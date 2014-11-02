Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘The Mole’

A quick review of tonight’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I make some promises involving lollipops(*) I do not intend to keep…
I feel like season 2 still has yet to find a higher gear and give us an episode (or, better, run of episodes) as great as we saw the show could be last season, but each outing has been fun and smart, and “The Mole” did a strong job with all three plots.
The title story not only kept Holt’s feud with Wuntch (“Meat”) going, but provided a nice opportunity for the captain and Peralta to work together, both in and out of pajamas. As Terry told Holt in the series’ first episode, Jake loves solving puzzles, and it was gratifying and amusing to see him pulling an all-nighter on one with his Sherlock Holmes-esque boss. (Also, Holt’s depressed Shakespearean monologue at the bar was unsurprisingly a thing of Andre Braugher-ian beauty.)
Boyle and Gina’s secret affair came out, to everyone’s horror, but I like that the show didn’t try to pivot them into being an actual couple. They were just fooling around, and they kept it quiet for a long time – both of these things huge steps forward for Charles – and now they move on. Comedies get into trouble when they try to force couplings for their own sake, and I don’t know that I buy those two as anything other than sex buddies. And the silent rave was a clever idea – not to mention giving us the second episode in a row with Diaz and Terry in goofy costumes – while Terry’s fears about his girls’ future gave that subplot an extra layer without simply taking over the whole story and making him look like an idiot.
(*) Andre Braugher saying “lollipop” may in some ways be funnier than him saying “Kwazy.” Also, if you happen to watch “The Walking Dead” right after this, be prepared for a very different lollipop reference.
That product placement was pretty bad. (When is it ever good?) Puzzled why this show had to do it. It’s not like it’s in Chuck/Subway territory, right?
Every show has to do it now, and Chuck’s ratings at the time of the initial Subway plug would make it one of the highest-rated shows on the Fox network right now.
I know! And NBC and most likely ABC, lol. Chuck averaged over a 2.0 all the way towards 4.13. Yet it was always on the verge of cancellation.
These days with a 2.0 it could go for 8 seasons plus.
How times have changed. Thanks Jay Leno!
It’s usually excessive in Fox shows. There was an entire set piece in New Girl built around a Ford a couple years ago and Bones will sometimes change the cameras and lighting in a scene to make it feel more like a commercial.
Otherwise this episode was awesome. The silent rave and guest pajamas are 2 things I would like to experience more of in my life.
Speaking of product placement, where does one purchase a “dog bra”?
The product placement went right over my head. What was the product?
I dunno. I feel like folks are being hard on this show because I’ve heard similar complaints from other critics. However, I think it’s started off solid enough this season and I’m always excited for a new episode. Maybe I enjoy it more than most people do.
I think it’s a total step-up from last season and it’s kind of confusing to me that people think otherwise. Ah, well, comedy is subjective, etc etc etc.
This show might be added for consideration to the question I asked Alan and Dan for their podcast. Are the show runners slowly building up each season to avoid burning out too quickly? Are they going to ramp up later in the season? Are they playing by he patience game?
Or they could be struggling, but I hope that is not he case, these guys are too talented for that.
I agree, Jake. I feel like every episode this season has been good, and would definitely rate it over the previous season.
If Andre Braugher doesn’t win the Emmy next year, we should all riot.
So hard to pick a highlight of the episode from Jake and Holt’s sleepover to the silent disco to that masterful Shakespearean monologue, but I gotta say, I really liked the Charles/Gina subplot. I thought it was actually really sweet.
Some great Holt moments in this episode. The monologue was brutal.
“Please return your guest pajamas”……this show never gets old, I love it. The VW product placement was really bad but I guess that’s the world we live in now. At least they made a joke out of it instead of just complimenting the car.
I didn’t even notice what kind of car, so product placement is totally lost on me. In fact, when I read the complaint up above about product placement, I wondered if it was the car or the donuts. I didn’t notice a brand for either.
This was the funniest episode of the season for me. I think I had a big smile on my face for all three plots.
Braugher’s monologue in the bar was a thing of actual beauty.
I also kind of hope Charles Dance shows up as “that guy that looks like Tywin Lannister.”
And there I was thinking she said Tyrion. That would be better.
I really like that everyone on the show genuinely like each other, and they are all competent at their jobs. That forces them to go to new places for laughs, and it really works in its favour.
“but provided a nice opportunity for the captain and Peralta to work together, both in and out of pajamas.”
If I read this line without seeing the episode, I would of thought they were taking this show in a whole different directions
I love the speed at which Holt deduced that Gina slept with Charles.
Is it just me, or is Kyra Sedgewick adding nothing of value to this show? I’ve liked her in other things, but I’m hoping this episode marks the end of her arc on B99.
Also, Andre Braugher makes my life, and I loved the GoT reference.
While I think it’s adorable that Holt’s middle name is Jacob…I really wanted it to be Jamiroquai.
I’m pretty sure they set a record for fantastic Holt pinch lines in this one. I roared when he slapped Jake and lost it at the mention of returning the guest toothbrush!