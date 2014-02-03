Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Operation: Broken Feather’

A review of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I’m starring in an Albanian remake of “The Cosby Show”…
It’s a tradition for post-Super Bowl episodes of sitcoms to load up on guest stars – think “Friends” with Julia Roberts, Brooke Shields and Jean-Claude Van Damme, or “3rd Rock from the Sun” with Cindy Crawford and a bunch of other ’90s supermodels – to the point where the regulars become almost irrelevant. But “New Girl” managed to do an episode about Prince where the main characters also got a lot to do, and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” welcomed a whole lot of guest stars – the biggest of them kept out of the promos as a surprise – but managed to weave them into an episode that showcased what makes each member of this ensemble so funny.
Other than the return of Dean Winters as the Vulture, every guest star was limited to a single scene, often there to set up one joke and then get off the stage. So Patton Oswalt’s just there for the football game teaser, which is mainly a showcase for the incredible manliness and dancing ability of Terry, Fred Armisen returns as Mlepnos to do a goofy dance with Jake, and Joe Theismann was there for the only reason any comedy would use Joe Theismann. (And I would strongly recommend against watching the video of his actual leg injury.) Even Adam Sandler – whom I’m guessing agreed to do it as a favor to his former co-star Andy Samberg on the same conditions George Clooney had to go back to “ER” (“I’ll do it if you don’t put me in any of the ads”) – did a couple of jokes at the expense of his own hacky movies, commandeered the stage to mock Jake, and then also went away quickly.
Still, those cameos took up time, and I’m impressed “Operation: Broken Feather” was able to squeeze them in and still tell a pair of strong, funny stories about the core cast, how the larger squad relates to each other, and how Peralta and Santiago are getting along of late. Any newcomers to the show who happened to keep FOX on both after the game and after “New Girl”(*) would get the basics of all the characters – Diaz’s anger issues, Boyle’s clumsiness and foodie obsessions, Gina’s snark, even Hitchcock’s penchant for taking off his shirt – even as the Peralta/Santiago story nicely advanced their friendship (and continued to lay the groundwork for the romance to come). As a fan of both Andre Braugher and sabermetrics, I found Holt’s tearful reaction to “Moneyball” incredibly funny, and the writers have gone all-in on the idea of Holt as a socially-awkward robot, trusting that Braugher can deliver those lines in a way that’s funny without turning the character into a cartoon. As soon as Terry started talking about Icarus, it was clear that Holt’s plan would go up in metaphorical flames, but I was impressed with how literal they wound up being to poor Boyle’s fringed jacket.
(*) Because the Super Bowl was such a blowout, FOX’s postgame show ended 7 minutes early, which was a boon to people watching live, but a lousy development for anyone who was DVRing one or both of the comedy episodes while doing something else.
And “Operation: Broken Feather” continued the upswing in the material that Golden Globe Winner Andy Samberg is getting lately. He’s still goofy and immature, but in a way that doesn’t make you wonder how on earth this guy became and remains a cop. (Jake falling off the ladder while failing to dunk was the funniest non-Holt moment of the episode.) The writers have also done a good job of very slowly and carefully advancing the idea of Jake being attracted to Amy (and vice versa), so that it comes up when relevant and interesting, but isn’t shoehorned into every episode and every moment so that no one in the audience could possibly miss the idea that they are destined to wind up together.
Airing after the Super Bowl isn’t as big a showcase as it used to be – especially when you’re already airing after another show that’s airing directly after the Super Bowl – but this will almost certainly be the highest-rated “Brooklyn” episode to date, and “Operation: Broken Feather” did its job for both the newcomers and the viewers who have been there all along. Hopefully at least a few members of the former group will come back on Tuesday (when the show moves to 9:30, after “New Girl”).
What did everybody else think?
I loved Holt’s little “ka-kaa” after he replaced the computer monitor.
That, and all of Santiago’s little facial expressions/reactions in the background to jokes – like when she’s caught with Holt’s hat on. I think she does it really well and always adds an extra laugh for me.
Holt’s bird call was fabulous, yes.
This episode felt a little disjointed to me, as if, in an effort to appeal to post-Super-bowl viewers seeing the show for the first time, it was going out of its way to showcase the characters’ personality traits at the expense of story. Was the episode written with the knowledge that it would air after the Super Bowl?
Regardless, it still had some very funny moments. And this cast is so strong that I will enjoy any episode of this show.
Agreed, an overall entertaining episode, but it felt like it was being played pretty broadly and a little too sitcom-y to capture any potential new viewers.
But still, enjoyable.
To the network that reverses all expectations and starts highly promoted early: Fox you. To writers who think adverbial phrases require hyphens: Look it up.
… highly promoted shows. Boy, that’s embarrassing.
I wish Fox aired B99 first than New Girl.I don’t expect big ratings for this, maybe it will be around what The Office did
Same. B99 seems like a more compatible post-Superbowl show. I hope the audience stuck around through the New Girl ep (though I liked the New Girl episode well enough).
I agree and posted the same back when Alan originally wrote about the post Super Bowl scheduling. They really should have showcased their new shows. B99 was much more compatible, and should have led the night. Ideally, it would have been followed by Enlisted, which they ought to pair with B99 in the future.
I though last night’s New Girl episode was generally pretty cringe-worthy, and I highly doubt it will increase its audience in the future. Looking at the ratings, it looks like almost half the viewers shut the television off after NG. If I didn’t already know how great B99 was, I would have done the same. Sitting through NG was just exhausting.
Agreed. This was a funny episode compared to the dud that was the episode of “New Girl.” FOX lost a chance here.
Also agree. Way too much prince on new girl. Was having trouble sitting through it. Really enjoyed Brooklyn though. Jake’s dunk was great.
The funniest non-Holt moment in the episode was still a Holt moment, as it was Amy’s reaction to seeing Holt while she was wearing his hat.
Loved this episode. I thought it was great, and I was especially happily surprised by the Sandler cameo (and him poking fun at himself).
I said on another site: it’s a testament to what can be achieved when Sandler doesn’t receive a producer’s credit.
My only complaint is that Melissa Fumero wasn’t wearing eye-black during the football game.
I can’t stop laughing at Kevin James as Trotsky.
I love how they’re building out the world with recurring characters like the Vulture, and Patton Oswald’s fire captain. I appreciated that a lot of the cameos were for previously-used characters like that.
I appreciated the episode and was especially impressed with how it handled the impending romantic arc. Fume row and Samberg played it great. On an unrelated note, all I could think about during the Moneyball subplot was who would step in as the Art Howe to Baugher’s Billy Beane. In the wake of Phillip Seymour Hoffman’s death it was an unfortunate thought in the back of my head.
When Jake emphasized the “iago” in Santiago I knew where he was going. He was going to mention the parrot from Aladdin and not Othello, but I still laughed really, really, really hard. Great Joke.
A very good episode.
It was funny, and I can see how the episode was crafted, in addition to the guest stars, to be a reintroduction of the characters. But the one thing that bothered my was the willingness to take things so far with Holt. When he tells Terry “we can do better,” I thought for sure the by-the-book Captain, was overdoing it, knowing it would blow up, to prove a point about manipulating one’s co-workers. The fact that he did it in earnest gives us another rare moment where he’s taken down a peg, but I still would have preferred the fake-out that is far more in line with his character.
i loved this episode. scully and the tear-gas was absolutely hilarious. especially the vulture’s line about how out of the tear gas rises the phoenix. dean winters needs to be in more things pronto.
Dean Winters will always be the Beeper King for me.
The Beeper King will return. technology is cyclical.