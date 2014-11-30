Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘Road Trip’

A review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as my diet consists of flavorless beige smoothies…
Now that was more like it. After a couple of episodes with weak Peralta stories, “Road Trip” was a half-hour where all three plots clicked.
The title story revisited the ongoing Jake and Amy tension without pushing too hard on it, and did it in a way I can’t recall many shows doing. Usually in a “will they or won’t they” situation, one partner pines after the other at a time, going back and forth due to circumstance, always being miserable in silence. Here, neither Jake nor Amy has the guile to stay quiet about how they feel for very long. So even if the larger framework is similar – with Amy dumping Teddy while Jake and Sophia are still together and reasonably happy – each party knows that the other one likes them, and he can even turn it into yet another thing to tease her about. And because it’s been established that Jake teasing Amy is the default mode of their friendship, this winds up being reassuring rather than cruel.
(Also? Jake’s reactions to the Room of a Thousand Dolls were hilarious every time.)
Boyle isn’t paired with Captain Holt that often, but the two make an excellent contrast in temperament: Boyle too emotional about everything, Holt a utilitarian robot who sees no value in the thing Boyle cares about most. (It’s not quite the Leslie Knope/Ron Swanson dynamic, but it’s in the ballpark.) Watching Boyle struggle to get Holt to appreciate any of the finer details of cooking (or even eating) was terrific, and I loved his response to discovering the captain’s innate culinary talent: “Now I know how Salieri felt!”
If Diaz’s cold had just given us Terry talking of his love of kreplach… dayenu, but it also gave us the unsettling and very funny display of what Rosa’s like when she’s hopped up on cold medicine. Stephanie Beatriz usually commits so thoroughly to Rosa’s cold deadpan that it can be startling to see or hear her in any other mode, but this one in particular.
What did everybody else think?
Agree, really loved all three plots of this episode! I’ve been wanting the show to revisit the Jake/Amy situation, and I think it worked perfectly here. Every expression on the actors’ faces in the dinner scene was perfect. Also, Diaz on cold meds was a thing of beauty!
Doesn’t Holt already respect Boyle’s opinions on food? He subscribes to Boyle’s pizza email blast because it’s the only one that rates “mouth feel”, after all. (or did I miss some comment about that on the show while I went to get some tea?)
I’m willing to write that one off as Holt attempting to bond with his subordinates even if he’s not fully committed to their activities, but yeah, that was the first thing I thought, too.
Clearly a writer’s room mistake. Holt could enjoy food but have poor cooking instincts and the plot still would have landed. I doubt it was an intentional retcon.
FWIW, I asked Mike Schur about this, and he said this very thing was discussed in the writers room, and everyone decided that “pizza is close to pb&j in terms of ease of use for Holt. He would care about quality, within the limited foods he eats.”
Incredible Andre Braugher line reading of the day: “I’m just gonna make Kevin plain *toast* for breakfast.”
More Stephanie Beatriz please.
She is this show’s heat seeking missile of awesomeness.
Agree. She is pure gold.
The show seems to give Rosa funny material least often, so it was nice to see her being hilarious here.
Also, is this the first time Hitchcock’s first name has appeared? I don’t think we’ve heard Scully’s either.
Scully’s first name is Norm, and I don’t know how I know that. I think it’s marked on their desks.
As soon as Hitchcock’s name was revealed as Mike, I figured Scully’s name was Norm. Mike Scully and Norm Hiscock are Parks and Rec writers.
I think Stephanie Beatriz had a real cold, that didn’t seem like a fake crackle to her voice at all.
World’s smallest joke? The end credits included a character named Bart Ender. (The show is weird about this anyway; James Greene’s bit as the guy behind the wrong door was listed by the never-used character’s name.)
Of course Holt is a natural chef! :D
I treasure every Diaz smile. I think we’re up to two now.
andre braugher reads his lines in the scandal cadence –