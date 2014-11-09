Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Jake and Sophia’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I use a sunglasses case as a wallet…
I said last week that while the start of season 2 had been solid and fun, it had yet to produce an episode as great as the best of the first season. Conveniently enough, tonight provided us with an episode that qualified, as “Jake and Sophia” was terrific from its first scene (Captain Holt being excited that his “problem at the bank” guess was right, with a FANTASTIC Andre Braugher delivery of “HOT DAMN!”) to the last (Stephen Root and Sandra Bernhard as Charles and Gina’s inadvertently fixed-up parents), and pretty much everything in between.
“Jake and Sophia” was a great example of what Schur and Goor talked about before season 1: that point a good sitcom reaches where the characters have become so specific that you can place them into any story and it’s inherently funny because they’re the ones in that story. In their broadest strokes, all of tonight’s stories – Jake inadvertently sleeping with a defense attorney, Diaz pushing Santiago to run for union rep, Charles and Gina trying to ace each other out of the spa night – are very familiar ideas. But because the writers and the actors have such a good handle on who these characters are and what kind of jokes should be associated with them – say, Santiago recognizing the button-maker model (or being upset when her pow-wow turns out to be a harangue), or the very well-informed gambits Charles and Gina each use to trick the other out of going to the spa – they don’t feel like the umpteenth twist on a hacky premise, but like their own amusing thing, unique to the world of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Eva Longoria was fun as Sophia, and I’m looking forward to more of Root and Bernhard, but it’s the mastery of the regular characters that made “Jake and Sophia” such a treat.
What did everybody else think? And will anyone else’s dreams be haunted by the Amy/Scully minotaur?
Such a good episode. I died at Andre Braugher’s ‘HOT DAMN!’ and everything about Amy and Holt’s haranguing/pow-wow.
I gotta say though, one of the least imaginatively titled episodes I’ve ever seen in my life.
The title is the answer to the question, “What are Mike Schur’s two favorite shows on Disney Junior?”
Then again, a lot of the best Parks and Rec episodes had the “X and Y” title, too. If this keeps up, I’m fine with the unimaginative titling.
Show should have been called “Who Got Grubered?”
I had more laugh-out-loud moments from this episode than any other in a while. I was also trying to figure out which line Alan was going to use for his “just as soon as I…” intro, there were so many good ones.
I was really hoping to see, “Just as soon as I’m the little spoon . . . “
I really hope that Andre Braugher doesn’t somehow fall into some sort of Nick Offerman-esque hole wherein he never wins an Emmy for this performance despite being consistently brilliant. Hell, if I were an Emmy voter and you showed me that “Hot Damn!” moment alone, I pretty sure that I would think to myself, “well, this competition is now pretty much over.”
He got nominated this year even though the show itself was largely unloved by the Emmys (though iirc it won some award for stunt work that was not on the main show). They know him from past stuff and so seem willing to acknowledge him. I hope he gets something for this performance. He’s great, and he grounds the show in a way that makes it work while still finding hilarious ways to say things like ‘Hot Dawn!’
When Jake and Sophia were talking about clones, I instantly dreamed of a B99/Parks and Rec crossover involving Tatiana Maslany. Perhaps a Tom Haverford/Jake Peralta fight over Maslany’s doctor, only to discover she’s actually a clone from Orphan Black. One can dream…
If Maslany ever does guest star, let’s hope she’s not as wasted as she was on Parks and Rec.
I had to look up who Tatiana Maslany was (I’ve never seen Orphan Black), but I thought she was really great in Parks and Recreation. I would love for her to come back, but that doesn’t mean she was wasted.
Spytv, I’d suggest getting thee to Orphan Black post-haste, and you’ll understand why Eko considered her role in Parks and Rec a waste.
Fair enough. I’ll check it out.
@spytv, yeah, she was good on Parks but if you haven’t seen Orphan Black then you haven’t seen the seriously impressive range she’s actually capable of.
Somehow that was a really good episode, after a few not so good ones, just because of the jokes.
I like Carl, the DA. He had some zing one liners. But yeah, the Captain “HOT DAMN!” was great.
“Hot Damn!” was pure genius.
Just amazing.
If Jamy doesn’t work out, Sofia’s definitely the next best thing. Not only is she hot – Eva Longoria, ooh la la – her characterisation is pretty cool too. I mean, how many Defense Attorneys would be ping-pong champions and believers in human cloning?
Not to repeat most of the comments below, but that “Hot DAMN!” just about killed me. XD And he actually grins, plus calls Santiago “Amy” for the first time. (Her speech, BTW. Mentioning leftovers? Hook, line and sinker.)
Charles and Gina’s parents sleeping together is an unexpected twist. I can’t wait for those two to find out. *cackles*
Funny episode but I was annoyed by the smile Holt gave Amy at the end of the pow-wow.
Fantastic episode, bravo!
I am always a sucker for 70’s Holt scenes with his 70’s moustache and 70’s music. Brilliant.
I absolutely loved Diaz saying that she was so cool because she forgot things, I never actually thought about it but people who are cool do that!
Great episode.