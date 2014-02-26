Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘The Apartment’

A review of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I’ve started the second season of media content…
“The Apartment” tried to pull off a trick the show tried earlier in the season in “Pontiac Bandit,” by giving one of the characters a relationship with Jake that preceded their assignment to this precinct. That time, it was Peralta and Diaz as police academy classmates; here, it’s that Jake and Gina are such close friends dating back to childhood that Jake got her the job as a department aide.
In “Pontiac Bandit,” it worked because it didn’t seem like much of a leap, based on both the age of the characters and the fact that it didn’t contradict anything we already knew about how Peralta and Diaz went along. They were in the academy together, they had a pact, and that pact now creates conflict in this case. Simple set-up, and then it steps out of the way so that jokes can be told.
Here, though, it was too much. We’ve been given zero sign through the previous 17 episodes that these two have a history together, or even like each other, and so all the exposition about the time they spent together in Nana’s apartment felt clunky – the show working too hard all at once on an idea that would have been better off established over time. There were some amusing bits about Jake being an incompetent grown-up, like his claw tub full of mail, and Jake’s irritation that crazy Gina is more grown-up than he is made sense, but overall the A-story fell flat, especially in contrast to so many recent episodes.
The scenes back at the precinct were fun, though, particularly the payoff to Diaz’s rivalry with the weekend detective (played by Matt Walsh from “Veep”), with the prostate cancer news the perfect cherry on that sundae. As Boyle and Diaz had such a good time together trashing the locker – with Stephanie Beatriz being allowed to show more happiness in that one scene than she probably has in the rest of the season combined – I began wondering if we were going for the cliched moment where she’s finally attracted to him now that he’s off the market. Instead, it ended in a more interesting place: acknowledging their past together (and a past the show has done a much better job establishing than the new Jake/Gina backstory) but suggesting that they’re just going to be friends now. I’m happy that the show’s not trying to force every straight male/female combo to pair off (Gina would wind up with… Hitchcock?), and their opposing temperaments make them a good platonic duo. Add in Santiago working herself up into a lather and Holt taking pleasure in mocking both Jake and Terry in the same episode, and you’ve got some strong squadroom action, even if the main story never really clicked.
What did everybody else think?
It was implied few episodes back that Jake and Gina were friends although only a passing by. It was when Jake kissed Gina’s forehead and he sputtered and asked, “What’s your skin taste like?” and she said, “Dina Lohan face cream.” Although I agree that Gina is the responsible one?
Same episode (“Halloween”) brought us the two of them talking about Natasha having her baby, though she seemed a bit surprised by that.
I guess compared to Jake, everyone is more responsible, haha.
I wonder if this story only developed because they actually are long time friends [i.imgur.com]
Yeah, that aspect of it gave me a chuckle when it was first brought up, but I agree with Alan that it was too much too fast this far into the series.
Yeah, this episode probably worked more for me since I knew about them being childhood friends (including seeing a cute family picture of them hanging out in a station wagon as kids), but it probably did need more establishment in-show – it did seem kinda out of nowhere.
Bu it’s still only the first season. Pretty much everything we learn about these characters is going to be “out of nowhere”.
Pilots don’t have to give us every character’s entire life story. The writers should be free to make up whatever they like along the way, as long as it doesn’t contradict anything already established.
If Holt and Peralta were suddenly childhood friends, THEN I would cry foul.
I was wondering if I had missed something earlier between Gina and Jake. It seemed odd and that storyline didn’t really work.
Reasonable minds can disagree on the quality of the execution, but it seems to me that developing Gina’s backstory to make her a functional human and Jake confronting his immaturity are the exact things that people have been saying this show needs to do.
No, it’s definitely a good idea. They just needed to seed several episodes prior to this with references to their shared backstory, preferably with Holt and other characters acting surprised, given how little they have acted like friends to this point.
This was the first episode that I’ve actually liked Gina (not that I haven’t previous;y found her funny). I also think the show’s continuing on an already existing trajectory in making Jake more mature.
I really liked that there was finally some development in Santiago’s and Holt’s relationship. From the beginning it’s been setup that Santiago wants him to mentor her, but apart from the odd reference, I don’t think he’s ever acknowledged this or paid her enough attention – especially compared to his focus on Peralta.
I love having Gina being a little crazy and very unpredictable but this storyline made her too normal and thus, boring. I didn’t mind that they made her aware of her financials but it was too much seeing her give financial advice to Jake like she was a boring accountant. Honestly, I would’ve liked it better if she did become his landlord just so they could have that dynamic to play off of in further episodes
I’m so happy for my short term memory sometimes. I enjoyed the A story and only vaguely wondered if their relationship had been spelled out before. But I appreciate the meta-comment that great shows know how to plant seeds that pay off later and merely okay shows move along ad hoc (well that’s my short hand interpretation). But if you set that aside, the jokes were amusing enough for me to enjoy the A side.
The Jake side of this story worked fine for me. Granted, I never had a problem with him in concept, and I think Samberg’s performance has modulated to an energy that gels better with the rest of the cast over the course of the season.
As for Gina, at this point I prefer the character when she’s used as kind of a cartoon. She’s funny when deployed correctly (most of her stuff running the office with Holt is great). I didn’t find her funny in this episode, and she’s not likeable when I have to take her seriously.
@vincennes: I agree completely. I’ve laughed at maybe one or two things Gina has said, but this is the first episode I actually liked her. Even on a comedy, two-dimensional, insane, unrealistic characters get tiresome. I’m really glad Gina showed that, while she has some craziness to her, she also is competent in other ways. This is much more true to real life; I know plenty of people who have it completely together in one area of life and are off the wall in other areas. I didn’t find her boring at all, but instead actually grounded.
Whoops, meant ONE-dimensional
@kobracola I’m glad I’m not alone on this. However, I can definitely see why people prefer the cartoon version and I think there is a divide between people who love Gina and those who don’t. But that’s the great thing about a comedy show like B99 – there’s something there for everyone whatever your preferences. I don’t think fleshing out Gina means that she has to lose her one-liners etc either. I loved that bit with her notes from the evaluation!
I’m with kobracola: I liked seeing a less obnoxious side to Gina. Most of every other time she’s supposed to be “helping” someone she’s been flabbergastingly useless, wandering around on her own trip, whatever. But it was nice to see that she has SOME freaking sanity, even if I find it implausible that she could afford Jake’s apartment. I like a mix of sane and insane, like for example the Captain.
I really liked the tiny scene between Jake and Amy where he quotes her list of flaws back to her…also the complete gravity with which Holt calls Sgt. Terry a proud mother hen at the end of the episode.
The line that had us pausing the tv to recover from laughter came during the evaluations when Holt started to say that 14 arrests isn’t very many and was interrupted by “No one asked you! This is a SELF evaluation.” Best most unexpected line ever.
Could NOT have written a more accurate summation of this episode, Alan. It’s like you’re my long, lost TV critic twin.
do not interrupt Holt mid-soup.
every scene with scully and hitchcock in this show is absolute gold. also andre braugher’s delivery of “Is there a reason you’re interrupting me mid-soup?” was perfection.
Loved every bit of Hitchcock and Scully in this one especially Holt finding out how little they actually do.
Never thought I’d say this but Holt>Swanson
Last night’s B-9-9 didn’t work for me. What’s funny about a woman breaking her back, a dog getting hit by a car, a guy being diagnosed with prostate cancer, Amy groveling in front of her two male superiors, and human hair stuck in shaving cream on Boyle’s face (gross!). Kind of disappointed!
I’m hoping it turns out he made up all that stuff.
Those terrible events are funny within the context of Boyle and Diaz previously hating the weekend detective for the now-seemingly very small flaw of blowing his facial hair onto the keyboard and playing that prank on him. It’s the realization of “Oh my god…. what have we done to this poor man for a now trivial thing” when he’s listing off how terrible his life is that made me laugh really hard, at least. And I’d hardly call what Santiago did groveling; she was merely trying really hard to please Holt, as she’s done for the show’s entire run. I don’t think she really cares about Terry’s opinion of her. The shaving cream and hair stuff was physical comedy; worked for me, but everyone’s different.
Boyle swallowing the stranger hair almost made me vomit in my lap. Anyone else? I can’t be alone here.
Wow, I just made a disgusted face, haha.
Yes, I was like “What? Gina and Jake are childhood friends? Since when?” at first, but I quickly got over that and really enjoyed this storyline for Gina more than I have any other all season. She’s finally becoming a real life, living, breathing human being, instead of the one-dimensional crazy caricature she’s been for the show’s run up until this point. I enjoyed that they’re fleshing out her character more and laughed as much as I usually do at a B99 episode (which is a ton). Plus the Diaz and Boyle work, both comedically and them talking about how Boyle used to fawn over her, worked really well. B99 is still throwing a perfect game in my book.
Agreed about Jake/ Gina not working as a story. In fact it worked so poorly that when it was first brought up in Jake’s self-evaluation, I thought that Gina was just making the whole thing up so that she could get out doing her job and Jake was playing along, because he’s Jake and he enjoys subverting authority. That would have fit in much better with the characters we know. The other stories were rock solid as usual, though.