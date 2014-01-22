Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘The Ebony Falcon’

A review of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as we play Wife or Dog…
The previous episodes had done a good job of pairing Peralta with a lot of different characters: most often Santiago or Boyle, but Diaz or Holt enough to make an impression. The one cop he hadn’t been teamed with yet was Terry, in part because Terry began the series on the sidelines, dealing with his fear issues. That’s a funny idea for a big, imposing guy like Terry Crews to play, but it also kept one of the show’s funniest performers out of the orbit of its central character.
Terry’s back in the field now, and his undercover operation with Jake and Charles was worth the wait. Shifting the panic from Terry to Jake was a nice twist, allowing Terry to be a superhero again while leaving room for other laughs. Usually, when Jake screws up a case by acting like a little kid, it’s annoying; here, at least it came from a generous impulse. (I also enjoyed his emotional reaction to seeing the crayon drawing Terry’s girls made for him.) Boyle getting too invested into his undercover job as gym manager felt amusingly Boyle-ish, and Terry punching Jake in “my lucky face” was the kind of thing I imagine most of the cops in the 99 have dreamed of doing.
The Gina subplot introduced what I hope will be a recurring character in gross private eye Leo Sporm (perhaps the first character on the show whom Holt clear dislikes more than Peralta), but I don’t know that it entirely worked. Gina’s a weird character, and what’s made her distinctive and funny to this point is the idea that she may genuinely be a sociopath – not in an “I’m going to ritualistically murder three dozen people” way, but simply lacking in basic empathy and interest in her fellow human. I assumed she would be softened eventually, but this seems too soon; Santiago and Diaz helping assuage her fears is sweet, but I think it would have been funnier if Holt’s theory was incorrect, and Gina was screwing with them because it’s simply the thing that she does.
But the Ebony Falcon – or, possibly, Ebony Antelope – was back in action, for what will hopefully be the first time of many. And that was swell.
What did everybody else think?
I would have been very disappointed if it turned out Gina was just messing with them. Her nihilism was becoming one note. She needed this, I think.
I love that they are continuing the tradition of weird character names from Parks.
“Leo Sporm.”
Schur’s fetish for insane naming continues unabated.
I thought the Gina story left more than enough room for funny weirdness, like the Mario Lopez hair bit.
More Eddie Pepitone, please.
A gym was a funny choice for an undercover setting given that Samberg and Lo Truglio played co-workers at a gym in “I Love You, Man”.
I like that Terry left a perp for the other cops to bust. Very generous of him. :-)
I didn’t think they softened Gina too soon; she needs a little off the edges to keep her from being nothing but annoying. It was also a nice character beat for Holt.
I am now going to use “my lucky face” as an alternate to “Not in the face!”
I was AFRAID that Gina would turn out to have been messing with them (so tired and one-dimensional). Finding that her fear was real made for some excellent scenes, and a welcoming humanization (not softening, just less cartoonishly one-note) of her character. This show is proving exemplary at correcting all its elements after a funny but overly broad pilot.
And the whole plot with Terry was just beautiful.
I figured Gina’s obnoxious personality was supposed to be an East-coast thing so I ignored how much I disliked her character and went with the rest of the show. But she’s no less annoying on Parks and Recreation so I’m dangerously close to projecting my distaste for her characters with the actress herself.
On the other hand, in my opinion Terry crews falling asleep mid-pullup was the funniest thing this show has ever done.
She’s obnoxious in Episodes, as well.
Chelsea Peretti is not in Episodes. Perhaps you are thinking of Daisy Haggard? [www.imdb.com]
“She once called ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’ the best comedy of all time.” I think that could be my favorite line this show has written to date. I was hoping it’d be your “as soon as” intro.
For me, gets funnier every week. I’m fine with Gina’s fear being real. Agree rounds out her character a bit. My thing with guest stars at the station, like Leo, is there are so many regular characters, and I’m enjoying so much of their interaction now, that the guest stars come across as a distraction.
Wasn’t it the Ebony Anteater?
Never mind. Guess I heard it wrong!
“Leo Sporm (perhaps the first character on the show whom Holt clear dislikes more than Peralta)”
Is this really your take Alan? I would be really surprised if the show was trying to paint Hold as “disliking” Peralta. I see it as more of a little brother annoying his big brother.
No, I ultimately think Holt is annoyed by Peralta without genuinely disliking him. But I haven’t seen Holt frustrated by any character more than Peralta until Sporm walked into the precinct.