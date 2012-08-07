Review: ‘Bunheads’ – ‘Blank Up, It’s Time’

A review of last night’s “Bunheads” coming up just as soon as you’ll want to hear my Stewie Griffin…
Due to my recent travels, it’s been a month since I last wrote about this show, though I’ve been watching all the episodes. I thought “Bunheads” finally found itself in the last couple of episodes, not coincidentally while Fanny was out of town and the writers were able to better develop the four girls, as well as Michelle’s relationship with them and the other people in Paradise. I had been placed in this weird situation where I was rooting against Kelly Bishop appearing on an Amy Sherman-Palladino show, but the balance just seemed to work much better without Madam Fanny being around to make things – as Sasha accuses her at the end of this episode – all about her.
So when Fanny came back to town “Blank Up, It’s Time,” I worried that she might resume emotionally dominating the proceedings. But while I didn’t think this was one of the strongest, or funniest, “Bunheads” installments (Daniel Palladino’s scripts always feel too frantic for the jokes to quite work), overall it did a good job of dividing the wealth among Michelle, Fanny and the girls.
For a while, it actually felt as if Michelle was getting short shrift, and there was that bizarre moment where Fanny – who, again, was Michelle’s mother-in-law for five seconds (technically still is, I guess) – was encouraging her to have a quickie with the director(*), and it was like Hubbell had never even existed. But then Fanny mentioned him casually while discussing her history with Michael(**), and I was reassured that the show wasn’t simply trying to pretend that the poor schmuck never existed at all and that Michelle had come to Paradise for some other reason. And that set us up for Michelle’s post-coital crying jag, which also wasn’t as funny as it was meant to be, but was a good, and welcome, character moment for her.
(*) Played by another “Gilmore Girls” alum in Chris Eigeman, who dated Lorelai for a bunch of episodes in season 4.
(**) Played by Richard Gant, who was never on “Gilmore Girls” but has been a big part of my “Deadwood” season 2 summer rewatch, making his appearance here very disconcerting. I kept waiting for Michael to prepare an extra plate at kinky breakfast for the General, you know?
I also enjoyed Boo’s unexpected flirtation with shrimpy Carl, even if the other girls ruined it (for now). And if Sasha’s rebellion is playing out even more slowly than it took for Michelle to realize she’d have to start teaching dance classes, it at least feels like something the series is paying attention to each week.
So, no, not as strong overall as the last few, but “Blank Up, It’s Time” at least was able to reincorporate Fanny without it feeling jarring or like a big creative step back.
What did everybody else think?
Who the hell is Stewie Griffin?
Character on Family Guy. The baby.
I appreciate your reviews. It gives me a chance to decide if I want to invest in this show. I was so turned off by the death in pilot and the idea that the writer’s would somehow have to dig themselves out of the Hubbel hole AND still tell an even remotely plausible story that rang “true” in some way, seemed impossible. Also, Hubble was the only character that I actually liked so killing him kinda pissed me off. I’ve never reacted to any show like that – totally weird, but true. I didn’t want to invest in a show that would casually jerk around it’s viewers when there were a bazillion ways to start this show without using a death so casually.
I still can’t invest, even though sometimes you convince me that “maybe” I should give this silly show a shot.
Thanks for writing. Cheers.
If you want to know if the show rings true, the answer is a resounding “no.” If you watch, you’re going to want to kill yourself during the episode revolving around “Paying Season.”
Isn’t it a little too late too be still mourning over Hubble? Hubble wasn’t really a character you’d want around. How do you think Fanny’s gonna sneak Michael around?
The EXACT same thing I thought (and almost wrote)! Couldn’t agree more. I left my “maybe” on the table, until I saw the most recent episode (thanks to hulu). Its left me wondering with my “what if” blank slip of ideas. I say go for it Scout. -halfasleepwithsarcasmandAbagel
I didn’t see last night’s episode, but the one (I think) last week where they had water in the dressing room and Michelle let the girls into her place to change just about turned me off completely on the show. I was repelled by all of the girls except Boo as they were pawing through her stuff; they were insufferable. I thought I would watch it again last night, but I forgot all about it, and I’m not sure I care. Maybe it’s working for other people, but the characters are all way too quippy for me. I liked Gilmore Girls except for that horrible section where Lorelei became too involved with her ex and it seemed like the Palladinos had purposely written the series into a spot that it would be almost impossible to get out of, but this one just hasn’t grabbed me. I’m not sure if I care enough to give it another chance. I’ll be interested to see if anyone writes something to convince me I should stick with it.
Ugh, Digger Stiles. Do not want.
I’m going to find a way to work “Defcon Swan” into a conversation.
One of the things I like about this show (and they sort of lampshaded it with the Fred and Ginger movie comment this week) is the way the dance sequences are shot. Mostly wide angles with very little editing so we can actually see the dancing. The people who make movie musicals (which are usually edited to within an inch of their lives these days) could learn a lot from this show.
I prefer to think of him as Fred Boynton.
Carl = Michael Ginsberg’s grandson. (thank you AVClub)
I, for one, am glad there’s a family show on that’s funny and cute. There are flaws… one is the fact that the one brother is so desirable yet has done drugs and treats girls like dirt.
second, (for a family show) it needs to be cleaned up a little.
Third, frankly, I’d love it if there was follow through with outside characters. We’ve seen Bozo’s mom twice now. The first time we meet his mom she is absolutely unconscionable (Destroying her daughters confidence through her own worry and insecurity). Yep, the second time we meet Boo’s mom, she’s the typical small town sweet mother. We haven’t revisted the millionaire at the end of that private road, which I thought was funny. We only met the restaurant owner once. These are all funny people and great characters.
And I have to say, I’m surprised the Palidinos came up with a main character who is so dispassionate. She has nothing to stand on.
Yet, I still watch and like the show, because of: the dry humor that I love, and there’s always something fun and warm hearted about each episode.
Boo gives me hope for the future, but I’d like to see her be a little less wishy-washy. Sasha is necessary to reality, because there’s almost always a Sasha in every group of friends who is tolerated, heaven knows why.
It isn’t a family show. People need to stop acting like the name of the network is meant to signal that it airs Disney programming. The flagship show is about teenagers screwing.
Yes, shame on people for assuming that a network with the word “family” in its name might air shows for families. How silly.
How does the fact that another show on this channel has a lot of teenage sex affect the fact that this show, Bunheads, the show this post is about, does not? I would classify it as a family show, not because it appears on ABC Family, but because it is the kind of show whole families can watch together. There’s not that much sex, and the kids seem to be a nice mix of dance nerds and rebellious teens.
Yeah, I did not need to see Digger Styles again. There are too many callbacks to Gilmore Girls including the “la la” music when leaving a scene. Michelle was a lot more palatable in this episode, too. I need to say, though, that Madame Fanny needs to be grieving the death of her only child more. To not be doing that is completely unrealistic. And, yes, I know it’s only a TV show, not a documentary. Maybe that’s why she’s finally thinking about being with her boyfriend of many, MANY years? Who she seriously must have been dating for 35 years or so?!!
I was so happy to see Chris Eigeman (Jason Stiles from Gilmore Girls) again! I hope he comes back.
I thought this episode was one of the better ones. Fanny was tolerable, which hasn’t been the case for me since the pilot really. And I like Kelly Bishop, but I just don’t want her acting like Emily Gilmore 2.0.
Michael was a good addition, as was Carl who was smitten with Boo. I thought they were really cute together.
I will be happy if we get more episodes like this one, and the last few really. Then maybe I can convince myself that the ridiculous “paying season” stuff never happened.
Count me among those who like Chris Eigeman — he’s always good, imo. He was very funny in his tiny role in the Girls premiere, and I loved him on GG.
I do think that Sutton Foster is a shockingly bad crier.
Love Eigeman, as one who knows him from indie films and the short-lived, but amusing, ‘It’s Like, You Know…’
Right, she was supposed to be crying?
Im waiting for Evan Handler and Jennifer Grey to show up now. 2 out of 4 from Its Like, You Know… aint bad
If it’s on, I will watch it, but invest time. Never. The fall comes and it’s gone. I love Sutton and Fannie, but very annoying to get into.
Michelle and Fannie so likable, it is a cute summer filler, but can use some interesting stories. Love to see Sutton Foster dance more.
The night she went out for her birthday. She could have been a little more glamorous. They put Truly together. …
I have actually enjoyed this show and realized how much I was enjoying it when they announced only 1 episode was left. It is not a perfect show and I agree that the show is not focused and a bit scattered. Still, it is light viewing for the summer and i like the quirky humor of the main character. I hope it gets renewed and hopefully will find its footing.
For what it’s worth, I like the show. The characters are developing nicely and the dialogue can be sparkling. More shows like this, please – especially during the dry summer season.
“I kept waiting for Michael to prepare an extra plate at kinky breakfast for the General, you know?”
Or maybe a horse running wild through the kitchen and killing someone? What, too soon?
I want to see more of this show beyond the “summer finale”.
I have to admit I have my problems with the show. It’s definitely something I watch to fill up my summer, if it was on during the normal network season I’m not sure I would watch it.
I was happy they acknowledged Hubble again in this episode and while from Michelle’s end it rang true for me it most definitely did not on Fanny’s. Michelle didn’t know Hubble very well so it absolutely makes sense that she would suppress any feelings she had about his death and they would resurface eventually. But Fanny is a grieving mother and when her son was mentioned she had nothing to offer but a faint smile, to me that seems more than a little unrealistic.
I also feel like the teenage girls are depicted as petty and occasionally cruel. I know Sasha is supposed to be a bad seed but Ginny and Melanie’s outburst at Carl felt a bit over the line and unmotivated to me.
I came to the realization a few episodes ago that Michelle isn’t the Lorelai analogue, but rather it is more a Gilmore Girls prequel in that Sasha is Lorelai. So, I guess I’m predicting a Sasha-gets-pregnant-and-moves-to-Stars-Hollow cliffhanger?
The show is coming along fine for me. Hope it comes back for another season.
But if a Gilmore Girls call back is needed I wish they would bring in a Kirk. He made GG so much fun.