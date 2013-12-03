Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Christmas’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I take an elfie selfie…
“Christmas” was a role reversal from the formula “Brooklyn” was leaning on too much earlier in the season: because he’s subject to death threats, Captain Holt is the one acting irrationally and refusing to listen to good advice from Peralta. The problem is that the episode didn’t go far enough with the switcheroo. Even in this circumstance, Jake is the annoying one, and the one providing most of the jokes (effective or not), while Holt is still the one getting frustrated by his subordinate. I’m not saying the series needed to pull a “Freaky Friday” and have the two leads trade personalities altogether, but if ever a circumstance called for Andre Braugher to be the funny one (which he has demonstrated, here and elsewhere, he can be) and Andy Samberg to be the straight man, this was it. Instead, it’s the old and mostly unsuccessful dynamic, spiced up with a sitcom cliche (enemies handcuffed together) so familiar that “Duck Dynasty” used it for a plot earlier this year. The idea that the younger Holt was very much like Jake is an interesting one (and I enjoy every flashback to Braugher in the afro wig), but I wish we could see that version of Holt escape at times – as he did for one incredible moment when Holt reluctantly continued the pop-and-lock – and for Jake to not have to be on every minute of every day.
So I spent a lot of the A-story feeling the same way I did with some of those earlier episodes: wishing we would quickly get back to the other supporting characters. And that stuff was fun, whether Terry struggling with his fears in front of the shrink, Santiago scheming to get Diaz to smile or Boyle worrying about his flight, and then getting to play hero in an amazing and yet embarrassing way.
Holt pop-and-locking in and of itself made this one a must-see, but I think the episode could have been a lot more.
What did everybody else think?
Maybe my second full ep, and I gotta say I was hoping for more from the minds behind this endeavor. The A plot needed tuning and everything else felt poorly cobbled together.
I thought the portrayals of both were very in character but we only got to see new sides of Holt. Those sides were great. On the other hand, we got the amped up Peralta who we have seen before and who I thought the show runners realized was too annoying to continue. It’s why I was so relieved when Boyle showed up. I’m not sure why but Boyle seems to offset Peralta in such a way that makes him easier to take.
Otherwise, I enjoyed the outing–although they never did catch Rosa smiling and I feel like it’s a loose end.
This wasn’t as strong as other episodes this season but I did have ‘aww’ feelings at the end which indicates just how well this show has created characters I can care about which is one of the harder things for this style to do.
You must have missed the very end after the last commercial when they were in the hospital room with Boyle. Diaz talked about what a hero Boyle was for taking the bullet and she smiled, then Santiago got the picture and said “yes! Christmas card complete!”.
I’ve noticed that the Tuesday night Fox comedies run a bit loon. I’ve programmed my DVR to extend my Brooklyn 99 recording by 3 minutes or so so that I catch the full tag (i did this after I was burned once).
I actually added a minute to my recording but I must have missed Santiago grabbing the pic which is odd since I looked for it.
I just love every darn episode of this show… what can i say? I just love sinking into the show….
I wasn’t a fan of tonight’s episode. However, I loved last week’s.
Seeing Frank Pembleton on Nine Nine, and Senator Meldrick Lewis on Alphas made me go back to Season 1 of Homicide: Life on the Killing Street. What a show!
Anybody else notice that Rosa actually smiled in the next to last scene when Peralta and the Captain did the pop-and-lock??? Missed opportunity for a joke.
He got shot in the butt
I gotta say, I really enjoyed it. I like Peralta actually doing his job even if he’s crazy. I loooooved seeing Old School Holt and how he used to taunt like Peralta and then changed his life. And the Wii. And the pop and lock. And the smile. Good all around for me.
It’s very intuitive.
Still not hilarious but the last two have been a step up. My biggest issue with the episode was Peralta not paying attention to where he was pointing the gun in the scene right before he opens the door in the safe house; he pointed it at his boss without seeming to notice. It would be nice if he was at least semi-competent and having him pay attention to details like that would go a long way.
I laughed all the way through it. All the jokes were hitting and young Holt was a hoot. I don’t have the same problem with Samberg’s amped-up persona as you seem to, so maybe that’s why I liked it more than you did?
Also: He got shot in the butt. Juvenile, yes, but it made me laugh every single time.
Boyle handcuffing himself to Peralta and Holt was the best moment in the show.
Better than Terry’s drawing of himself?
Agreed — Terry’s self-portrait had me on the floor laughing.
Ok, I have had enough of Gina. I genuinely despise this character.
She is always 100% correct. In every scenario she always comes out looking good:
Who had the better pizza? Gina.
Who cracked the code on a new IT guy? Gina.
Who worked Terry out of both his funks? Gina.
Who was able to sway the troubled youths? Gina.
Her *always* being correct is annoying enough, but the character also has this “too cool for school” vibe about her, and all of the other characters are meant to look bad because they’re not on her wavelength.
This being a Mike Schur show and all, she reminds me of Ron Swanson in a way. Ron is pretty much infallible at times, but P&R has wisely given Ron an equally viable foil in Leslie, and they have had many plots that show just how untenable his world view can be – the little girl and the land mine, Ron’s will, etc. Not only that, P&R makes sure to show Ron genuinely cares for his co-workers, something that I’ve yet to discern from Gina.
I’m anxiously waiting for the show to level Gina off a bit, because I like Chelsea Peretti, and find Gina to be the one giant black mark in an otherwise great cast of characters.
Gina definitely shows compassion for her co-workers from time to time, such as this most recent episode, where she stormed into Terry’s shrink-session and gave him the opening he needed to get “approved” (sorta) for duty once more.
Afterward, at the hospital, it was made pretty clear that she was glad to have helped him return to the force the way she did.
While I agree the standard story is getting a bit too repetitive, I never come away from this show in any way disappointed. Even when it’s the same schtick over and over, Samberg and Braugher are just so funny together I don’t mind.
Really hoping this one gets another season.
Disagree, Alan. Don’t think you can have Holt stray from his core personality too much this early. Would compromise our view of him for future plotlines that require us to believe he’s not capable of large breaks from this personality