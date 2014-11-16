Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Lockdown’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I solicit drugs using perfect grammar…
“Lockdown” felt like a throwback to those frustrating episodes from early in the first season where Jake would spend 80 percent of the episode ignoring obviously wise advice from Captain Holt, getting deeper and deeper into trouble until he finally listened. It’s a pattern I’d hoped both Jake and the show had moved beyond, but here we got a variation on it, with Amy playing the role of Holt – even though, technically, the whole story was about Jake having to fill in for the captain on Thanksgiving. That Jake wants to be everybody’s buddy, rather than the stern authority figure he’s temporarily replacing, fits his character, but the whole A-story dragged as we waited for Jake to stop being such an idiot. With that many characters stuck in one location, there were some amusing moments in the margins (my favorite was Boyle doing the “Single Ladies” dance with the hookers), but on a whole, this one didn’t work.
The B-story, on the other hand, revisited the early part of season 1 in a good way, with the return of Terry’s brother-in-law Zeke (played, again, by former Giants defensive end Jamal Duff). The idea of a man who understandably makes Terry feel small and weak is a terrific gag, and rather than just repeat variations on it the whole time, we got to see a desperate Terry realize that he could suck up to Zeke by pretending that they both hate their bosses. Holt’s willingness to play along in his own deadpan way was marvelous in that way Andre Braugher always is whenever Holt feels he’s being enthusiastic even as he seems robotic to the rest of us.
Mediocre episode overall, but an excellent subplot.
What did everybody else think?
Am I the only one who was a little disappointed that we didn’t actually get to see the scene of Captain Holt going downstairs and belittling Terry in front of his family?
Agreed. Missed opportunity.
I was more disappointed that we didn’t see a crumbed-up Captain, actually.
Add me to that list. Especially since I think Braugher is one of the funniest things on an otherwise average show.
Holt bouncing on the yoga ball was the highlight of the episode for me.
He had to get to the printer! :D
<3 Terry! He is amazing, and crazy busy — anyone else watching #MillionaireTV now that Terry's hosting! So much fun! Oh and #KenJennings is on tomorrow — I'm counting the hours!
Definitely a weak ep, but Braugher was the best in every scene he was in. Crumb me up.
Two things I really liked –
– The line reading of “It means you don’t have emojis on your phone”.
– The yoga ball.
Are they running out of ideas already so they are falling back on giving one cast’s shtick to another? Next week, Amy sings opera.
can someone explain Boyle’s aversion to the word Thanksgiving? Is it a carryover from last season that I don’t remember?
There’s no explanation as to why, but it was the first Boyle Bingo play–he calls it Turkey Day.
Definitely a very weak episode. I didn’t laugh at all expect during the subplot with Holt and Terry. The rest was pretty meh. Which is hard for me to say, because I love B99. What is it? Different writers?
Apparently, I’m the only one (so far, I hope!) that really enjoyed the entire episode. Yes, the best parts were with Crews and Braugher, but the rest was enjoyable and had me laughing out loud. Poor Hitchcock stuck outside, hahaha!
I liked it, too. Not in the top 5 for the season, but still very funny and enjoyable.
You’re not alone. I enjoyed it, too.
Jake’s refusal to listen to reason didn’t bother me the way it did in earlier episodes because, I think, he was honestly trying to do a good job. And I kind of liked the implication that as “cool” as Jake seems to think he is – or maybe as he pretends to think he is – he really wants to be liked by his co-workers. I think the belief that one can be the boss and still keep everyone happy is a common misconception. I didn’t mind Jake learning that lesson the hard way.
Yoga Ball Holt is my new favorite thing!