Review: ‘Bunheads’ – ‘For Fanny’

A review of last night’s “Bunheads” coming up just as soon as I have a coupon to hire the Intrepid…
You may recall that I had a few concerns about the “Bunheads” pilot: that the adult/kid ratio seemed wildly out of balance for an ABC Family show (and that the kids paled in characterization as well as screentime), and also that Hubbell’s death at the end of the pilot threatened to disrupt the usually whimsical tone of an Amy Sherman-Palladino’s show.
The age fears proved, sadly, to be true, as the premiere lost a healthy chunk of the teen and young adult audience who had been watching “Secret Life of the American Teenager” immediately before. But “For Fanny” did a better job of defining the four girls – or three of the four, anyway, as I still have little idea what the blonde’s story is. But we have Sasha as the leader of the group, wrestling with her good and bad impulses; Boo as the conscience; and the tall brunette (whose name I’ve already forgotten) as the token spacey one. They didn’t get a lot more to do than last week, time-wise, but their scenes in “For Fanny” felt more like a part of the show rather than a distraction from the main story.
And in terms of that main story, “For Fanny” for the most part managed to tip-toe down that very narrow tonal line in dealing with Hubbell’s death without taking the sense of humor away. It helped that we spent more time on Michelle, whose reaction to the death is of course going to be stranger than Fanny’s, as she barely knew her late husband, and her day was spent as much on feeling lost and confused and aimless as it was feeling bad that Hubbell died. Unsurprisingly, Sherman-Palladino decided to focus on the denial stage of grief as much as possible in dealing with Fanny, and most of those scenes worked, with the notable exception of the one where Fanny is going on and on and on about how Truly was the real love of Hubbell’s life, the one she wishes she had as a daughter, etc. I can see how she might be thinking this at this time, wanting to connect to someone who was in Hubbell’s life for years and years, etc., but the scene was designed to play as a joke at Michelle’s expense. It was one of the few moments of the hour where it felt like the writing was going for a laugh at the expense of emotions.
The impromptu memorial Michelle threw was designed very well. I don’t know if she could have actually put it together in three hours – the choreography, especially – but if this is going to be a show about ballerinas, then we need to have some ballet dancing at the center of the action, and the routine (set to Tom Waits’ “Picture in a Frame”) demonstrated why dance would matter so much to Michelle and Fanny. (And it also showed that the young actors have real skill in this area.)
“For Fanny” had a lot of heavy lifting to do, including establishing the larger community of Paradise (including Ellen Greene as one of Fanny’s friends and Gregg Henry playing amusingly against type as the aging surfer dude owner of the local bar) and providing a reason for Michelle to stay past the memorial service. Hubbell orally changing his will while driving back from Vegas is as much of a contrivance as the quickie marriage itself, but we needed a reason, and now we have one.
I liked the pilot a lot, but wanted to see how the show dealt with its ending. After watching “For Fanny,” I feel even more confident that Sherman-Palladino still knows what she’s doing – even if it’s not a show that’s well-suited for its network.
What did everybody else think?
I’ve loved both episodes, I like how ASP has once again thrown us into a world starting at a life changing moment – whether it was Rory’s acceptance into Chilton in ‘Gilmore Girls’ or Hubbels death in ‘Bunheads’, with emotions running in the completely opposite directions.
By the end of the pilot, I really wasn’t sure which direction the show as going to take, as the news of the accident broke only in the last few seconds. Everything you thought you knew about the show suddenly collapses and episode 2 feels like a second pilot, only this time we share some familiarity with the characters.
Running humour alongside a sad storyline is often difficult to pull off, especially in the early stages of a show, but it was handled thoughtfully and there’s no doubt that ASP still has it. Kelly Bishop was such a welcome return to the screen, and she acted the hell out of her part last night.
With such a short season run I’m really not sure what to expect to develop, but I’m hoping the girls get brought into the mix more. The mini-Rorys really should be the centre of the show, and once the plot has settled down I’m really looking forward to seeing where it’s going to go.
Ouch. I rarely disagree with you, Alan, but I sure do on this. I thought it was as tonally off as I’ve ever seen an ASP show — I could see what she was going for, but the reality was cringe-worthy.
I did like Michelle’s moments, and the last ten minutes were significantly better, but it was still quite a disappointment.
Agreed. I’ve never seen so much clumsy exposition to set up a reason to have a show. And ASP seems stuck in the same pattern…the grumpy bar owner = Luke the Diner owner, minis the chance for romance but still…
Plus the same quirky small town characters… and where does such a small town get so many gifted ballerinas?
And boy dancers, too! Even though the town has no more than 500 people? I thought there was some incredibly stilted acting in the first part–like even the actors couldn’t believe they were saying this stuff. I agree, though that the last 10 minutes were very sweet.
As much as I like shows about quirky small towns, there’s one glaring thing about them that rings so unrealistically false.
We’re supposed to think of small towns as these self-contained Twilight-Zone-type entities, where no aspect of anyone’s life ever takes them outside of the town, and no one from outside the town ever has a reason to be in the town.
But in real life, people do involve themselves in things beyond the town boundaries. Ever since cars were invented, it’s easy to live in one town, work in a second, go to a supermarket in a third, take the kids to music lessons in a fourth, and worship in a fifth, each within a 30-minute drive of home. (You might even go to the movies in still a sixth town!)
Definitely feel that some of the clumsiness could have disappeared if the two episodes were edited to be a two-hour pilot.
Agreed, the tone was really weird for me. It was so dark and then they were trying to be light and funny anyway. I wanted to have fun with the characters but I was mostly just cringing because it was so many awkward and tragic interactions. I haven’t given up because there were some good moments.
Kids not watching? Cancelled in one season or less. Just like The MiddleMan or even Kyle XY. That lasted more than one season but even though it was one of the best shows the network had they pulled it as soon as the teen audience started drifting.
ABC Family have lousy support for anything that doesn’t hit the teen market every week. This is the same network that bought FNL thinking it would fit perfectly in their technicolor fantasy land of suburban homes because it was about “families” and kids who play football. That was dead shortly after.
So yeah, I expect this show to be gone soon too.
I’m halfway through the episode right now and really having a hard time finishing. The cast has no chemistry and the banter just feels SO forced and not at all funny. There really isn’t one character I like or relate to and some of the acting isn’t particularly good.
Agreed. The scene where Fanny is sitting around with her friends going on about not being able to find a black tent and wearing/doffing robes going in to the ocean was not funny, not believeable (even for an AS-P TV show) and didn’t tip-toe down any tonal line. It was cringe worthy.
I’m out. If this show doesn’t get canceled after one season (I think it’s very likely gonzo) MAYBE I’ll come back if there is enough buzz that it’s been fixed. But I don’t see that happening.
I thought AS-P had some stumbling blocks but I enjoyed the set-up for the series. Kelly Bishop’s speech was spectacular. I do enjoy the whimsey AS-P brings to the set design.
I hoped that the reveal this episode would be that Hubbell was in a coma or something, maybe out of the show for a little while, but not permanently. My wife and I really enjoyed the crisp dialogue of the pilot, but I’m thinking it’s unlikely we’re going to continue watching with Hubbell dead. It’s a frustrating downer of a premise.
OMG That was Ellen Greene from LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. I had to play it again, I practically or really knew her, never would I have recognized her. Great to see her.
Enough of Ellen, I cannot figure out why, I love this show. Love the ome liners. Michelle telling her friend “carbs are out here” and many more.
I think Palladino is going to get everything in this show. I love Michelles pet dog she didn’t return. Dancing from Sutton I hope, The girls are fine with their teen issues.
Alan thanks for telling me the name of that Tom Waits song.
Getting that memorial together, well yeh was quick, but excellent.
I have to make the effort to see Gilmore Girls. never saw it.
To sum up, this show is quirky, that couple running the bar, I assume that is the actor Alan mentioned.
This show should be on any network, it would be a hit.
In Most ways, actually the whole show is better than SMASH.
I didn’t see Gilmore Girls till a couple/few years ago, myself.
As for Ellen – was she in that pie shop show? I thought I saw someone from that here.
It;s bearable for summer, between my rewatch of Community and Alan’s of Buffy.
I am so surprised you liked this Alan. I was actually cringing during the young women’s dialogue. It was completely forced and not at all believable. Likewise Fanny’s memorial service planning was never believable for a minute. I don’t think I will make time to watch this. A big disappointment. I miss Hubble and I barely knew him.
Spot on, Gopher Annie. I kept looking for the pain and the shock under Kelly Bishop’s whirl of activity, because I know Kelly Bishop can bring that like nobody, but I just never saw it until the moment she actually broke down.
The 2 first eps have been enjoyable enough, but they still feel like prologue to the series, like 90 mins of exposition to justify that a washed-up aging Las Vegas showgirl moves into a quirky small town (The Quick Marriage + The Funeral). And i fear ep 3 (The Will) will be also a set up episode.. If Ep 4 is the series running as is intended to be, it would be ok, but i think there is danger that people interested in the show are going to be considerably less by then. :(
ps. Keeping Hubble (even as a guest star that shows up every 3rd or 4th ep due to his sale travels), would have been better.. is going to specially awkward if she has a new romantic suitor in this same season.. and if there is no leading man, is also going to be weird.)
I have a feeling that once the will is settled and Michelle helps Fanny with the school it will be but a short time that no one ever mentions old Hubble and Fannie whole-heartedly endorses a new romance for her erstwhile DIL. It will be Gilmore Girls At The Ballet
I really want to like this show, but every time I find myself enjoying it, I remember that a main character is a teenage girl who goes by “Boo” as her name. Seemingly willingly. I worry that AS-P needed someone to even her out with this show because I think the quirk lever is being pulled too heavily for this early in the game. Curious what the show has in store once we get past these set up episodes.
TV is full of characters with weird nicknames, Hawkeye, Trapper, and Radar, Potsie, Tootie, Doogie, Screech. This is nothing new.
We’ll probably find out eventually that it’s in place of something she hates, like maybe Beulah, (although that wouldn’t explain why AS-P gave her that name in the first place).
The blonde grows up and moves to New York, and after years in the chorus, she takes part in a workshop about Marilyn Monroe . . .
Yes. She has the same puffy face.
Wow . . . I really enjoyed the pilot, but that second episode was almost entirely awful.
I don’t understand why ASP went for the contrived and unlikely explanation that Hubbell called his attorney after his whirlwind wedding to change his will. They could have accomplished the same thing by having him die intestate, with Michelle as his surviving spouse inheriting everything.
I really want to like this show, but I really, really wish it were on another network, because everything gets so much worse whenever the teenaged actors are onscreen. I realize it must have been a major challenge to find young women the right age who can dance ballet, but…every bit of that challenge shows. Kelly Bishop and Sutton Foster are great, but oh well, apparently the ratings are going to kill this off anyway, so why bother worrying about it.
I agree that the first half+ was off, but it did get better near the end. The girls crying bit was comically bad though, as was most of the older ladies discussing funeral plans. Those two scenes nearly killed the episode completely. Michelle was fine though, and I wish it would have focused more on her.
Well, I liked it, too. Gilmore Girls still has many rabid fans. Hopefully enough of them keep tuning in to keep this show on the air. It does seem doubtful, though.
Also, I noticed the opening theme just featured Michelle and the girls. It sure looked like it belonged on a show about four young dancers and their teacher, not a show about a 30something, a 60something, and the studio in their backyard.
The writer at A.V. CLUB gave this show a great review. A-. Pretty critical group over there.
I love it. My husband thinks it’s lame. I appreciate those quips, characters and that dance number, to think Palladino thought of Tom Waits! great
Hubbell orally changing his will while driving back from Vegas is as much of a contrivance as the quickie marriage itself
I almost stopped watching in the pilot when Michelle showed up at her big audition with absolutely nothing in her hands–no bag, not even a house key. I’ve almost always found that when a show or movie is careless about the little things, it will misfire on the big things as well. Sure enough, everything about this second, emotionally critical episode rang absolutely false. I’d love to watch for the dancing, but the writing just isn’t there.