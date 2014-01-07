Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Pontiac Bandit’

A review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I work for a charity that finds jobs for down-on-their-luck white people…
The story that provides “Pontiac Bandit” with its title was of a type I’ve been hoping “Brooklyn” would do away with for a while, as Jake again screws up for failing to listen to some clearly wise advice. But it was also so funny, and made such good use of every single member of the ensemble, plus guest star Craig Robinson, that I ultimately didn’t mind that much.
When I interviewed Mike Schur and Dan Goor back in the summer, they talked about reaching that point on “Parks and Rec” where they and the audience understood what was specifically funny about each actor and character, as opposed to their broader type, and it’s clear that “Brooklyn” has gotten to that point. There are very obvious sweet spots for every character, like Holt speaking in an oddly formal and almost always deadpan manner (“Hand me the small dog, Santiago”), or Santiago being eager to please to the point of risking death, or Diaz’s supreme self-confidence. “Pontiac Bandit” consistently hit those sweet spots, even as it was carefully crafting bigger comic moments like Boyle having to go to the bathroom to rescue Santiago’s grandmother’s ring, even as the “Please get out of my way” recording on his scooter plays, or Holt trying to lecture the squad while holding two adorable puppies under his arm.
Though I could do with less of Peralta screwing up out of sheer, immature stubbornness, Andy Samberg and Robinson worked really well together, whether re-enacting dialogue from “An American Tail: Fievel Goes West” or taking shared joy in how Jake looked in the Steve Harvey Collection suit Doug’s father died in. (Also note Jake’s penchant for inventing characters with ridiculous names, here turning Mangy Carl into Carl Mangerman.) And the idea of Jake and Rosa as academy buddies with inherent trust for one another – at least until this case – adds a strong layer to that particular relationship. Since Jake is always going to be in the main story, the writers have been good about alternating his partners (including Holt at times), and coming up with different dynamics each time. Jake is always Jake, but Charles, Amy, Rosa, etc. all interact with him in a different way.
I may have to skip reviewing the next episode or three due to press tour and some other travel, but I’m very pleased with the overall state of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” right now, even as I am thoroughly grossed out by everything Boyle eats.
What did everybody else think?
“My girl, Dame Judy Dench.” Strong episode.
I could watch Captain Holt expressing his disappointment through puppies for hours. Also, Boyle and the Captain acknowledging that Gina live tweets everything. Could be the best so far.
“She ruined Downton Abbey for me” was my favourite line in the episode until Santiago asked Holt to ask the scooter to call an ambulance for her.
I liked this episode, but isn’t Boyle’s poor taste in lunch spots inconsistent with what we’ve seen from him before? This is the same guy who ranks the local pizzerias with insane specificity and knew where to find the best pie.
i think the group doesn’t like the fact that boyle chooses exotic food which doesn’t sit well with them.
I think the problem was that they set it up as him picking places he LIKES instead of him just picking outlandish new places to try. Boyle wanting to give every place at least one shot would fit pretty well and still work as an objectionable trait to his coworkers.
I think the idea is Boyle is a true Foodie. He is willing to try anything for the sake of good cuisine. In this case, it so happened to be some sort of ethnic food that, while tasty, included some of the least desirable parts of an animal. Hoof anyone? It makes sense to me.
Him sucking on the hoof (“it’s a pocket of marrow with a toenail attached”) was both disgusting and hilarious.
I thought this episode hilarious. I really liked Holt’s deadpan complaint of having his foot run over. I also really liked how this episode was able to show Rosa as something other than distant, cold, and emotionless while keeping it totally within the character we already know.
That scene with the hoof was disgustingly hilarious!
Isn’t the dialogue from An American Tail, not Fievel Goes West? I think it was supposed to be the scene where he hears the gramophone playing a recording of the violin piece he father used to play, and he runs to it thinking it’s his father.
TMI!!
Whoah, are you saying I just spoiled An American Tail? That came out in 1986, I’m pretty sure the statute of limitations is up on that. Really, I was just bummed that the characters were bonding over the vastly inferior sequel to a great movie. Maybe that was the point, though, I dunno. Still really enjoyed the episode.
Sudanese food. That is all.
did anyone else notice that when holt was lecturing the group with the two dogs in his hands, hitchcock was holding a half eaten cake that he probably ate all by himself while he was hiding out from boyle? those little details kill me
I loved the fact that Holt named the “small dogs” Richard and Dan. Hilarious.
My favorite bit was how Scully and Hitchcock can’t even tell each other apart because I sure can’t!