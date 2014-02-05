Review: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ – ‘The Party’

A review of last night’s “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” coming up just as soon as I give our kiss umami flavor…
Even though most of it aired out of primetime, Sunday’s episode was by far the highest-rated of the series (and most likely always will be, unless it somehow gets another post-Super Bowl showcase when FOX next has the game in a few years). I’m skeptical that many (or even any) of those new viewers tuned in for “The Party,” but if they did, they saw a comedy that’s just on fire right now.
This late in the season, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is so confident, and has done such a good job defining all its characters, that it can easily deposit everyone in new location and a different kind of story (though Peralta does wind up solving a mystery by the end) and make it work perfectly. Boyle’s still Boyle, Diaz still Diaz, etc., no matter the setting, and they can be just as funny around Holt’s snobby friends as they are dealing with drug dealers or rival cops.
At the same time, though, the new setting gave us a very different view of a few characters. In this world, Holt isn’t the uptight robot, but the funny one (though perhaps the best part of that running gag is that we got no real examples of Holt being funny, and had to take it on faith), and I really liked the casting of Marc Evan Jackson (Trevor the attorney from “Parks and Rec”) as his husband Kevin. The show could have gone for a bigger name, but Jackson’s very funny in a dry way that matches what Andre Braugher’s doing, and he’s likely going to be more available in the future than if they’d gone for, say, Bill Hader.
It was, in some ways, an even better showcase for Terry. With Holt being co-host of the party, and dealing with the usual work tension with Kevin, Terry was completely in charge of the squad, and what made his exasperation with them particularly amusing was how well he wound up fitting in with the other party guests. Terry’s not just a muscle man who can crush a smartphone in his bare hands; he’s an artist who apparently knows his French New Wave cinema, but every time he got in the middle of a conversation, he spotted one or more of his detectives doing their best to ruin the party.
All the jokes and story beats were assembled so well this week, whether it was Jake’s difficulty in getting access to that New Yorker story, or the ever-increasing crowd of shrinks fascinated by Gina’s complete overlap of ego and id(*), or Holt instantly figuring out what was going on inside the bathroom once he heard Santiago’s sneeze.
(*) It was also a nice touch that Diaz understood so well how to both navigate the party and find the optimal situation for Gina. Outside of her temper, she’s been written as a character with a very strong sense of self and how to fit into the world at large, where the other detectives tend to be adrift outside of the squad setting.
Like the post-Super Bowl episode, “The Party” gave all the regulars a moment to shine (Scully even got to sing opera twice) even as it deftly weaved in guest stars (including Marilu Henner was a new love interest for Boyle), and it was yet another episode showing that the writers have figured out how to write Peralta in a way that’s comic without making you wonder how he has the job that he has.
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is at a point where it’s mastered its tone and the strengths of its ensemble. I think there’s still room for it to get even funnier, but if it stays at this terrific level, I’ll have no complaints.
What did everybody else think?
I agree that the show has been fantastic for a month or two – I get bummed when I start to DVR through the commercials and see it’s already almost over.
Agreed!
Not only was this the best, funniest episode of B99 of the season, this may be the funniest single episode of any comedy I’ve seen this TV season.
I mean, belly-laughs. Not just little snickers, or a single “HAH!” No… this episode had me in stiches.
– Gina, surrounded by an ever-widening clutch of psychiatrists as she let’s all of her crazy loose.
– Terry crushing cell phones, talking about French film.
– Hitchcock’s naivete.
– Kevin being a d-bag to Peralta.
– Boyle finding a soul mate in a game Marilu Henner.
And then, to top it off, the show managed to have a true moment of emotion and drama at the end with Peralta and Kevin. Imagine what it was like to be Kevin for all those years to see the man you love be marginalized and passed over because of who he is. It had to break his heart, making his d-bag behavior the whole episode understandable.
This show is amazing. I hope next year that FOX understands what it has on its hands with New Girl, B99, and Enlisted, and finds a way to package them on a night where they can dominate.
Those three shows together would be similar to when NBC put Seinfeld, Friends, and Frasier on the same night for like one season.
Great, great, great episode.
To explain: I don’t mean those shows would dominate numbers wise. I mean in quality. Those shows, and the quality they’re displaying, are possibly the best three sitcoms on television right now, and they’re all on one network. Just like when Seinfeld, Frasier, and Friends were on NBC.
You had me until New Girl….that show fell off the cliff this season.
I do think B99 will be moved to 8pm next year, with Enlisted sliding to 830 or 930 and room for a new comedy to come up with a good Tuesday.
I’m assuming Dads is done after this year and never spoken of again.
Sean —
New Girl started slowly this year, with Evil Schmidt and all… but it’s been SO GOOD the last 4 or 5 episodes.
They really had to figure out what to do with Coach, and how to reintegrate him into the mix, which they have done successfully. The last two episodes specifically are pantheon level.
I watched the Prince episode. It was better than the rest of the season, but pantheon level seems a stretch. I didn’t see it last night yet.
I would put the last two episodes in the show’s top-10, easily.
Frank Skabopolis.
Top 10? of 64 episodes? I didn’t realize your Pantheon was so welcoming.
Like I said, didn’t see last night, but the Prince episode would be hard-pressed to crack the Top 10 of Season 2.
The show was soooo good last season that it spoiled me and it just can’t get back there. The first part of this season dug such a huge hole to get out of.
Well, Pantheons are generally 12, in the literal sense, at least when it comes to the major Gods, right?
So you could say, when it comes to Pantheons, I’m a bit selective in that I leave off 2.
Now, if I went to really narrow it down, I would say my “Mount Rushmore.”
While last night’s episode was fantastic, I would not put it on my Mount Rushmore. :-)
Liked last nights episode, but Brooklyn’s much funnier than new girl for me right now.
I agree with Sean: New Girl has had a terrible season. “Started slowly” seems like rather an understatement. And the Prince episode – for me and other commenters here – was unwatchable.
Unwatchable??? It wasn’t like my favorite comedy episode of TV ever, or even close to my favorite episode of New Girl, but it was solidly above-average and they integrated such a massive guest star as Prince pretty well. All my $0.02 of course. Hard to imagine many people found it simply unwatchable.
Read the associated comments. Anyway, I’m glad you enjoyed it; I had to stop watching before the end out of embarrassment – and not the good kind of embarrassment.
I read the associated comments to the New Girl episode and yes, you and a couple of others didn’t like it, but I’d say the majority did.
Col Bat Guano took the words right out of my mouth. May I ask what made it “unwatchable”? Assuming you actually normally watch New Girl of course. I can understand not liking it very much, but unwatchable is a very strong descriptor.
I described my feelings fairly extensively in the thread pertaining to the episode (as did some other viewers who disliked it).
I don’t wish to turn this into a huge debate, but I did go back to your comment and wanted to respond to a few things, if that’s alright:
I won’t go into great detail about the season, which I think has been fine, if not good, but it didn’t feel like Prince was shoehorned into the plot. It’s entirely probable to me that some people living in L.A. would run into someone who knew Prince and could get them into his party for some reason. I assume Prince could do whatever he wanted to at his parties, so it’s not outside the realm of possibility (and doesn’t break my suspension of disbelief) that he’d be strolling around his party, see some people who needed help, and decide to help them. Sure, it’s random that he chose our protagonists, but still definitely possible. Also just because other people have parodied something, doesn’t mean shows aren’t allowed to use that trope after the parody. Parodies don’t put like bans on re-using a tried and true trope. In this case, I think the trope was used well. In terms of the magical negro thing, I don’t think Prince was incredibly helpful/magical because he’s black, it was because he’s PRINCE. For most people, Prince is almost like a demi-god of pop music, similar to Michael Jackson or something. His career, including the weird time when he was known as a SYMBOL for chrissakes, has certainly taken on an air of magic. I think they were playing on that known part of his public persona; not making him special simply because he’s black.
I think the show did a great job early on focusing on just the core cast and the police station. Lesser shows would have introduced Holt’s husband in the second or third episode, or have Jake dating a random girl of the week. B99 opted to focus on developing the characters during the first half of the season which is really paying off as they hit the back half. Great show of patience from the writing staff
Very funny episode. Love all these characters and even Gina, whom I initially hated, is starting to grow on me. Mike Schur is a genius, as far as I’m concerned. Really hope FOX sticks with this show the way NBC stuck with Parks.
I would submit that Terry’s “Stop eating crab wrong!” rises to the level of “Stop pooping.” And the freeze frame of Terry, Santiago and Peralta in the bathroom when Holt opened the door made me guffaw.
I’m loving Terry Crews more and more. I lost it when he said, post-phone crush, “I’m due for an upgrade, and my babies are in the cloud.”
Also, I’d like more of Crews holding fat, adorable corgis.
Every single thing Terry Crews does is gold. Talking French cinema, crushing the smartphone just to show he can (it’s all in the Cloud!), holding Holt’s Corgi in the bathroom…he has at least one moment in every episode that absolutely makes it for me. The princess castle is still my favorite, but this one was packed.
I was never as huge a fan of “Stop pooping” as everyone else seems to be but “Stop eating crab wrong!” was definitely my biggest laugh of the night. Terry Crews was on fire this week.
Am I some guy? B/c this guy agrees with the above. Stop pooping = Meh, but stop eating crab wrong tickled my funny bone.
Double co-sign. Stop pooping never did it for me, despite my love for Parks and Rec. Stop eating crab wrong was great.
Agree with all of this. Crews is B99’s secret weapon. And the crab line killed me.
Parks and Rec! That’s where knew him from! Gah that was bugging me!
Also, he’s…from Earth.
Anyone? Anyone?
SPARKS NEVADA!
MARSHAL ON MARS!!!
Pow!
How did Michael Schur end up with two ensemble casts with opera singers? We need Scully and Donna Meagle to meet!
I agree — fabulous casting choice for Kevin. I also really liked Jake’s deduction that the New Yorker would be in the bathroom. I think my favorite part was Amy’s increasingly desperate attempts to explore Holt’s psyche, e.g. through his hummus ingredients. Also, Boyle making out in the coat closet was the most horrifying/hilarious thing I’ve seen since “The Office” in its prime.
“had to take faith on it”…? Did you not HEAR the “needling/suit” joke?! :D
My favourite episode, I think. Really good.
“(though perhaps the best part of that running gag is that we got no real examples of Holt being funny, and had to take it on faith)”
So in the context of a one-episode (or possibly infrequently recurring) running gag, the Studio 60 Problem is forgiveable?
It’s more apples and oranges than that. Here, the gag is that Peralta can’t imagine Captain Robot being funny. Us hearing repeatedly from party guests that Holt IS funny is the joke, in and of itself. The jokes he tells and pranks he pulls are ultimately irrelevant. We could hear or see them and not find them funny and it wouldn’t matter — if anything, it would make the idea of Holt being considered “funny” to be more amusing.
Studio 60 took the idea of Matt Albie’s comedic genius VERY seriously. Ditto Smash and Karen Cartwright’s star power. So when everyone constantly and sincerely praises those people and then the on-screen results are severely lacking, it’s a problem. Not here.
I think we DID get examples in the episode of him being funny…they just weren’t jokes that most people would find funny. The snobby guests at the party laughed at a few things he said, IIRC
“O sole mio” isn’t opera, but no matter — this was a sensational episode in every way. I too find myself returning to “Stop eating crab wrong!” I wish there were a way to adopt it into conversation.
Was the gag with Peralta spilling his Cheerios with orange soda in it another example of him doing childish things, or a winking meta-reference to how everyone is criticizing the character as childish?
Pretty sure it’s the former. Just last episode he made a “breakfast burrito” consisting of gummy-bears inside a fruit rollup. Although oddly enough he claimed not to have a dentist then, which is contradicted here.
I thought it was just the punchline to, “Because he thinks we’re going to embarrass him in front of his husband, which, frankly, is insulting!” @FictionIsntReal: Did he mention he had a dentist in this episode? Genuine question, I missed that detail.
Best episode of the season. I loved how they took each idicincy of the characters and found a place to use it organically.
It took a lot of work for the writers to get to this place, but they earned it.
In terms of comedies this year, I’d go: Community, Archer, B99, and Parks, in that order. Modern family being below the mendoza line.
I actually think that would be my exact order too, adding New Girl and Enlisted on there at the end in that order. Maybe throw some Workaholics in there. And I’m way behind on my Modern Family watching, but those first 4 for sure haha.
“It was also a nice touch that Diaz understood so well how to both navigate the party and find the optimal situation for Gina”
Remember from the Thanksgiving episode, Diaz loves trainwrecks. And what is Gina, if not a trainwreck come to life?
This show has been on fire lately!
Completely agree. Love Brooklyn right now. Really like terry trying to play father of this bunch.
Funniest (and most clever) episode yet.
The best part of Terry’s French New Wave joke was that it was part two of the joke. The previous reference (I forget the episode) he referred to the movie as Francois Truffaut’s Breathless, even though it was directed by Godard. In this most recent episode, he argued with other guests of the party over who could claim ownership of the film, Truffaut (who wrote it), or Godard. That’s just the sort of thing that cinephiles would argue about (and quite fitting, since Truffaut and Godard started out as film critics, before they got into directing).