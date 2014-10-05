Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Chocolate Milk’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I embarrass myself in front of Derek Jeter…
There’s plenty of funny stuff for the whole “Brooklyn” ensemble in “Chocolate Milk,” from Gina slapping Boyle at the thought of them being “bone bros” to Santiago’s eyes going wide with terror at the realization that she just yelled at her captain, to the spectacle of Terry being high. (In addition to the spectacle of Jake clinging to Terry’s ankle as Terry easily continues walking.) Solid episode all-around.
But the highlight, by far, is the introduction of Kyra Sedgwick as Holt’s partner-turned-nemesis, Madeline Wuntch. Despite the badge and deputy chief ranking, this is in no way a parody of Sedgwick’s role on “The Closer” – though it is funny to have two of TV’s greatest interrogators facing off – but a chance for a fine comic actress to prove she can expertly match the smug deadpan energy of Andre Braugher’s own great performance as Holt(*). This is going to be a recurring role, and one I look forward to. With Holt and Peralta now (relatively) at peace with each other, Holt needs someone new to agitate him, and the idea of it being a superior officer who is essentially his female doppelganger is wonderful – especially if it will provide many more opportunities to give us flashbacks to ’80s Holt, with or without a sweater over his shoulders.
(*) Perfect example of said energy: Braugher’s delivery of “That is amazingly funny” in response to Boyle’s lame “grand captain” joke. Also, you should really read this great Fienberg interview with Braugher and imagine all of the answers are being delivered by Captain Holt.
The only really disappointing thing about the episode: that we didn’t actually get a flashback to the Derek Jeter incident. But given that Jeter now has much more free time, maybe that’ll come down the road.
What did everybody else think?
Can we give Braugher or Crews the Emmy already?
Weird, I thought the Holt/Kyra Sedgwick stuff wasn’t nearly as good as the Jake/Terry plotline. Not that it was bad (far from it!), but absolutely everything about Jake and Terry was gold, from Terry saying Holt needed to smoke some weed to Jake helping Terry brush his teeth to all the cutaways of Jake being completely ineffectual at trying to stop Terry from going to the doctor. Great episode.
The show dabbles in both Low and High brow humor.
“You embarrassed yourself in front of Derek Jeter” was one of the great line readings in television history.
“There’s plenty of funny stuff for the whole “Brooklyn” ensemble in “Chocolate Milk,” from Gina slapping Boyle at the thought of them being “bone bros””
I hate that female violence against men is still considered to be funny. So many comedies still employ the tired *Man gets slapped by woman – cue laughter* gag when it stopped being appropriate years ago.
A good rule for physical comedy: Is it still funny if the genders are reversed? If the answer is no then we have a problem.
“When it stopped being appropriate years ago.”
What is the date of delineation for when this gag stopped being appropriate? Could you share that with all of us so we can retroactively revisit comedies made since then to properly reevaluate them with this new information?
The character Gina slapping the character Boyle at that moment was funny – that’s it. It’s about the characters interacting at a specific place and time.
Anything and everything can be funny. That’s the beauty of humor.
Probably around the time feminism happened and it was decided than men and women should be treated as equals?
Certain types of comedy do have expiration dates – appalling misogynist jokes from the 40s-50s (“A woman in the workplace? Heh, ain’t that cute? Didn’t anyone tell her she belongs in the kitchen?” *audience roars*), minstrel shows of the mid 1800s – early 1900s (self explanatory), transphobic humor (“Oh my god, that woman has a penis! What a freak! hahahahaha!”), etc.
See what I mean?
Certain things just aren’t funny anymore and I don’t think female violence against men is funny either, in any context (just as I wouldn’t find it funny if Boyle had slapped Gina).
Here are a couple articles that you might find interesting:
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
[www.huffingtonpost.com]
But I don’t see how the fact that Gina is a woman and Boyle is a man plays into the slap. Would the scene play differently to you if both the characters were men or both the characters were women?
If your issue is with violence in general, then hey I can understand where we differ (I think violence – especially something innocuous as a goofy slap can be funny). If, however, it’s just a gender issue; then I think your comment is misplaced. The joke isn’t funny because it’s a woman hitting a man. It’s funny because it’s the character Gina’s reaction to the character Doyle. Their sexes are irrelevant to the joke.
I legitimately feel that in the context of this show, that Boyle slapping Gina for calling them bone bros would be pretty funny.
But that’s because Boyle slapping anyone would be funny.
Oddly, not the first show to put Terry Crewes in a chocolate milk parlor. Everybody Hates Chris did it too -http://www.hulu.com/watch/620680 – around the 3:30 mark.
Am I stretching wondering if Madeline Wuntch was a shoutout to Braugher’s former colleague in Baltimore?
I asked this exact question and was told this is not the case, since the character name came from a writer who isn’t much of a Homicide buff.
That’s certainly some coincidence then. Thanks.
Are Gina and Boyle still hooking up? This episode made me think they are, but I thought it was a one time thing?
They hooked up for the first time in last season’s finale, to their mutual horror, and hooked up again in last week’s premier. I’m assuming it’s a running thing now, and I’m enjoying it more than I thought I would. The characters have very different comic energies, but they bounce off each other really well, and anything that makes Gina more human without detracting from her weirdness is welcome.
I couldn’t have been the only one to see the parallel between the Jake/Terry “tiny head” stuff and the Not Sure/President Camacho “I thought your head would be bigger” scene from “Idiocracy”.
First thing I thought of as the scene played out.
Great episode
Loved the Jake-Terry dinamic
Holt’s “That is amazingly funny” was perfect.
Holt giving Santiago the “A” was a really great character moment. One of those things that gives you a wide smile with no punchline needed just because you know the characters and their relationship so well.
Braugher’s delivery of “But if you’re here, who’s guarding Hades?” had me laughing into the next scene.
This episode felt light to me. I thought they could have lost the Boyle C-plot and spent more time on why Kyra Sedgwick is there. (Even though “bone bros” was inspired.) I was also surprised that they did “Terry is medicated / has no filter” and had that drive so much of the plot, since they did that last season when Boyle was medicated and had no filter (which also drove a storyline on that episode, where Diaz avoided Boyle because she didn’t want a confession of love).
I was disappointed in this episode. It wasn’t as funny as I’ve come to expect. Hopefully just a blip.