Review: ‘Bunheads’ – ‘No One Takes Khaleesi’s Dragons’

A review of last night’s “Bunheads” coming up just as soon as we Skype with Hugh Jackman…
By opening with the Sam Phillips la la’s, followed immediately by Michelle being impatient to get her caffeine fix, followed immediately by the appearance of Sean Gunn (Kirk!) as Paradise’s resident coffee artist Sebastian, “No One Takes Khaleesi’s Dragons” couldn’t have been more overt in its “Gilmore Girls” influences. (The town council meeting was also a familiar “Gilmore” device, although the people of Stars Hollow cared much more about them than the people of Paradise, it seems.)
What’s funny is that on “Gilmore Girls,” my interest was always much more in what was happening in the adult/Lorelai world than what Rory and her friends were up to, and based on both the “Bunheads” pilot and my pre-existing affection for both Sutton Foster and Kelly Bishop, I had assumed the same would be true here. But as this short first season has gone on, my interest in Michelle and Fanny’s story has waxed and waned – with much of the adult problem having to do, as I mentioned last week, with the way Fanny’s been written at times – and “Khaleesi’s Dragons” was the first episode where I found myself genuinely happier whenever we cut back to some combination of the girls. Melanie needs a personality trait other than hating her brother, but overall the show has done impressive work with the girls lately, especially considering what a minor role they played in the first few episodes. The basketball game sequence flowed nicely and told a bunch of good jokes even as it was moving the different personal stories forward, and the climactic scene where Melanie inadvertently ruined Boo’s chances with Carl for a second time felt honest and uncomfortable in a way that both this show and “Gilmore Girls” do quite well.
Compared to that, I had a harder time investing in Michelle making a fool of herself on the phone about the former roommate who either doesn’t remember her the way she does him or simply feels he’s outgrown her. I also didn’t like the show seemingly backsliding on Michelle and Truly’s friendship; it didn’t quite revert to the early days where Truly hated Michelle, but Michelle’s irritation with Truly didn’t entirely track with where they seemed to land after the curtain rod, the cupcake ATM road trip, etc. Michelle’s feud with Sebastian, on the other hand, played to both Foster’s strengths for the Sherman-Palladino-style banter and to Sean Gunn’s knack for playing characters with an over-inflated sense of their own importance.
What did everybody else think? We’re just about to the end of this 10-episode summer run, with the show’s fate still up in the air. Do you feel like the show has figured itself out yet? Will you be disappointed if ABC Family doesn’t order more? Is the show’s embrace of its own Gilmore-ness a welcome thing, or would you rather the Palladinos try to distinguish the voices from one show to the other?
One thing I couldn’t find room to note in the review itself: this one was directed by character actor David Paymer, who it turns out has a very extensive resume of episodic TV direction, including several other ABC Family shows and a lot of CW series, including “Gilmore Girls” episode from the Palladino-less final season.
The show isn’t perfect, but I’ll be disappointed if it’s not brought back. I do enjoy watching it and would hate the idea that there’s no room for a show like this on cable.
I agree wholeheartedly. I’d like a little less meandering in the plots, but I love the characters and the premise and firmly want to believe there’s a way that a show like this can be successful enough to continue.
While it has some problems, I really enjoy the show and hope it continues.
Ditto on that, but some creative dancing on our Tony award winner would help.
I like the show better when the girls are involved in the scenes. Like you stated, I was disappointed in the Truly-Michelle interchanges. I also feel like they aren’t really developing either Michelle or Fanny’s characters. Fanny’s character comes off as shrill most of the time.
I especially like the Boo character–seems the most real (and the actress emotes well).
May I should say the Boo character reminds me of some of the teen girls I know.
I like the show and hope it comes back. That opening scene was ridiculous: Sutton Foster’s hairdo made her look SO much like Lauren Graham. I didn’t even watch the last few seasons of Gilmore Girls, and it irked me. I don’t feel like Michelle has a defined character arc, other than just to exist in and react to Paradise. Same thing for Fanny. I guess they are overcoming their grief, but it doesn’t feel like that’s their character arc, and that’s a huge problem in the writing.
Agreed. If they are overcoming their grief, let’s see that. It would be more interesting, and the actors would step up, I am sure. Right now it’s a waste, particularly of what Kelly Bishop can do.
I say this has a 65% chance of coming back, and I’m really, really hoping ABC Family gives this a shot. Other than “Movie Truck” it hasn’t been *really great*, but I really like the characters, the setting, the dialogue etc. It feels like a real ‘summer show’, and it’s really grown on me.
They need to kill this show. It’s detracting from the ABC Family brand.
The show has gotten better, but it’s still not good. If it comes back after these 10 I won’t be watching again.
I have been liking Bunheads quite a lot and from its very beginning, even if it has stumbled in some weeks. I just feel like the show suffered a bit from ignoring the death of Hubbell, not so much because I thought it was weird they forgot about him so soon, but because that element gave the show a more serious and dramatic ground and in some weeks, everything was just so light that it felt like they didn’t have anything to do with those characters or what they were doing wasn’t that much important. While I don’t watch ASP shows because of their plotlines, this felt to me like a missed opportunity, specially given how well she dealt with that in “For Fanny”, which was both hilarious and moving just like the best episodes of Gilmore Girls.
My problem with Bunheads is similar to the problem you and Dan talked about with Boss in the podcast – I like everything well enough but there’s nothing I’m invested in watching. I feel like I should, but don’t actually care.
Contrast with Baby Daddy, which is absolutely generic and wretched, but I viscerally want to watch Danny/Riley. … “There’s your blurb, ABC Family!”
Bunheads is getting better and better. It belongs with the family-oriented shows on the network including Switched at Birth and Jane by Design. It deserves another run of episodes.
Somebody needs to let ASP write that Gilmore Girls Reunion movie so she can get it out of her system and she (and her audience) can move on. I don’t mind the same style of rapid-fire dialogue and culture references, or even the quirky characters/hometown and stock actors. But my goodness, she is recycling actual GG dialogue and “bits” that each episode of Bunheads feels like deja vu. I used to love the fact that Bunheads reminded me of Gilmore Girls, but now it just reminds me of how much I miss that show and how this show is a just a poor stand-in.
While I absolutely agree that the show is very, very Gilmore Girls-esque (it’s the music that gets me every time), I can’t remember any instances of ASP Sorkining the show. Which bits are you thinking of?
And yes, I have decided that Sorkin should be a verb.
I love this show. Not perfect, maybe, but considering how craptastic the final seasons of GG were, I am fine with ASP getting a mulligan. For some reason, I don’t mind her reusing bits, tropes and actors, where as it bugs me when Sorkin does it on Newsroom. Bunheads just seems to know what it’s doing a bit more.
Jon Polito, as Sal, owner of Sal’s Dancey Pants, is the new Taylor Dose.
I think in 10 episodes, more time has passed than has been shown. In some shows, it is easy to show the passing of time with seasons/holidays, but this show has not taken advantage of that story-telling technique.
I have not seen Gilmore Girls, but it seems I need to! I have really enjoyed Bunheads, despite all of its flaws. I would really, honestly, truly (no pun intended!) be disappointed if this show isn’t renewed. I think the 1st season has been VERY scattered without much focus, but that there is an interesting enough base of characters that a 2nd season could be put together in a more enjoyable manner.
Caveat: I tend to watch a crapton of adult programming(e.g. anything HBO and Showtime), so Bunheads has been a breath of fresh air for me and bonus, I don’t have to hide it from my kids. So. Yeah.
Depending on the age of your kids, and if you have any girls in particular, you may want to start Gilmore Girls with them. The mother daughter relationship is pretty great between the leads and Rory, the daughter, is a pretty great roll model for most of the series. Super big into school and community, some questionable boy decisions but not terrible. My sister and I loved it, and still do.
Actually feel like this is the first episode to really find its footing. The girls got something to do and Michelle’s life is easing into things in Paradise more and more.
Genuinely excited for next week’s episode, which I haven’t really been for most of its run. Naturally it’s the season (series?) finale!
I am trying to like Michele. but she seems a little clutzy when she dances. How can that be possible? She’s Sutton Foster. She is so funny, I still like it. Fannie is marverlous.
I agree with Alan’s rebiew, on investing my liking Michele. Surely they know the direction where to take this? I hope!
I love this show and will be devastated if ABC family doesn’t pick it up again. I really enjoyed Gilmore Girls too, but like this more.
Love the show. Hope it gets picked up.
Badly written, badly acted, Sutton Foster constantly annoyed and annoying, nobody to root for except Fanny’s lover.
I feel like this whole first season has been Amy Sherman-Palladino figuring out relationships and conflicts. In fact, she still hasn’t really established Michelle’s character, at least not in terms of her goals and motivations; she’s just sort of stuck in this small town with no particular reason to stay but no particular reason to go anywhere else either. Whereas in Gilmore Girls, from the very first episode the relationships and motivations were all strong and concrete: Rory wanted to go to Harvard, Lorelai wanted to get her the best education possible, and Emily wanted to use her leverage over Lorelai to force her way into her granddaughter’s life. That’s why I have hope for Bunheads in a second season. Having struggled her way somewhere close to what was the starting line of Gilmore Girls, I hope Amy Sherman-Palladino can finally start telling some stories.
the only thing that bugged me about Gilmore Girls was the Emily and Richard just weren’t that BAD as parents. I could never figure out what Loralei had to run away from. Just seemed bratty to me.
I’m pretty sure Lorelei ran away because when she got pregnant her parents tried to force her to marry Chris, and neither she nor Chris wanted that.
Even given that, if Loralei didn’t want to get married, Emily and Richard would have given in. They weren’t as bad as Loralei kept making them out to be and it bugged me. But ASP needed a reason for a show, and there you have it. At least it was a bit more plausible than this current expositional train wreck of a story concept.
It seemed that from birth Lorelei was just the quirky indy chick who chafed at every single thing on every single level that her parents prized in terms of tradition and decorum. Birthing Rory was finally too much and she knew she had to go out on her own, and didn’t know how make a relationship with her parents after that without feeling like she was 16 again so it wasn’t until she was “forced” to start trying that progress was made.
Sorry, all Bunheads does for me is make me wonder why I don’t just put a GG dvd in and actually enjoy something.
I dunno, she didn’t speak to them until Rory was a tween. Never could justify that in my mind. Just me, that’s all. Never had parents of my own and just couldn’t understand what was so bad about Rich and Em, even as the seasons went on and Loralei still acted like there was something wrong with them.
The show and characters are pleasant enough but there doesn’t seem to be a point to anything, not even in a loose context, especially wrt Michelle given she is the main.
So IDK. It’s all right, and I don’t mind watching it, but if it gets cancelled, I wouldn’t really care either.
After this week’s show, with yes, the town meeting and the AWFUL Sean Gunn-he irritates the hell out of me…I have decided that ASP did not know that her old GG fans would show up and disect this show with the obvious more-than-similarities. I even had another Michell-looks-to much-like Lauren-graham moment when Sasha is sitting at the table with her friends and there it was-the angelic bone structure, the big blue eyes, yup, Rory Gilmore. Michelle/Sasha=Loralei/Rory only slightly altered. Maybe ASP figured this show would hit a different audience and so she just recycled GG? And I figured out the problem with endless hyper-articulation:it makes all of the characters seem like the same person with the same personality plus no one in real life ever listens to anyone else long enough to get all of the irony and wittiness into a conversation. I do however, like the stupid show anyway. Thats my 2 cents!~
May I add…I hated the coffee shop bit. SO annoying. And, I guess Sally Struthers should show up next.
Can’t ramble, on break. Like show a lot; want more please. And Kirk! I couldn’t remember his name and neither could Amy but she knew he was from GG and I thought that he was.
I still don’t know the name of the girls other than Boo and (Sasha?) and I’m glad it’s not on CW, but I’m surprised at the content of the shows I see in ads for ABC “Family.”
I hope the show comes back. I think the 4 younger girls are really fun to watch, they’re all better actresses than Alexis Bledel. They just need to give Sutton Foster more meaningful material instead of having her run around complaining about everything obnoxiously. Give her a touching moment once in a while, not everything has to be a punch line. That’s why i’m more invested in the girls – they get to be funny AND dramatic.
Alan, I think I have to disagree with your assessment that “the basketball sequence flowed nicely” since that stuck out for me as one of the more ridiculous scenes. (Which is saying a lot in an episode where a thirty-something woman doesn’t know you can make coffee in your own kitchen until just before the closing credits.) There was some really awkward timing after Boo left the others to go talk to Carl: first we have Ginny’s silly prat-fall down the bleachers, then a few minutes with Sasha and the cheerleaders, and then we see Boo finally appear next to Carl. Did she leave the gym, take a few laps around the school, and come back? Why didn’t she notice her friend tumbling into strangers’ laps just a few feet from her? Why didn’t she (or any of the other people in the bleachers) notice that the cheerleaders had, uh, stopped cheering?
And don’t get me started on Sasha’s little speech to her squadmates. So maybe there is some truth to what she said, but the other girls are seriously going to stop cheering and sit there glumly just because a newbie on their squad has some kind of outburst during a game? The whole scene read like some kind of long-simmering payback from Palladino for not making the cheerleading squad back in her day. But not at all realistic behavior, not even for this silly show. Even if one or two of the others think Sasha might have some good points, the entire group wouldn’t respond by just giving in and giving up.
This show reminds me a lot of The Newsroom. She has a style dammn it. You don’t like it, don’t watch it. Some people love it. Like Sorkin, Pallidino is content perfect her thing but isn’t looking to try new things.
It makes sense. When you write that MUCH dialouge, you have to keep going back to the same wells. Paladino loves coffee and junk food. Sorkin loves ethics and will they/won’t they’s.
I like it. This feels like Gilmore Girls with a little more polish.