.
On the other hand, much of the stuff with the servants – the office politics, the logistics of making a big house run properly, the push/pull between duty and personal fulfillment, and the idea of viewing your employers as a surrogate family (even if many of them wouldn’t reciprocate those feelings) – was pretty fantastic. Very early on, it seemed the show was going to be an unapologetic ode to this type of living and the notion of noble masters and humble servants, but things proved to be more complicated than that. (Again, on the servant end; Robert Grantham was an unfailingly perfect character.) For this particular region and class of people, the time period was just as transformative as the ’60s were for the “Mad Men” characters, and Julian Fellowes did a good job of balancing nostalgia with a more cold-eyed assessment of the era.
If I come back whenever Fellowes and company finish the second series, it’ll be for Mr. Bates, Mr. Carson, Mrs Hughes and company – and quite possibly if I wind up having another sleepless night.
I know some of you were curious for my take on the show. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
I think the two biggest complaints I’ve heard about DA is that 1) it’s soapy and 2) its subject matter is not-so-accessible. For me, the performances overcame those issues easily. I also found myself entranced by the scenery and music. I totally agree, though, that downstairs is where all the action is, and I became particularly attached to Anna.
…its subject matter is not-so-accessible
I’m kind of bemused by that, because as a non-American a lot of “subject matter” of highly praised American shows isn’t exactly easy to get into. Alan might have a stroke at this, but ‘Friday Night Lights’ because I still don’t understand American football, and a small town in Texas might as well be Mars to me. Then again, isn’t that what art is about — getting you out of the familiar and comfortable, exposing you to other voices and other lives?
I didn’t say they were fair complaints, but sadly, a lot of people reject what’s not familiar. Expanding the comfort zone is exactly what art is about, but some people fear art and stick to unchallenging schlock.
Sorry, Nora. Didn’t mean to sound like I was snarking you personally rather than finding the general idea rather silly. My bad. It took me a while to get into ‘Friday Night Lights’ but, once I was there, it was the very strangeness of the world — but the characters still being people I could relate to — that kept me watching.
I’ve also got to say I’m probably not the only person who found ‘The Good Wife’ a very pleasant surprise, because I generally find legal soapers about as appealing as a broken glass body scrub. :) Much better writing and performances than usual for the genre caught my attention.
I thought It was terrific and I’d love to see it knock HBO out of the Best HBO production err Best Miniseries at The Emmys
A lot of it was quite moving. I loved anything with Bates, played wonderfully by Brendan Coyle but I also loved every scene with Mr. Carson and I thought Jim Carter was masterful. The scene where he comforts Mary was very touching.
Obviously anything with an Upstairs/Downstairs theme to it is a story about class, but I especially appreciated Mr.Carson’s affection for the family.
Seeing the sacrifices some of these characters made in matters of the heart broke my heart.
A top notch cast from top to bottom. Props to Hugh Boneville too.
Anxiously awaiting its return
It’s not a miniseries!
It will definitely be considered a miniseries at the Emmys, which is what Marc was referring to.
I hope Downton Abbey or Sherlock wins it (assuming that they can even get nominations in the first place). The HBO miniseries/movies are way over hyped and not as well executed as the Brit stuff this year.
Watch the real version. The American version isn’t the entire show.
He did. Netflix has the seven British episodes.
There is some controversy about this. See [www.televisionaryblog.com]
“Misinformation” more than controversy, I would think. It’s true (and easily verified) that the missing bits on PBS amount to a few minutes rather than the initially misreported “two hours.” But sometimes those missing minutes included whole subplots (the whole snuffbox business Alan referred to) or important setups (information about William’s mother being ill and keeping it from him). So if one has a choice, the formatting into the seven UK episodes (which is what the US DVDs have) is preferable.
It’s very true what Alan says about our basic likes and dislikes in subject matter influencing our choices. I simply can’t watch everything new on TV, even all of the high-quality subset. So when I choose what I watch, I’ll start with subject matter I like. Of which Downton Abbey is an almost perfect example.
It also came up when my 90-year-old parents were remarking that they could find very little that they enjoyed among the current drama series (they continue to go for NCIS). I suggested Downton Abbey; Maggie Smith’s name helped convince them.
Yes it is. Ironically enough, PBS slightly re-edited ‘Downton Abbey’ to 1) fit their timeslot, and, 2) compensate for ad-free screening. (Downton Abbey screened on the commercial ITV network in the UK, and the high number of ad breaks in the first episode in particular drew a lot of criticism in England.) The irony is that this more often happens to American shows in other markets.
This drives me crazy. Less than 10 minutes were deleted from the BBC version to put it on PBS, and those 10 minutes were fully detailed above. The Daily Mail printed an article that flat-out lied about the differences between the version. They are substantively identical.
Drew complaints in England? None from Scotland, N.Ireland and Wales then??? Sorry that I’m being anal – but don’t say “the UK”, and then turn it into England………….anyway, back to the show – love it :)
The complaint I heard most often about Downton Abbey was that nothing much happens (“Oh, no, some wine has been stolen!”). Like you I watched it later, having seen both the raves and the proclamations of lack of interest in Anglophile costume drama, and while I enjoyed it, I was surprised to find that too much happened for my taste.
The strength of my favorite miniseries in this genre (e.g. Brideshead Revisited, Pride and Prejudice) is that they manage to be interesting (through characters, dialogue, social observations) without the kind of happenings that are missed by people who find the theft of some wine a dull and petty plot point. In contrast, DA wedged in too many capital-H-Happenings, most egregiously when they were dragging a corpse down the hall after a girl’s first lapse from virtue was punished by an apparently healthy young man suddenly (and literally) dying on her. The plot point of a ruined reputation could have been achieved more subtly.
One can certainly tell that it is a written now rather than contemporaneously to its setting, and I prefer when authors write about their own times (it is so difficult even for very good writers not to allow anachronistic attitudes to creep in). Still, as someone who is a fan of the genre, I’m glad to have another decently well-done example of it to enjoy.
I agree about the too-much-happening, particularly in regards to the eldest daughter; I felt that she suffered terribly from Let’s Make the Character Do Something Dramatic Even If It’s Totally Out of Keeping With Her Personality syndrome. As that whole thing was unfolding, I kept saying, “Oh come ON! That girl is far too aware of what side her bread is buttered on to be so idiotic!” It would have been equally possible for William to have put her in a terrible position just having led the man to her door, even if she had thrown him out immediately. No need for her to act in a way that is both anachronistic AND out of character.
Maggie Smith is a treasure – what she could do with the simplest of lines or an expression was stunning.
Didn’t care for any of the silliness of the spoiled upstairs daughters – except for the one enjoying being on the cusp of change for women,etc. She’s the only one with a personality and an interest in something other than herself. The other two sisters – blah and dull (to me).
I too adored Bates – again, a really understated performance that was mesmerizing. He was able to communicate much with very sparse dialogue.
I enjoyed the time period they chose for the piece as it is so significant in terms of historical and social change so I’m looking forward to see how they approach those changes and the tragedies sure to manifest from the war.
I really didn’t care for the two nasty, evil servants – there was just zero subtlety and so I found them to be a bit like cartoon characters twirling their metaphorical mustaches as they hatched their next evil deeds. Hope they find a way to tone that nonsense down or get rid of them altogether.
You are so right about the evil servants!
I love the series. However I had no idea last week was the seasons finale. Now I have to sit back and hope it gets picked up in America. I hate the “waiting”
The second series has been confirmed and will air in the USA on PBS, guaranteed.
I am a sucker for any British costume drama so I was going to watch this regardless of quality. However, I completely agree that Brendan Coyle was probably the best thing outside of Maggie Smith’s hilarious comments (what is a weekend?). He is equally good in another costume drama – Lark Rise to Candleford – but his character is a bit more preachy in that one. I enjoyed some of the upstairs drama more than you seemed to, although the dead Turkish guy I could have done without. The Matthew/Mary thing only interested me in that I wanted him to get over her and go for the youngest sister. I can’t really feel bad for the eldest sister not getting the inheritance when the other two sisters are going to be screwed regardless. As much as I love old-timey British drama, the North American in me still can’t completely stomach the unfairness of primogeniture. However, since this is just before WWI and all hell breaks loose in social structures, the next series should be more interesting with both the upsatirs and downstairs folks. I also want Fellows to give more for Hugh Bonneville to do in the next season.
I have read that the next season will start in 1916, smack dab in the middle of the war. It is an interesting place to start because almost every man under 40 will be a soldier and who knows who will survive. (although the evil servant is likely to survive for plot reasons.)
Interestingly, this series before it aired was seen as a new version of Upstairs Downstairs, and then a new version of Upstairs Downstairs aired (with Keeley Hawes) a few months later and frankly something was missing in the new version, as compared to Downton Abbey.
“What is a weekend?” It was around this time when I thought I could really like this show, and I really enjoyed the series overall. I do think the ‘downstairs’ portion of the show is a tad more interesting than the ‘upstairs’ stuff (Mr Carson trying to figure out how to use the phone cracked me up), but I like enough of the Crowleys to want to watch more (my problem is with the daughters, mostly – not sure I care about any of them too much, but the other ‘upstairs’ characters are fun to watch, like Maggie Smith and Hugh Bonneville) for them as well as the downstairs peeps.
“As much as I love old-timey British drama, the North American in me still can’t completely stomach the unfairness of primogeniture.”
@NIC919: I’d warmly recommend some quality time with Edith Wharton – ‘The House of Mirth’ is perhaps the most misleading title in 20th century American literature. :)
Thanks for the recommendation, although I have read the novel and have seen the Gillian Anderson movie. Wharton is subversive in her own way and her unfinished novel The Buccaneers is also a good study of the UK class system and the need for American money to sustain it. In fact, it is a more cynical view of the Grantham type of relationship, which seems to have become a cordial marriage despite its mercenary origins. There was a movie made ages ago with Mira Sorvino, James Frain and Carla Gugino that also aired on Masterpiece Theatre that is well worth watching.
I tip my hat to your exquisite taste – ironically enough ‘The House of Mirth’ was written and directed by cult British director Terence Davies, and was shot in Scotland. (Another fun fact: Davies said he’d never even heard of The X-Files, or seen an episodes because he hates television, when he cast Gillian Anderson.)
One really interesting similarity between Downton Abbey and Wharton is the deeply ambiguous relationship with the world they portray. Wharton loved the ‘Old New York’ she was raised in, without being anything less than clear-eyed about its cruelties and hypocrisies especially towards women who didn’t toe the line. (Men could have a string of mistresses, if they were discreet, but woe be on any woman with even the hint of sexual irregularity on her reputation.)
Julian Fellowes is a lot like a more pulpy Wharton in that respect.
Thanks from me too for the movie suggestions as I thought I had already seen all the good ones from this time period.
In the show’s setting, “primogeniture” makes sense. One meaning of the term: The eldest heir gets everything, the others damn little. (We’ve been informed the girls could expect generous dowries.) Then the “entail” bit: Only a male can inherit the title, plus the estate plus Cora’s money. Which she signed over to the estate herself so she could make a high class marriage; unlike so many of those matches, hers has been happy.
I don’t understand Mary’s sudden feeling that things were so unfair because she could not inherit everything. That was the case since she was born female. We also never heard her speak of her deep feelings for Downton Abbey & its community; we did hear her envy of her aunt, having a fine house in London & plenty of money. If the estate is to survive, the selfish & shallow Mary we’ve seen should NOT inherit it by herself.
And, while I understand her anger at The Plain Sister about the letter to the Turkish Embassy, her sabotage of the proposal her sister was expecting will only lead to an even more bitter sister sharing the house as the War rages & eligible men become an endangered species. Beautiful Mary should have paid more attention to her own future. Yup, she was so busy–waiting for invitations in London & shopping for frocks instead of waking before dawn to build fires in the bedrooms of Her Betters….
The series is a bit soapy & not all the characters are well-rounded, but I’ll gladly tune in next year. Silly Mary & Bitter Emily just might realize that their problems aren’t all that important…
(Oh, this Texan has avoided Friday Night Lights. It must be excellent as so many smart people have assured me. But I had enough Football In Rural Texas during my formative years. Maybe a long weekend will drive me to Netflix!)
Even when you put aside the story itself, and the performances, you’re still left with something of “visual porn” for many, many people. My girlfriend simply adores the fashion from the period, and to her it was more satisfying than most TV production from recent years put together for that reason alone. But there’s so much to like about it other than the fantastic visuals – the performances are almost universally great… I’m a huge fan of Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crowley) and I’ve since become a huge fan of the beautiful Jessica Brown-Findlay (Lady Sybil Crawley). Coyle was indeed something special, too.
In the end, there’s quite a lot in DA to complain about, but the end result is just one of those things you’re thankful for no matter what.
Budo wrote:
Even when you put aside the story itself, and the performances, you’re still left with something of “visual porn” for many, many people.
I reply:
Quite possibly. Don’t think I was the only person who’d probably have passed on the ‘Boardwalk Empire’ if it didn’t have the hook of Martin Scorsese in the director’s chair with a feature-film sized budget behind him. Even if you’re not a fan of the gangster genre or historical dramas, the production values on ‘Boardwalk’ are eye-popping.
I think if you’d ever watched these sort of period dramas before, you would have known already that “the office politics, the logistics of making a big house run properly, the push/pull between duty and personal fulfillment, and the idea of viewing your employers as a surrogate family” is always a major feature. And also that the time period was transformative. Just about every period novel I have read, or drama I have watched, has a climactic moment when someone announces at a garden party “The war has begun.” A more interesting discussion might be how Downton Abbey differs from the othes!
If you’d like to discuss how it differs, Sammy, the floor is yours.
I loved it — Maggie Smith and all. The period is indeed a trans formative one — the “Great War” and the social classes looming in the background, the rights of women, the rising of the middle and lower classes. World War I was a horror and shock to many, and that setting also provided “Upstairs, Downstairs” with some of its best episodes. I knew how it was going to end – the garden party int eh summer = the guns of August, but it was rich, entertaining, and well acted. I’ll take re-runs of Downton over the pablum that dominated tv nightly —
Thanks, Alan, for pointing out that it is on the Netflix Instant — tho it still shows as a dvd on my queue …
Alan: I am SOOO delighted to see someone write what I feel about Merchant/Ivory et al. Most critics swoon over this stuff, but I just don’t care about the landed gentry.
Mr. Bates is definitely the best thing about Downton Abbey. And I think most people I’ve talked to agree that the Downstairs crew is far more intriguing than the Upstairs crew.
So glad you caught up with this one, Alan. I started watching watching after reading an interview with Elizabeth McGovern and stayed for the story and the characters. Of course we like the “downstairs” characters more – they’re us. And while the “upstairs” folk seem to have it all, their problems are just as real for them (and us). And Maggie Smith made me laugh out loud – not something you get a lot of on “Masterpiece Theater.”
Maggie Smith is wonderful and I like the Bates-Ann, Carson-Mughes characters. But I really dislike Elizabeth McGovern playing Cora- I think she’s hopelessly miscast.
I actually liked Cora a lot and felt she was perfect in her roll. Odd the differences in taste.
I feel the same, Angela. I didn’t much like Elizabeth McGovern back in the “ingenue” phase of her career. But her current age and look seem to suit her and make her a more interesting actress. And her “differentness” from the others seem just right for an American heiress who, however long she’s lived at Downton, wasn’t born into that way of thinking. (Which alienates her to that extent even from her daughters.)
I loved Downton Abbey and can’t wait for its return. My favorite scene from the whole thing was Maggie Smith in that swivel chair – when she leaned back and felt she was going to fall out – her reaction was priceless and had me in tears because I’ve done the very thing in chairs I didn’t know would go that far back. *lol* I adore Maggie Smith.
Thanks for writing about this show, Alan! I am very much interested in “the complicated lives of the British aristocracy”, so this show was enjoyable for me. I love the whole upstairs-downstairs thing, Gosford Park is one of my favorite movies. Maggie Smith is incredible, and Brendan Coyle gives a what I think is a lovely, nuanced performance. He is also great in the mini-series North and South, based on a novel by Elizabeth Gaskell. I agree with the other commenters who said the evil servants were a bit of over the top, but all in all-perfect viewing for a Sunday night.
I just finished watching the series and, as someone who is particularly fascinated by historical pieces, really enjoyed it. I’m glad to hear they’re working on a follow-up!
Andrew Garfield would say Downton Abbey is “ins-inspi-insp-inspirelly written”
Thanks for giving this series a review. I hope you find time to get around to the Masterpiece series more often. Not all of them are like this and some are more exciting.
This right here is how I start all of the Masterpiece classic/mystery dramas:
“And, indeed, I found my interest wandering in the early going as the Granthams kept talking about breaking the entail and whatnot, and I thought for sure my sense of my own prejudices would be proven right. ”
However, like you did with Downton Abbey I always get hooked.
Any show begins with a dogs ass in the opening credits is worth watching. Downton Abbey does not disappoint.
I havent seen this yet, but glad alan found the time to write outside his usual genre favorites.
For someone that lives in rural america, british manor living can be almost as foriegn as my every day life as entourage or the million nyc cop shows.
I just finished this too and loved it. Can’t wait for the next series. It was much funnier than I was expecting, thanks in large part to the brilliant Maggie Smith.
FNL is exhausting (I just watched Season 1 this weekend). The first season deals with nearly every tough societal issue.
It almost feels too over the top. I think the 1st season, at least, should have been a little more subtle.
I loved it and can’t wait till the second season. Hopefully won’t be too long. Best thing I have seen in the way of a series in a long time. Matthew is a darling!
Good to know I’m not the only one who thinks that about Matthew!
Write a comment…
Also online on [www.pbs.org] (Alan, its embeddable too)
I loved it too, as I did all the others I’ve seen of this genre. Even though nothing much ever happens, “What’s a weekend?” still cracks me up, as did the telephone practice call, and the swivel chair, among others.
I assume Maggie is was the woman who reminded me of a parrot in the way she was always cocking her neck? And agreed about Mr. Bates though I grew to love all the upstairs people too, except for the evil spinster sister.
This genre is fascinating to watch to me, in a comfortably lazy way. And a nice change from the break neck speed of living today, as mentioned in relation to Mad Men. I also noticed I was studying the “fashion porn” by the last episode.
This is going to sound silly but what hooked me in for good, was the scene after Lord Grantham said, “We all have a roll to play”, and Matthew took it to heart by asking Mosely for his opinion on which cuff-links to wear, and then thanked him for his magical skills in spot removal. :) Sometimes I just want moments when people are kind to other people, (especially when I expect the opposite) in whatever world I’m engaged in at the moment.
I was overwhelmed and touched by that moment too. I thought it was beautifully written. We could all take a lesson from that scene.
As a Brit, I have to admit I wasn’t interested in this one bit when it first screened here early last year.
However, I did catch it recently as a re-run and have to admit I found it a great piece of period tv.
Thoroughly enjoyed it and like yourself looking forward to the 2nd series.
the connection between FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS and DOWNTON ABBEY seems a little forced but then i’m digging all the love towards FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS — so it’s on the brain a lot right now for me too….
i like British mini-series and TV shows so much — there’s a brilliance and ease with language and a real sense of fun and humor that is enjoyable in and of itself. not every British show is good but the good ones are really really good, and seem to be very numerous.
Brendan Coyle was great in NORTH AND SOUTH, one of my favorites of recent past. Coyle is a truly talented actor, makes even crud like LARK more watchable than it should be. a tilt of an eyebrow and i’m a goner. he’s also sexy in a Clive Owen kind of way….. :-)
thanks for giving DOWNTON ABBEY a chance, even if it’s not in your typical wheelhouse. your writing about TV makes TV watching more fun…..
Take issue with your failure to have done an advance review here and in The Star-Ledger. Your mind set aside as to these types of shows, we look for some advance insight as to Masterpiece and other PBS shows. Too many reviews on junk television, not enough on quality television. And while this show may not have been perfect, it was far better than much that is on television.
If you’re looking for reviews of PBS shows, I would definitely suggest looking for a different critic. At most I write about 1 or 2 Masterpiece (and/or Mystery) productions a year. Many of them are very good, but they don’t have as much inherent appeal to me as a lot of other shows, and with so much original programming on television, I have to draw a line between what I can and can’t cover. And where I draw that line is between what interests me most and what doesn’t.
Even though I would appreciate reviews of things like DOWNTON ABBEY by Sepinwall and I find it sort of fascinating to learn about this blind spot / preference, I have to give him props for following what moves him and being upfront about it. I know I have personally enjoyed and benefitted from the passionate, nuanced, personal, and seriously quick turnaround on his writing and musing about many shows I love.
To expect 100% all tv coverage by Sepinwall is neither practical nor desirable. It would turn what is now something very organic into fast food salt and fat.
I have been watching Masterpiece Theater since the ’70’s when these British shows were a welcome relief from the tedious and mundane 3 network tv: think no cable. Downton Abbey is a well made and entralling look at life in England in the early 20th century. I enjoy both Upstairs and Downstairs with all their struggles and drama. I enjoy the civility of the era, but also am intrigued by the down to earth problems these people face on a daily business. Maggie Smith is tremendous as the “Dowager Countess”. Hooray for Masterpiece Theater, another “Masterpiece”
I just watched it via Netflix this weekend, and I also got completely hooked by Mr. Bates early on. But I loved just about everything about the show, and I think you’ve hailed it in the comparison to Mad Men as another show documenting major societal and technological changes and how they impact a very limited setting. Plus, the writing and the acting were just superb.
i found it boring. maybe its the accents but i don’t find it relatable.
I know what you mean it was boring at the start of Downton Abbey and i had to continue watching it becasue i am doing it for an internal for media studies, but i found my self liking it when the Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk dies, but before all that i was very captivated by the story of Mr Bates he nearly had me crying, that has to mean he is a great actor, don’t you think?
Hi, I have a question. I have never watched, Upstairs, Downstairs. But I did read some articles about the show. Just a few. What is the difference between U/D & DA? The subject seems to run along the same lines.