Review: ‘Bunheads’ – ‘Inherit the Wind’

“Bunheads” is still in world-building mode at this point, as Michelle gets a tour of the huge property she’s inherited, as we meet more townspeople – including the crooked cop, and Steven Eckholdt(*) as Michelle’s obvious love interest down the road(**) – and spend more time getting to know the four girls, and start establishing reasons Michelle might want to stay in Paradise rather than selling the property and splitting the cash with Fanny.
(*) Eckholdt – who’s probably still best known for playing the guy on “Friends” who inspired Ross and Rachel to take their infamous “break” – is very much in the mold of David Sutcliffe, who played Rory’s dad on “Gilmore Girls,” and even co-starred with Eckholdt in CBS’ short-lived “Grapevine” remake.
(**) After disastrous debut ratings, episode 2 was up 18% in adults 18-34 and 28% in women 18-34, among other increases. We’re still starting from a low number among young viewers, but this may not be a dead show walking, after all.
And on those levels, “Inherit the Wind” worked. You still have to get past the idea that Hubbell could orally change his estate in such a legally-binding manner, which is just as ridiculous as the marriage itself was, but we’re gradually moving away the silliness required to set up the show and getting into the show itself. And the show itself is fairly promising.
In particular, “Inherit the Wind” did a good job in the scenes with the girls, who are starting to establish individual voices, senses of humor(***) and feeling like people rather than types. And the disgusting feet contest had the ring of something taken from the real world of dancing schools, even if it was entirely invented.
(***) Although Melanie dropping a “Risky Business” reference only a few scenes after none of the girls understood Michelle’s Menudo joke stuck out a bit. Early Tom Cruise is ultimately more iconic and enduring than the group that gave Ricky Martin his start, but it might have been better to save that line for another episode, or have Melanie make a more current one.
On the other hand, there were a few moments in the episode where the Amy Sherman-Palladino-style humor (in this case, in a script by Sarah Dunn) became grating. There were times on “Gilmore Girls” where the quirkiness felt forced, and the tow truck driver’s refusal to take Hubbell’s car off the private road – or, more importantly, Michelle not simply putting the damn thing in neutral and pushing it a few feet down an incline – was one of those. And, like last week’s Fanny/Truly scene, Fanny being wildly passive-aggressive about the tea kettle, mugs, etc., was unbearable to sit through. I understand that this is who this character is and how she deals with situations she doesn’t like, but that’s the kind of scene that exists only because people don’t have a real conversation, which had to be held for the end of the episode, after Michelle had discovered the property’s perfect guest house.
A lot of you were less happy with last week’s memorial episode than I was, so I’m curious what your take on “Inherit the Wind” was. Sherman-Palladino and company are, as usual, walking a very narrow line with this material, and I imagine different people have different standards for when the show strays away from that line.
So what did everybody else think?
“You still have to get past the idea that Hubbell could orally change his estate in such a legally-binding manner”
I assumed that the lawyer drew up the papers and Hubbell signed when he got in town (perhaps at the party)
I don’t think it really matters. If they were legally married, that later event would superseed any will. Someone’s spouse is generally the first to inheret unless specfically disinhereted. Even then, many states have a rule saying a spouse is entitled to a portion of the estate (usually 1/3) regardless of the will.
I’m with DB. It bugs my wife and I that they’re completely ignoring the fact that the show is set in California. Hubble’s property would go to his wife, end of story. The nonsense with his changing his will is grating.
Also, Fanny’s passive-aggressive behavior is maddening, and not in a good way. If I were Michelle, two minutes into morning rant, I’d have told her, “if you keep acting like an ass about this, I WILL throw you out.”
I liked the girls better in the first two episodes. This episode’s kidtime was terribly cliche-ridden. If we must have more kidtime, let’s have more like Michelle showing them what an audition is like–that was enjoyable.
Also, more of the husband and wife team running the surfer bar turned diner. I liked them.
I still think the show is very enjoyable, and having never seen GG it’s going to take me a while to adjust to the intense quirkiness, but the scenes you cited were particularly awkward for me. When I, who do not drive on a regular basis, am yelling at a TV character to put a car in neutral and roll it down a slope, you’re pushing the bounds of credulity.
And I find that I like most of the girls (something I know you, Alan, had some reservations about) but I just can’t warm to Sasha. I don’t know if it’s the writing or the delivery, but she just doesn’t work for me.
I continue to be impressed with Sutton F — but the whole show still has a “trying too hard” vibe to me. Patricia
or, more importantly, Michelle not simply putting the damn thing in neutral and pushing it a few feet down an incline
I was trying to say that I was annoyed that Michelle didn’t put the care in neutral and push it. The show seems so contrived for maximum quirkiness to the point of unreality. And the ballerinas are kind of cliche too. (The bitchy one is like that because she has a cold, rich mother, the “fat” one has a “fat” motherly mother.) And I put “fat” in quotes because they’re only fat in TV-land…
THANK YOU for identifying the actor who played Grant. It was driving me nuts!
Since GG shot on the backlot at Warner Bros, the Stars Hollow town square set gave the show an immediate sense of place and geography, even if it was very artificial. Since Bunheads seems to be mostly shooting in a real location I’m not getting the same sense of place yet for Paradise.
It definitely feels like a bigger place, doesn’t it. You could pretty much tell where you were in Stars Hollow in any given shot, which made it feel smaller than it probably should have been for a town with a population of 10k. I’m still trying to work out which characters will be recurring, and which will fade to the sidelines.
Stars Hollow was supposed to have 10,000 people!?? How is that even possible, since it seems like every single person in the town knew everyone else? Why do I question these things.
Yes, it surprised me too! I thought I’d compare SH with the village I grew up (5,000 people, a handful of pubs and one or two local stores) and the nearby town (20,000 people, lots of shops) and I guess it does kind of fit in midway between the two. I’ll have to see if my GG book has more information on the setting, maybe a map that shows more than the courtyard. In the village, I wouldn’t say everyone knew each other but it does have that small commune feel. It’s also boring as all hell to live there when you’re young!
I am loving this show. Sutton Foster, Kelly Bishop, and the kids are quickly growing on me. They do need to worry about setting up ridiculous scenes like the one with police, tow trucks, and a private road (“Secret Life” already gets plenty of clips on The Soup — Bunheads doesn’t need to show up there as well). Two suggestions for ABC — pair Bunheads with Jane By Design, and show repeats the following Saturday on ABC.
Too late, The Soup already showed the crying scene about Mark Wahlberg and France last week.
I keep liking the show, even though is still feels like is just preparing the ground where they want to plant their seeds.. It sometimes makes me feel weird when the wonderful Sutton is acting, and in my mind I just see Lauren Graham
* Somehow, a rich guy as her future boyfriend doesn’t sound like appropriate.. specially a rich guy that is not part of the town.. or maybe I am subconsciously waiting for this town’s “Luke”
* I would have been fine if they had Michelle say at the end that she will stay to finish the repairs her dead husband was making at the property as a way to honor him.. (and then down the line, staying just because the town becomes home).. because since they have yet to give a reason of why she is staying (even picking her own place already) means that next ep will still be more “setting up the series”.
* I also thought that (that Hubbell ask by phone his lawyer friend to draw the new papers, and he signed them when he got into town), although this could be just us given a plausible justification to something that wouldn’t have hurt the show just to make sure to mention.
* Regarding the car, my first thought was also “cant you just push it off the private road?” but there I did buy that maybe she thought she wasn’t going to be able to do it by herself, and decided it was easier to ask permission to the owner of the property.
* btw, the cop wouldn’t cross into the road to talk to her but did do it to arrest her ? Umm, that didn’t add up.
Fanny being wildly passive-aggressive about the tea kettle, mugs, etc., was unbearable to sit through.
SERIOUSLY. This whole show seems to hinge on what Ebert might call an “Idiot Plot,” wherein most of the conflict could be immediately resolved if people actually just had a normal human conversation.
I felt the same way about the scene with the realtor, where Michelle just let Fanny assume whatever instead of just explaining.
I also hate having to suspend so much disbelief. If they’d just let Hubble live for a week even, we wouldn’t have to just roll with the ridiculous notion that Michelle would own his house before the marriage license would have even have time to be delivered to the town hall.
The name of this show makes me want to hurt somebody. I know, very irrational…
Don’t hurt anyone1 get over it1 it’s. A good name. It’s better than the title cancelled
Please allow someone have a gripe without telling them to “get over it”. The entire purpose of a comment section is so people can express their opinions!
i feel the same way.
between Sutton Foster — who i find grating and uncharming / unintersting to watch. and the strange Ghost of GILMORE GIRLS layer of ick laid on with a trowel everywhere i am not going to be watching i don’t think.
really, bunheads? oy.
Man, I knew that guy looked familiar, but before I ran to Google, I would have sworn you were wrong about him being Rachel’s Mark from Friends…he aged weirdly, didn’t he?
I still think the most interesting character on this show was Hubbell — a seemingly boring middle-aged man with hidden depths, who was determined to make Michelle happy and — if she had opened up to him — probably could have. (His true nature was further revealed when we saw his beautiful property and the classic car he had restored.) I would actually be interested in this show if it were about romantic Hubbell and wary, jaded Michelle as a couple.
So who are they actually setting up as her love interest? A ruggedly handsome millionaire. To me, that’s just a hugely wasted opportunity to turn this show into something different.
Great point, BigTed!
“After disastrous debut ratings, episode 2 was up 18% in adults 18-34 and 28% in women 18-34, among other increases. We’re still starting from a low number among young viewers, but this may not be a dead show walking, after all.”
I would not describe the pilot episode ratings as disastrous. Jane By Design, and The Lying Game premiered lower, and ABC Family still ended up renewing both shows.
I am still with this quirky show,but I thinked it missed, Sarah who wrote this was not Palladino. I like it better than GG . I checked out a few eeisodes and could see why I didn’t like it.
Actually as someone pretty close in age to the girls, I immediately got the Risky Business reference but had no idea what Menudo was.
That doesn’t surprise me. I’m sure most people have rented (or these days, downloaded) Risky Business, but Menudo? I was barely aware of Menudo at age 15 and that was in 1985!
I feel like Bunheads is heading towards a show I’ll really enjoy, but it’s taking a long time to get there because it’s STILL digging out of the just-plain-weird premise of the pilot. There are also a lot of pet peeve-style things that are bugging me, such as:
• I hated the contrivance of the private road scene, even though it set up the episode’s best scene, with Graham.
• I was also bothered by the forced wackiness of Michelle being completely winded from walking up the driveway. She dances for a living- walking a mile shouldn’t have put her in that condition.
• Speaking of which, that’s a perfect example of the attention to detail the show is setting up, and then completely ignoring.
• The episode starts on Saturday morning, as we see with Michelle, and later with the girls warming up outside, clearly in the a.m. Yet the first dance scene starts with a conversation between Melanie and her brother about dance class lasting 90 minutes, until 6:30 p.m. WTF? Why isn’t anybody on the producing and continuity side paying any attention to this stuff.
• Also, why does nobody ever shut a door? It’s like the Bunheads version of people not saying goodbye on a tv/movie phone call. There were literally 5 different doors left wide open in this episode.
I like the show, have been a big fan of Sutton Foster for a long time and have never seen GG so some of the quirkiness is new to me – but I am starting to get concerned about believability. Most importantly how are the two women going to pay the property taxes on their 7 acre spread? I can’t believe the dance studo alone is enough for them to live on. So far no mention of life insurance or whatever. I am also not sure a small coastal CA town has enough teens in residence who want to dance ballet to justify the rather large student body Fanny seems to have.
I want to like this show. But if Fanny doesn’t become less of a ridiculous caricature soon I doubt I’ll continue to invest the time.
I literally just skipped over all the scenes with the girls in them. Much better.
… or, more importantly, Michelle not simply putting the damn thing in neutral and pushing it a few feet down an incline
I always remember Steve Eckholdt as the “Jerry Seinfeld” character in Its Like You Know… and as President Bartlett’s unappealing son in law.
And he was already 2 degrees of separation from Sherman-Palladino: the star of ILYK, Chris Eigeman, played Lorelai Gilmore’s boyfriend for a third of a season.
I will still watch, but my finger is close to the delete season pass on my DVR’s remote. Fanny and Michelle’s speechifying was stultifying. I thought this episode was the weakest of the three. After catching the pilot of Newsroom I had my fill of smug, self-important people rattling on three times as long as necessary to make a point. Both shows felt like dialog was used as filler.
It’s the first episode where the show stepped out of just explaining the whys of the iffy premise of the show and starts introducing the town, the townspeople, the girls outside of the dance studio, and the ongoing relationship between Michelle and Fanny…so yay on that. I’m supposing next week would be the episode where Michelle starts teaching in the studio as well, which would finish up more or less the explaining the premise bit, and we get down to what the show would be about. It seems promising enough.
I chuckled a little at the idea that Alan Ruck’s character has a refurbished classic red sports car in his barn.
I liked the last episode a lot more than this one. I think the best scenes, other than between Fanny and Michelle, are between Michelle and the girls. I have high hopes that she can be a real influence in their lives without it turning into “Dead Poets Society”, but that’s predicated on her having real, believable relationships with each of them. More of this for me, less quirky townsfolk and abandoned rustic beauty (I would have enjoyed a season or two of Fanny and Michelle as housemates).
This show has a fundamental problem with the premise. Since they immediately killed him off, it’s actually a negative that Alan Ruck made Hubbell so decent and likable. Now I watch the show and think it’s awful that no one really seems to be mourning him. I understand that Fanny would be shocked and upset to learn that Michelle inherited everything, but there was not a moment in this episode where she was just sad because she had lost her son. Granted, Michelle was not in love with Hubbell. However, she recognized that he was a good man who loved her, and she had decided to give the marriage a try, only to have him abruptly be killed. You’d think that she would have some reaction to this.
I like Kelly Bishop, and sometimes I felt like I liked Emily Gilmore more than the writers on Gilmore Girls did. However, Fanny has quickly become a problem character. She was initially awful to Michelle when she learned of the marriage. Although she was redeemed by the scene in the bar, she has been unrelievedly awful in the subsequent two episodes. I understand that they want to have Fanny and Michelle have a somewhat antagonistic relationship going forward, but they need to dial the character back and make her into a recognizable human being. It’s just not entertaining to watch Fanny be unpleasant to Michelle when Michelle is not responsible for the situation and is trying to be reasonable.
Just watched this ep last night…no need to mention the -push-the-damn-car scenario again. The show has shades of a fun show and I keep coming back to watch but it really is lazy with all of this set-up. Fanny is just beyond annoying and I just want Michelle to shout her down so she can EXPLAIN. One scene that did impress me tho was the rich ballerina with the self-absorbed cliche Mom…how she choaked out “okay” Or “yes” when Michelle found her in the studio after hours and asked if she was all right. Very nice little piece of acting. It all feels tho like ASP is in the middle of developing this as it goes along..just making it up and using lots of poetic license as she goes along. Seems top me there cold have been a better way for the meet-sweet to happen too.
I thought I would love this show, but unfortunately I am finding it almost unbearably irritating. The constant repeating of dialogue is something I hate. I loved GG, but this show-it is like none of the characters actually listen to each other, they just keep repeating their sentences. I don’t know, everyone just seems uncomfortable, at least that is the way it looks to me.